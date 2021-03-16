8 Best Bose Speakers

Bose is a respected brand in all things sound. Bose speakers deliver sound from compact, intelligently-designed hardware. Today’s best Bose speakers combine lifestyle, sound, and accessibility.

Bose offers a speaker for everything you do in life. From a voice-activated smart speaker at home to a portable speaker for an impromptu candlelit dinner for two at the beach, Bose has you covered.

Here are 8 of the best Bose speakers on the market, fitting different budgets and needs.

Table of Contents Top Bose Speakers 1. Bose Home Speaker 500 2. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ 3. Bose Soundlink Color II 4. Bose Soundlink Micro 5. Bose Acoustimass 5 6. Bose Solo 5 7. Bose Companion 20 8. Bose Audio Sunglasses

Summary

Top Bose Speakers

Check out our list of the top eight Bose speakers available. We have a mix of portable and stationary options for your consideration.

1. Bose Home Speaker 500

Best Overall Speaker

2,928 Reviews Bose Home Speaker 500 Sound performance: Fill any room with impressive wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker

Built-in Alexa: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built into this smart speaker for hands-free voice...

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is Bose’s first smart home speaker offering, and they got it right. It offers impressive audio with clarity of highs and lows, natural midrange tones and lacks distortion even at high volume levels.

If you want thumping bass, you’ll find it lacking. Yet, it has enough features to keep you from dwelling on that fact—like being able to build out a multi-room sound experience and control it from this device (so you can have your bass that way you like it).

It has a sleek, futuristic profile with a full-color LED display front and center on anodized aluminum housing. This smart speaker has touch control on top of the device. It also features dynamic voice control via a microphone array. Speak from anywhere in the room to complete a task.

You can stream music or podcasts in wall-to-wall stereo, set alarms, or set off a chain reaction of sound throughout your home. Bonus: you can make free calls to anyone who also has a Bose smart speaker, Amazon Echo product, or those in your contacts.

Overall, this is a solid pick for those who crave sound, control, and convenience all in one.

Features

Bose SimpleSync

Built-in Alexa voice control

Built-in Google Assistant

Amazon Echo compatible

Bluetooth-enabled

WiFi-enabled

Companion Bose Music app

Auxiliary input port

Pros

Reasonable price for what you get

Choice of black or silver

Can handle multiple users

Compatible Bose Music app works well with device

Expandable soundstage with other Bose devices

Works with multiple music streaming services such as Spotify and Apple AirPlay2

Noise-rejecting mic singles out your voice regardless of music level

Makes and receives hands-free calls with Alexa

Effortless pairing for synchronized playback with other compatible, connected Bose speakers and headphones

Cons

Stereo playback is good, but not excellent

Bass is not robust

It does not work with Bose Connect app

Not compatible with SoundTouch Bose speakers

2. Bose SoundLink Revolve+

Best Portable Speaker

Sale 7,437 Reviews Bose Soundlink Revolve+ Delivers Deep, loud, jaw dropping sound with True 360 degree coverage

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range...

The SoundLink Revolve+ is an impressive portable Bose speaker. It has excellent, multi-directional sound, from treble to bass. The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ is compact, lightweight and can do the heavy lifting of generating sound or enabling an outgoing call to any contact (even that carryout spot you like).

We love the thought that went into its wireless design. It holds up to splashes of water (take it to the pool). It has sturdy housing to handle bumps and accidental knock overs. It also has a sweet, loop-style handle that is easy on the hands (or perfect for hanging. Its cylinder shape lends to projected sound in a 360-degree wave.

We wish the optional charging dock came in the box to make charging easier. But, it’s not a dealbreaker as you can use the included charging cable.

The Bluetooth has a range of up to 30 feet, a good range. The speaker announces the connection of Bluetooth devices and can launch into whatever content you are streaming. Keep that in mind if you are on your phone early in the morning, and within range, so you don’t wake your household.

We don’t like how pricey it is. However, considering its performance over time, its ability to help you multitask, and its stylish design, it’s still our pick for the best portable Bose speaker in terms of mobility, sound, and features.

Features

Woven carry handle

Built-in Alexa voice control

Built-in Google Assistant

Bluetooth-enabled

WiFi-enabled

Stereo or party mode

Water-resistant (IPX4: splashing water)

16-hour battery life

Auxiliary input port

Pros

Award-winning speaker (Red Dot Design Award 2020)

Long battery life

Connects with multiple Bose products

It can be used via Alexa to make or receive calls

Cons

Expensive

Charging cradle not included

Auto turn on feature can be inconvenient

Bluetooth version is 4.2 will not work with Bluetooth 5 devices

3. Bose Soundlink Color II

Best Bluetooth Speaker

This small speaker can easily fit in a backpack or purse without weighing them down at just over one pound in weight. It has a max battery life of eight hours, a Bluetooth wireless range of 30 feet, and a USB charging cable.

The Soundlink Color II is the speaker you pack right along with your laptop when you travel for business or simply on-the-go fun.

The Soundlink Color II, like other Bluetooth-enabled Bose devices, can pair with up to eight devices. It uses voice prompts to help to guide the connection and pairing process.

Use the speaker for a conference call by day, and switch to streaming your favorite concert album on a paired device in the evening.

Its small footprint doesn’t impact sound quality, playing back audio from the music, podcasts, or movies you watch on your phone, tablet, or computer with good timbre (just stay close for the best sound). Pair two speakers and use the Bose Connect app to enter stereo mode for proper right-left playback.

The Soundlink Color II is a good choice if you want decent sound without a lot of fuss, bells, or whistles. Plus, it comes in multiple colors to suit different personalities or decor.

Features

Built-in mic for speakerphone

Bluetooth-enabled

Water-resistant (IPX4: splashing water)

8-hour battery life

Stereo or party mode

Auxiliary input port

Pros

Affordable

Compact

Multiple colors available

Voice prompts make it easy to use (also comes with pre-installed languages)

Can pair quickly with NFC devices like smartphones and smart rings

Durable but feels good to touch due to silicone exterior

Can use the device to make or receive calls

Cons

Not Wi-Fi-enabled

Good sound, not great

Battery life not consistent

4. Bose Soundlink Micro

Best Compact Speaker

29,835 Reviews Bose Soundlink Micro Crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud and clear outdoors...

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range...

The Soundlink Micro is an excellent little Bose speaker for the price. It’s about the size of a hockey puck but has power enough to handle your sound needs in an intimate setting while taking a walk or hopping on your bike or a quick store run.

It’s waterproof and splashproof, so you can take it along boating, fishing, to the pool, or hang it in your shower. If it falls into water, it’s OK. Its silicone-wrapped, sealed design can handle submersion up to 30 minutes in 3.3 feet of water, so just grab it as fast as you can.

For the price and size, the sound is excellent. It can go from Bluetooth speaker to call center in seconds. It’s versatile, portable, and even hands-free if you prefer.

Note: If it does get wet, do not charge it until the device is dry.

Features

Silicone carrying strap

Bluetooth-enabled

Works with Siri

Works with Google Assistant

Works with Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Waterproof and splash-resistant (IPX7, IPX4)

Built-in speakerphone mic

6-hour battery life

Pros

Affordable

Intuitive design

Extremely compact

Silicone strap is hearty; fits well on bike handles and backpacks

It comes in different colors

Can survive falling into water or be used in a shower

Impressive bass for the size

Cons

More expensive than comparable devices

It can’t sit up on its own

Max sound isn’t thunderous

Clarity of sound could be better

Sound might drop on internet-based conference calls like Zoom

Automatic pairing and announcement can be annoying

No auxiliary input port

5. Bose Acoustimass 5

Best Stereo Speaker System

334 Reviews Bose Acoustimass 5 Spacious stereo performance from a sleek system

Redesigned Direct/Reflecting Series II speakers fill the room with clear, lifelike sound

The Bose Acoustimass 5 is an excellent choice for a discreet sound system in your home or business. It is a stereo speaker system with audio delivered from two compact mountable speakers.

These direct/reflecting speakers connect to the Acoustimass subwoofer module, which provides the bass and lower sound registers.

Together, you get spacious, balanced audio when connected to a stereo receiver or amplifier. Just make sure your preferred device is rated from 10 to 200 watts per channel (RMS) with 4 to 8-ohm impedance, or your bass output will suffer, and the system won’t work correctly.

If you prefer not to see it, the module can be placed out of the way or behind furniture. In that way, it’s great if you enjoy listening to music but are a minimalist when it comes to equipment.

Bose has offered this system since the late ‘80s; it’s stood the test of time. Yet, very little has changed over the years in terms of function. We wish there had been some high-tech improvements, but then again, if it’s not broken…

Features

Two direct/reflecting speakers

One bass module (subwoofer)

Cables/connectors included

Pros

Good sound coverage for large rooms

It has a small footprint; with a hidden module

Compatible with multiple receivers/amplifiers such as Sony, Pioneer, and Yamaha

Cons

No wireless connectivity

Must use overpriced Bose hardware (SlideConnect WB-50 wall bracket) to mount speakers

6. Bose Solo 5

Best Soundbar

18,239 Reviews Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black Single sound bar provides better sound quality compared to your TV.The Solo 5 TV sound system is an easy...

Dialogue mode to make every word and detail stand out

The Solo 5 is a budget-friendly, compact soundbar from Bose. While not as robust as higher-priced Bose soundbar systems, this standalone soundbar will improve the sound as you watch TV.

It’s a plug-and-play solution that connects directly to our TV via an auxiliary, optical, or coaxial cable connection. It also has Bluetooth connectivity to provide better sound for your favorite streaming content and music.

Features

Enhanced dialogue mode

Bluetooth-enabled

Universal remote

Pros

Affordable

Compact design

Easy setup (one connection to the TV)

Crisp sound and decent bass, even without a subwoofer

Dialogue enhancement is the star of this soundbar

Cons

Wall mounting hardware costs extra

No Wi-Fi connectivity

Not suitable for large rooms

Will not work without remote (don’t lose it)

7. Bose Companion 20

Best Computer Speakers

1,354 Reviews Bose Companion 20 Multimedia Speaker System Convenient control pod to adjust or mute volume, connect headphones and add another audio device

Sleek, space-saving design complements your computer and eliminates need for dedicated bass module

If you’re not “feeling” the standard-issue internal or external speakers on your computer or laptop, consider these. Not only do they deliver room-filling sound thanks to Bose TrueSpace technology, but that sound mixes low to high frequencies from a two-speaker combo.

TrueSpace uses an electronic equalizer and drivers to produce stereo-quality. It’s designed in a way to give you the best sound experience as you sit at your computer for work or play. And if you happen to get up, that sound is designed to follow you for an immersive experience in your living space or home office.

We love the addition of a control pod that offers a quick connection of headphones or additional audio devices, such as a CD player, for playback. The control pod eliminates reaching behind speakers; small design features often count the most.

The pod also offers volume control with a simple spin of the dial and a single-touch mute. If you decide to hook up an audio device, you must mute your computer’s volume to avoid dual playback.

Overall, this is a solid pick to improve your computer’s sound, and the bass is impressive. It’s also a good buy if you live in an apartment or a place with sound restrictions, as the sound is not overpowering or thumping.

Features

Control pod

One-touch mute

Two-channel sound

TrueSpace sound technology

Integrated signal processing

Electronic equalizer

Pros

Quick, easy setup

Lightweight and compact

Mac and PC-compatible

Great for small spaces

Easy to reach control pod

Good, layered sound quality

Cons

Expensive

Only available in gray

It does not include a 3.5 mm cord to connect other audio devices

Dual playback from computer and connected audio device

Note: Speaker drivers are near the bottom of the speakers. Keep this area clear for the best sound.

8. Bose Audio Sunglasses

Best Wearable Speaker

Sale 2,955 Reviews Bose Audio Sunglasses Sunglasses with built-in Bose speakers that produce rich, immersive sound for you, while others hear...

Open-ear audio allows you to stay aware of your surroundings, while enjoying your music

If you’d like to wear your speakers, you’ll love the features of Bose Audio Sunglasses. It’s a good compromise for those who don’t like headphones and crave an “open-air” sound experience to stay aware of their environment.

Tiny Bose speakers are on either side, positioned to direct music to your ears. If you have the music up loud, others will be able to hear what you’re listening to, so keep that in mind. The Press & Turn volume control allows you to look left or right to adjust volume up or down.

Bose Audio Sunglasses connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth to stream music, make or receive calls, or listen to an audiobook. It’s one of the most mobile, compact sound solutions we’ve seen from Bose.

Features

Mini Bose speakers on left and right

Bluetooth-enabled

Integrated mic for calls and voice commands

One-button control

Press & Turn volume control

Tinted, blocks 99% of UVA/UVB rays

Shatter and scratch-resistant

Stainless steel gold tone hinges

Water-resistant (IPX2: dripping water)

3.5-hour battery life

Charging cable

Pros

Works with your smartphone virtual assistant

It comes in different styles

Multiple replacement lenses to choose from

Can replace with prescription lenses

Cons

Plastic lens and frame

Short battery life

Not compatible with older smartphones

No WiFi connectivity

Summary

Our daily lives have a soundtrack, much like a movie. These top Bose speakers can help you narrate your day with a clear, all-encompassing sound. Sound that feels natural.

Bose has done an excellent job of providing various options to complement the way you live and listen. Plus buying a Bose speaker comes with a 90-day satisfaction guarantee. It’s an excellent way to feel confident about trying one of the best Bose speakers.

Whether you are preparing for a movie night with your family, hard at work in your home office at your standing desk, or in the shower preparing for the day, there’s a Bose speaker that fits.

