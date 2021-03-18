10 Best Home Theater Systems

With so many options for streaming movies and TV shows nowadays, countless homes are choosing to pair their high definition TVs with high quality audio systems to complete the modern home theater.

This is for good reason, as many streaming services such as Amazon Prime, Disney+, and Netflix are showing select films in HD and 4K formats with high-fidelity audio like DTS-MA or Dolby Atmos.

If the video is excellent, it almost demands better audio.

Today’s best home theater systems are feature-rich, yet streamlined, and provide a vastly improved experience over the built-in speakers getting crammed thinner and thinner form factors.

Top Home Theater Systems

Ready to take that movie to a new level at home? These are our favorite top-rated home theater systems. This post includes a mix of all-in-one, add-on, and peripheral systems to fit different budgets.

1. Nakamichi Shockwafe Elite

Best Overall

2,887 Reviews Nakamichi Shockwafe Elite 7.2.4 Home Theater System Transform your living room into a premium cinema within minutes. Experience deep, room-filling bass with...

Our DUAL 8" WIRELESS SUBWOOFERS (industry's first!) produce ground-shaking rumbles that you will hear and...

Modeled after Nakamichi’s flagship, award-winning 9.2.4 sound system, this scaled-down version is a less expensive option with the same bones.

The spatial surround elevation modes and one-button room optimization provide sound control based on your room size. The eight-speaker soundbar is the star of the show, with a supporting cast of two two-way surround speakers and two dual wireless subwoofers.

It’s a great plug-and-play system with immersive 360-degree harmonic, bass-driven sound delivered in multiple layers, direct, above, below, and on either side.

Features

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatible

Dolby Vision and 4K UHD HDR compatible

Bluetooth with Qualcomm aptX-enabled

Optimized for QLED, OLED, and HD TVs

Backlit remote

What You Need for Setup

Input/output ports: 3 HDMI, 1 coaxial, 1 optical, 1 HDMI ARC, 1 Stereo analog and 1 USB

You need space to plug in three components into an outlet or power strip

Pros

Sleek design

Excellent sound quality

Brand has 70+ years in the audio business

Easy setup

Cons

Somewhat overpriced for what you get

May not be ideal for small spaces (smaller than 14’ x 14’)

Remote has limited range

Heavy shipment (grab a friend to help you get it in the house)

2. Bose Lifestyle 650

Best Upgrade Pick

122 Reviews Bose Lifestyle 650 Home Theater System As main components, your purchase include: One Console, 4 OnmiJewel side speakers, One OmniJewel center...

Dimensions (”): Console – 15.98 W x 2.56 H x 10.16 D | OmniJewel Side speakers (each) – 1.84 W x...

Bose is known for creating great sound experiences at home or on the go. This system is for when you want to stay in (and make popcorn).

It’s ideal for a home theater experience to support multiple audio formats such as Dolby Digital, multichannel PCM, and DTS. This system from Bose boasts connections for up to six HDMI-enabled video sources.

You get a full circle of sound with the five-speaker center channel and four compact omnidirectional speakers. The unassuming wireless Acoustimass subwoofer module delivers serious bass for movies, music, or gaming.

If you want to splurge on a system from one of the most well-known names in sound, this is the one.

Features

Alexa-enabled for voice control

Bluetooth-enabled

Built-in NFC

Apple AirPlay 2 compatible

Optimized for 4K/60 TVs and devices

SoundTouch wireless music streaming over WiFi

What You Need for Setup

Input/output ports: 6 HDMI, 1 HDMI ARC, 2 optical, 2 digital coaxial, 2 Stereo analog, 1 data, 1 IR repeater, 1 Ethernet and 1 USB (for software updates)

You need space to plug in four components into an outlet or power strip

Pros

ADAPTiQ headset for setup and sound optimization help

Simple yet elegant design

Two color options (white or black)

Can expand the system

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

High-end price

Set up takes time

3. Sonos Arc

Best Soundbar

531 Reviews Sonos Arc All-new Sonos Arc - Bring all your entertainment to life with the brilliantly realistic sound of Arc,...

3D sound with Dolby Atmos - Experience shows, movies, and games with the precise and immersive sound of...

Sonos is Latin for sounds; this soundbar lives up to its name. If you’re just exploring the idea of better sound while watching your favorite movie, a soundbar is a great place to start.

Yet, this is not a starter soundbar in terms of technology.

The Sonos Arc is a smart soundbar designed with input from Oscar-winning sound engineers. It’s compatible with the popular 3D Dolby Atmos sound format and offers Trueplay, a self-optimizing acoustic feature.

What’s more? You can run this as a standalone soundbar or add in a Sonos subwoofer and a few Sonos One SL speakers to create the ultimate 5.1 surround sound experience as you stream your favorite flicks.

Features

Built-in Alexa voice controls

Apple AirPlay 2 compatible

Dolby Atmos compatible

Speech enhancement

What You Need for Setup

Inputs/output ports: 1 HDMI ARC (compatible with eARC), 1 optical and 1 Ethernet

You need space to plug in one component into an outlet or power strip

Compatible with TVs larger than 49 inches (for smaller TVs, check out the Sonos Beam)

Pros

Excellent sound

Slim design, discreet footprint

It comes in two colors (black or white)

45-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Sonos app is unreliable

Only for larger TVs

Requires iOS device to use Trueplay dynamic tuner

4. VIZIO SB3651-F6

Best Value

1,405 Reviews VIZIO SB3651-F6 Surround Sound with Google Assistant True 5.1 listening: enjoy True 5.1 surround sound with the included rear Surround sound speakers and a...

Note: Please refer Troubleshooting steps at pg. 36 in user manual

Are you looking for an affordable 5.1 channel surround sound system? Take a serious look at this offering from Vizio. It’s jam-packed with upgraded features, which is admirable considering the price.

This system offers five speakers: three in the soundbar and two peripheral speakers. This system can deliver up to 101 decibels of crisp sound and 50 Hz of pure bass combined with a subwoofer’s power that connects wirelessly to the soundbar.

Features

Dolby Audio and DTS:X compatible

Works with Google Assistant

Bluetooth-enabled

WiFi streaming-enabled

Built-in Chromecast

What You Need for Setup

Input/output ports: 1 HDMI, 1 HDMI ARC, 1 digital coaxial, 1 optical, 1 Stereo analog, 1 Ethernet and 1 USB

You need space to plug in two components into an outlet or power strip

Pros

Affordable

Powerful sound profile

Easy setup

1-year warranty

Cons

It does not support 4K HDR

Reviewers report intermittent issues with powering on

Hard to read, flimsy remote

Unreliable app

5. Yamaha YAS-209BL Soundbar

Best Budget-Buy

1,123 Reviews Yamaha YAS-209BL Soundbar Easy setup with HDMI or Optical cable and automatic subwoofer connection

Wireless subwoofer for deep bass and flexible placement. Center unit-36-5/8 × 2-1/2 × 4-1/4 inches,...

Yamaha is a leading producer of audio and visual equipment and multiple product lines that make life easier. This soundbar aligns with its legacy.

While it’s not “cheap”, This Yamaha soundbar is a budget-conscious pick for what it offers. It’s a streamlined 3D sound system with just a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer. The soundbar’s design offers multi-directional sound without the need for multiple speakers around your home theater room.

Have Amazon Fire TV? Control movie night through this soundbar by saying what you want to see. Easy.

Features

DTS:X, Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II compatible

Built-in Alexa voice controls

Bluetooth-enabled

WiFi connectivity

Speech enhancement

What You Need for Setup

Input/output ports: 1 HDMI, 1 HDMI ARC, 1 optical, 1 Ethernet and 1 USB (software updates)

You need space to plug in one component into an outlet or power strip

Pros

Supports 4K and 3D passthrough

Easy plug and play setup

Compact

Suitable for medium to large spaces

Cons

Unreliable app

Does not support AirPlay 2

Does not support all streaming devices

Does not work with Google Assistant

6. Definitive Technology Pro Cinema 800

Best Cinema Experience

66 Reviews Definitive Technology Pro Cinema 800 Huge speaker sound from small easy to place and use satellite speakers

Pressure-coupled mid/bass radiators deliver rich, warm sound

For those who want a straight-up cinematic setup, this system from Definitive Technology is hard to beat. The multi-speaker system has bass radiators, a technology that delivers efficient bass with low sound distortion.

In this 5.1 channel setup, you get a powerful center channel, four compact satellite speakers, and a subwoofer. Plus, you can add on speakers or subwoofers to expand your sound’s reach, making it scalable as your needs change.

It has a tower speaker sound with a smaller footprint. If you close your eyes, you might think you’re at your favorite theater.

Features

BDSS tech drivers with HD sound

Pressure-coupled bass radiators

Compatible with multiple home theater AV receivers

Pure aluminum dome tweeters

What You Need for Setup

This system requires at least a 5.1 channel home theater receiver

Input/output: 2 sets of gold-plated 5-way binding posts, speaker connections

You need space to plug in two components into an outlet or power strip

Pros

Delivers warm, rich sound

Discreet design, easy to hide

Works with multiple receivers

5-year warranty for drivers and cabinets

3-year warranty for electronic components

Cons

Time-consuming setup

Requires knowledge of setting up a receiver

It only comes in black

Wired system

7. Polk Audio Home Theater System

Best Tower Speaker System

6,816 Reviews Polk Audio Home Theater System MASSIVE SOUND FROM 15 SPEAKERS – Each bookshelf features a 5.25” driver & a 0.75” tweeter, center...

A POWERED SUBWOOFER FOR EXTRA BASS & PUNCH (up to 100 watts) - A 10-inch subwoofer with a uniquely...

If you’re looking for a home theater system that stands out and delivers excellent sound, this is our top pick. This 5.1 channel system has a center channel, two tower speakers, two bookshelf speakers, and a subwoofer.

This tower system is perfect for small to medium-sized rooms but expandable to fit larger areas by adding additional speakers and subwoofers as needed.

Polk delivers rich, immersive sound. It will require a little effort, but your setup time will reap the dividends of jaw-dropping audio.

Features

Dynamic Balance Technology

Acoustic Resonance Control

Bass radiators

Compatible with most home theater AV receivers

Timbre-matched speakers for seamless sound blend across speakers

What You Need for Setup

This system requires at least a 5.1 channel home theater receiver

Input/output: Binding posts, L/R in-out, speaker connections

You need space to plug in two components into an outlet or power strip

Pros

Affordable

Full bass sound with smooth highs

Can upgrade by adding speakers

Perfect for a multi-room setup

Sturdy construction of components

Cons

It takes time to set up

Inconvenient location of binding posts

Not plug and play; requires receiver setup

It only comes in black

Wired system

8. Klipsch Cinema 600

Best Plug and Play

This Klipsch home theater system is truly a plug-and-play masterpiece. It’s a 3.1 channel setup featuring a soundbar and a 10-inch down-firing wireless subwoofer. Plug your HDMI or optical cable into your TV and get instant theater-quality sound in seconds.

The large subwoofer provides a clean yet powerful bass response that comes in handy when you watch concert films or action movies. The sound can transform your living room into your private cinema.

The Klipsch Cinema 600 is an easy-to-use system that can expand with two additional Klipsch Surround 3 speakers to create a 5.1 system.

Features

Virtualized surround sound

Dolby Digital compatible

Bluetooth-enabled

Dialogue enhancement modes

Linear travel suspension tweeter

Fiber composite cone woofers

Crafted from premium wood

What You Need for Setup

Input/output ports: 1 HDMI ARC, 1 optical, additional wired subwoofer connection and 1 Aux analog

You need space to plug in one component into an outlet or power strip

Pros

Relatively affordable

90-day money-back guarantee

Expandable system

1-year warranty on electronics

3-year warranty on woofer, cabinet, and non-electrical parts

Cons

Unreliable app

No adjustable equalizer

9. Polk Audio MagniFi

Best Compact System

Sale 1,075 Reviews Polk Audio MagniFi Home Theater System BIGGER, MORE DYNAMIC SOUND - Packed inside this slim and sleek sound bar 7 powerful drivers and tweeters...

INCLUDES PLUG AND PLAY WIRELESS SUBWOOFER & TWO WIRELESS SPEAKERS, which are instantly recognized by the...

The Polk Audio MagniFi is a slim, compact solution that gives you signature multidirectional sound without taking up a lot of room. It’s a simple 5.1 system with loads of features and options for connecting your entertainment hub to theater-quality sound.

Plug in a Smart TV or other smart device and enjoy the 3D sound quality produced by the Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) surround technology. It eliminates crosstalk and leaves you with a pure sound experience at home.

Features

Built-in Chromecast

Wireless subwoofer and speakers

Bluetooth-enabled

WiFi connectivity

Voice Adjust technology

SDA Surround technology

Movie, sports, and music modes

Optimized for 4K and HD TVs

What You Need for Setup

Input/output ports: 3 HDMI, 1 HDMI ARC, 1 optical, 1 Ethernet, 1 Aux analog and 1 USB (software updates)

You need space to plug in four components into an outlet or power strip

Pros

Good value

Easy setup

Wireless

Expandable system

Multiple connections

Compatible with most TVs

Cons

It only comes in black

Basic remote design

10. Sony HT-S350

Best Starter System

Sale 3,496 Reviews Sony HT-S350 Home Theater System Ultimate Home Theater Upgrade: Sony 2.1 Channel Sound Bar System With Wireless Subwoofer for Optimized...

Audio Comes Alive:320W total power output brings content to life with incredible volume and clarity

If you aren’t looking for a 5.1 system but just want an introduction to better sound, the Sony HT-S350 is a solid starter system. The virtual sound technology provides cinematic surround sound from a central speaker.

It’s a 2.1 channel setup with a soundbar and wireless subwoofer. The soundbar covers the high and mid-range sounds; the subwoofer completes the sound experience with deep, low rumbles for an immersive experience.

Features

Virtualized surround sound

Multiple sound modes

Voice enhancement

Dolby Audio compatible

Bluetooth-enabled

Bluetooth streaming

WiFi connectivity

Voice control on remote

What You Need for Setup

Input/output ports: 1 HDMI ARC, 1 optical, additional wired subwoofer connection and 1 Aux analog

You need space to plug in two components into an outlet or power strip

Pros

Affordable

Easy plug and play set up

Easy to mount

Connects to multiple TV brands

Cons

Not expandable

Bulky subwoofer

No digital display

Summary

There are many home theater systems and speaker systems that can create a cinema-like experience at home. Here are a few things to consider while you shop:

Speakers/connectivity: Decide how many speakers you want, the type of connectivity you desire, and your budget before you buy.

Decide how many speakers you want, the type of connectivity you desire, and your budget before you buy. Aesthetics/Sound profile: If your TV is wall-mounted, consider a home theater system that is also easy to mount for a streamlined look. If you decide on a system with multiple speakers, place them in different areas until you get the sound environment that makes you smile.

If your TV is wall-mounted, consider a home theater system that is also easy to mount for a streamlined look. If you decide on a system with multiple speakers, place them in different areas until you get the sound environment that makes you smile. Expansion/investment: If you want to get started and grow over time, choose a setup that allows for easy expansion and is compatible with multiple TV brands. If you are ready to invest in a bells and whistles system, take your time choosing so that you’ll be happy with your purchase.

Finally, choose a good surge protector to use with your new home theater system. Protect your investment.

