10 Best Places to Sell a Broken TV For Cash

If you have a broken TV collecting dust in your home, you might think that your only option is to throw it away.

Fortunately, it’s possible to sell your TV for cash instead of sending it to a landfill.

Most selling platforms simply require you to take clear photos and write a description of your broken TV to list it for sale.

While there are scam sites that claim they will buy your TV, there are many legitimate options that will put cash in your wallet.

We’ve found the ten best places to sell your broken TV to ensure you maximize your profits without getting scammed.

Top Places to Sell a Broken TV

Check out our list of the ten best places to sell your broken TV and put some extra money in your bank account.

1. Buyback Boss

Buyback Boss is a great platform to make money from your broken TV. It is simple, requiring only three steps.

Before participating in this process, Buyback Boss requires you to share some basic information about your TV to help them determine its value. You’ll include your TV’s model number, condition and more.

Your offer appears a few seconds after submitting the required information. Once you accept the terms, you’ll ship your broken TV as directed.

The site gives you 14 days to think about your offer to decide if it’s worth it or not.

Upon receiving your TV, Buyback Boss sends your payment using your preferred method.

Note that if your description doesn’t match the actual product, Buyback Boss will provide a new quote. You can choose to accept the newly quoted price or have your TV returned with no additional charges.

The price match guarantee feature allows Buyback Boss to match the price offered by a competitor as long as they verify it’s legit.

2. eBay

eBay has over 183 million active buyers, making it one of the largest online marketplaces in the United States. Such tremendous growth makes it an excellent site to sell your broken TV.

To make decent cash, you must price your item competitively. Make sure you avoid overcharging or undercharging potential buyers.

eBay’s appraisal tool makes this step a breeze. It allows you to easily determine the trending price of your TV and its value.

There are two selling methods, including auction and “Buy It Now.” Each format has its pros and cons.

The auction method enables sellers to run a traditional auction for a specified number of days. You’ll list an opening bid and auction length, then allow buyers to bid. The highest bid at the end of the auction wins.

Expert Tip: Set the lowest amount you’re willing to accept for your product to ensure you sell it at a decent price.

Fixed-price listing, also known as “Buy It Now,” doesn’t require any bidding. This style is convenient since you don’t have to wait for the auction to end.

Once you pick your preferred method, include relevant keywords in the description. These will set your listing apart from the competition.

In addition, sellers have to pay insertion, final value, payment processing and optional listing grading fees. Using the eBay fee calculator will show you how much money you’ll pay before listing your broken TV.

3. eBid

eBid is a worthy challenger to eBay’s dominance. While eBid is similar to eBay, certain rules and regulations enhance customer’s experiences.

Not only are the fees friendlier, but the platform is also easy to use. These factors make it an excellent choice for first-time sellers.

You get access to three membership levels, including buyer, seller and seller plus.

Both buyer and seller memberships are free. However, after selling your broken TV, you’ll have to pay a particular value of the final cost.

The seller plus plan cost depends on your preferred payment, and it’s recommended for professional merchants.

Consequently, you can pick the seller membership since you’re only selling a single item. You only need to list your broken TV, wait for potential buyers to view it, then hopefully make a sale.

Clear photos and a catchy description with relevant keywords play a significant role in attracting more customers. You can also pay a fee ranging from $0.05 to $0.18 to add bold titles, extra photos and subtitles.

4. Craigslist

Arguably, Craigslist is one of the most convenient sites to sell your broken TV. You don’t need to create an account, and there are no fees required.

However, most sellers ignore the basic steps, affecting the reach of their listing and how fast their item sells.

So what steps should you follow to have an advantage over other sellers?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to follow.

Step #1: Research and Pricing

Before posting your broken TV, research what other users are selling their TVs for by checking similar listings.

It’s important to note that Craigslist expect to negotiate. As a result, it’s advisable that you ask for a slightly higher price depending on your TV’s condition to give yourself some .

Step #2: Take Clear Pictures

Craigslist allows you to post up to 12 images. This feature makes it easy to add your TV’s scale, close-up shots and any imperfections.

Remember to remove clutter around the frame and take pictures in natural lighting.

Step #3: Write a Thorough Description

Keep your description brief yet informative by including information like measurements, model, color, serial number and age. Be specific when picking your product’s category to increase the number of views.

Step #4: Pick a Reliable Contact Method

You’ll need a convenient method to communicate with potential buyers, so pick a personal email address or phone number.

Using your number establishes trust. However, it’s advisable to write the last digit as a word. This prevents software from adding you to a telemarketer list.

Facebook Marketplace has become one of the most popular online selling platforms. It’s more user-friendly and charges no fees when selling items locally.

If it’s a shipping order, you are charged five percent of your TV’s sale price.

You only need a Facebook account when using this method. Remember to clear personal information that you don’t want visible to potential customers.

Look at what other TV sellers in your area are doing to make their products stand out. Then add value to your listing to get more views.

For instance, check whether the images are clear, taken from different angles and if they’ve included all the basic information.

Once you take clear shots of the picture quality and connectivity inputs, optimize your listing with a keyword-rich description. By doing so, you’ll help your TV show up more during searches.

After listing your product, download the Facebook Messenger app to avoid missing any messages. Try to answer messages instantly to increase the chances of a sale.

You can visit your potential buyer’s profile to check reviews or any past feedback. This can help you determine if they are serious shoppers.

6. ClassifiedAds.com

ClassifiedAds.com is yet another free and straightforward platform to sell your broken TV at a reasonable price. However, you have to put in some effort to make your product stand out from the rest.

Create an ad that catches the shopper’s attention and stops them from scrolling to another page.

A well-crafted description with the right keywords will attract customers interested in buying your broken TV. You can use the first couple of words to tell readers the most critical details about your TV.

Simply put, when selling on ClassifiedAds.com, make your description short, straightforward and commanding.

ClassifiedAds.com allows you to add up to five pictures, so give it your best shot. In addition to uploading clear photos, your ad should sound believable and not exaggerated.

Ask your family or friends to read your ad to see if it would trigger them to contact you. If not, try rewriting it. You can also ask them to check for any spelling mistakes.

7. Yard Sale

No, this isn’t a website that you can type into your browser. We mean an actual yard sale.

Selling your broken TV at a yard sale saves you from shipping and listing costs. A yard sale exposes your product to business people who want to refurbish or recycle parts of your TV.

Better yet, there are zero chances of getting scammed since you sell your TV in person and receive your cash right away.

Remember, this method gives you a direct connection to your potential buyer. Be friendly and ready to answer questions.

Organize your TV selling area by eliminating clutter. Also, ensure it’s not dusty to catch the buyer’s attention.

Consider giving buyers an HDMI cable or offer a new set of batteries for the remote control.

Sellers don’t have to include their selling price to give potential buyers room to negotiate. However, check what different online auction sites offer similar products to avoid settling for less or overcharging shoppers.

Although you may not always find a buyer who’s interested in a broken TV during a yard sale, it’s worth trying.

8. 5Miles

5Miles is an easy-to-navigate app that uses your phone’s location to share listings with buyers around you. The app eliminates the need to pay shipping fees for your broken TV.

This app prioritizes security. The triple verification process requires you to submit your phone number, social media account and email.

Even with this verification step, 5Miles limits personal details displayed in the messaging interface.

5Miles has a meet-up location finder that offers a secure place where you and the buyer can meet and make an exchange.

It’s free to list your TV on the app. Keep in mind that you may incur fees if you boost your listing or receive payment via the app.

The in-app translation tools make 5Miles an excellent selling and buying platform for non-English speakers.

There’s also an “Awesome Experience” team that offers instant answers to your questions, reacts to any potential abuse and reviews suspicious activities.

9. TV Repair Shops

A TV repair shop is typically what comes to mind when thinking of selling a broken TV.

This method is quite popular, especially for people who want instant cash. Most TV repair shops are likely to accept your broken TV since they can refurbish and sell it at almost double the price.

If you aren’t familiar with TV repair shops near you, do a quick Google search. You can use your preferred search engine and phrases like “TV repair shops near me.”

Popular shops include their phone number or email address for added convenience. You can call or email them first so you won’t have to waste time driving to different shops.

Weigh offers from different repair businesses to see who has the best deal. This method saves you from paying listing fees and meeting with buyers who aren’t serious.

10. OfferUp

Selling your broken TV for the most money doesn’t have to be stressful thanks to the OfferUp app. This platform requires no fees for users to list products on the website.

One of the biggest fears for both buyers and sellers is getting scammed. Fortunately, the OfferUp app has a TruYou verification to ensure trust between users.

This requires you to provide an in-app photo, your phone number and a state-issued ID. Once the verification process is complete, the app displays a badge on your profile.

There’s even a secure messaging system. This lets you communicate with potential buyers without exposing your personal information.

Like other sites, make sure you include your TV’s category, condition and a keyword-related description.

You can state if you’re interested in bargaining to attract the right customers.

OfferUp allows you to choose whether you want to sell your item locally or nationwide. You’ll receive payment directly from the customer for a local sale.

Summary

There is no reason to let your broken TV sit around collecting dust when it can put extra cash in your pocket.

The above places are some of the most reliable and straightforward options to sell your broken TV.

Before listing your TV, remember that presentation matters, so dust it off and take clear pictures.

It’s also advisable to include all accessories like the remote control and other necessary cords to increase your chances of selling for the greatest profit.