10 Best Subwoofers For A Home Theater

Building your home theater system? Don’t forget the subwoofer.

The right subwoofer completes your sound experience. With its low-frequency tones, it can add dimension, depth, and feeling to what you hear.

In this list of the best subwoofers for a home theater today, you’ll find designs that deliver impressive bass that also look good enough to show off.

From compact models and hefty units to wireless tech and easy setup, you’re in the right place to examine the best of the best.

Top Subwoofers for a Home Theater

Check out our list of the top subwoofers for a home theater system. We have a mix of models with standout features for a variety of budgets.

1. Polk Audio HTS 12 Subwoofer

Sale 487 Reviews Polk Audio HTS 12 Subwoofer HIGH EFFICIENCY SUB-WOOFER FOR SMALL TO MEDIUM-SIZED ROOMS - The HTS 12 features a 12" front-firing...

YOUR BEST BET WITH MODERN LOOKS & THUNDEROUS PERFORMANCE – The sleek rounded corners are a highlight,...

Quick Facts:

Powered 12-inch subwoofer | 200/400W Class D amplifier | Front-firing | Universal compatibility Auto on/off switch | Dynamic balance driver | Line level/LFE inputs | Power Port technology

Polk Audio is a name synonymous with great sound. It’s been around since the ‘70s — a staple at community block parties run by the local DJ. It’s a brand known for creating affordable, high-quality speakers.

The legacy of making great sound accessible for all continues in the Polk Audio HTS 12 subwoofer. It’s a shoe-in in terms of value, functionality, and compatibility.

This model is a 12-inch front-firing, long-throw subwoofer. And while sound purists opine on whether a long throw sub is possible, the main takeaway here is that it’s designed to immerse the listener in sound instead of clobbering them.

It has a built-in 200-watt amplifier. Polk Audio’s power port technology minimizes distortion to provide a full-bodied experience of low tones and bass. All controls are in one convenient spot for ease of use and simplicity.

It’s a big, chunky unit with seamless curved edges that delivers rich, bumping sound. It has a modern flair that can blend in well with any decor. It’s designed to be seen and heard.

Pros

Beautiful, black washed matte finish

Universal compatibility with most home theater systems

Simple, easy to access back panel controls

Cons

Auto-on function is hit or miss

Amplifier may need replacement over time

Not ideal for very large rooms

2. Klipsch R-100SW Subwoofer

Sale 2,335 Reviews Klipsch R-100SW Subwoofer 10" front-firing spun-copper IMG woofer

All-digital amplifier with 300 watts peak power

Quick Facts:

Powered 10-inch subwoofer | 150/300W digital amplifier | Front-firing | Universal compatibility Auto on feature | Spun copper IMG woofer cones | Line level/LFE RCA inputs

Paul W. Klipsch created his first speaker design in the late ‘30s. By 1945, he was selling his speakers out of a tin shed in Hope, Arkansas. Today, the family-owned company sells sound equipment all across the US.

The Klipsch R-100SW front-firing subwoofer carries on a more than 75-year tradition of intelligent, thoughtful design.

For starters, it bears the trademark spun copper design Klipsch is known for. Depending on what you like, it may be a hit or miss, aesthetically. Looks aside, the copper injection-molded graphite woofer cones provide a clean, deep bass you can feel.

It has a powerful digital amplifier with a continuous output of 150 watts, maxing at 300 watts at its peak. You can adjust the output to craft the desired level of bass experience in your home theater.

The line-level/LFE RCA inputs ensure wide compatibility with home theater receivers and systems. You can play around with the placement, but you’ll find that it can deliver the bass you want no matter where it sits.

There’s a reason Klipsch delivers the official sound at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. Experience it for yourself at home.

Pros

Enhances audio for movies

Integrates nicely with most home theater setups

Cons

Does not emit ultra-low frequencies

Copper cones can be easily dented

3. Monoprice Subwoofer

924 Reviews Monoprice Subwoofer This is an 8" powered subwoofer capable of producing 60 watts (RMS) output. The subwoofer has a frequency...

The subwoofer has multiple input options, which allow it to be used with any existing stereo or 5.1 (or...

Quick Facts:

Powered 8-inch subwoofer | 60W RMS output | Universal compatibility, multiple input options

Looking for full-circle sound on a budget for your home theater? Take a long look at the Monoprice 60-watt subwoofer. It has a basic design, but surprisingly powerful bass for its small size.

The 8-inch wired subwoofer puts out a range of 50 to 150 Hz of frequency. It has an adjustable crossover filter for you to create just the right blend of bass into the overall sound.

It’s a good addition to a stereo setup but can also integrate into a five-channel (5.1) home theater speaker configuration.

Pros

Extremely affordable

Responsive customer service

Compatible with most sound systems

Good for small spaces

Cons

Quality control could be better

Auto-on feature not consistent

Distorts at full blast

Might emit a background hum

4. SVS SB-3000 Subwoofer

49 Reviews SVS SB-3000 Subwoofer Unheard of reference subwoofer performance for the price and also for its compact size differentiate the...

First ever 13-inch high-excursion SVS driver is an iron fist inside a velvet glove. Completely new design...

Quick Facts:

Powered 13-inch high excursion driver | 800/2,500W Sledge STA-800D2 DSP Class D amplifier Aluminum vented cone | Multiple DSP functions | Universal compatibility | Bluetooth connectivity

The SVS SB-3000 subwoofer is a high-end addition to any home theater setup. A few caveats, though.

This is a powerful subwoofer. This is not for small spaces. This is for medium to large rooms with a dedicated home theater space.

It delivers continuous power at 800 watts. At peak power, it delivers soul thumping bass at 2,500 watts. It features a 13-inch high excursion SVS driver and a Sledge DSP amplifier. All of these components produce deep bass and high output for its compact size.

This is also not a budget buy. Yet, its glossy black look, Bluetooth connectivity for in-app management, and detailed control panel might make it worth the splurge.

If you are looking for a clean, yet textured bass sound, this is the subwoofer to check out.

Pros

Ground shaking bass for a home theater

Excellent frequency range (18 to 270 Hz)

Responsive customer service

Sturdy steel mesh grill

Cons

Price

5. Yamaha NS-SW050 Subwoofer

Sale 875 Reviews Yamaha NS-SW050 Subwoofer New twisted flare port contributes to clear and tight bass

Advanced YST II (Yamaha Active Servo Technology II)

Quick Facts:

Powered 8-inch subwoofer | 100W of dynamic power | Advanced Yamaha Active Servo Technology II (YST II) | Twisted flare port | Universal compatibility

Yamaha is a trusted name in audio equipment. The brand has poured its knowledge of acoustics and digital tech to produce an affordable powered subwoofer for small to medium-sized rooms.

If you choose to add this 8-inch Yamaha subwoofer to your home theater system, you’ll get the benefit of well-rounded sound. It uses Advanced YST II, a proprietary technology that controls subwoofer motion and handles impedance beautifully.

The twisted flare port also contributes to its tight, clean-sounding bass, as the design creates a smooth airflow to defeat extra noise and distortion, even at higher levels of sound.

This compact unit isn’t flashy, but it does the work. It has universal compatibility with most home theater sound systems and is simple to use.

Pros

A good option on a tight budget

Surprisingly good bass sound

Easy setup

Cons

Not for large home theater rooms

No frequency control, only volume

No built-in amplifier

6. Rockville Rock Shaker 10 Subwoofer

137 Reviews Rockville Rock Shaker 10 Subwoofer Features: Rockville Rock Shaker 10 Black 600 Watt Powered 10" Home Theater Subwoofer, 600 Watts Peak /...

Class “D” Amplifier Circuitry with Auto-Switching Power Supply, High-grade woofer with foam surround...

Quick Facts:

Powered 10-inch subwoofer | 300/600W RMS | Class D amplifier | Multiple inputs/outputs for universal compatibility | 4-layer voice coil | Y30 grade magnet

The 10-inch Rockville Rock Shaker subwoofer can take your home theater setup to the next level. It has a peak power performance of 600 watts with a rear-firing port designed to maximize bass delivery.

It has a built-in class D amplifier with an auto-on/off control for max efficiency and ease of use. No need to turn it on and off, it senses the sound system and falls in line.

The control panel is pretty robust, offering volume, phase switching, and crossover frequency adjustment. This makes it possible to create just the right amount of bass for your home theater.

The enclosure is made of MDF wood, which is an engineered recycled wood that is highly durable. It doesn’t detract from the sound like particleboard construction can.

The enclosure is designed with air space that strengthens the quality of the thump and overall sound output. It also has a detachable foam grill, allowing for two different looks.

For the money, it is one of the best options out there to provide balanced sound while you watch your favorite movies.

Pros

Affordable

Compatible with a variety of home theater system receivers

Sturdy build

Cons

Controls could use an upgrade

7. BIC Acoustech PL-200 II Subwoofer

1,103 Reviews BIC Acoustech PL-200 II Subwoofer Front-Firing 12" Long-Throw Powered Subwoofer with state-of-the-art BASH amplifier

1000 Watts Dynamic Peak Output, 250 Watts RMS Continuous

Quick Facts:

Powered 12-inch subwoofer | 250/1000W RMS | Front-firing | Universal compatibility

Poly-injected | High power magnet | BASH amplifier | Adjustable controls

The BIC Acoustech PL-200 II subwoofer has a high-end look and dynamic output at a fair price. It’s a 12-inch front-firing, long-throw subwoofer with an ultra low-frequency response and high power output.

It employs a BASH amplifier capable of producing up to 1000 watts of dynamic outpeak at its highest level. This benefits home theater setups as it smoothly delivers deep, even bass through dual flared ports.

The wider ports of this improved design from the original (BIC Acoustech PL-200) eliminate noise. The cabinets are engineered to reduce vibration for a tight, clean sound.

The back panel allows for nuanced settings and compatibility with most sound systems. The front grill can be removed to expose the gold plating if you want a different look.

Overall, it’s a great subwoofer that can deliver room-shaking bass with an elegant footprint.

Pros

High-end sophisticated look

Good price for the value

Delivers low frequencies well

Cons

Large footprint

Not for small spaces

8. Theater Solutions SUB8S Subwoofer

378 Reviews Theater Solutions SUB8S Subwoofer SLIM HOME THEATER POWERED SUBWOOFER - Standard RCA inputs easily connect to your home theater receivers...

250 WATTS PEAK POWER - Integrated high efficiency power amplifier, 35 - 150 Hz at 8ohm with 24dB per...

Quick Facts:

Powered 4.75-inch subwoofer | 250W peak power | Down firing | Universal compatibility

Auto on/off feature | Built-in digital drive amplifier | Wall mounting kit included

The Theater Solutions SUB8S easily connects to most discrete home theater sound systems. It has a frequency response range of 35 to 150 Hz with phase, gain, and crossover controls.

At just 4.75 inches high, it can fit under or behind furniture if you prefer bass delivered in stealth mode. It also comes with mounting hardware if you prefer to install it on a wall.

The enclosure is made from durable MDF wood with internal bracing to control vibrations that could muddle the sound.

This is a good fit for home theater receivers that offer dual or single RCA or raw wire outputs. It is a simple setup process. For convenience, an RCA Y adapter is included.

The main thing to remember is this is a down-firing subwoofer. It requires a bit of placement magic to deliver the goods. For example, thick carpet underneath will absorb its powerful bass.

Overall, if you have limited space and are on a budget, this subwoofer is a good find.

Pros

Slim footprint

Easy setup with most home theater receivers

Auto on/off feature saves energy

Comes with mounting hardware

Cons

Not compatible with LFE

Not for large home theaters

Auto on/off switch doesn’t always function consistently

9. Fluance DB10W Subwoofer

72 Reviews Fluance DB10W Subwoofer Powerful Cinematic Experience - The DB10 offers room shaking bass for a truly immersive experience...

10 inch Long Throw Driver - Longer excursion and controlled linearity results in deep bass and precise...

Quick Facts:

Powered 10-inch subwoofer | 45/120W amplifier | Front-firing | Universal compatibility

Auto-on feature | Reflex vented port | Line level/LFE RCA inputs

Fluance is a Canada-based home audio brand catering to audio enthusiasts of all levels. The Fluance DB10W subwoofer has a clean design and a plug-and-play setup with most home theater systems.

This subwoofer gives you power over the volume and crossover frequency. These settings help you adjust the subwoofer to produce the best overall sound for your home theater.

Additionally, you can adjust the phasing to get the most balanced sound profile and make sure your speakers and subwoofer are in sync and not competing with each other during playback.

The enclosure is made from MDF wood, a durable choice that also leads to better sound quality and reduces distortion.

Coupled with an energy-efficient amplifier, the front-firing long-throw driver produces good playback of low and ultra-low frequencies.

This isn’t a ground-shaking subwoofer, but it can easily be added to a multi-channel system to improve the overall sound experience with ample bass.

Pros

Stylish, yet rustic appeal

Affordably priced

Lifetime customer support

2-year warranty

Cons

Needs time to break-in

Not for a large home theater

No gain control

10. Sonos Sub (Gen 3) Wireless Subwoofer

1,189 Reviews Sonos Sub (Gen 3) Wireless Subwoofer All-new Sonos Sub - Hear and feel the difference with Sub, the wireless subwoofer for deep bass.

No buzz, just bass - 2 force-canceling drivers at the center of Sub eliminate vibration and rattle so you...

Quick Facts:

Wireless subwoofer | Compatible with Sonos Arc or Beam

If you have a Sonos Arc or Beam, the Sonos Sub will bring out the best in the sound profile.

We wanted to include this subwoofer because it is one of the few wireless subwoofers we’ve seen that holds its own in the bass department.

Despite its sleek futuristic look, this award-winning subwoofer delivers an impressive range of low frequencies. It fills in all of the sound details that are missing.

More than that, it uses force-canceling drivers to produce powerful bass that is rattle and distortion-free.

The Sonos Sub connects wirelessly to a Sonos home theater system over WiFi. You can even add a pair of Sonos One SL surrounds for a complete surround sound theater experience at home.

Pros

Artsy, eye-catching shape

Clear, tight bass

Wireless

Versatile configuration placement (can lay flat or stand up)

Cons

Only works with Sonos Arc or Beam

Expensive

Must use the Sonos 2 app to manage

Summary

Adding a subwoofer to your home theater this year means taking your sound profile to a new level.

If you already like what you’re hearing with a soundbar or multi-channel speaker system, you’ll love what you hear with the right subwoofer.

There are lots of subwoofers to choose from on the market. They come in different sizes with various control options, designs, and tech features.

Choosing a subwoofer may feel difficult at first, especially for the home theater newbie. Just consider a few basic facts to get the best sound. Room size, subwoofer placement, and having a basic understanding of bass direction will go a long way.

Also, check your home theater receiver to verify an existing subwoofer connection for easy setup. Some require speaker wire to connect to high-level outputs.

Finally, some subwoofers need time to “break-in.” Look for options that allow for an in-home trial or a lengthy return period to give it a test period before you commit fully.

When you choose wisely, all you need to focus on is grabbing your universal remote, cutting on your wall-mounted TV, and letting the sound take you on a journey.