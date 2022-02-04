10 Best Places to Buy a Refurbished Mac

Macs hold their value and maintain their functionality. Even with a refurbished Mac, you can still experience the solid performance and features they are known for.

However, finding a reputable place to buy a used Mac can be confusing. There are a lot of options out there, and choosing the right one may seem overwhelming.

If you are looking for the best places to buy a refurbished Mac, the websites on this list sell pre-owned Macs, iMacs and MacBooks with warranties or quality guarantees.

Better yet, if you want to purchase a Mac at a steep discount, these places give you the most options.

Top Places to Buy a Refurbished Mac

Whether you’re buying an iMac for your new standing desk or you need a MacBook Air for a mobile lifestyle, check out our top places to get the best deals on a used Apple computer.

1. Apple

We’re starting with the source. Apple is our top pick because it sets the highest bar for its refurbished products.

Pre-owned Macs undergo a strict refurbishment protocol. This process involves functionality testing, cleaning and repackaging.

Used Macs are only resold if they meet the Apple standard. In short, you can be assured that you are getting a quality product.

As far as the pricing goes, you can do better. While you’ll save some money buying a pre-owned Mac from Apple, they don’t offer rock-bottom prices. You can save up to 15% off of the retail price.

Apple ships out its refurbished products in a new, white box. You’ll get free shipping and returns as well as up to 90 days of free tech support from Apple experts.

Shopping at Apple is a perfect choice if you prefer buying directly from the manufacturer and don’t mind paying a little more than other Mac resellers.

Pros Macs look and function like new

Eligible for AppleCare+

Genuine parts and OS

Get cash back with Apple Card

One-year limited warranty Cons Not the cheapest option

Limited options on specific Macs

Short, 14-day return policy

2. Mac of All Trades

Mac of All Trades sells renewed Apple laptops and desktops, iPads, iPhones and Apple watches at discount prices.

The business has an excellent reputation for being one of the best places to buy a refurbished Mac. Engineers erase prior data and then test, reset, clean and perform a 40-point inspection before resale.

They repair any devices that fail testing and offer them as clearance items. Only fully-functional devices are sold as certified refurbished Apple products.

Customer reviews are mostly positive. While no company is perfect, they take customer service seriously and appear to go the extra mile to resolve complaints.

Buying from Mac of All Trades is easy. All the products are categorized, making it simple to find what you’re looking for.

As a bonus, they offer free shipping and hassle-free returns.

Pros BBB-accredited, A+ rating

Free shipping in the United States

One-year warranty with exten option

Referral program

Some products include Apple limited warranty or AppleCare+ Cons Only 14 days to return the product

Return shipping is not free

3. Amazon

Can you get quality pre-owned iMacs and Macbooks on Amazon? Absolutely.

Amazon Renewed products are not Apple-certified. This means that no Apple technicians are involved in the process.

However, they are tested, inspected and cleaned by Amazon suppliers.

So, unlike Apple which puts a new battery in its refurbished products, you’ll get one that has a minimum of 80% battery life.

The accessories won’t be original, but Amazon promises that they will work with the device.

Just be aware that all the items in the Amazon Renewed store are not refurbished. Some are pre-owned or open-box. The product must indicate that it is Amazon Renewed.

Amazon offers a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not happy, you can get a replacement or refund. This is a much longer window than most refurbished Mac sellers offer.

Amazon might be the first place to go if you’re a Prime member, especially if you get cash back on a Prime Visa.

Pros Free shipping and returns

90-day return/replacement window

Meets Amazon Renewed standards Cons Some product descriptions missing

Cosmetic imperfections up close

Limited options

4. OWC

Other World Computing, Inc. (OWC) has worked with Apple products for over 30 years. The company has built over 3,000 products for Macs and other Apple devices.

They sell new, used and refurbished Macs. Used and refurbished devices are handled by in-house, Apple-certified technicians.

Some devices come with an Apple one-year warranty. Depending on the device, you might also have the option of adding on the OWC Eclipse extended warranty.

OWC also offers upgrade options for refurbished Macs. That way, you can customize your desktop or laptop.

However, it’s not easy to see which Macs are new, used or refurbished. You’ll have to click on each product to get the details.

OWC is a great choice if you want a detail-oriented experience. The product descriptions are excellent. They leave little to no questions about the product as they cover detailed specs, condition and warranty data.

Pros Free shipping in the contiguous US

Ships to 190+ countries

Offers warranty and support

Transferable, add-on protection plan

PayPal Credit monthly installments Cons 14-day money-back guarantee

Products are not eligible for the add-on protection plan

5. Best Buy

Best Buy offers a small selection of pre-owned and refurbished Macs. There are also some open-box deals available.

Prices are competitive, shipping is free, and some devices are available for in-store pickup.

The best thing about store pickup? You can see the item in person, turn it on and make a decision on whether or not you want to keep it.

Also, if you do decide to return it, you can take it back to your local Best Buy store.

Best Buy pre-owned Mac details are vague. They might be refurbished in-house, by Apple or by third-party refurbishing companies.

However, Geek Squad-certified refurbished devices are repaired and restored by Best Buy technicians. This offers you a product in a like-new state.

Best Buy is perfect for those who want the option of going in-store or shopping online to buy a new Mac.

Pros Free shipping and returns

90-day warranty on most devices

Best Buy credit interest-free options

Add-on protection plans

Upgraded membership return perks Cons Standard membership 15 day returns

Extremely limited stock

Must filter to find refurbished Macs

6. RefurbMe

RefurbMe is a free comparison site. It earns through affiliate links with featured sellers.

The site is very simply designed with easy navigation. You can look at MacBook, MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac, iMac Pro and Mac mini, and even Apple Watch categories from each seller in one place.

Instead of combing through online listings from multiple stores, you can shop in one place.

RefurbMe offers current listings from over a dozen certified refurbishers, including Apple, Mac of All Trades, Amazon and more.

Each seller offers their own details about warranties, returns and levels of condition. As a result, you’ll have to read product descriptions carefully.

When you’re looking for the best price, RefurbMe offers price alert notifications. You’ll get an email when the price drops on the Macs you want if you sign up for price alerts.

If you’re looking for a marketplace with used Macs from multiple certified refurbishers, look no further than RefurbMe.

Pros Savings up to 75% compared to new

See actual photos of the device

Minimum warranty of 30 days

At-a-glance warranty page Cons Warranties vary by seller

Return windows vary by seller

7. Walmart

In true Walmart style, you’ll get some of the best prices on refurbished Macs. Better yet, there is a good selection to choose from.

But Walmart doesn’t do any of the renewal work. Instead, it acts as a marketplace for third-party sellers.

To know what you’re getting, you’ll need to read the product description thoroughly. It will list the seller as well as seller reviews and the return policy for that seller.

If more than one seller is offering the same product, Walmart offers comparison tools so that you can choose the best option.

As far as warranties go, check seller details. You can also purchase a Walmart protection plan administered by Allstate.

Walmart is a good choice if you want variety, low prices and the ability to pay for your purchase over time.

Pros Free shipping

Affirm installment payment option

Add-on protection plans

Good selection Cons Warranties and return policies differ

Product descriptions vary

Seller product cleanliness varies

8. eBay

eBay is a popular destination for deal seekers. The 90s-born online marketplace offers products of all kinds for direct sale (Buy It Now) or via auction bids.

When it comes to buying a refurbished Mac, you can get a good deal. However, you’ll have to work for it. You’ll need to filter results to find what you want.

Like any online marketplace, some sellers are better than others. It’s a good idea to know a Mac’s value before you shop. This will save you from overpriced listings.

You’ll also want to learn more about a particular eBay seller or store before you buy. Some long-running eBay stores like iSelliMac exclusively sell used Macs.

Shipping, returns and warranty policies differ by eBay seller or store. eBay offers a money-back guarantee on items that don’t arrive, arrive damaged or do not match the listing.

If you’re patient, eBay is a good choice. Taking time to read and understand product descriptions goes a long way. Thankfully, you can contact sellers and stores to ask questions.

Pros Large selection of refurbished Macs

eBay offers buyer protection

Steep discounts available

Good product filtering options Cons Not all sellers are top-notch

Some descriptions can be vague

Thousands of results to view

9. Decluttr

Decluttr sells refurbished computers from its own online storefront. It’s also partnered with Amazon, eBay and RefurbMe.

This is a highly-rated marketplace on Trustpilot, an independent consumer review site. It’s also a great place to sell your Mac.

One of the best features of Decluttr is the detailed product pages. You can learn about the Mac’s condition, specs and warranty information.

They even provide clear details about their refurbishment process. This includes 70 different test checks, inside and out.

Decluttr rates products as pristine, very good and good. All products are fully tested and functional but have various levels of wear, therefore commanding different prices.

If you want good customer service, trustworthy products and fast, free shipping, Decluttr is a great option.

Pros Free, fast shipping

Affordable expedited shipping option

BBB-accredited, A rating

One-year limited warranty

Student discounts Cons Limited stock

Only 14 days to return an item

10. Macs4U

Macs4U specializes in pre-owned and refurbished Apple computers. The company has an excellent rating on Trustpilot.

They use Apple-certified technicians and a 36-point review process before offering refurbished Macs for resale.

Apple-certified techs also provide remote diagnostic help. They offer tech support by phone, live chat and email.

In short, you get knowledgeable customer service before, during and after your purchase.

Discounts are straightforward, and pricing is fair yet competitive. They guarantee that refurbished Macs will arrive clean and in excellent working condition.

Macs4U offers a good selection and offers a 30-day return window. It’s one of the best places to buy a refurbished Mac, hands down.

Pros 30-day return policy

One-year warranty

Free, insured shipping in most states

Flexible payment options Cons Restocking fees

Summary

When you’re ready to buy a laptop or computer, consider refurbished products. Doing so helps the planet by reducing electronic product waste in landfills.

Macs are an excellent choice for your computer needs. They are built well so they can deliver strong performance for many years, especially after being properly renewed.

Thankfully, there are many reputable refurbished Mac retailers. Just keep in mind that there are different levels of refurbishment.

Choose a business that is transparent about its refurbishment process, allows returns, offers tech support, has a solid warranty and provides competitive pricing.

These factors will help you feel good about your purchase now and in the years to come.