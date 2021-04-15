10 Best Bluetooth Speakers

Bluetooth speakers are a must-have for any music lover. Plus, they’re portable, so you can take the party with you wherever you go. The music can continue in the garden or by the pool.

In this article, we’ve outlined our top Bluetooth speakers and included a diverse range of options. There’s the LED Bluetooth speaker that lights up in multiple colors or a device that can sync 100 speakers to play your music loud for all to hear.

Top Bluetooth Speakers

Let’s unravel the top Bluetooth speakers you can buy based on connectivity, battery life, sound quality, design, and more.

1. OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Sale 129,676 Reviews OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker HIGHER QUALITY CRYSTAL CLEAR STEREO SOUND - The OontZ Angle 3 is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge...

LOUDER VOLUME - Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays...

The OontZ Angle 3 portable speaker is equipped with a Volume Boost 10+ watt power AMP that pumps out the sound with no distortion. The AMP makes it a suitable speaker to accommodate parties or use in a busy environment where you need the volume boost.

Moreover, this speaker boasts an impressive 100-foot Bluetooth 4.2 range, so you can keep it connected to your device without having to have your device close.

It connects to various devices: Echo Dot–Echo Plus, iPhone 6–iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy 8–Samsung Note, and many more. Alternatively, connect non-Bluetooth devices with a 3.5 mm line-in cable.

It also boasts an IPX5 water rating, which keeps it completely splashproof. It can accommodate the bathroom while you’re showering or keep it next to open water at the beach.

Finally, with a powerful 2,500 mAh battery, this Bluetooth speaker provides up to 14 hours of playtime.

And, with its hands-free speakerphone and built-in microphone, you can even answer calls without having to reach for your device. The hands-free option is perfect for those leading busy lives.

2. JBL FLIP 4 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

71,932 Reviews JBL FLIP 4 Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing impressive stereo...

Built-in 3000mAh rechargeable li-ion battery Supports up to 12 hours of playtime

Another one of the best Bluetooth speakers is the JBL Flip 4. Its most impressive feature is that you can simultaneously connect two smartphones or tablets and take turns playing audio through its stereo sound.

This speaker sports a generous 3,000 mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that supports up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. And it also has an IPX7 waterproof rating, meaning you can submerge the Flip 4 in water, which won’t affect its durability.

Furthermore, the JBL Flip 4 comes equipped with voice assistant integration, allowing you to access Siri or Google Now from your speaker to experience hands-free use.

This speaker also includes a high-quality echo-canceling speakerphone, allowing you to take phone calls through the device. The speakerphone feature means you won’t have to reach for your phone to take calls, and you’ll never miss an important phone call again.

The JBL Flip 4 is available in six vibrant colors, making it ideal for keeping on display and allowing some of your personality to shine through the device.

3. Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker

37,678 Reviews Bose SoundLink Color II Innovative Bose technology packs bold sound into a small, water resistant speaker

Built-in mic for speakerphone to take clear conference or personal calls out loud with a wireless range...

Choose the Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth speaker to enjoy an excellent Bose speaker listening experience. Designed with dual opposing passive radiators, this speaker pumps out sound at a high quality while keeping vibrations at a minimum.

It also sports a unique design because its exterior is soft yet durable. And, weighing only 1.2 lbs, you can conveniently take it with you on the go without feeling weighed down.

Also, the eight-hour battery life makes it the perfect choice for listening to music non-stop throughout a working day.

Additionally, the Bose SoundLink Color II provides an easy set-up process, as you can connect it to any Bluetooth device with a wireless range of around nine meters.

The voice will talk you through the pairing process, and you can evenly swiftly switch between two connected devices.

Plus, it’ll even remember the last eight recently used devices, so you can conveniently connect to that device again without having to re-pair.

4. JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Speaker

31,426 Reviews JBL CLIP 3 Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

10 hours of playtime

For a Bluetooth speaker that boasts a portable design, you need the JBL CLIP 3. Its small size allows you to take it along with you to accommodate your adventures.

And, as its name suggests, you can clip it to your backpack for easy transportation or listen to music aloud while you’re venturing outdoors.

JBL is well known for their waterproof speakers. In fact we featured a few in our Best Shower Speakers article.

To remain in tip-top conditions for your journey, this JBL Bluetooth speaker features a rugged exterior, and its fabric material protects the device from damage.

The JBL CLIP 3 provides an impressive 10-hour battery life — which is the most extensive battery capacity we’ve seen on this list of the best Bluetooth speakers so far.

Meanwhile, its IPX7 waterproof rating means that you needn’t worry about rain or spills getting on the speaker; you can even immerse it in water, and it’ll continue working immediately.

Finally, this speaker offers a 3.3 W of sound, which isn’t the loudest speaker you can buy, but it will produce a generous volume to complement a get-together with friends.

5. Sony SRS-XB33 Waterproof Speaker

7,495 Reviews Sony SRS-XB33 Play it loud with EXTRA BASS sound

Built to last with a IP67 waterproof rustproof dustproof and shockproof design

The Sony SRS-XB33 waterproof speaker is durable, and it’s perfect for those who are accident-prone and tend to break devices within the first week. The SES-XB33 has a shockproof design, so it’ll bounce back and continue working if you accidentally drop it on the floor.

It’s also dust- and rust-proof and features an IP67 waterproof rating, so it’ll resist water splashes, which is excellent if it suddenly starts raining and you’re listening to music aloud outside.

Furthermore, this waterproof speaker comes equipped with two speaker lights and multi-colored line lights to provide some decoration to your parties. And, when connected to the Fiestable app, you can turn the lights on or off and make adjustments accordingly.

If you like your music loud, you can purchase up to 100 of the Sony SRS-XB33 speakers and sync them to create music that’s loud and clear.

Finally, it provides 24 hours of non-stop listening, so you can take calls or listen to your favorite tracks without fearing that the battery will suddenly stop working.

6. LED Bluetooth Speaker

Sale 3,726 Reviews LED Bluetooth Speaker 【Bluetooth Speaker】▶ Supports all bluetooth devices for audio playback AUX line-in, has slot to...

【RGB Light Change】▶MIANOVA 22A with highly integrated chip so that provide 6 different colour...

For a speaker who does more than simply play music, you need the UD LED Bluetooth Speaker. It provides six different color-changing themes that will light up your room, making it a two-in-one device. Plus, you can switch on a setting for the lights to change automatically.

This speaker comes with a slot to support TF cards up to 64 GB, and you can even connect a USB flash drive up to 64 GB. And it’ll also support MP3 and WAV music and can play more than 5,000 songs.

This design is ideal if you don’t have a Bluetooth connection on your phone but still want to play music aloud.

Most importantly, this speaker provides high-quality audio. It features an anti-offset top loss output control function, which means that it can detect and suppress clipping distortion caused by audio and speed issues. It’ll adapt automatically to improve the sound quality.

Furthermore, enjoy up to 10 hours of battery life when the LED lighting is off or up to eight hours when the LED lights are active. Its powerful 2,000 mAh Li-ion battery is an impressive feature of this portable speaker.

7. Comiso Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Sale 16,143 Reviews Comiso Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker High Quality Crystal Clear Sound: Distinct mids and highs from our two precision acoustic drivers...

Louder Volume More Bass: Distortion-free at maximum volume; room filling sound, perfect for home, dorm...

Enjoy loud, distortion-free music with the Comisco waterproof speaker. It’s designed to fill a room with sound and allows you to stream music or internet radio services, including Spotify and Pandora, from your smartphone.

And to take the volume to another level, you can connect two Cosmiso speakers for double the enhanced stereo sound.

The speaker boasts an IPX5 waterproof rating, which means it can resist gentle water sprays and splashes, although you shouldn’t fully submerge it in water. This rating makes it great to use in the car, poolside, and outdoor environments.

It delivers a high-quality crystal-clear sound thanks to the distinct mids and highs from the two precision acoustic drivers. You’ll receive enhanced bass from the passive bass radiator design, so nothing will stop you from enjoying your music loud and clear.

Finally, you can take the Comisco Bluetooth speaker everywhere with you because it only weighs around 0.8 lbs. And it stands 6.5” tall and 2.8” in diameter so that it won’t take up much more in your backpack or on your desk.

8. JBL Charge 3 Portable Speaker





Sale 32,805 Reviews JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth - Wirelessly connect up to 3 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns playing...

Battery type : Lithium-ion Polymer (22.2Wh)2) 20 hours of playtime(varies by volume level and content)

The JBL Charge 3 portable speaker allows you to connect up to three smartphones to it simultaneously. Therefore, you and your friends can listen to your favorite tracks without sharing the same connected device.

And, with a 20-battery life—thanks to its powerful 6,000 mAh battery capacity — it provides non-stop music.

You can even charge smartphones via a USB connection as you use the device. Alternatively, you can use the JBL Charge 3 speaker as a portable power bank to keep your smartphone and tablet topped up while you’re out of the home.

Moreover, its design includes a high-quality, echo-canceling speakerphone that lets you answer calls from the speaker without using your phone. Simply answer calls at the touch of a button, and you can enjoy clear phone calls wherever you are.

9. Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 Wireless Speaker





106 Reviews Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 bigger battery. 8 hours playtime on a single charge, at typical listening volumes. easy usb-c charging,...

qi-wireless charging technology. power compatible phones and devices with built-in wireless charging,...

Choose the Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 wireless speaker if you enjoy high-quality sound. This speaker’s main emphasis is on quality, as it combines powerful amplifiers and drivers to generate an authentic sound experience.

Plus, the Beolit 20 can play sounds with a frequency range of 37–20,000 Hz to deliver a satisfying bass and lows.

Also, this wireless speaker offers a contemporary classic silhouette. Its modern take on the traditional Beolit speaker makes it a must-have, while its design updates, such as a new grille and simplified control buttons — will make it look aesthetically pleasing on display in your home.

The Bang & Olufsen Beolit 20 provides an eight-hour listening experience on a single charge. And you can use the wireless Qi charging feature to power your devices while you play music. Alternatively, use the handy USB-C charger to keep the party going for longer.

Finally, another standout feature of the Beolit 20 is its simplicity to set up and connect devices. With no complicated installation process, you can start enjoying high-quality audio in no time.

10. Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Outdoor Speaker





1,103 Reviews Anker Soundcore Motion Boom Incredible Sound Loved by 20 Million+ People

Extreme Outdoor Sound: Make a statement with Motion Boom outdoor speaker—press play and experience huge...

Last on the list of the best Bluetooth speakers is the Anker Soundcore Motion Boom outdoor speaker. Its drivers come with pure titanium diaphragms to produce high frequencies up to 40 kHz for a sound that boasts high quality.

Moreover, the speaker boasts BassUp technology, which uses an in-hour tuned digital signal processor to continuously analyze and intensify low frequencies in real-time for bass that hits harder and keeps the party going.

This Anker Bluetooth speaker has a unique feature: it can float. It’s fully waterproof and can float on water, so you can use it to complement an outdoor beach party.

And with an IPX7 water rating, it remains highly durable and continues working if it’s submerged in water.

Best of all, you’ll receive up to 24 hours of playtime, so nothing will hold you back from listening to your favorite tracks.

Summary

We hope you enjoyed our list of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now.

Consider your top two priorities from battery life, waterproof rating, durability (shockproof and rustproof protection), portability, syncing compatibility to other devices, and sound quality to decipher the perfect device for you.