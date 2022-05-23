10 Best Soundbars

Some high-end TVs have surprisingly good built-in speakers, but that’s not always the case. Most of the time, you’ll get an amazing picture with audio that leaves you wanting more. Like a soundbar.

If your sound is lacking, consider buying a soundbar to instantly boost the audio quality on your TV. These provide a compact sound solution that are simple to set up.

In this post, we’ll share the best soundbars currently available for your TV. We’ve included standalone soundbars, soundbar-subwoofer combos and even a streaming soundbar.

No matter what your budget is, you can improve your TV’s sound quality. Get ready to upgrade the audio output on your TV.

Top Soundbars

These top soundbars are the missing link to your home entertainment experience. Each has its own distinct features to suit your needs, from booming bass to better vocal clarity.

1. Sonos Beam

Sonos Beam Soundbar Beam - The smart, compact soundbar for TV, music, and more.

High definition sound - Experience rich, detailed sound for your TV that fills the entire room.

Smart TVs need smart soundbars, and the Sonos Beam is at the top of its class. While it can be part of a home theater system, it sounds good all by itself as well.

It has design input from Oscar-winning sound engineers, built-in full-range woofers and an array of passive radiators and digital amplifiers.

Basically, it houses many fancy components that produce crystal clear dialogue, low-to-high multi-tonal sound and customizable bass and treble.

Despite its slim profile, it delivers soundstage-level audio quality with excellent balance, whether you are listening to music or watching a movie.

One standout feature, TruePlay, calibrates the sound for the current room. It’s great if you can access it (you’ll need an iPhone), but the sound doesn’t suffer much if you can’t.

You’ll like the intuitive controls, including Alexa and Google Assistant built-in voice control and simplified setup and remote control over HDMI ARC compatible TVs.

It’s not true surround sound. However, for the price, it’s hard to beat if you want to buy a standalone soundbar.

Key Features

3.0 channel configuration

1 tweeter

4 full range drivers

5x class D amplification

1 HDMI port, LAN, Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2 wireless audio protocols

ARC, eARC HDMI compliance

Pros: Full sound quality

Great value

Easy to set up

Compact design

Built-in Alexa

Reasonably affordable

Few wires Cons: Alexa missing some features

2. Sonos Arc

Sonos Arc Soundbar All-new Sonos Arc - Bring all your entertainment to life with the brilliantly realistic sound of Arc,...

3D sound with Dolby Atmos - Experience shows, movies, and games with the precise and immersive sound of...

The Sonos Arc is the premium-level soundbar for the ever-popular Sonos brand. It’s pricey, but the features are top-notch.

In spite of its price, this soundbar is less expensive than a high-end home theater system and manages to deliver impressive sound.

You’ll get 3D cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos compatibility. But, if you want ease of setup and delivery of Dolby Atmos, your TV must have HDMI ARC or eARC.

This soundbar has a speaker array with elliptical woofers and angled silk-dome tweeters with upfiring sound. Together, they create a sound that is more immersive than its smaller sibling, the Sonos Beam.

It also has excellent bass, even without a subwoofer. Plus, it works with Alexa and Google Assistant for convenient voice control.

Finally, the super slim design fits into any decor. It is a compact soundbar that offers big sound.

Keep in mind that this is made for new, large TVs (50 inches or greater). It delivers the best quality when it plays with current tech, like 4K set-top streaming devices and Smart TVs.

Overall, if it fits your budget, this is one of the best soundbars you can buy.

Key Features

5.0.2 virtual surround channel configuration

1 front firing-tweeter

2 side-firing tweeters

11X class D amplification

HDMI – ARC/eARC inputs

Dolby Atmos audio decoding

CEC compliance

AirPlay 2, Proprietary, Wi-Fi wireless audio protocols

Pros: Powerful audio

Small footprint

Well-balanced sound

Adequate bass

Immersive music playback

Simple to operate

Compatible with Sonos app Cons: May need a separate amp

3. Klipsch Cinema 600

Klipsch Cinema 600 Soundbar 45 inches 3.1 Soundbar With 10 inches Wireless Subwoofer

Best-In-Class 600W Peak Power

The Klipsch Cinema 600 soundbar is actually a compact home theater system.

It comes with a wireless subwoofer, the convenience of its own remote and offers a plug and play set up via HDMI ARC or optical cable.

Like all Klipsch Cinema Series soundbars, it uses a unique horn-loaded technology to deliver an honest, cinema-worthy sound experience.

It’s a 5.1 channel system with left and right speakers. This device has a dedicated center channel and features one of the largest wireless subwoofers in this category.

You can choose from multiple sound enhancement modes. It also has a night mode when you need to tone it down without losing sound quality.

This soundbar is compatible with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, delivering multi-directional sound with minimal equipment. Gaming, movies and streaming music are instantly upgraded.

As a bonus, it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and Spotify.

This option is best for those who want surround sound with a discreet setup and find wood-crafted subwoofers appealing.

Key Features

3.1 channel configuration

4 x 3″ / 76.2 mm Front-Firing Cone

3 x 1″ / 25.4 mm Front-Firing Tweeter

35 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response

103 dB maximum SPL

1 HDMI, ARC, Toslink and 1/8″ / 3.5 mm inputs

1 RCA subwoofer

Pros: Pocket-friendly pricing

Excellent sound quality

Well-built

Easy to assemble

Crisp clear vocals Cons: Doesn’t decode Atmos

4. Bose Smart Soundbar 700

Bose Smart Soundbar 700 Best Bose soundbar: The best-performing soundbar from Bose, featuring immersive sound, deep bass, and...

Built-in Alexa: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built into this smart soundbar for hands-free voice...

If you want a soundbar that you can eventually expand into a full-fledged home theater system, the Bose Smart Soundbar 700 is worth considering.

Better yet, you can take your time with the expansion since it delivers amazing sound, even when flying solo.

The profile is sleek, with tempered glass on top and a wraparound metal grille. At 38 inches long, it takes up space. However, it’s designed to support living rooms and home theaters.

Bose uses a proprietary PhaseGuide technology to deliver sound that feels like it is coming from everywhere. It also offers customized sound calibration with its AdaptiQ technology.

Besides having the Bose sound technology, it has a universal remote that lights up when you pick it up. It even offers built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice tech.

This is the top-of-the-line soundbar in the Bose lineup. While most reviews from owners are good, there are a few sticking points. These include price, a shoddy app and frustrating connectivity and pairing issues.

All in all, it is a solid standalone soundbar. If Bose addresses the other issues, it has the potential to be the last home theater system you’ll buy for a while.

Key Features

HDMI eARC with CEC

3.5 mm bass output

1 x RJ45 Ethernet (LAN)

Dolby digital, DTS audio format support

1 x optical TOSLINK

Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity

1 x 1/8″ / 3.5 mm IR (control)

Pros: Great movie theater sound

Clear vocals

Feature rich

Stylish minimalist design

Alexa enabled

HDMI aRC connection Cons: Need to register Bose account

5. Polk Audio Signa S3

Polk Audio Signa S3 Soundbar ULTRA-SLIM SOUNDBAR WITH WIRELESS SUBWOOFER – Features 2.1 channel performance-tuned drivers - (2)...

POLK’S EXCLUSIVE VOICE ADJUST TECHNOLOGY & Dolby Digital 5.1 Decoding helps maximize sound clarity &...

The Polk Signa S3 is one of the most compact soundbars you can buy. It stands at only two inches tall, so it easily fits under your TV or on a mount.

The included wired subwoofer is compact but offers deep bass with minimal setup. It’s a true plug and play system compatible with multiple connection options via HDMI ARC, optical cord or 3.5 mm audio jack.

This soundbar works with all TVs, large and small. It has built-in Google Chromecast, Polk voice-activated tech and is tuned for Dolby Digital playback in surround sound.

It’s Wi-Fi compatible, Bluetooth-enabled and can enhance music playback from your favorite apps. Additionally, it can easily kick the sound up a notch for gaming or TV viewing.

This is an affordable, super compact system to improve your TV’s sound instantly.

Key Features

2.1 channel performance

4.4-inch oval mid-range drivers

2, 1-inch tweeters

Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding

Bluetooth wireless connectivity

HDMI, ARC

Voice-adjust technology

Alexa enabled

Pros: Google Home integration

Stellar sound quality

Rich bass

Sleek build

Easy to install Cons: Volume could be louder

6. JBL 5.0 MultiBeam

JBL 5.0 MultiBeam Soundbar Dolby Atmos and MultiBeam surround sound gives you an immersive and exciting 3D sound experience and a...

Certified for Humans – Smart home made easy for non-experts. Setup with Alexa is simple.

JBL has long been a major player and innovator in the audio space, so this offering checks a lot of boxes at a fair price point.

If you’re looking for a TV soundbar with Virtual Dolby Atmos, deep bass without a subwoofer and MultiBeam sound technology, this is the solution to pay attention to. JBL’s sound design delivers a 3D soundstage effect.

Many soundbars are Dolby Atmos compatible, but this one comes with the technology. With controls to calibrate the sound and an Ultra HD 4K pass-through with Dolby Vision, you get a stellar audio-video experience.

Other bonuses include Bluetooth capability, built-in Chromecast, Airplay and Alexa MRM (multi-room music). You can even connect any device with Google Assistant, Alexa or Siri to stream your favorite songs.

This soundbar is perfect for audiophiles who enjoy streaming music as much as watching movies with cinematic sound. It’s easy to set up with HDMI eARC TVs and Dolby Atmos players.

Key Features

5.0-Channel virtual surround channel configuration

4 x 3″ / 75 mm passive radiators

5 x 1.9 x 3.1″ / 48 x 80 mm Elliptical Cone full range drivers

50 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response

92 dBA maximum SPL

1 x HDMI, Optical TOSLINK input

1 USB port

AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in wireless protocols

A2DP 1.2, AVRCP 1.5 Bluetooth profiles

Pros: Latest technology features

Deep bass

Good Google Home connectivity

Appealing design Cons: Sound volume may be an issue

7. Bose TV Soundbar

Bose TV Soundbar Hear your TV better: Designed with simplicity in mind, the Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar that...

Wide, natural sound: 2 angled full-range drivers deliver a more realistic, spatial audio experience for...

If you’re a fan of Bose and want a simpler soundbar than the Bose Smartbar 700, check out this option. It’s smaller, more affordable and offers the same Bose sound tech.

You can get up and running quickly with the included optical audio cable, but you can buy an HDMI cable if you prefer. Either option is simple to set up.

In addition to upgrading your TV sound, this device can pair via Bluetooth to stream your music or podcasts. It’s also certified to work with Roku TV via HDMI.

The remote control is an important feature. Make sure to keep track of it since there are no manual controls on the device.

If you want to expand your sound profile later, this device pairs well with the Bose Bass Module 500 or 700.

This soundbar is best for those who want to improve TV sound but aren’t looking for surround sound or thumping bass. It clarifies speech and delivers rich, realistic sound.

Key Features

ARC, CeC HDMI compliance

1 UBS port

4.2 Bluetooth connectivity

3.5 mm – Subwoofer

1 x HDMI – ARC, Optical TOSLINK, 3.5 mm output

30 feet Bluetooth range

Pros: Clear vocals

Great for TV viewing

Compact design

Straightforward installation

Excellent for speech Cons: Remote quite small

8. JBL 5.1 Soundbar

Sale JBL 5.1 Soundbar An impressive 550w of total system power

10"" wireless subwoofer delivers deep, thrilling sound

If you upgrade the JBL 5.0 MultiBeam soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, Wi-Fi connectivity and almost double the power output, you have the JBL 5.1.

You’ll enjoy the same proprietary JBL panoramic sound technology as the 5.0 system, but it will be enhanced with pure bass. This improves what you hear in everything from movies to music.

It’s compatible with 4K ultra HD audio codecs and integrates with Chromecast and Airplay 2. You also get Bluetooth connectivity for streaming music.

JBL has been a force behind movie theatre sound for over 75 years. This soundbar lets you bring the cinema home for a fraction of the price and a small footprint.

It’s a good pick if you want quality sound without a frilly, complex setup.

Key Features

5.1-Channel virtual surround channel configuration

2 x 1.25″ / 31.75 mm tweeter

5 x elliptical cone

250 watts amplifier output

AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Chromecast built-in, Proprietary wireless audio protocols

40 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response

103 dB maximum SPL

A2DP 1.3, AVRCP 1.5 Bluetooth profile

Pros: Reasonably loud

Immersive bass

Ideal for home entertainment

Solid construction Cons: No mid-range punch

9. Roku Smart Soundbar

Roku Smart Soundbar Watch what you love: Upgrade your streaming with a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV,...

Powerful 4K streaming: Stream what you love with the built-in Roku player, including free TV, live news,...

The Roku Smart soundbar offers the best of both worlds, including 4K streaming content and upgraded sound for your TV.

In regards to the sound profile, the Dolby Audio-enabled soundbar has four internal speakers. You get a mix of dynamic bass and access to simple sound modes to adjust what you hear while you watch.

One voice-activated remote controls everything. Use voice commands to search for content, turn on captions and much more.

It’s compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa and Hey Google. You can expand it as well. Add on Roku speakers and a subwoofer for a higher level of sound.

Better yet, this soundbar delivers content on top of sound. Get 150+ free live TV channels on the Roku Channel, or activate streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu and Apple TV.

This is a smart choice for anyone who likes all-in-one technology. For one low price, you can get streaming content and better sound.

Key Features

Up to 32W RMS power output

Expandable design

HDMI with ARC

Wall-mountable with optional hardware

Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa Control

Spotify Connect

Built-In Wi-Fi & Roku OS

Bluetooth audio streaming

Optical & HDMI Outputs

2-Channel configuration

Pros: Great listening experience

1 click set up

Flawless streaming

Easy to mount

Bass boost Cons: Included optical cable flimsy

10. Yamaha SR-B20A

Yamaha SR-B20A Soundbar Built-in subwoofers for deep bass in one slim sound bar

Clear Voice for enhanced dialogue clarity

The technology behind this soundbar is intriguing. It has built-in subwoofers, so there’s no need for a bulky setup if you don’t want one.

You get surprisingly good bass from a slim soundbar. Clear Voice technology gives you crisp vocals, so you won’t miss any details when your favorite character is speaking on movie night.

Choose from three sound modes, including stereo, standard, movie or game. These modes give you the best levels for playback, and the DTS Virtual:X audio provides a 3D-level sound experience at home.

This Bluetooth-enabled soundbar will also connect to your favorite music streaming devices.

If you want voice assistants, it doesn’t support them. Instead, this is a simple all-in-one, plug and play sound solution for home theater newbies.

Key Features

Wall-Mountable via Keyholes

1x HDMI ARC, 2x optical inputs

Stereo configuration

App Control via Bluetooth

Up to 120W of total power

Subwoofer output

Bluetooth audio streaming

Pros: Wall-Mountable via Keyholes

1x HDMI ARC, 2x optical inputs

Stereo configuration

App Control via Bluetooth

Up to 120W of total power

Subwoofer output

Bluetooth audio streaming Cons: Odd design

Summary

There are many great options out there to boost your TV’s sound. Adding a soundbar or soundbar with subwoofer combo is an easy way to get more out of your entertainment experience.

To choose the option best for you, think about what you need most.

Are you all about the bass? You’ll need a subwoofer. Do you want to expand your system in the future? Choose a soundbar that integrates easily with additional components.

Thankfully, there are soundbars with impressive sound for every budget. With a simple placement under a wall-mounted TV, you can change your audio atmosphere in a flash.