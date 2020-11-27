17 Best Places to Sell Used DVDs

Want to sell your DVDs for cash? Well, there are many options to choose from.

We’ve done the research to bring you the best options to sell your old DVDs and make some money.

Best Sites to get Cash for Your Used DVDs

In no particular order, here are the best places to sell used DVDs.

1. Decluttr

Decluttr is our top recommendation to rid yourself of old DVDs (and video games). To get started, enter the item’s barcode or download the free app and scan away.

Of all the options, Decluttr has the widest range of products they will purchase. So if you’re on a mission to really declutter your home, start here. You can sell your old phone, CDs, video games, books, and electronics to Decluttr. They even buy bags of legos by weight (starting at 0.5kg).

Unlike some other vendors, Decluttr will accept previously rented DVDs so long as they meet their quality standards. They also offer a 10% discount for students and the customary free shipping.

Their valuation period is the best we’ve found. The buyback quote is locked in for a whopping 28 days. That should give conscientious sellers plenty of time to do comparison shopping.

2. Eagle Saver

Eagle Saver is one of several online marketplaces that will purchase used DVDs and Blu-Rays. They also buy books, CDs and games.

Here’s how it works. Enter the 12-digit UPC code of the items you want to sell into their search bar. There is also an app that you can download to use your smartphone as a barcode scanner.

Eagle Saver has a minimum order value of $20 or greater and the minimum average value per an item shipped must be $1.50 or more.

Shipping is free, even if they return items to you that don’t end up meeting their quality standards. They do not accept ex-rental, ex-library or promotional copies.

3. eBay

Of course, you can always use eBay, the online marketplace where you can sell just about anything. But if you go this route, you’re going to have to put forth some effort.

You’ll need to create an ad and take photos that show the items’ condition. You’ll have to manage the inquiries, the auction and eventual sale. Then you’ll have to ship to the buyer. To make the process a little easier, you can always include a “buy it now” price.

eBay may be a great option if you have any rare or cult classics in like-new condition. The downside of course, is eBay gets a cut.

Given the effort required, you may want to consider selling collections of DVDs instead of going piecemeal.

4. Buyback Express

Though Buyback Express initially focused on buying books they now purchase used DVDs too. If you have lots of different items to unload, they will also buy your old electronics, CDs, and video games.

With no app to scan barcodes, you’ll need to enter UPC codes by hand. So if you have a lot of items, their process may not be ideal.

But in addition to free shipping, they provide payment the day they receive shipment. They claim theirs is the fastest buyback in the industry.

5. Textbook Rush

Textbook Rush primarily focuses on used textbook buyback, sales and rental. But they expanded their service to offer one place for students (or anyone) to offload used video games and movies too.

Enter up to 20 UPCs codes into their search field, then review and accept their offer and choose the method of payment. Store credit is an option for students who want to dedicate their earnings to future textbook purchases. As with other sites, shipping is free.

6. Bonavendi

If you don’t like to shop around, Bonavendi will do the hard work for you. The site acts as an aggregator of 28 different vendors and buyback sites. They determine the best offer for your DVDs and connect you to that vendor’s site. You can also sell books, CDs, and video games.

The selling process is simplified through Bonavendi’s system of algorithms. For example, the seller interested in maximizing overall sale price can choose to work with unlimited buyers. A seller who prefers to minimize the hassle of packing and shipping can choose a single buyer for their entire collection.

Once you choose your vendor(s), the actual sale will be conducted through their website. But Bonavendi will continue to guide you through the process and keep track of your sales along the way.

7. UsedDVD.com

Yep, we’re going there. If you’re ready to part with any DVDs within the adult entertainment genre, check out UsedDVD.com.

So long as your titles are on their product list and the DVD meets their quality standards, consider it sold. Though they don’t cover shipping, they do offer a 5% bonus for choosing store credit instead of a cash payout.

8. Sell DVDs Online

SellDVDsOnline will not only buy your used DVDs, but they’ll take your CDs and video games too. Just do a search on your items’ UPC codes on their website (there’s no app) to get your quote.

They will not take items marked “not for resale” or ex-library options. And because they can’t verify if items were acquired lawfully, they will not accept new unopened DVDs. As with other vendors, shipping is free.

Facebook Marketplace is another good place to unload your DVD collection. With an intuitive, easy-to-use interface, uploading pictures and creating posts is a breeze.

Since you arrange the sale, you may have to deal with multiple inquiries, no-shows, and travel time to meeting places. But as a free marketplace, you might make more money going this route.

Of course, you must have a Facebook account to sell on their platform.

10. Craigslist

Similar to Facebook, Craigslist is another free marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of virtually everything. Though its interface is less intuitive, Craigslist is still a great option for selling used DVDs.

It is a good idea to list items you’re selling on both sites.

11. Local Independent Music and Gaming Stores

If you don’t want to pack and ship boxes of DVDs, there may be a local music or gaming store that will purchase them. A quick search online will show any nearby possibilities.

12. Used Bookstores

A used bookstore may also buy your DVDs either outright or on a consignment basis. You may be offered a larger payout if you choose store credit.

13. Consignment Shops

Of course you can ask your local consignment shop if they’ll accept used DVDs. Just consider that the common split between consignors and retailers is 60/40. In other words, you’d have to sell a lot of DVDs to make decent money.

14. Pawnshops

Pawnshops will often purchase used DVDs outright. Like other vendors, expect to be paid more for newer releases, rare titles, and anniversary editions. That said, you won’t get the best buyback prices if you choose this option.

15. Other Online Marketplaces

There are other marketplaces to explore beyond Facebook and Craigslist. Here are some that have gained popularity. Check them out to learn more about their buying and selling processes.

16. Yard Sale

You could always sell your DVDs at a yard sale. Just know they take a lot of effort. And to be successful, of course you’ll need to sell a lot more than your old DVD collection.

Here’s what one entails if you haven’t held one before:

Going through your stuff and determining what to sell

Promoting your sale

Getting items ready for sale

Pricing your items

Withdrawing money for the bank (hint: you’ll need lots of $1’s and coins)

Setting up your sale

Working the sale

Again, if your objective is to rid yourself of a lot of stuff, have at it! Just make sure you reserve some energy for aggressive hagglers on the big day!

17. Goodwill and Other Charitable Organizations

Maybe after considering all the options, it seems like a hassle to sell your used DVDs. If that’s the case, you can always drop them off at a charitable organization.

Sometimes it is just easier to take the write-off and know you’re doing something good for others.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are Used DVD Condition Requirements? Of course, if you’re hoping to sell a used DVD, it must not skip or be heavily scratched. The inside and outside art cannot be missing.



Vendors’ requirements vary in terms of whether they’ll accept ex-rentals, ex-library or promotional DVDs. Make sure to review each vendor’s FAQ. You can also enter the barcode of an item to see if they will accept it.

Which Used DVDs Can I Get The Most Money For? Titles that are in high demand and those that are rare get the best buyback rates. And titles that are both in high demand and rare command even better ones. The same can be said for box sets and special anniversary releases with promotional packaging.

How Much Money Can I Get For Used DVDs? If you ask Google, a used DVD can fetch anywhere from $1-$10. If it has never been opened, or if it is a rare title or a collectible edition, you can command much more.



For curiosity’s sake, I checked the buyback prices for a few DVDs in my collection. I used Bonavendi’s comparison search.

The Princess Bride, DVD: $0.12

Home Alone, DVD: $0.19

Spaceballs, DVD: $0.27

O Brother, Where Art Thou, Blu-Ray/DVD: $1.51

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Blu-Ray/DVD: $2.18

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Blu-Ray/DVD: $2.26

Casablanca, Blu-Ray/DVD: $2.97

Blizzard of Ahhhhs (classic ‘80s ski movie), DVD: $8.16

Gone With The Wind: 70th Anniversary Edition, Blu-Ray/DVD: $12.27

It is worth mentioning that not one of 28 vendors was interested in purchasing a couple of classics. Perhaps not everyone feels the same about Top Gun or Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery.

The Bottom Line

There are a lot of great options for unloading your used DVDs assuming you’ve decided to part with them.

And how you go about it depends on a few things. Do you have more items to sell than just used DVDs? Is getting as much money as possible your main objective? Do you value your time more than extra money?

Answer those questions for yourself and then get down to business. It is time to reclaim some storage space.