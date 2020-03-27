Best TV Wall Mounts

While they’re not as flashy as other home gadgets, TV wall mounts can make or break your viewing experience.

Whether you’re shopping for a TV wall mount to declutter and save floor space or to improve your watching experience, we’ve put together a list of the best and easiest to install TV wall mounts you can purchase right now.

The 8 Top TV Wall Mounts

From wall mounts with telescopic arms to mounts that can swivel, pan, and tilt, here are our top 8 picks.

Mounting Dream MD2380-24K

The Mounting Dream MD2380-24K is a heavy-duty TV wall mount fit for VESA-compliant 26″ to 55″ TVs weighing no more than 99 lbs. It can be installed on a solid concrete wall or wood studs up to 24 inches apart. This product is not suitable for installation on drywall alone.

For concrete wall installation, wall anchors can be included in the box upon request. For wood stud installation, the long, single wall plate works best with studs 16 inches apart, but arm extensions are provided for studs with 24-inch spacing. A wall-mount template, a 6-foot HDMI cable, three cable ties for wire management, and one bubble level are also included.

Mounting Dream MD2380-24K can be installed in three easy steps and can be done without a second pair of hands. First, mount the detachable wall plate onto a concrete wall or on two wall studs. Second, secure the brackets to the back of your TV. Third, attach the bracket to the wall plate. Once installed, you can fine-tune the level +3/-3 degrees using the four leveling bolts attached to the bracket. You can also tilt your TV +5/-15 degrees to avoid glare.

Mounting Dream MD2380-24K retracts, leaving only 3.1 inches of space between the TV and wall to save space. It can also swivel up to 45 degrees both ways for flexible viewing experience.

Compatibility: VESA-compliant (75mm x 75mm to 400mm x 400mm)

VESA-compliant (75mm x 75mm to 400mm x 400mm) TV Size & Max Load: 26″ to 55″ TVs up to 99 lbs.

26″ to 55″ TVs up to 99 lbs. Installation: Solid concrete or wood studs (16-inch to 24-inch spacing)

Solid concrete or wood studs (16-inch to 24-inch spacing) Leveling: +3/-3 degrees rotation, +5/-15 degrees tilt post-installation leveling

+3/-3 degrees rotation, +5/-15 degrees tilt post-installation leveling Profile: 3.1 inches to 15.2 inches from the wall

3.1 inches to 15.2 inches from the wall Swivel: +45/-45 degrees

+45/-45 degrees Material: Heavy-duty steel construction w/ six-piece articulating arms to securely hold the TV in place

Heavy-duty steel construction w/ six-piece articulating arms to securely hold the TV in place Inclusions: 6-foot HDMI cable, 3 cable ties, bubble level, template (concrete wall anchors are optional)

Mounting Dream MD2379

A close relative to the MD2380-24K, the Mounting Dream MD2379 offers similar features, toughness, and installation process. However, it’s designed for single-stud installation. It also works on solid concrete walls.

Mounting Dream MD2379 supports 26″ to 55″ TVs weighing 99 lbs or less. Its bracket allows VESA-compliant TVs with 75mm x 75mm to 400mm x 400mm screw spacing to be securely mounted, while its 6-piece, dual articulating arm allows your TV to swivel 45 degrees to both directions for viewing flexibility. You can also rotate the bracket 3 degrees clockwise and counter-clockwise to fine-tune the level or tilt the TV up to 15 degrees downward and 5 degrees upward to minimize glare. Both these adjustments can be made after installing the TV mount.

Mounting Dream MD2379 follows the same installation process as the MD2380-24K, with the exception of the wall mount, which only requires one wood stud.

Compatibility: VESA-compliant (75mm x 75mm to 400mm x 400mm)

VESA-compliant (75mm x 75mm to 400mm x 400mm) TV Size & Max Load: 26″ to 55″ TVs up to 99 lbs.

26″ to 55″ TVs up to 99 lbs. Installation: Solid concrete or single-stud

Solid concrete or single-stud Leveling: +3/-3 degrees rotation, +5/-15 degrees tilt post-installation leveling

+3/-3 degrees rotation, +5/-15 degrees tilt post-installation leveling Profile: 3.1 inches to 15.3 inches from the wall

3.1 inches to 15.3 inches from the wall Swivel: +45/-45 degrees

+45/-45 degrees Material: Heavy-duty steel construction w/ six-piece articulating arms to securely hold the TV in place

Heavy-duty steel construction w/ six-piece articulating arms to securely hold the TV in place Inclusions: 6-foot HDMI cable, 3 cable ties, bubble level, template (concrete wall anchors are optional)

Monoprice Stable Series Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket

TV wall mounts that swivel and swing are great for mounting a TV on a corner or for when you want to watch your favorite shows from different areas of a room, but in most cases, a fixed TV wall mount that can tilt a little is just the perfect choice. That’s exactly what Monoprice’s Stable Series Tilt TV Wall Mount Bracket is, and with a price tag just under $40, it’s one of the most budget-friendly options on our list.

Monoprice Stable Series Tilt comes in four variations for different TV sizes. Small is for 32″ to 42″ TVs weighing less than 80 lbs. Medium supports 32″ to 55″ TVs. Large and Extra Large are both for 37″ to 70″ TVs, but the Extra Large variant has a long mounting plate, which is better for wide-screen TVs particularly if you’re mounting on wood studs. The Medium, Large, and Extra Large versions can all support up to 165 lbs. All versions can be installed on concrete and brick walls as well as wood studs.

When installing a Monoprice Stable Series Tilt wall mount, you’ll need a 4.5 mm and 10 mm drill bits, a Philips screwdriver, an electric drill, a tape measure, a pencil, and a level bar. Be sure to check the level before drilling any holes as it’s difficult to make adjustments once the mounting plate is secured. Also, customers who have tried using the Tilt Series recommend adjusting the tilt before attaching the TV to the bracket because it’s difficult to lock once the TV is in place. The bracket allows tilting up to 10 degrees downwards, while the entire mount secures the back of the TV within 1.8 inches to the wall.

Compatibility: VESA-compliant (75mm x 75mm to 800mm x 400mm)*

VESA-compliant (75mm x 75mm to 800mm x 400mm)* TV Size & Max Load: 32″ to 70″ TVs up to 165 lbs.*

32″ to 70″ TVs up to 165 lbs.* Installation: Any type of wall

Any type of wall Leveling: Tilts 0 to 10 degrees downward

Tilts 0 to 10 degrees downward Profile: 1.8 inches from the wall

1.8 inches from the wall Swivel: N/A

N/A Material: Heavy-duty steel construction

Heavy-duty steel construction Inclusions: All mounting hardware and a built-in level bar

*Check each variation for the specific values.

Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty, Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount (22-inch to 55-inch)

Another budget-friendly option, Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty, Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount is great for bedrooms, home offices, game rooms, and other installation locations that require versatility. It’s one of the cheapest articulating wall mounts there is.

This Amazon Basics wall mount supports 22″ to 55″ TVs weighing up to 80 lbs. It can be installed on a single wood stud or a solid concrete wall, but it’s not designed for brick wall or metal stud installation. Because the bracket is non-detachable from the mount, at least two people are required to install this product, particularly when attaching the TV to the bracket. Before purchasing, check that the back of your TV has screw holes that are 100mm x 100mm to 400mm x 400mm apart.

The Amazon Basics Heavy-Duty, Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount features an extendable arm up to 16.3 inches, 15-degree adjustable tilt (+10/-5 degrees), and full 180-degree swivel that also allows the bracket to pan for maximum viewing flexibility.

Compatibility: VESA-compliant (100mm x 100mm to 400mm x 400mm)

VESA-compliant (100mm x 100mm to 400mm x 400mm) TV Size & Max Load: 22″ to 55″ TVs up to 80 lbs.

22″ to 55″ TVs up to 80 lbs. Installation: Solid concrete or single-stud

Solid concrete or single-stud Leveling: +5/-10 degrees tilt

+5/-10 degrees tilt Profile: Extends up to 16.3 inches from the wall

Extends up to 16.3 inches from the wall Swivel: Swings a full 180 degrees, pans

Swings a full 180 degrees, pans Material: Heavy-duty aluminum and steel construction

Heavy-duty aluminum and steel construction Inclusions: Screws, spacers, and washers

Sanus Premium Series Tilting TV Wall Mount (VLT6-B1)

This TV wall mount is a bit pricey ($100+), but it’s a great option for mounting a large screen TV above eye level, such as over a fireplace.

Sanus VLT6-B1 is compatible with 46″ to 90″ TVs and can easily hold up to 150 lbs. It works on solid concrete, brick walls, wood studs, and even metal studs. However, there are different requirements for each wall material, so be sure to read the manual before installing the mount. For instance, the TV bracket can be adjusted laterally along the mount’s railing to allow the TV to be centered despite off-centered studs. However, you should not adjust the bracket laterally if installing onto a concrete or brick wall. You will also need different tools depending on the wall material and a visit to the hardware store may be required.

As for features, the Sanus VLT6-B1 is a tilting TV wall mount. It can tilt up to 7 degrees upward and 12 degrees downward. With other TV wall mounts in the market, upward and downward tilting might be a problem for larger TVs, as the size of the TV itself prevents it from getting the maximum tilt range. With the Sanus VLT6-B1, however, the bracket can extend up to 5.7″ forward, allowing larger TVs to tilt all the way up or down as allowed by the mount. The extendable bracket also allows easy access to the back of the TV for wire management or installation of accessories.

In addition, the Sanus VLT6-B1 can be easily fine-tuned post-installation. You can freely adjust the height and level. You can also move the brackets laterally along its mount, which is helpful if the wall studs are off-centered.

Finally, the wall mount has an open wall plate design, allowing you to install it directly over a wall outlet and giving you plenty of hiding space for attached TV accessories.

Aside from great products, Sanus offers premium customer service. You can find online manuals and installation how-to videos, call-in customer support, or use their website’s Mountfinder™ feature to confirm compatibility with your TV and wall material.

Compatibility: VESA-compliant (200mm x 100mm to 400mm x 600mm)

VESA-compliant (200mm x 100mm to 400mm x 600mm) TV Size & Max Load: 46″ to 90″ TVs up to 150 lbs.

46″ to 90″ TVs up to 150 lbs. Installation: Any type of wall

Any type of wall Leveling: +7/-12 degrees tilt; free height, level, and lateral adjustments post-installation

+7/-12 degrees tilt; free height, level, and lateral adjustments post-installation Profile: Extends up to 5.7 inches from the wall

Extends up to 5.7 inches from the wall Swivel: N/A

N/A Material: Heavy-duty steel construction

Heavy-duty steel construction Inclusions: Screws, spacers, and washers

ECHOGEAR Full Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount EGLF3 (2019 Upgrade)

Beyond the brand’s smart quips, ECHOGEAR makes intelligently designed TV wall mounts. The ECHOGEAR EGLF3, in particular, offers a full-motion articulating bracket that can swivel, tilt, pan, and zoom with post-installation leveling and lateral-adjustable mounts for off-centered stud installation. When checking out this product, make sure to get the 2019 upgraded version as it offers better features (compared to the original) for the same price.

ECHOGEAR EGLF3 supports TVs with screens up to 78 inches. It is ideal for TVs over 43 inches. It can support a weight of up to 110 lbs. Before buying, check that your TV is VESA-compliant with screws 200mm x 100mm to 600mm x 400mm apart. Be sure also that you install it on a solid concrete wall or drywall with wood studs. This particular model fits wood studs with 16-inch spacing with up to 1-inch wiggle room. A more expensive version is available for 16-inch to 24-inch wood stud spacing.

ECHOGEAR EGLF3 is designed so you don’t have to worry about off-centered studs. Once the wall plate is installed, the part that connects to the bracket can be adjusted laterally up to 5.4 inches left or right. The bracket can also be tilted +5/-15 degrees, leveled +3/-3 degrees, extended up to 19 inches, and swiveled up to 140 degrees. All those adjustments (except for the lateral movement of the mount) can be done post-installation.

To make things even better, ECHOGEAR EGLF3 makes wire management easy. Cables can be routed through the bracket’s arm and two cable ties are included to avoid dangling wires.

Compatibility: VESA-compliant (200mm x 100mm to 400mm x 600mm)

VESA-compliant (200mm x 100mm to 400mm x 600mm) TV Size & Max Load: 46″ to 78″ TVs up to 110 lbs.

46″ to 78″ TVs up to 110 lbs. Installation: Solid concrete or wood studs (16 to 17 inches spacing)

Solid concrete or wood studs (16 to 17 inches spacing) Leveling: +5/-15 degrees tilt, +3/-3 degrees level adjustment, 5.7 inches lateral movement (both directions)

+5/-15 degrees tilt, +3/-3 degrees level adjustment, 5.7 inches lateral movement (both directions) Profile: 2.6 inches, extends up to 19 inches from the wall

2.6 inches, extends up to 19 inches from the wall Swivel: 140 degrees

140 degrees Material: Heavy-duty steel construction

Heavy-duty steel construction Inclusions: All mounting hardware, template, cable clips

Sanus Super Low Profile TV Wall Mount MLL11-B1

Although most consumers prefer tilting or full-motion TV wall mounts, there are instances when a solid, fixed wall mount is the ideal choice. If that’s what you’re after, the Sanus MLL11-B1 is a great option.

Sanus MLL11-B1 is a fixed TV wall mount for VESA-compliant 37″ to 80″ flat-panel TVs with 200mm x 100mm to 600mm x 400mm screw spacing. While some Amazon customers claim to have installed a curved TV using this product, it’s not recommended and it may just not work with larger curved-screen TVs.

Sanus MLL11-B1 can be installed on solid concrete, concrete block, or wood studs at least 16 inches and up to 24 inches apart. There’s no need to worry if your studs are off-centered as the mounting bracket can be adjusted laterally depending on the size of your TV.

As this is a fixed wall mount, its main feature is its low profile. Once installed, the back of the TV sits only 1.84 inches from the wall, which is perfect for TVs that flaunt their slim profile, like LG’s line of OLED TVs. However, because of its almost flushed design, it may not be ideal for TVs with backward-facing cable ports and there’s little space for wire management. It’s also recommended to mount your TV at eye-level instead of overhead as this mount does not tilt.

Compatibility: Universal mounting design

Universal mounting design TV Size & Max Load: 37″ to 80″ TVs up to 130 lbs.

37″ to 80″ TVs up to 130 lbs. Installation: Solid concrete, concrete brick, or wood studs (16 to 24 inches spacing)

Solid concrete, concrete brick, or wood studs (16 to 24 inches spacing) Leveling: Lateral adjustment for centering

Lateral adjustment for centering Profile: 1.84 inches from the wall

1.84 inches from the wall Swivel: N/A

N/A Material: Heavy-duty steel construction

Heavy-duty steel construction Inclusions: Screws, spacers, and washers

Loctek Curved TV Wall Mount

Most wall mounts on this list can technically accommodate curved screen TVs if used with the right spacers, but if you have a curved TV, we highly recommend using only wall mounts that are designed specifically for such. The Loctek Curved TV Wall Mount is exactly that.

This wall mount is an articulating, full-motion mount that fits 32″ to 70″ curved screen TVs with VESA-compliant screw spacing from 100mm to 100mm up to 600mm x 400mm. It can be installed on solid concrete or wood studs with up to 16-inch spacing. The bracket that screws onto the TV is detachable, so you can install the entire product all by yourself. To keep the setup neat, it comes with snap-on plastic moldings to hide wires and installation hardware.

Loctek’s Curved TV Wall Mount features a swiveling arm up to 45 degrees to the left and 45 degrees to the right and a tilting mounting bracket up to 2 degrees upward and 10 degrees downward. When retracted, the back of the TV sits only 3.3 inches from the wall, but the telescopic arm allows you to pull your TV outward up to 18.8 inches.

Compatibility: VESA-compliant (100mm x 100mm to 600mm x 400mm)

VESA-compliant (100mm x 100mm to 600mm x 400mm) TV Size & Max Load: Curved screen TVs between 32″ and 70″ up to 99 lbs.

Curved screen TVs between 32″ and 70″ up to 99 lbs. Installation: Solid concrete or wood studs (16 inches spacing)

Solid concrete or wood studs (16 inches spacing) Leveling: +2/-10 degrees tilting

+2/-10 degrees tilting Profile: 3.3 inches to 18.8 inches from the wall

3.3 inches to 18.8 inches from the wall Swivel: 45 degrees left and 45 degrees right

45 degrees left and 45 degrees right Material: Heavy-duty steel with snap-on plastic moldings

Heavy-duty steel with snap-on plastic moldings Inclusions: All mounting hardware

Additional Considerations When Choosing your TV Mount

Searching for the right wall mount for your TV is no easy task. There are hundreds—if not thousands— of options available with different pricing, configuration, and size and weight ratings. We’re confident that this list we’ve put together will help you choose the right TV mount, but if you want to do your own research, here are a few guidelines to help you.

What type of mount are you looking for? Are you after a fixed mount, tilting mount, or articulating mount? Each type is ideal for different setups, so be sure to know what you need before starting your search.

Is it compatible with your TV? Besides the size and weight rating, you should check whether the screws at the back of your TV will fit the mounting bracket. Most TVs are VESA-compliant with screw spacing between 75mm x 75mm and 600mm x 400mm.

What’s the construction material of your wall? Usually, TV mounts are designed for drywall over wood stud installation. If you’re planning to install on a brick wall, masonry, or metal studs (for commercial installation), check that the mount is compatible with those materials or consider hiring a professional installer.

Can the mount hold the weight of your TV? If the size of your TV does not cause any issues, its weight might, especially if your TV is a little older. Check the weight rating of your mount to see if it can hold your TV. For good measure, get a mount rated to support 150% of your TV’s weight.

Is it easy to adjust post-installation? Depending on your particular application, it may be hard to get the TV installation right on the first try, even for experienced DIYers. Besides choosing a wall mount that is easy to install, we recommend getting one that you can adjust post-installation. Many mounts available today allow you to easily fine-tune the TV level by 5-7 degrees, even after the TV is attached.