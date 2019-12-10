14 Best Places to Sell Video Games

Video games are a massive business around the world. Kids, teens, and adults love to play video games. If you consider yourself a gamer or have kids who love video games, chances are you own video games and gaming consoles that are no longer being used. If that’s you, why not try to sell them and make back some of the money you spent buying them?

The Best Places to Sell Video Games

Selling video games can be a painless experience if you know where to go to sell them. Check out our list of the best places to sell video games.

1. Swappa

You can also turn old video games and consoles into cash with Swappa. It’s not a trade-in site. With Swappa, you sell your games to other gamers directly, cutting out the middleman.

Selling on Swappa has a significant advantage over many other online marketplaces. They don’t charge any seller fees. Fees are charges to buyers only.

Find your game or console to sell and create a listing. Your listing contains a brief description, any photos you upload, and the price you’ve set. Swappa gives sellers pricing guidance, but you can set your price at whatever you want.

Once an item sells, you’ll get paid instantly via Paypal. Then, sellers ship items directly to buyers. Sellers are responsible for shipping costs.

2. Amazon

Amazon is the largest e-commerce website on the planet. Almost anything can be bought or sold on Amazon. This includes video games. I’m almost surprised that you can’t ask Alexa to sell games for you yet.

There are two ways to sell on Amazon: Open a seller account or trade in your used games to Amazon. Becoming an Amazon seller is ok if you plan to create a side business selling games, but Amazon’s trade-in program is perfect if you are looking to unload a few games.

To trade in video games and consoles, just search for your item, mark the condition, and you’ll receive a trade-in offer. You’ll receive a free shipping label if you accept the offer. Amazon can take up to ten days to process trade-ins, but most people won’t have to wait very long.

You can track your trade-in status throughout the process. Once they approve your trade-in item, the payment will be added to your Amazon gift card balance and can be used immediately. Some trade-ins are eligible for instant payment, too, if there’s high demand.

3. Decluttr

Using Decluttr is one of the easiest ways to sell video games. Offers are received quickly, and the process is exceptionally user-friendly.

To get a quote for your old game, use the Decluttr website or mobile app to enter the game’s barcode number (on the back of most games). The mobile app has a barcode scanner that speeds up the process.

Then, enter the condition of the game, and you’ll receive an instant quote, which is good for 28 days.

You can choose to accept Decluttr’s offer or not. If you do accept, they’ll send you a welcome packet via email with a free shipping label. Print out the label, throw your game in a shipping box, and send it off to Decluttr.

Once items arrive at Decluttr’s warehouse, they will be inspected to ensure they match the description you gave. Once everything is verified, you’ll receive payment the following day. Payments are made by direct deposit, paper check, and PayPal. There’s also an option to donate your earnings to select charities.

4. Game Stop

Chances are if you are a gamer, you’ve bought video games at Game Stop. They are one of the largest retail gaming chains in the U.S. While they buy all kinds of used items, but video games and consoles are one of their main focuses.

Games can be traded in at any of Game Stop’s retail locations. Sellers can either trade-in their games for cash or Game Stop credit. Typically, you’ll receive higher offers if you choose store credit over the cash option. That’s because it keeps the money in their pockets.

Sellers can also use the Game Stop Website to ger trade-in offers online before heading to the store. Print your trade summary and then go to the nearest GameStop to trade-in your items. You can also view current bonus trade offers on the website.

For sellers who choose store credit, funds are loaded onto a Trade Credit card. You don’t have to use it that day. You can view the balance anytime online on the Game Stop website.

More than one billion people have Facebook accounts worldwide. There’s a good chance some of them may be looking for the video games you are trying to sell.

Facebook Marketplace arrived in 2016 and is an excellent choice for selling video games, especially if you want to sell locally. A unique benefit to using facebook Marketplace is you can see the profile of the people who want to buy your game. Bids can only be made by people with Facebook profiles.

Listings can be created online or through the Facebook mobile app. Once your posting is live, you can coordinate with buyers on bids as well as setting up a meetup if you accept an offer.

6. Craigslist

Craigslist is the original online marketplace for selling locally. It’s another great platform for selling used video games.

There are no seller fees or shipping costs with Craigslist, so you keep all the profits. You do, however, have a time investment creating listings, responding to emails, texts, and phone calls (you choose how you want buyers to communicate). Similar to Facebook Marketplace, sellers work with buyers to agree on a price and set up a local meetup.

7. eBay

You can’t have a list about selling video games without including eBay, the original online marketplace.

The good news is that you’ll reach one of the largest buying audiences ever with eBay. The bad news is that they charge high seller fees, and you are responsible for paying shipping costs.



Listings can be set up as an auction or with a “Buy it Now” price. eBay facilitates payments from the buyer as well as to you as the seller. eBay also provides shipping labels. Because eBay is so big, it may take time for your video games to sell.

8. Best Buy

Best Buy has entered the used video game business, which gives you another option for selling your old games. Best Buy allows you to trade in used video games and game consoles for Best Buy gift cards. Trade-ins can be made in participating Best Buy stores or online. Head to the Best Buy website to view items they are accepting as well as trade-in values.

You must be 18 years or older to participate in Best Buy’s trade-in program, and in-store trade-ins are limited to three per day.

9. OfferUp

OfferUp is a mobile app that makes selling locally easier. If you prefer to sell your used video games locally, OfferUp is an alternative to Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.

You can create listings and upload photos directly from your phone through the OfferUp app.

Listings are free to post, and there is no fee if you are selling locally and setting up a meetup with a buyer.

You can also choose to sell nationwide, which involves shipping the games you are selling. You can choose who pays shipping fees when you set up your listings: you or the buyer. Choosing to sell nationwide, however, adds a hefty 12.9% service fee for sold items ($1.99 minimum). You are better off using OfferUp if you plan to sell locally.

10. Letgo

Letgo is another selling app aimed at selling items locally.

Use the mobile app to create listings and post photos of the games you are selling. There are typically no fees with Letgo, but you also have to do all of the work to sell items. This includes negotiating with buyers, setting up meetups, and collecting money.

The process of opening an account and create listings is simple with Letgo. There is a time commitment, though, just like most local selling options.

11. Gameflip

Gameflip is a gaming and eSports hub, but it also has a marketplace for selling video games.

There’s no fee to list items on Gameflip. You just need to set up an account and start creating listings online or through their mobile app.

Once someone purchases one of your games, you’ll be notified by email or through the Gameflip app. They offer you a few different flat-rate shipping options, which are paid by you.

After the buyer has received the shipment, you’ll get paid. The sale proceeds are immediately deposited into your Wallet, which can be transferred to your bank, PayPal, or Bitcoin accounts, or used to make purchases on Gameflip.

12. PlayerUp

PlayerUp is not a traditional game-selling marketplace. Instead, its a place where you can sell player accounts.

Player accounts you can sell include PRG, action, sports, and select Xbox game accounts.

Take time to look over the PalyerUp terms and conditions before choosing to sell player accounts. Some video game companies don’t allow users to sell accounts. You are at risk of having your account shut down if you are caught selling these types of accounts.

There’s a 20% commission fee associated with selling accounts on PlayerUp. For extra security, you can also enlist the help of their middleman services, which may add another fee.

Payments can be received through a host of methods, including PayPal.

13. Trade4Cash

Trade4Cash is another website that’s perfect for selling used video games. Trade4Cash focuses exclusively on buying and selling video games and gaming consoles. They don’t sell other electronics, like old iPhones.

Using the website’s search tool, find the item you’re selling. After you mark the game’s condition, you’ll receive an instant quote.

If you accept the Trade4Cash offer, ship the items through the USPS using the prepaid shipping label provided. You can track your shipment using a custom URL provided by Trade4Cash. Once the shipment is received and evaluated, you will get paid. Payment options include receiving a check, PayPal, or Amazon e-gift card.

14. eStarland

This gaming website claims to have the best trade-in values on the planet. While I’m not sure if that’s a legit claim or not, eStarland does provide another venue for selling used video games and consoles.

It’s a relatively simple process with eStarland. Find your item and click the “Trade-in” button. Complete the check out process and then ship your items using the free shipping label provided. Once your trade-in is received and processed, you can request payment through your eStarland account page. Payment options include PayPal, Amazon gift card, and receiving a check in the mail. If you happen to live near Chantilly, Virginia, you can also receive payment at their retail location.

eStarland also offers options to receive credit, which can be used for purchasing games on their website. Like most sites, you’ll receive more value by taking store credit versus a cash payout.

Where to Sell Vintage Video Games

If you own older video game systems, like Atari, Sega Genesis, and Nintendo NES, there are a couple of stores that will pay good money for classic games. Both The Old School Game Vault and DK Oldies are known for paying top dollar for classic video games and consoles. Because they deal mostly with older video games, they both have minimum selling requirements and operate differently than many of the other selling options on our list. Check out their websites for more information on how to sell your vintage video games.

Tips for selling video games

It’s easy to sell video games and consoles, but there are ways to ensure you get the best value when selling.

Sell early: Once you are done using a video game or console, put it up for sale. Typically, the older it gets, the less value it holds. The market becomes too saturated, and buyers lose interest the longer a game has been out.

Take care of your games: Do your best to take care of your games and consoles. Clean them often and store them where they won’t get damaged. This includes protecting game cases, accessories, and original packaging, if possible. You’ll receive more money for items that are “like new” over damaged items. They look nicer in photos too.

Shop around: Don’t take the first offer you receive. Check out several of the selling options listed above to find out who is offering the most for the games you want to sell. If you’re going to sell games, make the time investment to find the best deal possible.

There are plenty of options if you’re looking to sell your old video games. If you have game consoles or used games sitting around collecting dust, turn them into cash. There’s no better time to sell them than now.