10 Best Floorstanding Speakers

The best floorstanding speakers create the ultimate soundstage in your home and produce exceptional beats that will have your living room rocking.

These speakers will captivate you with their dynamic precision, taking your listening experience to the next level by leaving no sound unheard.

If you’re upgrading from your current bookshelf speakers, building a system from scratch or just want a big pair of speakers, we found the top floor standing speakers currently on the market.

Top Floorstanding Speakers

Whether you are looking for exceptional sound, affordability or a design that matches your decor, there is an option out there for you. Here are our picks for the best floorstanding speakers.

1. KEF Q950

KEF Q950 Floorstanding Speaker (Each, Black) The KEF Q950 Floorstanding speaker is the newest iteration of KEF award-winning Q Series. The Q950...

The Q950 contains an enhanced Uni-Q Driver Array designed to smooth out treble frequencies, and...

KEF knows speakers, and the Q950’s live up to their reputation. As the most expensive option on this list, they’re also the highest quality.

The Q series boasts “sit anywhere sound” thanks to the Uni-Q driver array. This innovative design puts the tweeter in the acoustic center of the midrange cone.

In turn, this creates a more detailed, accurate, three-dimensional sound image. Not only that, the sound is evenly distributed throughout the room.

This floorstanding speaker shines from low to mid to high, but it gets the details right on all levels. Lower trebles are clean, while mid-basses are clear. Everything matches and meshes well.

The new design for the Q950 places the driver array inside a sealed box within the cabinet. This reduces the strain on the midrange cone, increasing the clarity of the soundstage.

Improved midrange clarity and better controlled, impressive bass make these Q series speakers worth the price.

In fact, the new bass is so good that you don’t even need a subwoofer with it. Additionally, even at a high volume, there is zero distortion.

When you listen to these speakers, nothing is harsh or shrill, nor is the bass muddy. Instruments, voices and sounds are where they should be.

These speakers can fit seamlessly into any aesthetic since they come in a black, walnut or white finish.

If budget isn’t a concern and you want accurate and precise home speakers to immerse yourself in sound, these are an excellent choice.

2. Definitive Technology BP-9040

This floorstander from Definitive Technology is exceptional when it comes to high-end sound quality. Their obsession with sound created this immersive, room-filling experience that provides every audio detail.

The Forward Focused Bipolar Array pushes the soundstage to every corner of the room. Aluminum dome tweeters, high-performance drivers, an integrated powered subwoofer and intelligent bass control create a rich sound experience.

When you listen to these speakers, you’ll notice a balance between the highs and lows, the lows and mids, the mids and highs, and the center image and room-filling sound. In short, the tonal balance is phenomenal.

One feature we really love is the compatibility with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound. The built-in docking port allows you to connect to an optional A90 height speaker. Using these for surround sound means that you’ll miss nothing.

The sleek black cabinet is solidly built with strategically placed bracing, reducing resonance. Additionally, the grille doesn’t interrupt the natural sound.

Overall these speakers provide stunning sound, as they should at their price point. While other options are good, we found that these create a sound so immersive you’ll never want to listen using anything else.

3. KEF Q550

KEF Q550 Floorstanding Speaker (Each, Black) The KEF Q550 Floorstanding speaker is the newest iteration of KEF award-winning Q Series. The Q550...

The Q550 contains an enhanced Uni-Q Driver Array designed to smooth out treble frequencies, and...

Another option in the Q-series from KEF, the Q550 offers a similar experience to the Q950. While there are small differences in sound, there’s a big difference in price.

The multi-dimensional soundstage shines in small to medium rooms thanks to their smaller size. These also come in black, walnut or white to easily fit any decor.

As with the Q950’s, the Q550’s feature the Uni-Q driver array, which smoothes the treble and cleans up the bass.

The “sit anywhere” sound innovation disperses sound evenly throughout the room. There is no distortion or unwanted resonance.

They’re built exactly like their larger counterpart, with the driver array in a sealed box within the cabinet. The detail and punch between the lows, mids and highs fall squarely within expectations for the KEF Q-series.

We love their compact yet super sturdy design. Even though they’re small, they’re durable and unassuming while knocking you to your knees with sound.

The stereo separation is amazing, making the speakers disappear so you only hear the sound around you. These are perfect if you have a smaller room and don’t mind the price tag.

4. Klipsch RP-8000F

When you’re looking for quality at a mid-high price range, the Klipsch RP-8000F is where it’s at.

Tractrix horn-loaded technology pushes the soundstage to cinematic heights by ensuring the high-frequency energy is aimed right at the listener. In turn, this reduces unwanted reverb.

Dual eight-inch copper-spun cerametallic woofers make a statement both acoustically and aesthetically. Color options include ebony and piano black. Walnut is also an option if you want to buy a pair.

The titanium LTS vented tweeter reduces standing waves. This results in a reproduction you have to hear to believe.

We love the sleek, scratch-resistant design. Its durability makes it a great choice for houses that have a lot of excitement going on.

The mids and highs are efficient and powerful, while the bass really thumps. There isn’t any other option on the market that compares at this price point.

5. Polk Signature Elite ES60

For a mid-level price, the Polk Signature Elite ES60’s are surprising power players. While you won’t get the obsessive precision you might at a more expensive price point, these are still high-performance speakers.

Hi-Res Audio Certified, these feature a dynamically balanced acoustic array with a one-inch terylene tweeter.

The power port bass-enhancing technology provides a greater surface area for accurate sound reproduction and nearly zero distortion at the highest level.

Whether you’re listening to vintage Hi-Fi or Dolby Atmos, the clean sound will sweep you away. This is in part because of their four-driver Dynamic Balance speaker array with three-way phase optimized crossovers.

Vocals and dialogue separate, and the soundstage comes to life. The amount of sound they can throw without breaking a sweat is impressive. Even at maximum volume, there was no distortion.

Available in black, walnut or white, these will match whatever decor you have in your home.

If you want a good quality floorstanding speaker, these will deliver crisp, clean and deep sound.

6. Q Acoustics 3050i

Sale Q Acoustics 3050i Floorstanding Speaker Pair (Arctic White) 2018 Model Impressive enhancements, including design and technological principles from the high-end Concept 500...

Our 3050i speakers utilize Point-to-Point (P2P) bracing techniques to reduce intrusive cabinet vibrations...

The Q Acoustics 3050i is a solid mid-range floorstanding speaker. It uses point-to-point bracing to ensure rigid enclosures. This improves the focus of the stereo image and delivers an impressive soundstage.

HPE technology reduces the cabinet resonance. Tweeters are decoupled from the baffle, isolating the tweeter and allowing it to perform with massively reduced interference. This is a clever and cost-saving design.

Color options for these speakers include carbon black, arctic white, English walnut and graphite grey. They are extremely sturdy, and the design finish is beautiful.

The dynamic, punchy sound and solid bass pushed this floorstander onto our list. Stereo imaging and separation were beautiful, especially in a home cinema setting where you could clearly differentiate the speech from the center.

While there was some distortion at max levels, these really perked up mid-high, especially in a smaller room.

If you are looking for sleek-looking speakers that can pack a punch, these are worth considering.

7. Klipsch Synergy Black Label F-300

These entry-level floorstanders from Klipsch bring the same good sound the brand is known for. However, they sacrifice the precision depth that their expensive companions offer.

Nevertheless, they’re able to fill large rooms with lifelike sound reproduction. They also have less distortion at loud volumes than the competition at this price point.

Tractrix horn technology is still native in the Synergy F-300’s and provides a uniform dispersion pattern. This means that you can put them just about anywhere.

They do need to be connected to a receiver or an amp, but they provide accurate, non-fatiguing sound.

Crystal-clear high frequency from the aluminum one-inch tweeter and tight bass from the IMG woofers work together to let you hear every single note.

We love the design and finish. The highs were a little harsh at first, and there was some distortion at the highest volume. But overall, these are great for balancing quality and cost.

8. Elac Debut 2.0 F5.2

Sale Elac Debut 2.0 F5.2 Floorstanding Speaker, Black (Each) Easy-to-drive 6-Ohm nominal impedance - Compatible with nearly all AV receivers and stereo amplifiers

Dual 5-1/4" woven aramid fiber bass drivers, 5-1/4" Mid-range and 1" soft-dome tweeter delivers deep...

Elacs are a favorite, and these Debut 2.0 F5.2’s are no exception. While they boast an entry-level price tag, the attention to detail exceeds the level of their class.

The three-way speaker with separate tweeter, mid-range and bass drivers means no components interfere. Everything meshes well, and the result is a dynamic soundstage that touches every corner of the space.

Elac included a newly developed soft-dome tweeter, a tighter weave pattern on the fiber woofer and rigid cabinets with internal bracing. These help to reduce cabinet vibration.

The improvements made a notable difference over previous models. They deliver impactful bass and smooth highs with a wide range of accurately reproduced sounds.

We found that these shined in the mid-range but had good bass and highs. There’s no loss in sound quality at any volume.

Overall, this is a good beginner floorstander to get your feet wet.

9. Polk Audio T50

An entry-level speaker from Polk, this basic model doesn’t stray from the quality of its name. The T50 still includes Polk’s Dynamic Balance technology, a one-inch silk dome tweeter, a mid-range driver and two sub-bass radiators.

MDF cabinets combine cost with resonance reduction. Together, it creates a present soundstage with clear separation between frequencies.

One of the best things about the T50 is that it’s part of the T Series from Polk. You can easily start with these floorstanders and build out from there.

It’s also designed to work with most home theater systems or stereos. This means that you can grab these without having to commit to one type.

The sound is clear and has accurate, full-range reproduction. They are a little crisp, but once they are broken in, they settle down.

The sound flows well through lows, to mids, to highs and handles complex transitions easily. Coupled with its rock bottom price, the T50 is definitely one of the best budget speakers.

10. Sony SSCS3

Sale Sony SSCS3 3-Way Floor-Standing Speaker (Single) - Black Floor standing speaker with Hi-Res Audio perfect for your home theater or music listening setup

Amplify your movie, music, and gaming experience with a speaker that provides full frequency audio with a...

Sony delivers this entry-level speaker that will probably surprise you with its detailed soundstage and crisp separation.

The three-way, four-driver system and wide dispersion of super tweeters make these budget speakers defy expectations.

Hi-Res audio is created with woofers that use a foamed mica-cellular diaphragm and mica reinforced cellular cone that hold their shape even at high pressure.

Stable bass and separated mid-range sounds are the sweet spots for these speakers, creating a warm and accurate sound.

We love these because they easily compete with speakers three times their price. They’re sturdy with good center imaging, and their budget price makes them a no-brainer.

We’d recommend them in bigger spaces, as they don’t perform to their fullest up close.

Summary

The best floorstanding speakers are dedicated to bringing you exceptional sound within your budget.

With many different brands, price points and designs, choosing the perfect option for you may seem overwhelming.

Fortunately, whether you’re looking for Hi-Fi, action-movie bass or anything in between, choosing any one of these floorstanders will take your listening experience to a whole new level.