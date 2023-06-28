Vinyl has been steadily making a comeback. As a result, many people are purchasing the equipment needed to listen to their favorite records.

However, mixing a medium developed more than half a century ago with modern technology requires careful consideration. You need to understand what your system has and what will enhance it.

The best turntable speakers offer superior sound and design while fitting your budget, space and compatibility needs.

You’ll be blown away at how much clearer and more enjoyable it is to listen to records when you have the right turntable speakers.

Don’t miss our list of the top turntable speakers to ensure that you get the best audio experience possible.

Top Turntable Speakers

When it comes to determining which turntable speaker is right for you, keep in mind your budget, the features you want and what your record player requires. Here are our favorite options.

1. Elac Debut B5.2

ELAC Debut 2.0 B5.2 Bookshelf Speakers, Black (Pair) Easy-to-drive 6-Ohm nominal impedance - Compatible with nearly all AV receivers and stereo amplifiers

5-1/4" woven aramid fiber bass driver and 1" soft-dome tweeter delivers deep impactful bass and smooth...

Front Firing Ports - Allows for greater flexibility in room placement - even up against a wall.

The Elac Debut B5.2 is budget-friendly and will definitely make your vinyl pop. They’re compatible with nearly all AV and amplifiers, including mini stereo amplifiers, making them great for beginners and audiophiles alike.

This second version has a newly developed tweeter that reveals solid bass and smooth highs. In fact, the B5.2’s are some of our favorite budget speakers.

Better yet, they’re compatible with most players. They perform well with most systems and will leave you satisfied with the sound quality they provide.

Elac added front-firing ports, making it easier for you to place them against a wall. The tight fabric on the woofer delivers a high-frequency response while keeping the bass tight.

Another great design element in the new B5.2’s is the solid internal bracing of the cabinet. This projects the sound out where you want it, keeping it crisp and clear as opposed to banging around inside the cabinet itself.

These speakers need a little more power to produce the best audio. Fortunately, this isn’t a problem unless you have a low-power amp.

Overall, these speakers are very precise and provide quality audio at a reasonable cost. They’re versatile enough to sound great with any system you throw at them.

2. KEF LS50

KEF LS50 Wireless II (Pair, Carbon Black) Available streaming services include: Spotify Connect, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, Deezer, QQ Music,...

Each speaker consists of a 280 watt amplifier for the mid range and 100w amplifier for the tweeter.

Wireless Streaming features include: Apple AirPlay 2, Google Chromecast, ROON Ready, UPnP Compatible,...

The KEF LS50’s are an all-in-one speaker that will stream just about anything. This includes Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobux, Deezer, QQ Music, internet radio and more.

These speakers are ROON ready, UPnP compatible and connect via Bluetooth 4.2.

With all of that internal tech, you might wonder if the speaker is the focus. Fortunately, it is.

Detailed sound and expression with clean highs and stable bass make this a treat to listen to and spin with.

KEF went all out with new details, including their new metamaterial absorption technology, or MAT. It’s a literal maze of material that absorbs unwanted sound, giving purer and more natural audio.

The Uni-Q has been completely transformed with the MAT, so don’t discount this one based on past experience.

This product is available in three matte colors, including carbon black, titanium grey and mineral white. It also has a crimson red special edition.

KEF developed an app that controls the speaker, including sound settings to adjust to your personal taste. While the app has a long way to go to be intuitive and user-friendly, it’s a step in the right direction.

While this may not be for you if you’re app-averse, it does the job with minimal frustration.

The sound quality is well dispersed and very lifelike. This is a wonder given the product’s price-point and compact design.

Ultimately, these are speakers that any record player would benefit from.

3. Triangle Borea BR09

Triangle Borea BR09 Hi-Fi Floor Standing Speaker (Walnut) Technology: The flagship of the range, the Borea BR09 is a floorstander designed in the purest hi-fi...

High-Quality Sound: The BR09 provides a physical makeup similar to that of the most high-end systems. Its...

Perfectly for Large Rooms: Thanks to its delivery of lower frequencies and its high-power handling, this...

These floor standing speakers have a transducer to each frequency range, and their three-way configuration diffuses all frequencies with no interference. They present a beautiful separation of voices and instruments.

This product needs some room to really shine. That said, you’ll hear precise percussion as well as clear mid-high range sound with clarity and control with the right room size.

While they don’t deliver hard-pounding bass, they have a distinct crispness that’s still nice.

Triangle added fiberglass bass drivers to this model. This feature contributes to a cleaner and more rhythmic momentum of the sound.

Add that to the clear separation of sounds and you’ve got a masterpiece in your living room.

The caveat with these speakers is their need for a high-quality system to partner with. Make sure you know what you have so you’re clear on what you’re getting into before purchasing these.

If you’re working with a good system, these speakers are definite contenders.

4. Naim Mu-so Qb V2

Naim Mu-so Qb V2 Multi-Room Wireless Music System (Black) The Premium Compact Wireless Speaker Your Music Deserves

Re-engineered from the ground up to create Naim’s best compact wireless music system yet.

New Intuitive Dial - intuitive interface has 15 touch sensitive buttons and a bold, illuminated volume...

Naim’s stylish speaker streams audio intuitively and comes with an array of wired connections as well.

The wired connections give master sound quality, but the option to also connect to your network via an Ethernet cable allows for even higher resolution music files.

These speakers can connect with other Naim speakers to form a multi-room wireless audio system. This capability is enticing given the fact that these speakers are great for small rooms.

Using their 3D Wave design, this product produces a strong, smooth soundstage. The detailed sound is freeing and not confined.

This version pushes 10x more processing power, which helps it keep up with precision accuracy.

While they’re geared towards people with Bluetooth turntables, they’re a great choice for any system. In particular, they are an ideal choice if you enjoy your record player and stream music at home.

5. Elac Debut B6.2

Sale ELAC Debut 2.0 B6.2 Bookshelf Speakers, Black (Pair) New tweeter with Wide-dispersion waveguide

New Woven Aramid-Fiber woofer. Sensitivity: 87db at 2.83v/1m

New cabinets for easier placement.Crossover Frequency: 2200Hz

The Debut B6.2 V2 boasts the same new features as the B5.2’s. The front-firing ports allow for better room placement, while the tighter weaving provides smoother highs and tight bass.

These speakers have new cabinet bracing that makes you feel like the sound is coming from everywhere and not a box. They pack a substantial punch.

Their transparent sound reveals every detail of the music, but they do best if they are connected to a high-quality player. That said, they’ll deliver big on sound if you have the right technology.

While listening at lower volumes loses some of the clarity, they sound fantastic at higher levels. They have a soft high-end that’s not peaky at all and deep, strong bass.

These are some of the top turntable speakers on the market. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything that competes with the value at this price.

6. Wharfedale EVO 4.3

Wharfedale EVO4.3 Dual 5 3-way floorstanding speaker

Sensitivity (2.83V @ 1M): 90dB

Recommended Amplifier Power: 25-150W

These floorstanding speakers are affordable while still delivering top-notch performance. Their natural sound and solid construction make them a stellar choice for your record player to partner with.

Ultra-low coloration and precise attention to detail ensure a high-end sound experience at a fraction of what you would expect to pay.

Wharfedale’s EVO4 line employs a completely different way of moving air in their Air Motion Transformer tweeter. This new system cuts distortion and allows for strong detail without being bright and harsh.

Typically, this kind of tweeter is usually only seen in expensive speakers. Two Kevlar bass drivers balance the tweeter beautifully.

If you are looking for speakers that come with a warranty, these fit the bill. They come with a five-year limited warranty for added protection.

These are big speakers that need a lot of space to provide the best music quality. Having them in a smaller space creates too much clutter.

However, if your location has lots of room for the music to unfold, then these are worth considering.

7. Focal Chora 816

35 Reviews Focal Chora 816 Floor Standing Speaker Suitable for both hi-fi and Home Cinema configurations

New speaker drivers with Slatefiber cone developed and manufactured in France by Focal

Time Alignment thanks to the tilted stand: better soundstage

The Focal Chora 816 is one of the most well-designed speakers. Its elegant housing makes it stand out visually, while its ability to produce deep bass, airy high frequencies and clear mid-range get it noticed sonically.

They’re solidly built and present a wide soundstage. These speakers provide a good separation of both instruments and voices.

Their slim, compact build is smaller than their competitors. That said, their quality and natural, lifelike sound immediately demonstrate why they’re some of the best floor standers around at this price.

Standing at only 40.28in high, they sound much larger with a dynamic and expressive show. They fit beautifully in most rooms, though they need space to give their best performance.

We love these turntable speakers for an open concept space that requires contemporary and compact technology.

8. Triangle Borea BR03

Triangle Borea BR03 Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speakers (Walnut, Pair) The Borea BR03 bookshelf speaker pair is designed to be placed on a dedicated stand (S02 or S04).

It is equipped with a 25mm EFS silk dome tweeter and a 16cm midrange/bass driver.

Vocal range keeps all its intensity and the low frequencies their usual dynamism without ever generating...

The Borea BR03 is a solid bookshelf speaker with the performance of a floorstander.

They pack in a quality dome tweeter and bass driver. These allow the vocal range to retain its power and the lower frequencies to still be dynamic.

Ideal for smaller to medium spaces, these speakers deliver crisp notes within the borders.

The clarity is really nice, and the mid-range stands out but doesn’t bulldoze over the rest of the sound. Even though the highest treble can be a little peaky, it doesn’t seem bright. Better yet, the bass is strong.

However, if you’re looking for heavier bass, you’ll probably need to get an EQ or one of the best subwoofers on the market to pair with these.

This Triangle pair delivers a natural sound with no coloration. If you feel your record player deserves floorstanders but you don’t have the space, these are an excellent option.

9. Klipsch RP-600M II

Sale Klipsch Reference Premiere RP-600M II Bookshelf Speakers BIGGER TRACTRIX HORN: A new, larger 90° x 90° silicone composite hybrid Tractrix horn provides crisper,...

LINEAR TRAVEL SUSPENSION (LTS) TITANIUM DIAPHRAGM TWEETER: The exclusive 1” LTS minimizes distortion...

VENTED TWEETER DESIGN: The vented tweeter housing enhances the detail in what you hear.

These visually dynamic Klipsch bookshelf speakers are made of high-end, scratch-resistant materials that will accent your design with grounded class.

Featuring a spun copper design and a fully removable magnetic grille, music flows out of these speakers unrestricted into your space. The dual binding posts offer bi-wire or bi-amp capability.

But it’s not the features or the design that make these some of the top turntable speakers. Instead, it’s the function. While they are powerful and need a little room to breathe, they sound on par with most tower speakers.

They have robust bass and crystal clear upper and mid-level range. Even though they’re good with digital music, they really shine with vinyl.

If you’re looking for rich detail with a crispy high end and deep solid bass at a reasonable price, give these Klipsch speakers a try.

10. SVS Ultra

SVS Ultra Bookshelf Speakers - Pair (Piano Gloss Black) Reference bookshelf speakers with flawless tonal balance, stunning dynamics, unveiled highs and amazing...

6.5-inch mid-bass drivers feature composite glass-fiber cones that yield excellent stiffness to mass...

A proprietary SVS SoundMatch 2–way crossover enhanced by expertly refined topology ensures accurate...

SVS Ultra speakers are a favorite among audiophiles, and for good reasons. Dynamic sound, flawless balance and cutting-edge design all contribute to the power and precision these speakers offer.

Their SoundMatch two-way crossover ensures audio accuracy. In turn, this creates a spot-on soundstage that enhances every single sound.

Additionally, the complete housing and component design is solely focused on sound. This takes the audio to a whole new level.

They reproduce sound to the letter and are more like a full-sized floorstander than a bookshelf speaker. The clarity of the SVS is what’s known far and wide, and these speakers are a solid investment.

Not only do they sound like the performers are in the room with you, but they will also last you for years to come.

Summary

While finding the best sounding speakers to pair with your record player is a personal choice, any of these options will provide a rich listening experience.

Depending on the features you’re looking for, your current system and your budget, you should be able to find a turntable speaker that works for your record player.

Once you find the right product, you can sit back, relax and enjoy high-quality music that transports you to another time and place.