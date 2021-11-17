11 Best Outdoor Projectors

There’s nothing quite like watching your favorite movie or show while simultaneously enjoying a starry night sky. The best outdoor projectors make this luxury a reality.

These projectors feature exceptional visual quality, portability, streaming capabilities and more, turning any outdoor space into an open-air theater you’ll never want to leave.

Don’t miss our list of the top outdoor projectors currently on the market to ensure you have the ultimate viewing experience from the comfort of your backyard.

Top Outdoor Projectors

Whether you are looking for connectivity, affordability or visual quality, there’s a projector that will meet your needs. Here are the best outdoor projectors to create some movie magic on the go.

1. Epson Home Cinema 2200

The Epson Home Cinema 2200 is a high-quality projector that delivers an immersive viewing experience with content up to 4K.

You will get a full HD picture with image enhancement and frame interpolation. This creates crisp images and a dynamic contrast ratio of up to 35,000:1 that provides richness in even the darkest scenes.

Expect zero rainbowing from the 3LCD technology, an ultra-bright picture that features 2,700 lumens of color and white brightness plus clarity up to 200 inches. This projector is ideal for exceptional visuals.

Unfortunately, this device is lacking in terms of portability. It’s not your typical portable outdoor projector, and it requires a solid mount to project the type of quality image you’d expect.

However, you won’t want to write it off because of this shortcoming. Thanks to its dynamic image quality, this is one of the best projectors to use outside when you don’t have complete darkness.

Vertical lens shift and lots of zoom mean you can configure the picture without moving it. It’s not as convenient as a short-throw projector if you want to move it around often, but it does the job.

The device is extremely compact. This makes it a little more portable, but it also means it’s more difficult to use the HDMI ports. Additional room would have been nice to fit a Roku or Amazon Firestick.

The built-in Android TV and Google Assistant make it easy to stream things like Hulu, HBO, Youtube and more without having to buy or use an external device.

Setting this projector up is easy, and you can use it right out of the box with the built-in 10W speaker.

Pros Excellent picture quality

Compact

Native streaming service Cons Noisy fan, even on the least bright setting

2. Anker Nebula Solar Portable

The Anker Nebula Solar is a 1080p projector you can take anywhere. With projection that can be scaled down for an intimate movie for two or get ramped up to 120 inches, you won’t sacrifice what you see.

HDR10 and 400 ANSI lumens push the picture to the max, packing detail and color into every square inch. We loved the detailed contrast of the darker images but did notice the picture is best in dim to dark lighting.

It’s easy to set this projector up. With the built-in stand, you can adjust the angle up to 13 degrees. No matter which angle you set it to, the Nebula’s quadrilateral keystoning makes sure your image is perfectly squared at any angle.

There’s also no need to play around with settings. The super-fast autofocus quickly sets your picture to exactly what you need.

Listen with precision clarity through the Dolby Digital Plus dual 3W speakers. In fact, you can double this projector as a portable Bluetooth speaker because the sound is excellent.

With one of the best batteries of any unit on this list, the built-in rechargeable gets up to three hours on a single charge. This makes it one of our favorites for its true portability.

Native Android TV 9 means you can easily stream YouTube, Hulu and more. Plus, the Google Assistant in the remote makes it quick and easy to navigate.

You can even use Chromecast, connect your MacBook or Windows PC and screencast or mirror from any Android or iOS device. If that’s not enough, you can use HDMI or USB devices as well.

Pros Excellent battery

Sharp image

Great sound

Truly portable Cons Picture only reaches its full potential in the dark

3. LG HU80KA

This LG projector is an absolute stunner when it comes to picture quality. 4K Ultra HD and 8.3 million pixels means an image up to 12.5 feet is still crisp and clear.

You can project up to 150 inches diagonally and still get four times the resolution of full HD. We loved how clear this was, even in the daytime.

With 2,500 lumens and HDR10 compatibility, this projector is perfect for the outdoors in all lighting. TruMotion makes fast-action movies and sports smooth and detailed, which is a plus if you’re looking to use it as a gaming projector.

The portability of the LG HU80KA is perfect for taking it inside and outside. Set it up almost anywhere that has a flat surface. Coupled with its incredible picture, this is one of our favorite outdoor projectors.

Setup is almost instantaneous. Simply open the box, pull it out by the handle and plug it in. LG’s Smart TV streaming platform is also quick to set up, and you can find just about any app you need.

The Magic Remote makes using the projector easy. It also supports screen sharing from your smartphone or tablet over a shared wifi connection.

Pros Stunning picture

Easy setup

Project from any surface

Super quiet Cons Black dynamics are a little flat

Minor rainbowing on corners in some situations

4. Epson EF-12

Powered by Google with sound by Yamaha, the EF-12 by Epson is everything you need in a streamlined package.

You can project up to 150 inches without sacrificing quality. The EF-12 accepts content up to 4K for a full HD picture.

It uses multi-array laser diode technology to enhance both ends of the color spectrum. This provides exceptional brightness with enhanced black density.

The advanced scene adaptive color correction will automatically correct color to make the most natural-looking picture.

Additionally, the 3LCD chip displays 100% of the RGB color signal in every frame. There is beautiful coloring in all lighting conditions with no rainbowing.

A custom-designed speaker system rivals the best soundbars, which is why this powerhouse made our list. There is no need to worry about poor sound quality or dragging speakers along with it.

Better yet, this projector can be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker.

It’s easy to stream using the built-in Android TV and voice search with Google Assistant that is built into the remote. You can even stream live TV shows using YouTube TV.

Pros Picture and sound unlike any other

Less heat and noise than bulb projectors

Small, lightweight and portable Cons No optical zoom or lens shift

5. Epson Home Cinema 880

Another winner from Epson, the Home Cinema 880 is not typically designed for portability. However, it makes up for this with ease of use and knockout picture quality at its price point.

Detailed 1080p images and super-fast data processing are meant for gaming, sports and action-packed movies.

The 3LCD technology captures 100% of the RGB color signal, meaning no rainbows or brightness issues. A 16,000:1 contrast ratio ensures you never miss details in dark scenes.

3,300 lumens bring crisp pictures in almost any light and maintain the clarity of the image up to 320 inches, which is an absolutely astounding size. If you need a big image, this is the projector for you.

The built-in picture skew sensor delivers automatic keystoning for a perfectly square image no matter where you’re projecting.

Setup is easy. Simply plug it in and hit play. You can start streaming within minutes and use the built-in speaker to watch from anywhere.

Use any digital HDMI connection, be it a cable or satellite box, Blu-ray player, gaming console or streaming device. The native Android streaming device has Bluetooth and other media like Netflix.

Pros Fast data processing

Huge picture size

Easy setup Cons Noisy fan

6. Nebula Mars 2 Pro

Nebula’s Mars 2 Pro doesn’t have quite the intensity as the other projectors in terms of picture. However, it does have 500 ANSI lumen images at 720p and packs quite a punch in a small package.

The keystoning is both vertical and horizontal, and the stability of the projection is impressive. We loved how simple it was to get a good picture. The autofocus and keystoning made it easy to just switch it on and start watching.

With the ability to project 40 inches all the way up to 100 inches, this outdoor projector can go anywhere you want to take it. Built-in dual 10W speakers mean that you don’t need to worry about bringing external speakers.

Additionally, three hours of battery life while projecting means you’re all set for an outdoor movie.

Android 7.1 hooks up your streaming needs easily. However, without the upgrade to Android 9, some of the apps are older or unavailable.

Fortunately, you can plug and play any HDMI or USB device, like gaming systems and laptops. You can also mirror content from your phone with Miracast.

Pros Portable and easy to take anywhere

Great sound

Impressive autofocus Cons Expensive compared to others like it

Must use the remote because there is no physical menu button

7. XGIMI Horizon Pro

The Horizon Pro has incredible picture quality. True 4K technology, HDR10 and super bright 2,200 ANSI lumens make it clear enough to use at any time of the day.

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction plus auto-alignment and focus make it an impressive choice, especially when you’re moving it around.

What makes this one of the best options is not just the fact that this projection display ranges between 30 and 300 inches. Beyond that, the screen size adjusts automatically to fit your space.

This means you don’t have to move the projector around and figure out how to get the best picture. Auto-size, autofocus, auto-alignment and keystone correction do the work for you.

Did we mention the smart 3D compatibility? If you bring the glasses, this XGIMI will bring the fun.

The sound is phenomenal, filling the space with dual 8W built-in Harman Kardon speakers. It boasts DTS-HD, DTS Studio Sound and Dolby Digital compatibility.

Chromecast built-in, Android TV 10.0 and Google Assistant are all integrated. You can connect devices via two HDMI or USB ports, or you can use Bluetooth. No matter how you want to stream, there’s a place to connect.

Pros Clear picture in any light

Advanced picture control

3D compatible Cons Does not play Netflix native app

8. Epson Home Cinema 2045

The Home Cinema 2045 projects up to 300 inches at full HD 1080p. 3D integration and widescreen options project onto any wall or screen.

2,200 lumens of both color and white brightness plus a 35,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio mean that the picture hits the highs, the lows and everything in between.

Where the picture really nails it is with its 3LCD technology and frame interpolation. This image enhancement means there’s zero motion blur, showing amazing action scenes with no rainbowing.

The built-in speakers mean you can enjoy this projector right out of the box.

Connect with two HDMI ports and MHL, or you can wirelessly stream via Miracast and Intel WiDi. Hook up your Blu-ray player, gaming console, streaming device, tablet or smartphone.

Pros Lots of ways to connect

Excellent image enhancement Cons Loud fan

9. ViewSonic M1+

Viewsonic’s M1+ is a snappy little portable WVGA LED projector that is great if you’re looking for a cross between quality and budget.

Auto keystoning corrects the image at any angle and projects up to 100 inches. With over 30,000 hours of operational life, it is perfect for a backyard viewing or inside a trailer.

Innovative eye care technology has virtually eliminated blue light, and reflective light technology helps reduce eye strain.

The M1+ has a lightweight and compact design. It weighs less than two pounds, making it perfect for moving from room to room or inside and outside.

The smart stand provides a 360-degree setup and doubles as a lens cover. As soon as the lens is uncovered, it automatically powers on and auto-adjusts the picture. It’s ready to play as soon as you set it up.

Enjoy quality sound on the built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers, proving ViewSonic missed nothing when designing the M1+ for true portability.

Using Aptoide UI, you can download and watch Netflix, Amazon Prime and Youtube or live stream sporting events by adding the dongle.

The M1+ supports iOS, Android, Windows, Chrome and macOS along with gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox with wifi, HDMI and USB-C connections.

The built-in battery can theoretically last up to six hours on full power mode. We noticed a more realistic three hours, which is still plenty of time for your backyard movie.

Pros Truly portable

Great sound

Lots of connectivity options Cons Lower picture quality than some of the other projectors

10. Nebula Capsule

Without a doubt, the most fun option on this list is the Nebula Capsule. This device can project up to 100 inches literally anywhere thanks to its “soda can-sized” design.

This mini projector has incredible clarity and contrast, though it’s best in dimmer spaces. Still, DLP’s advanced IntelliBright algorithm brings a bright 100 ANSI lumen image to whatever surface you’re projecting on.

The can design continues to impress with a 360-degree omnidirectional speaker, pushing the sound in all directions. This makes it easy to place the projector either in front of or behind you and still hear clear sound.

Native Android 7.1 lets you run Netflix, Youtube and more, plus the HDMI and USB ports allow you to plug and play an array of devices. You can even go wireless and stream via Airplay, Miracast or Bluetooth.

We love the fact that you don’t have to keep track of a remote either. Simply control it from your phone with the Nebula Connect app.

This projector lasts for hours on the battery alone, making it a perfect option for watching a movie or catching up on your favorite show.

Pros Lightweight and portable

Great battery life, can be charged while projecting

Super easy to use Cons Needs darkness for clarity

11. XGIMI MoGo Pro

Another great option from XGIMI is the MoGo Pro. It’s small but powerful.

Perfect for any projector-on-the-go needs, its 30,000 hour LED lifespan gives over 10 years of operation. Full native 1080p HD with new DLP technology and 300 ANSI lumens show super clear pictures for its size.

Auto keystone and autofocus make up the exclusive eagle-eye perception system, which continuously and seamlessly corrects the image for a smooth viewing experience.

The speakers give a balanced sound, which is perfect for smaller and medium-sized spaces.

Set up is easy out of the box, and the built-in battery gives long life for portable use. It weighs less than two pounds and is about the size of a water bottle.

One of its best features is that it has 2GB + 16GB of memory to store up to 10 movies and 1,000 songs. This means that you don’t need an internet connection in order to watch movies or listen to music.

If you want to stream, this device has Chromecast built right in. Cast your apps, music, games, sports and more from your Android or iOS device, Mac, Windows or Chromebook.

Pros Truly wireless with memory storage built-in

Very portable Cons Only works at its best in dark rooms/areas

Short battery life

Summary

The outdoor projectors listed here bring a mix of high-quality visuals, great sound, portability and connectivity.

As you consider which option to purchase, evaluate your must-have features. Is exceptional picture quality key? How about sound? Do you have a particular price point in mind?

No matter which outdoor projector you choose, you can be sure you’re going to make memories for years to come.