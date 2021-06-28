Amplify your home cinema experience with an AV receiver. These devices help put films and music right into your living room, often creating an experience that brings movies to life.

In today’s article, we’ve carefully selected a list of the top six AV receivers that deliver a room-filling experience you’ll love.

Top AV Receivers

Check out our top options below, which we chose based on audio technology, output options, and connectivity diversity.

1. Denon AVR-X6700H 8K Ultra HD 11.2 Channel

Denon AVR-X6700H 8K Ultra HD 11.2 Channel UNMATCHED 3D REALISM FOR YOUR HOME THEATER SYSTEM – Enjoy Immersive surround sound with Auro-3D, IMAX...

Enjoy high quality 3D audio & video knowing that AVR-X6700H IS 8K READY WHEN YOU ARE. This high-power...

This Denon AV receiver allows you to enjoy immersive surround sound with Auro 3D and IMAX Enhanced technology. For additional sound quality, this AV receiver includes DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos to deliver a crisp, clean quality with advanced video processing.

You can also experience high-quality 3D audio and video whenever you want. This high-powered amplifier is capable of a 13.2 channel processing that allows you to configure the speaker to meet your entertainment needs.

Also, the 11.2 channel receiver delivers clarity, contrast, color, and Quick Media Switching to minimize video delays.

Additionally, use this AV receiver for playing games and enjoy a smooth, lag-free gaming experience with crisp-clear images and 4K/120 Hz pass-through.

Impressively, you can use this receiver to extend the music to any room of your house via AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi connectivity. Plus, with multiroom wireless speakers like the Denon Home series, you won’t need to worry about any additional hardware.

Experience Hi-Fi audio around your home with a streaming stick or built-in streaming apps like Spotify and Pandora.

2. Yamaha RX-V385 5.1-Channel 4K Ultra HD AV Receiver

Opt for this Yamaha AV receiver for an abundance of audio features like 4K Ultra HD HDMI support. In addition, this receiver features support for HDR Video, including Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log-Gamma to provide exceptional contrast, smooth and rich tones, as well as bright colors.

You’ll experience high-definition, realistic and natural picture quality anytime at your fingertips.

Expand your experience even further with CINEMA DPS technology, which supports playback of HD Audio—including Dolby, TrueHD, DTS-HD, and Master Audio. In addition, this technology delivers natural and expansive sound imaging.

Furthermore, this AV receiver transforms your listening environment with acoustic reproduction of famous places like Roxy Theater and European cathedrals, enabling you to experience the ambiance in your living room.

Because every room has different acoustics, this Yamaha AV receiver analyzes the natural acoustics in your home. Then, it adjusts multiple audio parameters to deliver the best sound quality that fits that particular room.

In particular, this AV receiver will automatically tune into the room’s parameters. Simply place the included microphone in an appropriate listening position, and it’ll begin tuning.

3. Denon AVR-S540BT Receiver

Denon AVR-S540BT Receive Make the Most of Your New 4K Ultra HD TV. This stereo receiver delivers exceptional brightness, contrast...

Your Favorite Music at Your Fingertips - With a built-in Bluetooth, amp up your music from eight...

This Denon AV receiver is designed to enhance your 4K ultra HD TV experience. Crafted to deliver incredible brightness, contrast, and colors, this AV receiver creates an impressive result that everyone will love.

Plus, with five amplifiers included, this receiver drives impressive power, a realistic soundstage, and an immersive experience across the room.

Best of all, you’ll have your favorite music at your fingertips with built-in Bluetooth connectivity that allows you to amp up your music from a total of eight different devices.

If you typically get confused about setting up devices, don’t be because this device provides an on-screen, easy-to-follow setup assistant that walks you through simple instructions to connect your TV, adjust EQ settings, and optimize your surround sound overall.

Once you’re set-up, the four quick-select buttons presented on the front panel allow you to store your preferred audio settings for the TV, Blu-Ray, and more.

So you can switch between these different settings and devices with ease.

4. Yamaha TSR-700 7.1 Channel AV Receiver

Yamaha TSR-700 7.1 Channel AV Receiver 7.1-channel 100 Watt surround sound with Zone 2

Feel every dimension in Dolby Atmos. Enjoy a 5.1 surround speaker system and two additional overhead...

Feel sound coming from all directions of the room with the Yamaha TSR-700 AV receiver.

Thanks to Dolby Atmos technology, this AV receiver provides a 5.1 surround speaker system and two additional overhead speakers to deliver dramatic overhead effects for audio that genuinely envelops you.

So you won’t just be sitting in a room listening to audio; you’ll feel the sound.

This AV receiver also takes into consideration that different placements affect sound quality and the overall experience.

Therefore, this device includes a spatial remapping engine of DTS Neutral:X to offer improved immersive and a heightened realistic experience within all of your favorite movies.

The result is feeling like you’re at the party in the scene or a helicopter is above your house.

All far-away sounds are treated with as much attention thanks to sound field creation technology that combines measured sound field data with digital signal processing.

With improved immersion and heightened realism, this AV receiver will bring your favorite scenes to life.

5. Sony 7.2-ch Surround Sound Home Theater AV Receiver

Sony STR-DH790 7.2-ch Surround Sound Home Theater AV Receiver Cinematic Sound at Home: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows and more with theater like sound in the...

BREATHTAKING AUDIO: Dolby Atmos and DTS: X delivers multi-dimensional and object-based surround sound

Another of the best AV receivers to consider is the Sony STR-DH790. This receiver makes you feel as though you’re at the theatre in your own home.

It’s equipped with Dolby Atmos technology to provide a breathtaking, realistic audio experience with 360-degree surround sound that surrounds you.

This means that everyone in the room will feel the sound is directed to their ears only, even with sounds positioned from above.

DTS:X delivers multi-dimensional sound to adapt the speaker to real-time. In addition, the sound is positioned precisely where the object/subject is placed within the scene.

So if there’s a car driving past, the sound will follow this movement in real-time with no delays. This object-based audio decoding technology will completely transform how you experience watching films.

Additionally, a High Dynamic Range signal pass-through allows you to enjoy a heightened experience of contrast and brightness. The additional shadow detail and highlights are enhanced to bring pictures and colors to life.

Finally, this AV receiver delivers an impressive 4K quality from the source to the screen. This allows a signal to pass through the receiver without compromising image quality. Having the right home theatre system makes all the difference.

6. Marantz 9.2-Channel 4K Ultra HD AV Receiver

Crafted with a 9-channel amplifier, this AV receiver delivers a masterful 125 watts per channel. Additionally it offers 8 ohms and a frequency range of 20 to 20 kHz. This is so that you can experience fantastic entertainment.

Additionally, the 8K/60 Hz and 4K/120 Hz pass-through supports every type of entertainment you’re listening to, from music to movies.

Marantz designed this AV receiver to feature one dedicated 8K input and two outputs so you can enjoy pass-through in fantastic clarity. Best of all, 8K upscaling is available on all eight HDMI ports.

Featuring the most advanced object-based audio formats:

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos height Virtualization Technology

IMAX Enhanced

Auro-3D processing

And more, this AV receiver enables you to listen to all of your favorite audio styles.

Plus, with enhanced audio return channel HDMI support, you can connect your TV to allow for uncompressed and object-based audio formats. Such formats include Dolby Atmos and DTS:X directly from your smart TV app to this receiver.

Summary

Having the right AV receiver can make all the difference for your listening enjoyment. The days of going to the movies have been replaced.

If you want that at the movies feeling, then the AV receivers listed above can make all the difference.