10 Best Desktop Computer Speakers

Need a sound upgrade at your desk? Look no further than desktop speakers.

There are many options to choose from, and each one has distinct features that cater to different needs.

Whether you are a gamer, want better Zoom calls or enjoy Spotify jam sessions, you can find great speakers that fit your budget.

You’ll be impressed by the space efficiency, style and high-quality sound offered by desktop computer speakers.

Don’t miss our list of the ten best desktop computer speakers available today to take your audio quality to the next level.

Top Desktop Computer Speakers

Our top choices for desktop computer speakers are diverse. Check them out to see which features meet your needs.

1. Audioengine A2+ Computer Speakers

1,986 Reviews Audioengine A2+ Computer Speakers PREMIUM POWERED BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS WITH INTEGRATED DAC: A2+ Wireless Speakers provide clear, full stereo...

FEATURES: Built-in analog power amplifiers, dual analog audio inputs, USB audio input, aptX codec,...

Wired Audioengine A2 desktop computer speakers have been around for a while and for a good reason. Audioengine tends not to rush things to market, ensuring that their products are solid.

Audioengine A2+ is the wireless release. It’s an eye-catching set of speakers with astonishing clarity and true stereo sound.

This is not a thumping bass product, but there is a subwoofer output if that’s your thing. The standalone speakers offer substantial bass and a dynamic sound thanks to the DSP-free design.

Available in high-gloss (white or red) or matte (black) designs, these lightweight speakers deliver 60 watts at peak power.

Though small, these hand-finished wood cabinet speakers house analog power amplifiers, custom aramid fiber woofers and silk tweeters.

They are easy to set up and offer flexibility in connectivity. Use the power cord and connect via aptX Bluetooth, USB or analog inputs. This enables them to go beyond your desktop.

Since they are small speakers, placement goes a long way. Sitting them on your desktop might sacrifice what you hear. Elevate them a bit to get the best audio quality.

2. Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Computer Speakers

Sale 5,064 Reviews Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 Computer Speakers LEGENDARY SOUND EXPERIENCE FROM KLIPSCH AND THX - The Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Certified Speaker System...

KLIPSCH MICROTRACTRIX HORN TECHNOLOGY makes a major contribution to the ProMedia’s amazing clarity....

Klipsch is known for creating high-quality audio equipment for home theaters. But, they also offer an affordable option for those craving elevated sound at their desks.

On most laptops, any add-on speaker system instantly improves the sound. But Klipsch delivers something special here. These speakers would be good enough to provide sound for your TV.

The 2.1 channel setup gives you separated stereo playback, delivering 260 watts of power at its peak and up to 110 decibels of sound (as loud as a live rock concert).

A side-firing ported subwoofer completes the setup.

The technology behind the sound is a blend of THX and Klipsch’s MicroTractix horns. Together, they create a pleasing sonic experience.

The speaker volume and bass are controlled by simple knobs on one of the speakers. Since the bass can be powerful, it’s best to start it on low and build up to your ideal level.

You can move this system around the house, but it’s designed for your desktop computer. It doesn’t come with a remote, but for the price and sound quality, that’s a non-issue.

It’s a good buy for a panoramic sound experience at your regular or standing desk. You’ll be shocked at what you get for the price.

3. Creative Pebble 2.0 Computer Speakers

Sale 52,540 Reviews Creative Pebble 2.0 Computer Speaker Single USB cable for computers and laptops | enjoy a hassle-free Audio experience with a single USB cable...

Far-field drivers and passive radiators | custom-tuned far-field driver solution with rear facing passive...

Besides having a cool shape, Creative Pebble 2.0 desktop computer speakers deliver impressive sound for their size.

They have a small profile, so they are a good choice if you have limited workspace. Since they are small, the built-in audio technology compensates for their size in a few ways.

First, you’ll notice that each speaker’s center is angled to deliver sound upward.

Next, the 45-degree elevated, front-firing drivers project the audio toward your ears as you sit at your desk.

Finally, the rear speaker panels have passive radiators to enhance bass. This completes the entire sound.

To be clear, these desktop speakers don’t deliver mind-blowing sound. They offer more volume and depth of sound than your standard laptop speakers.

You can get some distortion if they are too loud, but that’s to be expected. Speakers connect directly to your computer via USB and a 3.5 mm input jack.

These speakers are a good option to upgrade the sound in your office, especially if you don’t want to break the bank.

4. Bose Companion 20 Computer Speakers

This is a simple speaker system, but it brings the quality of Bose sound along for the ride.

It’s not flashy, but the gray and silver tones give off executive-level appeal.

The sonic quality is natural, clear and wide. This is thanks to Bose’s proprietary TrueSpace stereo digital tech. It produces a two-channel soundstage, while electronic equalizers actively adjust the frequencies.

From the highs to lows, you get a quality sound performance. The control pod is easy to use. You can adjust volume with a spin of the dial or mute it with one touch.

This is not a wireless speaker system, but it does offer flexibility. It has a connection to hook up a tablet, MP3 player or any other compatible device.

If you are looking for excellent sound at your desk without bells and whistles, this is a good option to consider. Plus, Bose products come with a 90-day risk-free trial.

5. Dell AC511M Computer Soundbar Speaker

Sale 1,933 Reviews Dell AC511M Computer Soundbar Speaker Until you hear it you'll hardly notice it's there Dell Stereo Soundbar can give you the sound you want...

USB powered the Dell Stereo Soundbar is simplicity itself Just Plug in to an available USB port on your...

Dell knows computers, so computer speakers are a natural addition to its repertoire. The Dell AC511M is a compact soundbar designed to fit on a Dell monitor stand with a mounting bracket.

For the money, it’s an excellent space-saving option. It’s affordable and has a very clean aesthetic.

These speakers have a simple, plug and play setup. Just plug in the connected USB cable to your computer to get started.

It’s good in terms of sound, but it’s not what you want if you’re gaming or watching streaming content. It’s best for business purposes, like improving the quality of sound for Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams.

This desktop soundbar is perfect for those who work from home. It creates a solid conference call environment without a headset.

Plus, noise cancellation features ensure your voice is delivered clearly.

Keep in mind that this soundbar is designed to attach to specific Dell monitors. It’s a good idea to call or chat with Dell support to ensure compatibility before purchase.

Alternatively, it can sit on your desk without mounting.

6. Redragon GS520 Anvil Computer Speakers

2,574 Reviews Redragon GS520 Anvil Computer Speakers Enhanced Clear Sound - Equipped with advanced sound drive unit with full range 2.0 channel enhanced...

Touch Controlled RGB Lighting - Not only the sound quality is solid, but also the lighting bar is...

Roy G. Biv never looked so good. These speakers include an LED strip, framed by an angular textured-to-glossy speaker grill, and display solid or alternating colors with just a tap on the top.

The sound dial goes up to 100, but it’s loud enough to make you hover around 50. While it has no subwoofer, the tweeters deliver crisp highs and decent lows through this 2.0 channel system.

It has a game-worthy look, but the sound quality is good enough to stream music and watch movies on your PC or laptop.

Setup is simple. Plug in the USB and 3.5 mm audio cable to your desktop computer or laptop. Volume controls are on the front, and it has a power button.

Redragon is a popular brand of gaming and computer accessories. If you’re looking to complete your gaming atmosphere and want to keep the cost down, these speakers are a slam dunk.

7. Cyber Acoustics Bluetooth Computer Speakers

2,788 Reviews Cyber Acoustics Bluetooth Computer Speakers COLORFUL ROOM FILLING SOUND: Match the color of your gear, your room, or your mood with this powerful and...

EASY BLUETOOTH PAIRING: Your music is more likely in your pocket these days, now you can easily connect...

Cyber Acoustics has over 25 years in the game and has brought many computer, sound and video accessories to the marketplace.

This robust sound system can hook up to your desktop or stand alone as your go-to speakers for all things entertainment.

These speakers are Bluetooth-enabled and are an LED-lit 2.1 system, including two speakers and one subwoofer.

They connect wirelessly to Bluetooth-compatible smartphones, laptops and desktops. You can also use the included audio cable for other devices.

The subwoofer acts as the control center. It houses the power switch, volume control, treble and bass adjusters, RCA stereo inputs and audio outputs.

You can also adjust the LED lights. Choose from seven solid colors, a continuous light show or keep the lights off.

The style is ideal for gaming dens, offices, dorm rooms or anywhere you want to add some flair to your listening experience.

8. Logitech S120 Computer Speakers

15,774 Reviews Logitech S120 Computer Speakers 2.0 stereo speaker system

Compact size that delivers high quality audio without using too much space

Logitech is known for creating products with great sound. The Logitech S120 desktop computer speakers live up to the legacy.

First, the price is surprisingly low considering the sound quality. While you don’t get perks like wireless connectivity, you do get a steady 2.0 sound system with true stereo playback.

The frequency response on these speakers ranges from 50Hz to 20 kHz (low to high sounds). That means you get a wide bandwidth of tones.

These speakers are simply made and offer a 3.5 mm input cord. They are lightweight, compact and have controls that are easy to use and locate.

In short, the design of the speaker probably won’t “wow” you, but what comes out of them will.

Additionally, they are known for longevity. It also doesn’t hurt that they are backed by a 2-year warranty.

9. BeBom SP20 Mini Computer Speakers

Sale 3,492 Reviews BeBom SP20 Mini Computer Speakers Small Speaker:Compact Design and Save desktop space,You can enjoy your favorite music or films wherever...

Anti-interference and Stereo Sound:Delivers stereo and clear acoustics,The sounds fill the room better...

If you are looking for ultra-compact speakers for a small desktop or laptop, you have to check out the BeBom SP20 speakers.

These are a great buy if you are setting up a home office and need an upgrade on sound without spending a ton of money.

They are wired desktop or laptop speakers with a simple USB-powered connection.

An AUX jack allows you to also connect an input device such as an Echo Dot, CD player, iPod, smartphone or any device with a 3.5 mm input.

The volume adjuster is integrated into the power cord. It gets pretty loud, but the sound can also distort on the highest level.

These speakers have a black and silver design that makes them look much more expensive than they actually are.

However, for such a low price, these are a good choice if you just need stereo sound that is better than your laptop speakers.

10. VOTNTUT Computer Speaker

2,685 Reviews VOTNTUT Computer Speaker ♬[Stereo and Noiseless] This desktop speaker uses upgraded 6W technology and adds 2 bass diaphragms to...

♬[Save the Desk Room] The low-profile integrated speaker design saves more room under the computer...

The VOTNTUT soundbar speaker for computers offers good value at a low price. It instantly transforms your desktop or laptop audio for the better.

Despite its compact size, it delivers great sound. It has a straightforward, simple design. The volume control dial sits on top for easy access.

This unit offers a stereo experience. It’s equipped with a dual bass diaphragm and uses sound technology to eliminate static during playback.

With a small footprint, it frees up space on your desk. It can fit right under your monitor or sit off to the side of your laptop.

Like many other desktop computer speakers, it has a plug and play setup. It’s connected by a USB cable for power and a 3.5 mm jack for sound.

This speaker is compatible with a wide range of devices, including PCs, laptops, Macs, CD players, portable music players and tablets.

If you have limited space or frequent travel plans, this might be the ideal solution for portable sound.

Summary

There are many options you can choose from when it comes to desktop computer speakers.

If you want a true stereo sound on a budget, it’s simplest to get a left and right speaker. Virtual stereo technology exists, but it often costs more.

To choose the best option for your office, consider your space. Next, determine the level of importance for the quality of sound. Then, think about the look and feel.

Finally, find out what kind of support is offered just in case you have questions or issues. A little help goes a long way when making a decision about the best desktop computer speakers for your needs.