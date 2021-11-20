9 Best Places to Buy a TV

Whether it’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday or you just want to upgrade your home entertainment system, finding the best places to buy a TV may seem daunting. Luckily, there’s no need to wait for circulars in the mail to see who has the best deals.

You can easily comparison shop and buy a TV using your smartphone. Better yet, with perks like free shipping and white-glove service to get everything set up, it’s never been more convenient to buy a new TV.

If you are looking for the best places to buy a TV, we have got you covered.

Top Places to Buy a TV

Regardless of if you want to buy online or in-store, there are many places to buy your next TV. Consider our top picks for TV retailers while you shop for deals this holiday season (or any time of the year).

1. Amazon

Amazon is the best place to buy a TV online.

The e-commerce giant offers free shipping for most TVs, and they usually arrive within a week. With a paid Prime membership (monthly or annual), items ship even faster.

Prime membership unlocks more benefits, including exclusive deals as well as same-day, one-day and two-day shipping. In some areas, you can even get your new TV securely delivered to your garage.

To help you find your new TV, Amazon offers product comparisons. You can also filter results by size, features and price.

If you want to get the best price, use tools like Amazon Assistant. It offers pricing data for the last 30 days so that you can grab the best deal.

The retailer even suggests accessories to buy with your TV, including wall mounts, soundbars and more.

If you like shopping on Amazon but prefer picking items up in person, consider buying a Fire TV. Amazon has a partnership with Best Buy for their Insignia and Toshiba Fire TVs.

Amazon’s customer service, product comparisons, reviews, customer Q&A, 30-day return policy and free shipping make it one of the top places to buy a TV.

2. Best Buy

Best Buy has been a trusted name in all things electronic and sound since it launched. Today, it remains one of the best places to buy a TV both online and in-store.

Whether you are looking for Samsung, LG or Vizio TVs, Best Buy offers a price match guarantee on new, identical products at competing retailers. It’s a great way to get the best price.

Do you want another way to get the best price on a high-end TV? Join the free My Best Buy loyalty program or buy a Best Buy Totaltech membership to get access to exclusive deals.

My Best Buy allows you to earn rewards. You’ll get a membership bump based on your spending.

For example, $1,500 in purchases per calendar year makes you an Elite member, while $3,500 gets you Elite Plus status. The higher the level, the greater the benefits.

If you opt for the paid Totaltech membership, My Best Buy is included. Plus, you get extras like 24/7/365 Geek Squad tech support, product protection, free two-day shipping, extended return and exchange windows and much more.

Best Buy offers multiple ways to save on, shop for and compare the best TVs. Also, don’t forget to check out Best Buy’s top deals and deals of the day online for additional savings.

3. Walmart

Walmart is known for its deals. It has the negotiating power to get some of the best prices on TVs and TV bundles with accessories.

They carry just about any television you can think of, from basic flatscreens to OLEDs and more.

If you see a new, identical TV advertised for a lower price at a different store, Walmart offers price matching.

Additionally, if you buy a TV at Walmart and the price is reduced shortly thereafter, you may be eligible for a partial refund.

With over 10,500 stores (including Sam’s Club) globally, chances are you can get to a physical store location fairly easily. If you don’t have a store nearby, the company offers online shopping.

While Walmart is known for offering great prices on TVs, it also partners with buy now pay later provider, Affirm. Businesses like Affirm allow you to pay installments while you enjoy your new TV. This can help you stick to your monthly budget.

Walmart provides free shipping to your home or local store for most purchases. It also offers a 90-day return or exchange window in-store and online.

When you throw in Walmart’s website tools that let you filter TVs by size, type, brand and price, some may argue that it’s the best place to purchase a TV right now.

4. Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is a membership warehouse that offers wholesale prices on top-tier brands all over the world.

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV like the Roku, Sony Bravia or Samsung Crystal UHD, Sam’s Club offers a great selection.

There are two ways to shop at Sam’s Club. You can purchase a membership or shop online.

With a membership, you can enjoy members-only perks, early access to sales and special in-store and online savings events. You can shop online without a membership, but you will incur a 10% service fee.

As a member, you get a 100% satisfaction guarantee. That means stress-free returns and replacements within 90 days on TVs and other electronics.

Don’t let the annual fee deter you. Check sites like Groupon and RetailMeNot for discounted Sam’s Club memberships or cash back sign-up bonuses.

If you’re looking to buy a TV, soundbar or even a home theater system, try Sam’s Club.

5. Costco

Costco is an ideal place to shop when it comes to saving money on a new TV, even if you’re not a member.

It’s one of the few membership stores that lets non-members have a chance to save, so it’s worth checking out.

Membership has its benefits, especially at the executive level. While this currently costs $120 per year, you get 2% cash back on purchases (up to $1,000 cash back per year).

Costco members get free tech support on TVs, indoor and outdoor projectors, home theater systems and other electronics.

Plus, if you buy a TV, computer or major appliance, Costco will extend the warranty by two years.

If that isn’t enough, you can return a TV purchased in-store or online within 90 days at any Costco warehouse, even if you can’t find the receipt.

Non-members can enter the warehouse to buy a TV without a membership and get the club-advertised price with a Costco Shop card. However, a member has to get the card for you.

You can also shop online at Costco without a membership, but be prepared to pay a service fee. Of course, you can always look on Groupon for a Costco membership deal.

The bottom line is that Costco offers good deals on the latest TVs and provides flexibility in purchasing for both members and non-members.

6. Target

What is it about Target that makes people want to shop? Maybe it’s the red color scheme. After all, it’s the hue of impulse buying.

Whatever it is, shoppers are enamored with Target for buying everything from dinner to casual wear.

But how many times have you been to the electronics section?

Target offers free curbside service for your TV purchase and has an extended return window for electronics during the holidays.

Also, if you apply for a Target RedCard, you can save 5% on your purchase and snag free shipping.

The store has a mix of TVs, including OLEDs, QLEDs, 4Ks and Smart TVs. It even has TVs that are ideal for gaming with refresh rates up to 120 frames per second. In short, there is something for everyone.

As a bonus, they partner with HelloTech to offer TV setup and mounting for a fee.

Better yet, if you just have a few questions, Target offers live chat, phone support and an online self-service tool.

Next time you need a new TV, put Target in the mix.

7. B&H

B&H is the place to go when you want access to the inventory of a big box store without the feel of one.

If you shop at one of its New York locations, you’ll get the benefit of talking to employees who are knowledgeable. But don’t fret if you’re far away. You can live chat with them as well.

This is a great way to get your questions answered before you buy a TV. Since TVs are a large purchase, it helps to get it right the first time.

The online store makes it easy to find, compare and learn about TVs. They also offer a deal zone where they run daily specials on select items.

If you want a personal touch, check out B&H. It’s an award-winning business known for exceptional customer service, a vast inventory and easy online shopping.

8. BrandsMart USA

TV deal-seekers will enjoy browsing at BrandsMart USA. It’s one of the best places to buy a TV in terms of selection, pricing and service.

You can visit the stadium-style showrooms in multiple locations in South Florida and Atlanta, Georgia. Similarly, you can shop their inventory online.

Most orders ship in two business days.

One of the best parts of shopping for a TV at BrandsMart USA is the free membership.

Members get access to the lowest prices, first dibs on sales and promotions, automatic receipt tracking on purchases and an option to finance a TV purchase.

If you are shopping online and the price isn’t showing, it’s because you need to be a member to unlock the best deal.

You can return or exchange a TV within 30 days if it meets BrandsMart USA requirements. This means that you should keep all original packaging and accessories until you are satisfied with your purchase.

Furthermore, if you happen to be in the vicinity of its brick-and-mortar stores, you’ll be happy to know that they service every TV they sell.

If you want to compare TVs easily and get the best price, take a look at BrandsMart USA.

9. HSN

HSN offers a variety of daily deals on everything from fashion to electronics. It might not be the first option you think of when you are ready to buy a TV, but it offers several benefits.

With HSN, you can skip the show and go straight to the site. If you know what TV you’re looking for, you can easily search HSN online.

Many TVs ship free, and the company offers interest-free installment payments on most big-ticket items.

If you don’t know what TV you want, the shows are very informative. They break down the product specifications and give you an up-close view.

New HSN shoppers get access to special perks. For example, you can score a discount on your TV purchase just for being a first-time shopper.

You also get the benefit of reading reviews to see what your fellow shoppers think. It’s a good way to gauge the ups and downs of a product.

Additionally, they offer a decent selection of TVs. The company carries brands like TCL, Philips, Samsung and LG.

Overall, HSN is a great place to shop for a TV online. You can watch the broadcast anytime with a live feed you can launch from the website.

FAQs

Before you buy your next TV, make sure you know exactly what you should consider buying before breaking out your credit card.

What is the difference between OLED and QLED? Each OLED (organic light-emitting diode) pixel produces light and color.



A QLED (quantum light-emitting diode) TV uses LED technology with quantum dots to enhance light and color. What is NanoCell technology? The newer high-end TVs have a lot to offer. NanoCell technology is a LG proprietary technology that acts as a filtering layer on LCD TVs to improve color output and depth.



It absorbs (eliminates) unnecessary colors to provide a pure color. This means that blue can be brilliant when green or red sub-pixels are absorbed. Which is better: 4K or 8K? 8K resolution is higher and sharper than 4K because there are twice as many pixels. However, 4K still provides exceptional image quality. How can you find the best deals on TVs? Look for deals during the fall and winter, which are traditionally the best seasons for TV discounts.



Shop during Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday as well as holidays and around Super Bowl Sunday. How do you pick the right size TV for your space? Generally, the screen size should be based on how far you’ll sit from the TV. The size of your TV should be roughly half of the distance you’ll sit from it.



For example, you’ll want to sit 120 inches (10 feet) away from a 60-inch TV. Once you decide where the TV will go, measure the viewing distance to give you a good idea of the best size for that space. Should you pay for professional calibration? Today’s TVs have pre-set viewing modes that offer built-in calibration. But, if you want peak viewing and have a high-end TV or custom home theater setup, it’s a good investment.



Just make sure the technician is ISF-certified. What is the best way to display your TV? The best way is your way. You can wall mount your TV and add art or shelving to frame it. Or, you can hide it in a TV armoire. You could even display it on a TV console with a built-in fireplace.



That said, it’s best to keep it at eye level (roughly 42 inches from the floor) when seated to avoid neck strain.

Summary

There are many places to buy a new TV, and we found the top online and in-store options.

TV retailers offering exceptional customer service, flexible payment options, ample inventory, free shipping, no-hassle returns and competitive pricing are a great place to start your search.

With some patience and planning, you can get the best deal on a new TV and enjoy it for years to come.