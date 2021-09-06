7 Best Bookshelf Speakers

Many people still appreciate bookshelf speakers. They make audio sound great while taking up minimal space.

These speakers can go beyond mere aesthetics and sound. Some are portable, while others are stationary.

Today’s leading bookshelf speakers run on the latest technology in terms of connectivity. Depending on your budget, the features and performance can vary.

It’s not uncommon to find a mid-range model with up-to-date specifications. Better yet, the features on most speakers will be compatible with your devices.

Check out our list of the leading bookshelf speakers that can amplify your listening experience.

Top Bookshelf Speakers

When shopping for the most reliable bookshelf speaker, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the number of choices. Fortunately, we’ve done some of the research for you.

Here are a few of our favorite products.

1. Klipsch R-51PM Powered Bluetooth Speaker

The Klipsch R-52PM features dynamic and premium sound quality, making it our top pick.

Klipsch is known for embracing wireless technology. They create speakers that connect to nearly anything. There is no receiver required.

This model has an integrated phono pre-amp that allows you to connect to other devices. You also get USB inputs, digital optical and analog RCA.

The inputs allow the speaker to be compatible with most devices.

To offer impressive sound, the speaker uses its custom-tuned mono switch to give you higher bass without distortions. All the handiwork is done by its dynamic bass EQ.

Additionally, this Bluetooth speaker comes with a built-in amplifier to achieve stellar performance.

However, if you want to further improve the system’s bass, you can add one of the best subwoofers for more impact.

Apart from its sleek design, the Klipsch is a bookshelf speaker with dimensions that fit smaller spaces.

The molded graphite material on this model makes it incredibly light. Under the hood, you’ll find a cutting-edge linear travel suspension (LTS) tweeter that reduces distortion.

Klipsch also features its in-house Tractrix horn technology that weeds out artificial reverb effects.

For low-frequency response, the wireless speaker uses its integrated power. This allows it to achieve excellent acoustics.

When connected to a TV, its audio output is remarkable regardless of what you’re playing.

Best of all, you get to pay a mid-range price without compromising on sound quality.

2. KEF LS50 Wireless Speaker Pair

KEF LS50 Wireless Speaker Pair Connect wirelessly via dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity or Bluetooth 4.0, as well as wired via an...

The LS50W uses a 5.25" Uni-Q driver capable of reaching down to 40Hz, combined with a built-in...

The KEF LS50 wireless speaker is a powerful Hi-Fi system with immersive clarity. It features impressive dynamics, and the build gives the model a premium look.

While this speaker is expensive, it can balance sound results with outright stereo imaging. On average, the KEF LS50 can hold out a sound pressure level of up to 106dB.

It is both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible. You’re able to wirelessly control the speaker via the LS50 Android or iOS app. This means that there are no dangling cables to deal with.

The app has a responsive user interface and helps fine-tune overall streaming functionality.

Other connectivity features include USB input and RCA analog.

You can change inputs using the remote control that comes with the speaker.

For better sound depth, you can choose to mount this speaker on a custom-designed stand that is sold separately. With the stand, you can adjust the height and make the speakers sturdier.

The front curved build comprises a polyester resin exterior mixed with glass fiber and calcium carbonate. White and copper coloring gives these speakers a modern look.

These three components help minimize unusual distortion or frequencies on a higher amplitude.

Each drive unit holds a dedicated power amplifier, making the model a reliable active speaker.

KEF uses an in-built digital signal processor to set the proper crossover frequency. The technology allows you to play loud music cleanly and achieve an audio quality that rivals surround sound systems.

If you are looking for the best premium bookshelf speaker, this product is for you.

3. Edifier R1700BTs Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers

818 Reviews Edifier R1700BTs Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers- Best Wireless Surround Sound BLUETOOTH 5.0 WITH QUALCOMM APTX HD - Easily connect to your phone, laptop or tablet for wireless...

SUB OUT - Subwoofer output with built-in crossover and auto detection. Dual RCA inputs for phone, TV,...

If you’re looking for easy wireless connectivity across a wide range of devices, this model won’t disappoint. It’s a perfect option if you have narrow shelves.

Based on the overall dimensions, you won’t need to dedicate too much space to housing this device.

The Edifier R1700BTs is equipped with cutting-edge aptX Bluetooth technology. This feature compresses and then decompresses audio traveling from a device without ruining its quality.

At the press of a button, you’re able to switch it on or off.

To produce a clean, natural sound, the speakers work best when placed at a distance from the walls.

There are buttons on the side panel to adjust the volume, treble and bass. They’re aesthetically tucked into the frame to create a neat appearance.

No matter the volume level, its DRC (Dynamic Range Control) feature helps produce a sound that’s free from distortion.

While this bookshelf speaker is budget-friendly, the build has a premium and classic look. You can play around with the built-in tweeter to control higher frequencies.

The frequency response is also able to reach between 20Hz to 60Hz. This creates a riveting TV experience.

For a bookshelf speaker, this product is loud enough for most devices. Even though this is a cheaper model, the tuning options for controlling the output are impressive.

With modern input options, there’s no limit to the kind of devices the speaker can connect to.

Besides Bluetooth connectivity, it has two sets of RCA inputs. This lets you connect to a wide array of gadgets like media players and smartphones.

Furthermore, this product comes with a two-year warranty. The warranty includes parts and labor.

Ultimately, if wireless surround sound is your priority, this device is worth considering.

4. Prosonic BT30 Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker

Sale 100 Reviews Prosonic BT30 Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker 【POWERED BLUETOOTH 4.2】 Delivers incredible audio sound from your smartphone, tablet, PCs, TVs, and...

【MULTIPLE INPUT】*Optical and coaxial inputs-digital input to enable lossless connection to most TV &...

The Prosonic BT30 Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker optimizes audio output with defined accuracy. This makes recordings, home video production or gaming on a 4K TV even better.

This speaker’s size makes it easy to carry around. It has a minimalistic design along with the potential to produce unmatched audio quality.

Even at its modest price range, the low-frequency reproduction is outstanding. It brags a signal-to-noise ratio of about 84dB.

With the best-in-class acoustic tuning, you can experience optimal sound quality in any room. Prosonic BT30 produces strong bass replicas via optical and coaxial inputs.

There are dual RCA inputs that let you connect the speaker to a turntable or Hi-Fi source.

Another unique specification is how the edges are designed. They give the speaker a clean, curved appearance while producing a clear-cut stereo playback.

Its exterior features a high-quality MDF cabinet and mate coating on the front. Color options include black and white.

This bookshelf speaker, like other leading models, has built-in tools for handling bass and treble.

To reproduce distortion-free sound, the speaker utilizes Digital Signal Processing (DSP). It also uses Dynamic Range Control (DRC) chips.

Since this speaker comes with a Class-D amplifier, you won’t need external connections to boost the bass.

You also get a frequency response of 50Hz-20Hz. Prosonic’s silk dome tweeter can concurrently produce high audio frequencies and make an incredible stereo sound separation.

While all its features are noteworthy, this speaker is worth a look if you are focused on portability.

5. Edifier S2000MKIII Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf 2.0 Speakers

384 Reviews Edifier S2000MKIII Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf 2.0 Speakers HIGH-END AUDIOPHILE COMPONENTS - Built using planar diaphragm tweeters and 5.5 inch woofers, the...

BLUETOOTH 5.0 WITH aptX HD DECODING – Stream high quality audio wirelessly with reduced latency and...

The Edifier S3000MKIII is a powerful speaker with modern functionalities. It’s a perfect model for users who don’t want to miss out on improved features.

A powered bookshelf speaker with Bluetooth 5.0 retailing at a mid-range price is hard to come by. Luckily, this model checks all the boxes.

This wireless feature is backed up by aptX HD to give you top-quality streaming.

There are four unique EQ modes you can switch to, including Monitor, Vocal, Dynamic and Classic.

For example, Monitor mode works to match sound reproduction with a high sense of accuracy.

On the other hand, Vocal mode is suitable for podcasts, audio or music that’s best for singing.

There’s an OLED LCD display on the front that shows which input is active.

The Edifier’s design looks savvy, and the knobs are made of metal to give the speaker a top-end feel. The knobs allow you to adjust volume, treble and bass separately.

When turning the speaker on, an in-built smart feature calibrates the volume automatically. As a result, the speaker and listener are protected from high frequencies.

The speaker comes with a wireless remote control that has an intuitive design and spaced-out buttons. Using the remote control lets you do sound source switching quite efficiently.

You can also use it to select a mode of your choice. Most of all, the planar diaphragm tweeters produce an upper range of sound.

This product comes with a two-year warranty to give you added peace of mind.

If you want to upgrade your current speaker system, be sure to consider this option.

6. Swans D200 Powered Bookshelf Speaker

15 Reviews Swans D200 Powered Bookshelf Speaker MULTIPLE CONNECTIVITIES - Bluetooth/Optical/Coaxial/Balance/Line, meet your needs of modern life uses....

ACOUSTIC HORNS- Designed to maximize the efficiency with which sound waves from the tweeter are...

For those searching to find the best mid-range speaker, look no further than the Swans D200 Powered Bookshelf Speaker.

The speaker has an acoustic horn design that tweaks sound coming from the tweeters. This reduces distortion and improves the transient response.

It can produce detailed high frequencies and stable bass responses.

Like other modern bookshelf speakers, it has an army of inputs. For reduced latency and quicker transmissions, the Swans D200 uses Bluetooth 5.0 aptX HD.

You can also choose to work with optical or coaxial inputs. Behind the speaker, there are buttons to adjust bass, treble or volume.

With sturdy build quality, the bass can go deep enough without hurting your ears.

The shell of the woofer is made of a magaluma diaphragm that helps output clean and all-inclusive playback. On the surface, the woofer is made of Kapton material that makes it achieve up to 20kHz.

Its black matte PVC design with gradient edges helps reduce the bending of sound waves. As a result, the speaker can produce a clearer sound and reach a frequency range of 60Hz-20Hz.

Additionally, if you’re looking for a model that can rest on a shelf, this speaker is a match. The dimensions are suitable for users looking to achieve a minimal footprint.

While it’s in the mid-range budget, the tweeters can still output audio with maximum clarity. You’re able to reduce distortions even at high volumes across different genres.

7. SINGING WOOD BT25 Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers

650 Reviews SINGING WOOD BT25 Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers 【POWERED BLUETOOTH 4.2】 Delivers incredible audio sound from your smartphone, tablet, PCs, TVs, and...

【2 x LINE IN INPUT】 Easy wire connection up to 2 devices with AUX input at the same time, no plugging...

If you’re looking for quality on a budget, you’ll want to consider the SINGING WOOD BT25 Active Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers.

Even though the product’s retail price is under $100, it has a robust built-in amplifier. There won’t be any added expense to incur since you don’t need to alter the sound or improve clarity.

This speaker can read a signal and deliver excellent audio quality via wireless technology. Furthermore, its built-in amplifier can produce loud bass without thinning out.

Using the speaker’s Bluetooth feature, you can connect with devices and switch inputs at the click of a button.

Its classic wooden exterior gives the speaker a rustic look, making it a perfect home décor accessory.

Making volume adjustments of switching between inputs can be done easily via remote control.

For scaled-up sound reproduction, the speakers feature a 0.75” tweeter and four-inch full-range bass driver.

One distinct feature of this low-budget speaker is the in-built microphone. Like most other popular models, the SINGING WOOD can reach a signal-to-noise ratio of 84dB.

While this is a low-priced model, the bookshelf speaker can handle different kinds of music with a powerful sound range. It also comes with a two-year warranty.

Summary

These days, bookshelf speakers no longer look vintage or operate on old technology. They have the latest features in the speaker industry and rival the space efficiency of the best desktop computer speakers.

With hundreds of brands dominating the market, finding the perfect bookshelf speaker can be overwhelming.

When shopping for a speaker, evaluate specifications like the inputs, sound quality and built-in features. Also, don’t forget to consider your preferences and budget.

Regardless of what you are looking for, you’ll be able to find an option that will meet your needs.