11 Best Baby Monitors

The best baby monitors make it easy to keep your child safe. Whether you are working at your desk, cooking dinner or bringing in groceries from your car, these devices keep you connected with clear, crisp video and audio.

Some monitors report heart rate and provide breathing alerts. Others have features like ambient lighting and sounds to calm fussy infants.

Certain options offer push alerts for Apple Watch or smartphones, while others use voice command tech like Alexa or Google Assistant.

In this review, we’ll share our picks for the 11 best baby monitors out there right now. Whatever your needs are, you can easily find the best solution for your family with one of our top picks.

Top Choices For Baby Monitors

We’ve compiled a list of feature-rich devices for all budgets. Here are some of our top baby monitor choices.

1. Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor

Sale 4,788 Reviews Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor UNMATCHED VIEW OF YOUR BABY: Get a stunning 1080p bird's eye view of your baby, day or night from...

ALWAYS BE CONNECTED: Hear or speak to your baby with crystal-clear two-way audio. Listen while using...

The Nanit Pro is an award-winning baby monitor. It has some cool add-ons, but the basic system on its own is impressive.

For example, it comes with Breathing Wear. This feature is a soft band that your baby wears to allow the camera to monitor his or her breathing.

Interestingly, the band has no sensors or wires. It monitors your baby’s breathing and movement using a pattern on the baby’s chest, allowing it to alert you if something isn’t right.

The parent’s-eye view from your device also includes two-way audio and 24/7 background audio. You can listen to your baby with other apps open or a locked screen.

You’ll get real-time, 1080p HD streaming playback of your baby’s every move. The monitor works with iOS, Android, Kindle Fire or Echo Show devices.

We think the best add-ons are Nanit Insights and Nanit Smart Sheets. They track how your baby sleeps and grows.

This baby monitor is best for parents who don’t want to miss a thing.

Note: Nanit Insights is a paid service. The first year is free.

2. Motorola Halo+ Baby Monitor

689 Reviews Motorola Halo+ Baby Monitor ✅ MONITOR FROM ANYWHERE - Our video infant monitor allows you to check on your little one, whether...

✅ CRISP & CLEAR DISPLAY - View a real-time video feed of your little one's room on the parent unit's...

The Motorola Halo combines monitoring and entertainment for your infant. It features video, audio and an ambient night light with various colors. It also has a projector-based light show for your baby to enjoy.

Use the included 4.3-inch color monitor to watch streaming HD 1080p video from the camera at home. When you’re away, stay connected with the Hubble for Motorola Monitors app, available on both iOS and Android.

The Halo system is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant. This provides hands-free control when you’re multitasking. Use voice commands to direct Halo to soothe your baby when you can’t get to the nursery quickly enough.

It has an easy-to-mount stand that attaches directly to your baby’s crib or a railed toddler bed. One of the features we like best is the wired, detachable camera. It’s perfect for a baby on the move.

The Halo is an excellent choice for a parent who travels frequently or spends a lot of time at their desk when working from home.

3. Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor

495 Reviews Cubo Ai Plus Smart Baby Monitor Pediatrician co-created, Cubo Ai alerts you in real-time if it detects that your baby's mouth and nose...

Peace of mind for parents via HD night vision, true cry detection, danger zone alerts and more, so you...

The Cubo Ai Plus Smart is an award-winning baby monitor. It uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify dangerous sleeping scenarios. If your baby rolls over, is face down or has a covered nose or mouth, you get an emergency alert.

Ideal for children up to 5+ years of age, it can give you peace of mind at each stage of development.

For example, when your child begins crawling, you can set motion detection zones. You’ll be alerted when your child enters those zones.

Are you worried about someone hacking your baby’s streaming feed? The device uses two-factor authentication, is cybersecurity-certified by CTIA and offers permission-based access.

Use the Cubo Ai Plus app to help keep your baby safe, track sleep and make adjustments for a peaceful environment. This app is available for iOS and Android devices.

This monitor is best for parents who like the idea of AI support and want a device they can use for years to come.

4. Infant Optics DXR-8 Pro Baby Monitor

1,959 Reviews Infant Optics DXR-8 Pro Baby Monitor Patent-Pending Active Noise Reduction Feature -filters out background noises so you can hear your baby...

Ultra Clear Video Quality: High definition 720P video resolution playback

Looking for a self-contained baby monitoring system? Try the Infant Optics DXR-8 Pro.

No WiFi is needed for this device. Instead, it’s a simple plug-and-play solution that allows you to watch, hear and talk to your baby.

You can view live HD 720p video on a five-inch display from the included parent unit. Use the pan, tilt and zoom features to get the best image.

This model is an upgrade from the DXR-8 and features an increased signal range. It also has built-in technology to reduce background noise so you can hear your baby better.

While it doesn’t offer motion detection or recordings, it does have the option to connect up to four cameras.

This is a great option for parents with multiple children.

Note: DXR-8 cameras are not compatible with the DXR-8 Pro system.

5. Owlet Duo Smart Baby Monitor

328 Reviews Owlet Duo Smart Baby Monitor A Total View of Baby, From Anywhere — The Owlet Cam is the smart Wi-Fi baby monitor that streams...

Everything You Need to See — Transform your phone into a smart baby monitor and stream HD night vision...

Most baby monitors offer the basics, like streaming HD video and two-way audio. The Owlet Duo Smart baby monitor does that, but it also offers a new level of care.

It provides real-time data about your baby’s heart rate and oxygen level. The system alerts you when levels are not optimal via the base station as well as the Owlet app for iOS and Android devices.

The backlit base station glows green for safe zones and flashes red when your baby’s stats drop below safe levels. Simultaneously, the app alerts you on your smartphone or Apple Watch.

Levels are monitored through Smart Sock 3. This is a small sock device that goes on your baby’s foot. It charges wirelessly by day, holding a 16-hour charge.

For parents who want a higher level of vigilance than video and audio monitoring provide, this is a good pick.

Note: The Smart Sock 3 is designed for babies up to 18 months of age.

6. Lollipop Baby Monitor

2,209 Reviews Lollipop Baby Monitor ★【FAST AND EASY TO SET UP】Setting up the camera is fast and easy! Lollipop baby camera is...

★【ADVANCED NIGHT VISION】Worried about baby sleeping in his own room? Watch your baby at night with...

The Lollipop baby monitor has a fun, vibrant design. Setting it up is quick and easy since it has a flexible silicone design that can be mounted to just about anything in seconds.

A standout feature of the monitor is the ability to view multiple streams at one time. This is priceless, especially if you have many children.

Other monitors might allow stream cycling, but Lollipop lets you add multiple cameras and see the streams in one view. You can view all camera feeds in 720p with two-way audio.

Like other monitors, it pairs with an app.

This baby monitor will alert you if your baby cries. You can also set protection zones. If your baby crosses the zone, Lollipop will let you know immediately.

Lollipop is best for parents who want a more mobile solution for baby monitoring. It’s easy to move around and comes in multiple colors.

Note: A 30-day free trial for sleep tracking and continuous recording is available.

7. Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor

77 Reviews Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor MONITOR BREATHING & SLEEP: Your Miku Pro video baby monitor shows you your baby’s RPMs (respirations...

COMPLETELY CONTACT FREE: The Miku Pro tracks breathing and sleep patterns with no wires, wearables,...

The Miku Pro Smart baby monitor uses advanced sensors for contact-free monitoring of your baby’s breathing and sleep patterns. The tech happens within the encrypted monitor, while the connected app displays the data.

With the Miku app, you can see HD 1080p streaming video, zoom in, talk to your baby and even play lullabies or ambient sounds for comfort. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

This a solid baby monitor that is designed to grow with your baby. It can track sleeping stats for children up to age 12.

It is a good buy for parents who want a long-term monitoring solution. Additionally, it’s particularly helpful for those who have children with known breathing or sleep issues.

8. HelloBaby Baby Monitor

279 Reviews HelloBaby Baby Monitor SPUER CLEAR VIDEO SOUND & 2.4GHZ CONNECT - The video baby monitor has great video and sound. Night vision...

PLUG AND PLAY & EXPANDABLE TO 4 CAMERAS - Baby camera is plug and play, no set up required. One parent...

The HelloBaby baby monitor is an ultra-affordable option. However, despite its low price, it offers many of the same features as its more expensive counterparts.

This is a self-contained system with a camera and receiver. No app is needed.

You can easily keep an eye on your baby as you walk around your house since the monitor signal extends 960 feet.

The camera rotates 360 degrees and tilts up and down. Additionally, it has day and night vision, monitors the room temperature and flashes LED alerts if you have the sound on low when your baby starts crying.

Coming in at 360p, the video quality is clearly an area where the HelloBaby cut corners to target the lower price point. That said, the system does allow you to add up to four cameras and monitor everything through one receiver.

This device is best for parents who need a budget-friendly monitoring system and have more than one child.

9. Dragon Touch Baby Monitor

162 Reviews Dragon Touch Baby Monitor 【4.3 Inch Large Screen】This baby monitor provides a 4.3-inch screen, which is big enough for you to...

【2.4GHz Transmission & Rechargeable Battery】2.4GHz wireless transmission is 100% safe for your baby ,...

The Dragon Touch baby monitor has a small footprint, but it does big things compared to other baby monitors.

First, it’s a fun-looking device. It looks like a carrot, but we also think it looks a bit like a one-eyed dragon. Regardless, it can easily blend into a bright, colorful nursery.

Next, it’s self-contained with no WiFi needed. The monitor and parent unit are wirelessly connected with a 960-foot range.

It’s also scalable. You can add another camera, then enable a split-screen view of both camera feeds.

Additionally, when the room gets dark, Dragon switches to night mode. The parent unit has a 4.3-inch screen that wakes from sleep mode if your baby cries.

Finally, this device offers two-way sound and built-in lullabies. It even has features to keep your baby safe and comfortable, including temperature monitoring.

This monitor is best for parents who don’t want to use an app or WiFi-enabled device.

10. VTech DM112-2 Baby Monitor

27,121 Reviews VTech DM112-2 Baby Monitor The VTech DM112-2 Audio Baby Monitor's dependable long operation range covers up to 1,000 feet; lets you...

Privacy Guaranteed- VTech monitor is transmitted via secured internal DECT6.0 frequency channel; so you...

Need a monitor for sound only? Try the VTech baby monitor. With a 1000-foot range, it keeps you connected all around the house.

You get a monitor and two lightweight parent units. They have a built-in clip to hang on your clothes as you move around.

Setting up these devices takes less than five minutes and is easy, even if you aren’t tech-savvy. In addition, units are rechargeable and can operate on a single charge for up to eight hours.

The monitor transmissions are encrypted. As a result, you can rest easy knowing that your audio is secure and private.

This system is good for parents who want a simple, affordable audio solution for monitoring.

11. Arlo ABK1000 Baby Monitor

197 Reviews Arlo ABK1000 Baby Monitor High definition video - Watch your baby in clear 1080p HD video.

Night vision - See your baby’s every move, even in the dark.

No matter where you are, Arlo makes it possible to see your child. All you need is an internet connection.

View 1080p HD streaming video of your baby via the Arlo web portal or app, available for iOS and Android devices. Unlike other baby monitors that offer 24/7 live streaming access, this one is limited to thirty-minute streams.

There is a way around that, but you’ll have to purchase an Arlo plan for continuous recording. You can also enable an “always listening” mode in the app. This provides streaming audio.

The device operates on AC power. You also get a rechargeable battery for short-term monitoring scenarios. This gives you the freedom to move the baby monitor to an area without an outlet and still keep an eye on your little one.

The Arlo is a wise choice for parents who like to travel with their children.

Summary

There are many options for monitoring your baby, toddler or young child. Some devices offer short-term help, while others support you as your child grows. Ultimately, it’s all about which device will lower your stress levels.

Although some of the options are pricey, you can always sell some of your used electronics to make it work. As any parent knows, when there is a will, there is always a way.

The best baby monitor is one that gives you peace of mind and feels more like a teammate than a device. With so many baby monitors to choose from, choose wisely based on what features are most important to you.