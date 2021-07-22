10 Best 4k Gaming TVs

Television technology has come a long way in the last few years, with some trends coming and going rather quickly.

While 3D televisions aren’t as popular as they used to be, televisions with gaming-focused features remain one of the most in-demand pieces of home tech.

4K gaming TVs often feature better latency and refresh rates than a standard television.

This is key for quick and intense games but can also improve the viewing experience for those who want to watch their favorite shows and movies.

Our list of the top 4K gaming TVs on Amazon can help you easily find the best option for your needs.

Top 4K Gaming TVs

When purchasing a 4K gaming TV, you’ll want to evaluate the resolution, refresh rate and latency, among other things. Here are ten options you should consider for your next gaming television.

1. LG OLED 55 C1

Sale 246 Reviews LG OLED 55 C1 OLED DISPLAY: Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off...

α9 GEN 4 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Picture and sound adjustment happen automatically with our best processor. The...

LG is well-known for its tech products. From monitors to televisions and more, their displays are always high quality. This is especially true of their OLED panels, which are best-in-class.

This 55-inch 4K OLED television is no exception. The C1 utilizes the α9 Gen4 AI Processor to help enhance displays. This is done via deep-learning algorithms to help detect the content being displayed.

Beyond that, the C1 also comes with LG’s Game Optimizer software. This allows gamers to access every game setting with ease.

More interesting are the HGiG and Auto Low-Latency Mode features. These provide the user with low input lag and quick response times, improving the overall user experience.

In terms of connectivity, this TV supports Bluetooth, WiFi, USB, Ethernet and HDMI. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube, and more via the built-in WebOS software.

While some buyers reported issues with dimness and sound, most customers were happy with the quality of this gaming TV.

2. Samsung QLED QN90A (2021)

Sale 170 Reviews ”Samsung QUANTUM MATRIX TECHNOLOGY WITH MINI LED: A brilliantly intense picture powered by tiny hyper-focused...

SAMSUNG NEO QUANTUM PROCESSOR 4K: Upgrade every picture to 4K with multi-layered neural networks.

Samsung is a highly reputable brand in technology, having been a household name for decades. Their gaming televisions come complete with everything that a gamer needs.

The QN90A we’re recommending here is a 55-inch screen, though Samsung offers this model in a variety of sizes. Samsung utilizes their Quantum Matrix Technology (QMT) for this screen to upgrade the picture with tiny hyper-focused light cells.

Put simply, QMT allows greater control over pixels for a clearer, crisper display.

The television also comes with Quantum HDR 24X. This helps alter colors in a way that allows them to contrast each other and make your display pop.

Object-tracking sound gives an audio experience that moves with the action as well. This is useful in quick, intense games.

Like the other entries on this list, the Samsung QN90A comes with 120Hz refresh rates.

Samsung accomplishes this with their Motion Xcelerator Turbo+. MXT+ is responsible for providing “exceptional motion enhancements” that scale the refresh rate to 120Hz.

This TV offers connectivity via Bluetooth, WiFi, USB, Ethernet and HDMI. It also supports various streaming services.

However, this TV is one of the pricier options on our list. You’ll want to make sure it has all the features that are important to you before purchasing it.

3. Vizio MQ7

36 Reviews ”Vizio Dolby Vision HDR: Dolby Vision Transforms your TV experience with dramatic imaging – incredible...

4K Ultra HD: With over 8 million pixels — 4 times the resolution of 1080p — enjoy every scene in...

Vizio’s M-Series Quantum television comes with a powerful set of qualities for gaming.

One of the most notable is the Dolby Vision HDR. This provides improvements to brightness, contrast and color if the content you are watching supports Dolby Vision. The end result greatly improves the already-stunning 4K 120hz display.

Console gamers will likely be interested in the ProGaming Engine. This optimizes Xbox and PlayStation gameplay specifically.

These optimizations include smoother graphics, more responsive gaming and an even better picture quality.

Variable Refresh Rate is utilized to match the refresh rate between the television and the console in use. By doing so, screen-tearing is reduced dramatically.

But if that isn’t enough, AMD FreeSync also provides a “fluid, artifact-free performance.” This software helps smooth out any choppiness or broken frames that gamers may be experiencing.

The MQ7 offers wireless, USB, Ethernet and HDMI connectivity. It supports Netflix, Pandora, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube.

All in all, the Vizio MQ7 is one of the most attractive choices on the market.

4. Hisense ULED 55U8G

857 Reviews ”Hisense 4K ULED: Like 4K great, but better. The 55U8G has our exclusive ULED technologies. They boost color,...

Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut: See over one billion shades. Quantum Dot produces purer, richer, more...

Hisense’s U8G series comes complete with the manufacturer’s notable ULED technology. These are used to help to boost the color, contrast, brightness and motion of the picture on the screen.

Their Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut feature also helps to improve the picture. Hisense states that this provides over one billion shades of enhanced colors against a standard LED screen.

The U8G television provides a native 120Hz refresh rate. In this case, native means that the television is truly performing at 120Hz. It can be compared to products that use software to scale up images.

However, utilizing Ultra Motion still helps to enhance this image. Users will enjoy clear refreshing rather than simply quickly-done refreshing.

IMAX Enhanced helps this television bring a true cinema experience to the home as well. While this feature is focused on movies and films, gaming enjoys this benefit as well.

More scenic, graphical games will be enhanced by this software. This is exceptional for gamers that prefer scenic games over competitive, fast-paced titles.

This TV supports Bluetooth, WiFi, USB, Ethernet and HDMI connectivity. Watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube with ease.

Coming in at just under $1,000, this could be the 4K gaming TV you’ve been searching for.

5. Sony A80J Bravia

”Sony Bundle Includes: Sony BRAVIA XR Series A80J 65-Inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV, Sony HT-Z9F...

XR OLED Contrast: With XR OLED Contrast using human perspective analysis, color, and contrast are boosted...

No list of televisions would be complete without an entry from Sony. For our purposes, the Sony A80J makes the cut for its gaming-centric features and exceptional OLED panel. We are highlighting the 65-inch model, but it is offered in multiple sizes to suit your particular needs.

This TV has its pros and cons, with one of the major drawbacks being a notable lack of portability. This TV is a beast Once you have this display set up, don’t expect to move your gaming station too often.

Sony utilizes the XR OLED Contrast to help perfect the colors within the screen. Darks are darker, brights are brighter and details are more defined.

The 4K XR Super Resolution also works to create real-world textures on screen.

Sony offers the Cognitive Processor XR. This feature, titled XR Triluminos Pro, helps reproduce color in flawless recreation.

Natural shades and exact details are visible even in the darkest of places. That makes this TV another fantastic choice for gamers who prefer leisurely, scenic games.

It’s important to note that this is the priciest option on our list. Before you buy, be sure to double-check that this TV has all the features you want in a 4K gaming TV.

6. LG OLED CXPUB

Sale 4,864 Reviews ”LG LG OLED TV: Only OLED pixels emit their own light, allowing for perfect black, intense color and stunning...

PIXEL LEVEL DIMMING: Millions of pixels emit their own light. Only OLED can turn pixels off completely...

Continuing with the OLED displays, the LG OLED 48 CXPUB provides a gorgeous display. It has pixel-level dimming, which is capable of turning off individual pixels.

Simply put, this gives greater control over a picture by controlling every last pixel. Expect brighter brights, darker darks and less blurred contrast from shared light sources.

This isn’t just another product that serves out scenic features. Like the C1 that tops our list above, gamers can expect a television built specifically for gaming.

The OLED Motion Pro feature brings native 120Hz refresh rates and quick motion handling. This is key for fast-paced games, built specifically for sports titles and first-person shooters.

Additionally, NVIDIA G-Sync and FreeSync come as features. These provide less input lag, improved refresh rates and smooth gameplay.

You’ll have access to multiple connection options, including wireless, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet and HDMI. This makes it easy to enjoy Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, Vudu and Google TV.

Overall, the CXPUB is an excellent choice for gamers looking for intense action.

7. LG 75-Inch Nano 8 Series

273 Reviews ”LG Your purchase includes One LG Nano 8 Series 75SM8670PUA TV, 75" 4K UHD Smart LED NanoCell, 2019 model,...

TV Dimensions: Without Stand – 66.3" W x 38.3" H x 2.6" D. With Stand – 66.3” W x 41.1" H x 14.6" D

Don’t be fooled by the word “Nano” in the name. The LG 75-inch Nano is the second-largest television on our list.

As such, it’s also incredibly heavy, coming in at 91.7 pounds. Don’t expect to be moving this massive screen around too often.

This television provides natural 120hz refresh rates without the need for upscaling technologies. Combined with the 4K resolution, this provides nearly unrivaled display quality.

For many gamers, this is all that is needed to truly excel. It offers wireless, Bluetooth, USB, Ethernet and HDMI connectivity.

That said, it’s also one of the most expensive possible options. Fortunately, this is expected from an enormous screen with a top-of-the-line display.

Additionally, since it’s so massive, detail-oriented games can be more difficult on this device. Keeping track of everything is tough when you have to turn your head to see the whole screen.

Regardless, this is a strong contender as one of the top 4K gaming televisions.

8. Sony X85J 43 Inch

Sale 81 Reviews ”Sony 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 – Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of...

MOTIONFLOW XR WITH NATIVE 120HZ REFRESH RATE– On-screen motion stays smooth and clear, allowing fast...

The Sony X85J is a strong competitor for those who are not looking for a huge display.

Sony’s 4K X-Reality Pro database upscales HD content considerably. This helps bring content that wasn’t meant for 4K resolution into the newer display via algorithmic improvements.

That said, the X85J isn’t just there to upscale HD content into 4K resolution. The HDR and DOLBY vision also help provide immense immersion.

Content created for 4K comes in stunningly with the HDR features that Sony provides with this product.

The Motionflow XR provides smooth, clear motion in the quickest of moments. Fast-moving scenes in intense games are displayed with lifelike clarity.

Thankfully, Motionflow XR isn’t just another algorithm that boosts refresh rates. Sony’s X85J still comes with a native 120Hz refresh rate without the need for improvements.

With WiFi connectivity, you’ll enjoy Netflix, Google TV, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube.

As one of the more affordable options on our list, this is a great TV for those who don’t need a massive display.

9. TCL QLED 6-Series

4,324 Reviews ”TCL Superior 4K Ultra HD: Picture clarity combined with the contrast, color, and detail of Dolby Vision HDR...

QLED: Quantum dot technology delivers better brightness and wider color volume.

While this is the first TCL product we’re naming, the manufacturers are well-known and reputable. Their QLED products are among the best for affordability and reliability.

The TCL QLED 6-series is no exception to this notable reputation.

The QLED (Quantum Light Emitting Diode) is another form of the typical LED television. Ultimately, this translates to excellent brightness and a varied color volume.

TCL’s 4K television also comes with their “Ultra HD” feature, utilizing Dolby Vision HDR. The stunningly lifelike picture that comes as a result is a gamer’s paradise.

Gamers will appreciate TCL’s Auto Game Mode. This helps to reduce input lag drastically from console to screen. The end result is quicker response time and better gameplay experiences.

Using Netflix, Skype, Hulu, Youtube, Spotify and Amazon Instant Video is easy thanks to this TV’s WiFi, USB and HDMI connectivity.

This is a great starter 4K gaming TV for people who don’t want to spend over $1,000 on a new TV.

10. Samsung UN43TU8000

150 Reviews ”Samsung CRYSTAL PROCESSOR 4K: This ultra-fast processor transforms everything you watch into stunning 4K.

SMART TV POWERED BY TIZEN : Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, super easy control, and a host of...

The Samsung UN43TU8000 has a screen that rivals a home theater screen, coming in at a staggering 85 inches. Needless to say, you won’t be moving this screen around much once it’s been installed.

Past that, the Samsung UN43TU8000 doesn’t feature a native 120Hz refresh rate. Instead, the television comes with a 60Hz refresh rate, a standard the average gamer will find excellent.

However, the display does come with a 120 “true motion” feature. This utilizes upscaling to help transform the refresh rate into a 120Hz-like display.

Still, with an 85-inch display, you may want to veer away from intense, quick games. Instead, more leisurely and scenic games come in as a breathtaking experience.

You’ll truly be able to take in as much as humanly possible with this display. The crystal display provides crisp, vivid pictures, powered by the Crystal Processor 4K.

With Bluetooth connectivity, you’ll enjoy Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, YouTube and more.

The biggest downside is the price, coming in on the more expensive end of our list. However, if you want a large screen, this could be the TV for you.

Summary

The perfect gaming television comes down to the preference of the gamer. This list provides strong options that suit just about anyone.

Whether you’re casual or competitive, a gaming television can help bring your experience to the next level.

It’s important to think of where you’ll place the television. How far away will you be? What is your size preference? How often will you use the setup?

Regardless, the incredible crispness of a 4K resolution gaming television can’t be beaten. Once your new display is set up, you’ll be blown away by the gaming experience in front of you.