10 Best Speaker Brands

For some, music is a language. From newbies to audiophiles, there is a diverse community of people who love sound.

However, audio quality is a touchy subject because the beauty of sound is in the ear of the listener. Fortunately, there are certain speaker brands that deliver on a level anyone can appreciate.

We’ve found the best speaker brands and the top products from each one, from wireless speakers to tower speakers and everything in between.

If you’re shopping around for your next speaker, research these brands first since they represent the best of the best in speakers.

Top Speaker Brands

These top speaker brands are among our favorites. Their sound, technology and overall aesthetic make them the best on the market.

1. Klipsch

Fills large rooms with lifelike music and film sound reproduction

The Klipsch brand has a rich history in audio. Its founder, Paul Wilbur Klipsch, is an inductee of the prestigious Engineering and Science Hall of Fame in Dayton, Ohio.

He was so dedicated to his craft that he started out making each speaker by hand. They still make them this way in Hope, Arkansas.

Klipsch is known for its sound innovations. The trademark copper horn-loaded speaker design is a testament to the relentless pursuit of audio perfection.

This perfection is found in the Klipsch Synergy Black Label F-300. The product is a tower speaker that can easily fill a room with realistic sound. It shines when delivering film and live music audio.

The technology produces clear highs and intricate lows. Its spun copper IMG woofers are light yet rigid and perfect for creating a tight, defined bass. Additionally, mid-ranges are soft but present.

They offer a frequency response of 35Hz–23KHz, eight ohms of nominal impedance, a sensitivity of 97.5 dB and a peak power of 150 watts.

These speakers provide enjoyable sound with less distortion and an intricate, roomy soundstage. They are a perfect addition to any home theater system setup and are attractive to boot.

Key Features:

Tractrix Horn technology

Aluminum diaphragm compression driver

Dual copper IMG woofers

Dynamic one-inch tweeter

Linear travel suspension

Pros Great sound accuracy

Stunning design

Punchy bass Cons A bit pricey

Older Klipsch offering

Overpowering for small rooms

2. Wharfedale

Included: WHARFEDALE - Linton 85th Anniversary Bookshelf Stands (Pair)

The beginnings of Wharfedale started with Gilbert Briggs building a loudspeaker in his cellar in the small town of Wharfe, England.

The area, now known as Wharfedale, is the speaker brand’s namesake.

Briggs is a respected pioneer in the audio space. His speaker designs were fueled by a love for capturing the details of live music. His influence remains in Wharfedale’s current offerings.

This is evident in the design of the Wharfedale Linton Speakers. They deliver a full-range, come hither sound that makes you want to sit and just listen.

These three-way HiFi speakers represent the iconic innovation of Wharfedale. They deliver warm, detailed sound for just about any type of audio.

The eight-inch woofer is powerful, while the soft dome tweeters smooth out the entire sound. It offers strong bass, but the collective audio is elegant.

Each speaker has a frequency response of 40Hz–20KHz, six ohms of nominal impedance, a sensitivity of 90 dB and a peak power of 200 watts.

If you want a vintage look infused with new tech like woven Kevlar cone drivers and updated rubber surrounds, this model from the Heritage Series is one you’ll want to consider.

Key Features:

Woven Kevlar cone and mid-range drivers

Off-center 25mm fabric dome tweeter

Two rear-firing bass ports

Matched wood veneer stands

Pros Attractive design

Space for albums on included stand Cons Expensive

Large stands may overcrowd small spaces

3. KEF

Features KEF'S 12th Generation Uni-Q Driver proving a 40% increase in smoothness over the previous...

KEF stands for Kent Engineering and Foundry. Raymond Cooke, an avid music lover and sound perfectionist, founded the company in London.

Cooke once worked at Wharfedale under its founder, Gilbert Briggs. Eventually, Cooke struck out on his own and was determined to deliver natural, immersive sound in new ways.

As a result, KEF is an award-winning, patent-holding speaker brand. It delivers groundbreaking technology in the audio space, such as Uni-Q drivers and Metamaterial technology.

KEF makes speakers that celebrate the tonality of music, whether through its creation in a studio or how it sounds when you play it in your living room.

Before you hear them, you see them. KEF produces some of the most stylish speakers you’ll ever lay eyes on.

For example, take the KEF LS50 Meta bookshelf speakers. They have a copper-toned matte finish with gentle curved lines and edges that are essential to the sound design.

The 12th generation Uni-Q driver arrays and the maze-like structure of the technology behind the driver lower distortion, filter sound and deliver smooth, rich tones in music or cinema.

These speakers have a frequency response of 47Hz–45kHz, eight ohms of nominal impedance, a sensitivity of 85 dB and a peak power of 200 watts.

If you want a set of bookshelf speakers that deliver the truth of audio to your ears while making you forget they are in the room because they sound so natural, you can be confident that KEF will deliver.

Key Features:

Two-way bass reflex

12th Gen Uni-Q speaker drivers

Metamaterial Absorption Technology (MAT)

25mm aluminum dome tweeters

Rear-firing bass port

Pros Precision sound

Innovative design

Stunning modern look Cons Takes time for them to run in

Depth of sound could be better

4. Definitive Technology

UNIQUE DESIGN FOR BETTER PERFORMANCE - The perpendicular woofer & bass radiator, with an elliptical...

Definitive Technology debuted in Maryland and was founded by a group of audiophiles, including Sandy Gross, Don Givogue and Ed Blaise.

This company is extremely nuanced when it comes to sound. While it started off with home theater offerings, it has expanded its sound technology to every room of a home and beyond.

From HiFi speakers to streaming soundbars with built-in HEOS that support Dolby Atmos, Definitive Technology delivers diverse offerings that are sonically versatile.

For example, the ProMonitor 1000 bookshelf speaker can function as a standalone speaker in a 2.0 channel setup or a subwoofer can be added to create a 2.1 channel system.

You can even add them to a home theater system with other ProCinema series speakers.

This speaker flaunts Definitive Technology’s perpendicular woofer and pressure-driven bass radiator design. The one-inch aluminum dome tweeter completes its lively sonic profile.

These speakers have a frequency response of 47Hz–30kHz, eight ohms of nominal impedance, a sensitivity of 91 dB and handle up to 200 watts.

For the price, this is an excellent buy for those who want detailed, accurate sound with even dispersion.

Key Features:

Balanced double surround system

5.25-inch polymer woofer

Mineral-filled mid/bass radiator on top

One-inch aluminum dome tweeter

Pros Affordable

Sleek, glossy cabinet

Versatile in application Cons Takes time to break in (at least 48 hours)

Bass is lacking

5. Bose

Rugged, with a soft touch silicone exterior that makes it easy to pick up and go

It all started with Dr. Amar Gopal Bose. He founded Bose Corporation after buying a lackluster stereo system.

Dr. Bose combined his expertise in electrical engineering and sound engineering to create the Bose sound, a top speaker brand.

It took him a few years, but he was determined to deliver better sound in the marketplace. Ultimately, he did. Bose is known for its realistic, accurate sound.

Today, Bose still delivers its signature natural sound. However, Bose offerings continue to get more mobile to reflect how people like to live and move.

That’s why the Bose SoundLink Color II is so popular. It’s an ultra-portable wireless speaker that stays true to the Bose sound. It offers stereo playback and decent bass in spite of its small size.

Key Features:

Built-in mic for calls

Bluetooth-enabled

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Pros Water-resistant

Sturdy build

Lightweight Cons Some complaints of intermittent audio dropout

Battery life can fall short of what’s advertised

6. SVS

Leveraging design and technology from the reference SVS Ultra Series the Prime Satellite features...

SVS launched in a garage, but isn’t that how most business success stories start?

From its humble beginnings to its current global acclaim for its subs and speakers, SVS is a brand on a mission to offer the very best in sonic experiences.

SVS Prime Satellite Speakers represent what the brand is all about, including versatility, detailed sound and affordability.

The 4.5-inch woofer is in a sealed compartment for clarity of the mid-range and bass output. Additionally, the aluminum tweeter offers an airy, bright sound.

These speakers have a frequency response of 69Hz–25kHz, eight ohms of nominal impedance, a sensitivity of 85 dB and handle up to 150 watts.

They can function in a home theater system in any role. This includes center, surround or elevated.

You can also place them carefully to create a soundstage at home to listen to your music collection or use them as desktop speakers.

Key Features:

SoundMatch two-way crossover design

4.5-inch polypropylene cone driver

One-inch aluminum dome tweeter

Rear-firing bass port

Pros Affordable

Attractive, stylish design

Five-year unconditional warranty Cons Sound can get tinny

Bass is underwhelming

7. JBL

PORTABLE DESIGN: The included carrying strap with built-in bottle opener makes it easy to bring your...

JBL is a brand of Harman International, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. It was founded by James Bullough Lansing (JBL) more than 70 years ago.

The company has a long history of developing and inventing different technologies to deliver detailed sound.

Its first offering was a four-inch diaphragm compression driver for high frequencies. JBL went on to create everything from studio monitors to a full line of portable speakers.

One of the most recent portable sound offerings is the JBL Xtreme 3. It offers professional JBL sound in a small package.

It features four speaker drivers and two bass radiators in small yet sturdy housing. Better yet, it delivers clear sound with decent bass and crisp mid to high ranges.

These speakers have a frequency response of 53.5Hz–20kHz and a signal-to-noise ratio of less than 80 dB.

If you are looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker with good sound that can stand up to water and debris, check out the JBL Xtreme 3.

Key Features:

70mm woofers

20mm tweeters

USB-C, USB-A

Carrying strap

Bluetooth-enabled

Pros Waterproof and dustproof

Up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge

You can link other JBL speakers Cons More expensive than comparable portables

For the size, bass could be louder

Heavy

8. Polk Audio

NOT ONLY HEAR, BUT FEEL THE HEART-THUMPING BASS - With Polk's Patented Power Port Technology, the ES35...

Polk Audio was started by Matthew Polk, George Klopfer and Sandy Gross (co-founder of Definitive Technology).

They met as college students at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland. The three collaborated to build a sound system for a local music festival.

It turns out that the festival couldn’t afford what they created. Instead, it became the first Polk Audio product.

Today, Polk Audio is not only known for professional sound systems. It also makes audio for homes and automobiles.

The Polk Signature ES35 is a center channel speaker with a slim form factor that employs arrays of acoustic drivers, a signature design of the brand.

This speaker has a frequency response of 66Hz–40kHz, eight ohms of impedance, a sensitivity of 89 dB and can handle up to 150 watts.

It offers realistic sound, deep bass and clear dialogue, making it the perfect addition to any home theater system. Plus, it looks amazing.

Key Features:

Six three-inch mica-reinforced cone drivers

One-inch terylene high-res tweeter

Dynamically balanced acoustic array

PowerPort technology for enhanced bass

Supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X

Pros Versatile placement

Slim, unobtrusive design

Timbre-matched to other Polk Signature speakers Cons Expensive

Dialogue lacks depth

9. Yamaha

Each speaker enclosure has 3 drivers: An 8 woofer/ a 4 midrange/ a 0.75 dome tweeter that work together...

The Yamaha Corporation is a multi-faceted company with a long history. It was founded by Torakusu Yamaha.

Yamaha was a pioneer in producing Western musical instruments in Japan. Today, the company manufactures everything from pianos to AV equipment such as headphones, amplifiers and speakers. They are a well known speaker brand.

Yamaha’s legacy lives on in their NS-6490 3-Way Bookshelf Speakers. These are a popular choice for home theaters or stereo setups.

They have a frequency response of 45Hz–23kHz, eight ohms of impedance, a sensitivity of 90 dB and can handle up to 140 watts.

These speakers are affordably-priced and offer excellent sound quality. They don’t have thumping bass, but it’s clearly defined.

You can expect a well-balanced, full sound that won’t disappoint.

Key Features:

Three-way acoustic design

Eight-inch cone woofer

Four-inch cone mid-range

⅞-inch balanced dome tweeter

Pros Affordable

Attractive, modern design

Well-suited for instrumental music Cons Bulky and heavy

Distortion and popping at max volume

10. Edifier

OPTICAL / COAXIAL and AUX inputs - Attach the professional studio speakers to multiple sources at the...

Edifier was founded in Beijing, China. It’s an award-winning brand that produces headphones, earphones and speakers for home use.

If you’re looking for a pair of bookshelf speakers that are far from average, consider the Edifier S1000DB Audiophile speakers. They are some of the most powerful speakers we’ve seen at this price point.

In fact, they might be a bit strong just for a bookshelf application. They can get loud, and the bass is ample.

While these speakers can handle when you want to turn up the volume and rock out, they are also ideal as part of a home theater system.

They have a frequency response of 45Hz–40kHz, eight ohms of impedance, a sensitivity of 90 dB and can handle up to 120 watts.

If you want a set of daily use speakers that blend frequencies beautifully, check these out immediately.

Key Features:

5.5-inch woofers

One-inch tweeters

Bluetooth 5.0 with Qualcomm aptX HD

Remote control

Pros Beautiful wood cabinet design

Robust build

Low distortion overall

Powerful bass Cons Heavy

Summary

The top speaker brands have a lot to offer. However, the best option for you depends on your specific listening needs.

If you want to chill and vibe out to music, create a home theater system. Or, if you want music on the go, grab a Bluetooth speaker and head out the door. Just be aware of your budget and how you want to use them to find the perfect option.

Take your time and research these brands for yourself. We think you’ll find that they all offer speakers to meet any audio need.