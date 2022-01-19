10 Best Sites To Buy A Laptop

Are you ready to buy a new laptop but want to avoid going to a store? Thankfully, you can shop from the comfort of your couch.

There are many reputable websites with a great selection of laptops. If you need one for work, gaming or entertainment, options abound.

However, with many sites to choose from, finding the right one for your shopping needs can be overwhelming.

The best sites to buy a laptop have excellent product availability, great deals and solid reputations. They also sell the top models on the market today.

Top Sites To Buy A Laptop

If you want to buy a laptop online but don’t know where to start, look no further. We found the top sites that offer fantastic inventory on the latest releases and sell popular laptop models that have stood the test of time.

1. Amazon

Amazon is the place to find just about any model of laptop, old or new, including used and refurbished options.

The retailer features top laptop brands like Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo. It’s a one-stop-shop for the best laptops.

Amazon’s search features make it easy to find any laptop you want, whether it’s for gaming, business or entertainment. Plus, you can zero in on certain specifications like the type of processor or RAM size.

This site features built-in tools to compare similar laptops, offers product suggestions and shows you updated versions of laptops to ensure you can view the most up-to-date model.

Perhaps the greatest Amazon perks include verified purchaser reviews, fast and free shipping, optional protection plans and a 30-day return policy.

Additionally, if you have a secure Amazon locker nearby, you can have it shipped there and not worry about your laptop being exposed to harsh weather while it sits at your doorstep.

When you visit Amazon, check out the MacBook Air with the M1 chip. It’s one of the best laptops available. The product offers a stunning display, long battery life and quick, powerful performance.

Pros Interest-free installment payments

Amazon Prime members get additional deals and perks

Compatible with money-saving browser tools like Amazon Assistant

Free Amazon tech support included with some laptop purchases Cons Occasionally, Prime members experience shipment delays

Amazon Prime is a paid membership

Some third-party sellers on Amazon lack responsive customer service

2. Walmart

Walmart.com is one of the best sites to buy a laptop because it offers savings, selection and convenience.

Despite its hefty inventory of everything from kitchen tables to tents, Walmart manages to offer an enviable selection of laptops. It’s clear that electronics are a priority and not an afterthought.

You can ship the laptop to your home or your local Walmart. This is especially helpful if you won’t be home and don’t want your laptop sitting on your front porch for hours.

Walmart offers a 30-day return window for laptops. Returns are flexible and convenient.

You can return a laptop purchased online to a nearby Walmart, ship the item, drop it off at a FedEx location or schedule a FedEx pickup at your house.

Plus, you can add an optional protection plan and premium tech support for an additional fee.

If you prefer paying over time using installments, Walmart is partnered with buy now pay later provider, Affirm.

When you browse laptops on Walmart.com, be sure to check out the specs on the Dell XPS 13 7390 2-in-1 laptop. It’s a slim convertible laptop with excellent build quality, impressive graphics and long battery life.

Pros Vast inventory of laptops

30-day return policy if shipped by Walmart

Flexible return options Cons Not all third-party sellers offer 30-day returns

Pay over time option is not interest free and requires a credit check

3. Best Buy

Best Buy is one of the top sites to buy your next laptop from because you have options that online-only retailers can’t always provide.

First, you can ship your laptop to a local Best Buy for pickup or have it sent directly to your home. You can also return your laptop to a store if you’d rather not ship it with a prepaid UPS label.

Best Buy offers a 15-day return window for My Best Buy members. This is a free membership that provides 1% back in rewards points.

With an upgraded membership, you can extend your return window up to 60 days. Upgrades are based on how much you spend in a calendar year.

Then, there’s Totaltech, a paid membership with perks like 24/7/365 Geek Squad tech support, exclusive deals and up to 24 months of laptop protection.

If that wasn’t enough, Best Buy offers a price match guarantee for local shops and online ecommerce retailers like Amazon, Crutchfield, Dell, HP and TigerDirect.

Check out the wide selection of laptops at Best Buy online, including the ASUS Zenbook Duo 14. It’s an innovative, slim laptop with two screens that make it perfect for a multitasker’s mobile office.

Pros Free shipping on all orders over $35

Price match guarantee with local and major online retailers

Free membership loyalty program with rewards points

Trade-in program Cons Standard return window is only 15 days

Membership upgrades only start after spending $1,500

4. Micro Center

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, Micro Center prides itself on offering great deals on laptops and other discount electronic devices.

It’s one of the best places to buy a laptop because it offers a variety of models from top brands like Dell, HP and Lenovo.

With the purchase of a new laptop, you’ll get 90 days of free tech support for minor issues.

Micro Center also offers tiered, pay-as-you-go tech support as well as Priority Care. This is a full-scale service that provides up to three years of comprehensive technical support.

You can join the Micro Center Insider by creating an account online. Since it tracks all purchases, you can stop worrying about losing your receipt if you shop in-store.

If you need to process a return, you have a 30-day return window (15 days for notebook computers).

As you search for your next laptop, consider the HP Pavilion x360 14 2-in-1. This is a WiFi 6-enabled convertible laptop with 4G LTE support, keeping you connected so you can get more done.

Pros Free Micro Center Insider account signup

Offers an 18-minute in-store pickup

90 days of free tech support Cons Apple laptops are available for in-store pickup only

No trade-in or buyback programs

There are only 25 retail locations in the United States

It can take up to two weeks to receive an RMA (return approval)

5. Target

Target.com may not have the same selection of laptops as other online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, but it does a lot of things well when it comes to customer service.

With access to live chat, phone support and an online self-service tool, you can get your questions answered before you make a purchase.

If you prefer to ship your laptop to a local Target, you’ll benefit from curbside service.

Target provides payment flexibility by accepting PayPal, credit cards and buy now pay later financing option, Affirm.

Applying for a Target RedCard will save you 5% on your purchase and get you free two-day shipping on a laptop purchase. Alternately, you can join Target Circle for free and earn 1% back on online purchases for loyalty rewards.

Don’t forget to check out the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 on Target.com. It’s a value-priced Chromebook that’s compact, versatile and easy to use.

Pros Multiple payment options

30-day return window

Add-on paid protection plans Cons No free tech support

Limited laptop inventory

6. B&H

Shopping at B&H online for your next laptop is a good choice for several reasons.

First, the New York City-based store has long-time employees who are extremely knowledgeable about everything B&H sells. You can get access to these product experts via live chat or phone.

Next, the online shop is easy to navigate. You can quickly find, compare and learn about laptops. It’s easy to shop by function, type or price to quickly hone in on what you want.

Additionally, they offer a deal zone for daily specials on select items, including laptops on occasion.

The next time you are shopping online with B&H, take a look at the Acer Predator Triton 300. It offers a superior gaming experience with lightning-quick performance.

Pros 30-day return window

Top-notch customer service staffed by experts

Optional add-on protection plans

Free expedited shipping on laptops Cons Starting every Friday evening, no online orders are processed for 24 hours

Limited selection of laptops

7. Newegg

Newegg offers a great selection of laptops and other computer-related equipment. The site is easy to navigate, offers daily deals and has the latest tech.

If you have any questions before you make a purchase, you can get 24/7 access to customer service. It’s also helpful that the live chat feature supports over 100 languages.

Newegg allows you to self-process returns online. They offer a 30-day no-hassle return policy for products sold and shipped by Newegg.

The online marketplace offers a variety of payment methods. There is even an option to pay with cryptocurrency via BitPay.

They offer multiple shipping options, so you can save money on shipping if you don’t need your new laptop right away.

Browse Newegg today to see the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition. It’s a highly-rated gaming laptop with powerful performance and a great trackpad.

Pros Wide selection of laptops

Multiple ways to pay

Helpful product comparison tool Cons Standard shipping takes time

Customer service needs improvement

Returns and refunds can take several days to process

8. TigerDirect

TigerDirect is a good option for purchasing a new laptop. The site is well-organized, making it easy to find what you’re looking for.

It’s an online-only store that connects you to top computer brands while offering competitive pricing.

While it primarily caters to businesses, you can easily purchase whatever you need. The site offers a variety of laptops from popular brands like Dell, HP and Lenovo.

When choosing your laptop, be sure to read the product description carefully. Some laptops offer a 30-day window, while others do not. Plus, many laptops must be shipped directly to the manufacturer to process a return.

Be sure to take a look at the Microsoft Surface 4 laptop as you search on TigerDirect. It’s an excellent, lightweight addition to the ultraportable laptop category. It’s stylish, powerful and fun to use.

Pros Responsive customer service

Good prices and selection Cons No option for free shipping

Return policy is based on each laptop

9. Office Depot-OfficeMax

Office Depot-OfficeMax offers a wide selection of laptops. The site breaks them down by options like type, price and brand.

This website features brands like Dell, ASUS, HP and Lenovo. You can easily view all new arrivals from any brand and clearance laptops.

When you shop at Office Depot-OfficeMax online, you have a choice of delivery options. You can ship your new laptop to your home or a local Office Depot-OfficeMax store.

Delivery times vary by zip code. However, in some areas, you can get same-day or next-day delivery.

For additional perks, you can join the free rewards program and get special members-only pricing and 2% back in rewards when you shop.

Check out the Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon when browsing the site. It’s one of the most solid laptops you can buy, from the generous 16:10 display to the Dolby Atmos sound system.

Pros Loyalty rewards program

Flexible shipping options

Price match guarantee Cons 14-day return policy

10. Staples

Shop with Staples online for your new laptop and you’ll see why it is one of the best places to buy a laptop.

While it doesn’t offer the huge selection of other e-commerce stores, it boasts an easy shopping experience.

You can find what you need quickly, read in-depth product descriptions and see laptops from various angles.

Staples also offers a tiered rewards program that gives you access to savings and exclusive benefits like free delivery.

When you browse the Staples website, check out the HP Pavilion 15. This is a hard-working laptop that is suitable for students.

Pros Loyalty program

Free shipping

In-store pick up Cons Limited selection of laptops

No two-day shipping

14-day return window

Summary

There are many reputable sites where you can buy a new laptop. The key is knowing your budget and what features mean the most to you.

If you need a wide selection, go with sites like Amazon and Best Buy. When you are looking for expert advice, stick with sites like B&H and Micro Center. If you want to ship to a store, choose sites that also have brick-and-mortar locations.

Ultimately, the site you use comes down to your individual preferences. Regardless, any of the options here will help you purchase the perfect laptop for your needs.

Also, if you need to sell your Mac or current laptop first so you can use the money to pay for a new device, check out sites that offer buyback or trade-in programs.