The 12 Best Places to Sell Your Old iPhone in 2020

Looking to sell your old iPhone online? With frequent new releases from Apple, now is the time to unload that old iPhone and put cash in your pocket. But where do you go to sell your old devices? As new buyback companies pop up every day, it’s hard to figure out where to turn for the best deal.

Top Sites to Sell Your iPhone

You want to get rid of your old device, but you also want to make the most profit you can. Let’s look at some of the most popular choices for selling your old iPhone.

1. BuyBackWorld

Sell your old iPhone easily with BuyBackWorld. They claim to be the world’s largest instant cash quoting platform. You’ll receive an instant quote after entering your phone and carrier information on their website. They offer free shipping too.

BuyBackWorld has more payment options than anyone. You can get paid via check, PayPal, direct deposit, BuyBackWorld.com gift cards or a prepaid debit card. Payments are normally sent within two business days of your iPhone’s inspection. You can expedite the inspection and payment process, but it brings down your phone quote.

2. Swappa

If you prefer to sell your iPhone user to user, you can do that through Swappa. It’s an online marketplace for phones, tablets, laptops, and other tech products. Once you’ve created an account, you can look up your device and create a listing. You set your price, not Swappa.

If your iPhone sells, you’ll get paid instantly via PayPal. Then, you’ll handle shipping it to the buyer directly.

After listing your iPhone, you’ll be required to take a verification photo of it. This is to protect buyers from scammers who don’t have the product they are selling. After your listing is approved, you’ll receive a unique listing ID. Then, you’ll take a photo of the phone with the unique code, normally written on a piece of paper or sign. Although it’s an extra step for you as a seller, it also helps keep Swappa free from scammers and fraud.

3. Gazelle

It’s easy to sell your old iPhone with Gazelle. Sellers can use Gazelle’s website to locate their iPhone model and phone carrier. After you find your iPhone, answer some questions about your iPhone’s condition and you’ll receive a custom offer. Offers are good for 30 days.

If you want to sell, go through the checkout process and get a free shipping label. Once Gazelle receives your iPhone, it will be inspected. Note that if it doesn’t match the condition that was quoted, you’ll receive a revised offer.

Gazelle pays quickly. Your options are to get paid by check, PayPal or an Amazon gift card.

Gazelle also offers sellers a rewards program. Every time you sell an iPhone or other tech product, you’ll earn a point for every dollar your device is worth. Then, you can apply that value and get extra cash the next time you sell something to Gazelle.

4. BuyBack Boss

BuyBack Boss offers a quick 3-step process for selling your old iPhone. First, enter your device info and get a quote. It takes less than a minute to receive a quote. Second, if you accept their offer, go through the checkout process to receive a free shipping label. Third, once BuyBack Boss receives your iPhone, you’ll get paid the same day, either by check or PayPal.

BuyBack Boss is a Better Business Bureau accredited business, who also guarantees that they will offer the highest price for your used phone. If you find a better offer, they will match it.

5. Decluttr

Over 5 million people have sold their used tech equipment and other goods on Decluttr. That’s because they pay well and they offer an easy process. You can go through their website or download the Decluttr app (Android and iOS).

Simply look up your iPhone model, phone carrier, and then enter its condition and you’ll get a price instantly. Whatever price you are quoted is what you will receive because of their price promise.

Once you get your free shipping label by email, box up your iPhone and send it to Decluttr. When your iPhone arrives, it will be inspected to make sure all of your personal information has been removed.

Decluttr pays customers quickly. They pay the day after receiving your iPhone. Sellers can get paid by either by direct deposit, PayPal or check. You can also choose to donate your profits to charity.

6. ItsWorthMore

If you’re looking for high payout rates, ItsWorthMore is a great option. Similar to other buyback sites, sellers are walked through a process to find their specific iPhone model. After entering your phone’s condition, sellers will get an offer for their device.

Your iPhone ships free and once it’s received, ItsWorthMore will evaluate your iPhone to verify it matches the condition from your offer. This process can take 72 hours to 5 days. There is an option to expedite the evaluation for an extra charge.

Once the evaluation process is over, you’ll receive your payment by your choice of check, PayPal or Zelle.

7. NextWorth

NextWorth has been in the electronics trade-in business for 12 years and has paid out over $210 million. When you sell your old iPhone, be sure to get a quote from them. It’s easy to do. Simply choose your device from their website and answer a quick questionnaire about your iPhone and its condition. After submitting your device info, you’ll quickly receive a quote.

If you decide to sell, fill out the trade-in details and personal information. Shipping is free through NextWorth.

The evaluation process starts when your device arrives at NextWorth. They honor quotes if the condition is reasonably close to what you described. You’ll receive your payment after the evaluation process has finished. The majority of customers receive their payment within a few days of evaluation. Sellers can choose from either PayPal or check for payment.

8. SellCell

Sellers can compare several buyback options at once with SellCell. You’ll be able to see how much your iPhone is worth to many of the top buyback companies. You could easily spend hours trying to find the best deal or spend a few minutes at SellCell.

After comparing your options, you can choose to sell to any of the listed vendors and you’ll be redirected to their website to continue the process. Shipping and payment options will depend on the specific vendor chosen.

SellCell is so confident they can find you the best price, they guarantee it. If you find a higher buyback price within 24 hours of selling your phone, SellCell with pay you double the difference.

9. QuickSell

Quicksell wants to buy your old iPhone, whether it’s in good condition or broken. Simply find your device on their website and get your free offer.

If you get an offer you like, accept it and you’ll get a prepaid shipping label. Ship your iPhone to Quicksell and their staff will inspect it quickly. If your device doesn’t match the condition you selected in your quote, they will contact you with a revised offer. You can accept it or they will ship it back to you for free.

Sellers can expect to receive payments within 2 business days of their device arriving at QuickSell. Payments come in the form of PayPal, check or e-check.

10. uSell

450,000+ people have used uSell to sell their old iPhones. They have an easy selling process that saves users time. Answer a few questions about your iPhone and you’ll have a customized offer.

Sellers can choose to receive payment by PayPal or check, which is decided when you go through the selling process. If your device doesn’t match the condition from your quote, you will receive a revised offer from uSell. If you choose to decline it, they will ship your iPhone back to you free of charge.

uSell payments generally come within 5 business days of your iPhone being received.

11. UpTrade

UpTrade has a slightly different take for sellers looking to unload old iPhones. Go to the UpTrade website and choose the iPhone you want to sell. You’ll enter some basic information about its condition. Then UpTrade sends you a minimum guaranteed price for your old device.



If you like their offer, accept it and ship your iPhone to them for free. Once they receive and inspect it, you’ll get paid. Payment usually comes within 1 to 2 business days. Payment options with UpTrade are PayPal and e-check.



What separates UpTrade is what happens after you receive your payment. Your iPhone will get listed across several marketplaces. If they sell your iPhone for more than your minimum guaranteed price, they will send you a second payment. You can’t beat that kind of service.

12. GadgetGone

GadgetGone is another legit site for selling your old iPhone. Their process is similar to others. Once you choose your iPhone model and answer some quick questions about its condition, you’ll receive an offer almost instantly from GadgetGone.



If you choose to sell, you can ship your device to them for free with a prepaid shipping label they provide. Once they receive your iPhone it will be inspected to ensure it matches the information you provided.



Sellers can get paid by PayPal or e-check. GadgetGone is quick with their payments. For the majority of sellers, your payment will be processed on the same day as the evaluation occurs.

Places to Trade In Your Old iPhone

Beyond online companies, many popular retailers have created trade-in programs for used electronic devices. Trade-in programs vary from retailer to retailer. Often, you’ll receive gift cards or credit to their store in exchange for your old iPhone. If you shop regularly at these stores, this could be a good deal. Retailers with trade-in programs include:

Apple

Amazon

Walmart

Target

Best Buy

GameStop

Your phone carrier most likely has a trade-in program as well. Depending on the carrier, you could receive credit towards a new iPhone or receive a credit on your monthly statement when you trade in your old device. Check with your phone carrier for more details.

Other Places Online to Sell Your Old iPhone

If you want more control over how much you get for your old iPhone, you can choose to sell on an online marketplace. This requires more work, such as creating a description, posting photos, and coming up with a price and shipping costs. You may be able to command more money for your iPhone this way too. Online marketplaces for selling iPhones include:

Craigslist

eBay

Facebook Marketplace

It’s important to practice safe selling practices when selling on websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. This most likely will include a face-to-face meetup with the iPhone buyer. Never put yourself in a bad situation when meeting strangers, even if they seem ok from their Facebook Messages, emails or texts

Tips for Selling Your Old Phone

What do you need to know before selling your old iPhone? How can you ensure you get the most money for your iPhone? Check out these tips:

Do your homework: Research the options listed above to see what the going rate is for your iPhone. Find the best option and go from there.

Sell right away

As soon as you don’t need your iPhone, sell it. Don’t wait. Your iPhone will become less valuable with each new release from Apple. It’s never going to be worth more than it is today.

Take care of your phone

If you plan to sell your iPhone eventually, invest in a good case and take care to keep it in good condition. A “like new” or “flawless” iPhone is worth significantly more than one that has unsightly cosmetic damage.

Prepare your iPhone Before Selling

Take steps to get your phone ready for shipment and inspection. Turn off the “Find My iPhone” feature and wipe your phone’s internal data. If it’s tied to an Apple Watch, unpair it. Remove the SIM card. Remove the phone from its case and give it a once-over cleaning. Make sure to package it in a secure box or a supplied box to prevent damage.

Summary

Selling your old iPhone online is easy to do. You can turn that old device into cash within a week in most cases. If you’ve taken care of your iPhone, you could get a big payday from one of the companies listed above.

