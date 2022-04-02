10 Best Speaker Stands

Speakers play a vital role in bringing your music to life. However, you might not get the maximum benefits from your speakers if you place them on the floor or a bookshelf. Enter the speaker stand.

To enjoy unparalleled sound quality, you can invest in speaker stands. These enable you to place your speaker at the right height to manage vibrations and reflections that could otherwise interfere with sound quality.

But how do you find a speaker stand that meets your home and entertainment needs? Considering multiple factors like weight ratings, height, top plates, build quality and base structures can be overwhelming.

Keeping these features in mind, we’ve identified the best speaker stands for 2022.

Top Speaker Stands

With many different models on the market, evaluating all the options can be time-consuming. To simplify the research process for you, here are the best speaker stands that are worth your money.

1. Perlesmith Speaker Stands

If you want a flexible and sturdy stand that works with small speakers, consider the Perlesmith. This stand is crafted from wrought iron and supports speakers up to eight pounds without showing any signs of wobble.

The solid triangular-shaped base comes with two feet options for added stability when placed on various surfaces. You can attach the rubber pads for cemented or tiled floors or use the nuts when setting the stand on your carpet.

It can be adjusted to heights ranging between 30 and 44 inches. This flexibility makes it easy to place the speaker at the right ear level so you can enjoy excellent sound output.

Plus, this tube is also divided into three parts to provide you with a unique wire management mechanism. It lets you hide cables easily to maintain an organized look in your entertainment setup.

The stand works with different speaker designs, making it a versatile solution. It supports three configurations, including a top plate with two holes, an L-shape bracket and an adapter bar for speakers requiring horizontal placement.

Key features:

Easy and quick assembly

Crafted from wrought iron

Supports speakers weighing eight pounds

Pros Three speaker placement options

Compact to fit in small spaces

Upgraded cable management system

Adjustable height Cons Nuts aren’t ideal for thick carpets

2. Atlantic 77335799 Speaker Stands

The Atlantic 77335799 is one of the best speaker stands you can use to manage vibrations that interfere with sound output.

Its steel construction is sturdy enough to hold speakers weighing 20 pounds without causing instability. You can crank the bass and volume high without worrying that the speakers will fall due to frequent vibrations.

Setting up the two speaker stands in your preferred position is simple using the four spike studs or four adhesive strips. The rubber footings work best on smooth surfaces, while the spikes are an excellent option for carpets.

Additionally, it only takes a few minutes to assemble the non-marring feet, even if you’re a beginner.

The hollow on the back allows the speaker wires to run internally through the stand to maintain tidiness in your entertainment setup. It’s also a thoughtful way to prevent tripping caused by dangling wires.

The stand has an adjustable mount (up to 45 degrees), making it easy to place your speaker system at your ear level for a more immersive experience.

Key features:

45 degrees rotation

Includes assembly hardware

Holds up to 20 pounds

Pros High-quality construction

Easy to assemble

Wire management system Cons Not eye-catching

3. Echogear Speaker Stands

The Echogear is a suitable choice for organizing your sound system in style. Its high-quality steel construction keeps small speakers (up to four pounds) in place without compromising stability.

Any compact speaker fits nicely without wobbling around as long as it uses a keyhole adapter or L-shaped bracket attachment.

The built-in wire channel allows you to run the cables inside the stand to maintain a clean look. It also eliminates hanging wires that may cause you or your family to trip.

Plus, you’ll love‌ the oval-shaped base and slant design that adds elegance to your home or studio entertainment setup.

Assembling the plate and base takes less than fifteen minutes. The process is extremely simple, so you won’t need to hire a professional.

Once every section is in place, you can use metal spikes to anchor the stand to your carpeted floor. There are also rubber pads that stick nicely on a smooth surface to help eliminate distracting vibrations.

The base has a compact footprint, making this stand ideal if you have a cramped audio setup or you want something that will easily fit into your home theater setup.

Key features:

15-minute installation

Steel construction

Built-in cable management

Pros Easy installation and assembly

Matches with most decor

Maintains a clean look

Broad compatibility Cons Not the best for large speakers

4. Sanus WSS22-B1 Sonos Speaker Stands

Coming in a set of two, the Sanus WSS22-B1 helps you place your speakers at the recommended height for incredible sound output.

The top plate supports horizontal and vertical orientations for easy compatibility with Sonos One, Play:1 and Play:3 speakers. It ensures stability on all Sonos speakers while blending effortlessly with their sleek designs.

This model’s anodized aluminum construction provides maximum stability, so your speakers stay in place despite frequent vibrations. It comes in black or white and blends in with most modern setups.

Press Fit cable management technology allows for a systematic organization of wires to maintain a clean look. It also provides a safe walking and playing area around the stands.

The three-step assembly requires no special tools or technical knowledge, making the process smooth even for beginners.

These speaker stands let you use ground spikes or rubber feet for better stability on hard or carpeted floors. Better yet, the padding on the rubber feet prevents the stand from scratching your floor.

Additionally, the cast iron spikes reduce vibrations that may interfere with the sound quality.

Key features:

Integrated wire channels

Supports vertical and horizontal orientations

Anodized aluminum construction

Comes in a set of two

Pros Easy wire management

Long-lasting

Multiple speaker positions

Fits in most modern setups Cons Doesn’t support some speaker brands

5. Perlegear Universal Speaker Stands

The Perlegear is a stand with a load capacity of 22 pounds, making it suitable for people with medium-sized entertainment setups.

It comes with an adjustable speaker bracket (from 5.9 to 10 inches), so you can easily fit different speaker brands like Sony, Klipsch, Polk, Yamaha and more.

Adjusting the stand to the correct size for your speaker is easy since you only need to tighten or loosen the screws.

The sturdy base has non-slip feet that isolate buzzing, making the audio more focused and clear. In addition to reducing sound distractions, these rubber feet help the stand stay stable on uneven or smooth surfaces.

Although the pole isn’t adjustable, it is an ideal height that enables you to hear the highest pitches. You can find a suitable position to avoid setting your speakers at a level that may damage your ears.

The tempered base alongside the steel construction improves the aesthetics of your living room. You’ll also appreciate the integrated hole that makes it easy to hide your speaker wires to maintain an organized look.

Key features:

Included hollow for wire management

Supports speakers of up to 22 pounds

Stands at 33.6 inches

Pros Hides cable for an organized look

Rubber feet for increased stability

Easy assembly

Universal compatibility Cons Height isn’t adjustable

6. Monolith 124794 Speaker Stand

Designed with durability in mind, the Monolith 124794 is one of the best speaker stands you can buy today.

It is created with four rectangular steel columns that give you space to fill the stand with grit or sand for increased stability. This is a thoughtful way to combat distracting vibrations and resonances.

Besides providing stability, the high-quality steel has a black-powder finishing that stands up to scratches and peeling. It maintains its sleek look for a long time, so you don’t have to pay for unplanned replacements or hide scuffs.

The unit comes with adjustable spikes that grip your carpet with ease. Apart from preventing wobbling, they eliminate vibrations from the floor that may interfere with your listening experience.

At 24 inches tall, this stand positions your speakers at ear height, guaranteeing better sound performance when seated. This ensures you hear your tweeter’s high frequency as intended.

It also works well with most Yamaha, Pioneer, Sony and Bose speakers weighing up to 75 pounds.

Key features:

Scratch-free stain finish

Rectangular columns

Supports up to 75 pounds

Pros Strong steel construction

Holds weighted speakers

Adjustable spikes

Scratch-resistant coating Cons Hard to move around

7. Rockville RS29B Speaker and Studio Monitor Stands

Rockville Pair RS29B 29" Steel Bookshelf Speaker and Studio Monitor Stands-Black V2 Pair Rockville RS29B 29" Steel Bookshelf Speaker/Studio Monitor Stands - Black. Includes: (2) Stands. (2)...

High performance steel speaker stands. Robust metal poles support 60 LBS speakers. Finished with premium...

The Rockville RS29B is a durable and convenient option that works effortlessly with sizable speakers. This stand has a load capacity of up to 60 pounds, which is considerably higher than most models.

With such a substantial support weight, you can attach your heavy speakers without worrying about them falling once the volume is at its top setting.

Its furniture-grade powder coating doesn’t crack or peel, maintaining a premium look even after years of use.

Underneath this speaker stand, you will find EVA isolation pads that absorb excess vibrations and resonance to improve acoustic performance.

You can also use the included brass spikes to separate the speaker from the surface. They help improve the stereo imaging and clarity while tightening the bass response, allowing you to have the best audio experience.

The hole that extends from the top and bottom of the pole enables you to conceal the speaker wires to maintain the visual appeal of your audio setup.

Better yet, the package comes with the required accessories. This makes the assembly and setup process simple.

Key features:

Powder-coated finishing

Anti-vibration foam

60-pound load capacity

29-inch height

Pros Sturdy construction

Sufficient weight capacity

Isolates vibrations and resonance

Nice cable management Cons Can’t add any filler

8. Perlegear Universal Speaker Stands

As the name suggests, this Perlegear stand is designed to hold most speaker brands, including Samsung, Vizio, Sony and Klipsch, among others.

It has a universal bracket that lets you secure your speakers provided they weigh 22 pounds or less. You’ll also love the included sponge that prevents your audio unit from shaking and helps deliver satisfying sound performance.

With a height of up to 33.6 inches, this Perlegear stand enables you to place your speaker at ear level, giving you the best listening experience when seated.

The wire management feature lets you hide dangling wires to maintain elegance in your entertainment setup. It’s also an effective way to ensure clumsy kids don’t trip over the cords.‌

It has a tempered glass base with non-slip feet to provide a better grip on most floor surfaces. You can be confident that the speaker is secure throughout, even when you raise the volume and bass to a high level.

The tempered glass also has an appealing appearance that makes the entire unit a classic addition to your decor.

Key features:

Holds speakers of up to 22 pounds

Steel construction

Universal bracket

Comes with a wire hole

Pros Compatible with many speakers

Durable tempered glass

Easy to assemble

Useful non-slip foot Cons Fixed height

9. Edifier Speaker Stands

Sale Edifier Speaker Stands for S3000PRO 25.6 inch Hollowed Stands for Optional Sand Filling Tuning- Wood Grain Easy Assembly Enhanced Listening - Pair MDF STRUCTURE STABILITY & HOLLOWED DESIGN - Ready to fill with sand to increase stability and eliminate...

ENHANCED LISTENING EXPERIENCE – Elevates speakers to ear level to improve your listening experience.

The Edifier is a reliable speaker stand that uses a high-quality MDF structure to provide increased stability to your medium-sized speakers. This enables them to stay in place despite frequent vibrations.

These stands are constructed from materials that combat resonance, so you can listen to premium sound performances. Plus, the wide base makes this stand an ideal choice for heavy speakers.

A shock-absorbing mat comes with the stand and creates a non-slip surface to enhance stability. It also protects the stand and your smooth surface from potential scratches.

The product has a hollow that’s fillable with sand. It’s an effective way to add extra strength to hold heavy speakers without compromising stability.

Despite being able to accommodate huge speakers with ease, assembling this stand is easy. You just have to screw the bottom and top place to the MDF part.

You’ll also love the stylish finishing that makes this stand a decorative addition to your home.

Key features:

Shock-absorbing pads

Hollowed design for sand filling

Weighs 39.9 pounds

Pros Nice design

Quick to assemble

Isolates vibrations

High-quality construction Cons Poor cable management

10. MAYQMAY Wood Speaker Stands

If you want a speaker stand that can carry heavy-duty speakers, the MAYQMAY is an incredible pick. It comes as a two-pack.

Each unit has a load capacity of 55 pounds, which is great if you have a large entertainment setup.

The thickened base provides more stability to prevent the entire unit from tipping over despite frequent vibrations.

It’s worth mentioning the footpad design that creates a non-slip surface while absorbing vibrations for optimal sound performance. Plus, the pre-drilled holes enable you to place your speakers without any difficulties.

Its high-quality wood-grain leather construction isolates vibrations and resonance, allowing you to listen to crystal-clear audio performances.

The material doesn’t peel or chip easily, so the stand will complement your unique style even after years of use. There’s also a hollow that you can fill with sand to suppress echoes that affect the audio quality.

Besides the 23.6-inch size, there are seven other dimensions to choose from to match the size of your speaker and fulfill your placement needs.

Key features:

Ideal for home and office

Crafted from wood grain leather

Comes in different sizes

Thickened base

Pros Heavy-duty material

Great for large speakers

Accurate pre-drilled holes

Cable management clip Cons Not adjustable

Summary

If you want the best audio experience possible, speaker stands can maximize the effectiveness of your speakers.

These stands are an excellent way to minimize vibrations that lead to sound distortion. Each model is suitable for different needs, whether you have a lightweight or heavy-duty speaker.

Most have a cable management system to keep your room tidy, and many products have a sleek look that will fit seamlessly into any decor.

No matter which one you choose, any of the speaker stands on this list will have you rocking out to your favorite tunes in no time.