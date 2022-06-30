A drained phone, tablet or laptop battery can be a problem, especially if you’re off the grid. But, if you have a good solar power bank, running out of juice shouldn’t be an issue.

In addition to portability, solar power banks allow you to recharge your devices anytime, anywhere.

When you are searching for the best solar power bank, you want one with the right charging speed and capacity for your gadgets. You also want to consider the unit’s battery charging time, size and weight.

To simplify your research, we’ve found the best solar power banks and highlighted the features as well as the benefits that make them worthy of your consideration.

Top Solar Power Banks

When it comes to solar power banks, you’ll want one that can withstand regular use and harsh weather elements. It’s also wise to get a unit with several connection ports so that you can charge multiple devices simultaneously.

Fortunately, all of the top-rated solar power banks below meet these criteria.

1. BLAVOR 10,000 mAh

Sale BLAVOR 10,000 mAh Qi Wireless & Solar Power：10,000mAh wireless power bank with solar. Not just wireless power bank but...

Friendly Reminder on Solar：kindly know that solar charging is an additional feature, Taken the small...

A crowd favorite, this solar power bank by BLAVOR is robust, durable and high-performing.

At the top of its list of impressive functions is Qi for wireless charging. You won’t have to deal with tangled wires to charge your gadgets.

Then, there’s the vast device compatibility. The BLAVOR Qi is compatible with the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, XS and XR MAX, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus and all Qi-enabled smartphones.

You’ll love this power bank’s extended charging times. It can charge your iPhone 7 Plus up to 2.2x, iPhone X up to 2.3x and iPhone8 up to 3.5x.

What’s more, it takes only six hours to recharge the power bank to full capacity.

The BLAVOR Qi is as durable as they come. It features ABS material and a Lithium polymer battery for increased durability.

Better yet, it has two USB, type C, dual flashlights and a compass kit. Its lightweight and compact size make it perfect for any of your outdoor adventures.

Key Features:

Qi wireless charging

Dual USB, Type C ports

10,000 mAh capacity

Dual flashlight

Complimentary compass kit

IPX4 waterproof rating

Pros: Compact design

Powerful charging

Durable construction

Lightweight design Cons: Charges slowly

2. LICORNE 36,800 mAh

Sale LICORNE 36,800 mAh 36800mAh Solar Charger: High Capacity Solar Power Bank with 36800mAh large capacity, built-in lightning...

6 Outputs & Wireless Charging: The portable charger power bank equips with Micro USB & Type C input ports...

The LICORNE 36,800 has everything you’d want in the best solar power bank.

First, it packs a 36,800 mAh power capacity to charge your devices fast. In addition, it can handle six gadgets at once via the multiple Micro USB and Type C input ports.

On top of that, the LICORNE supports wireless charging. You don’t need cables to charge your devices with this power bank. However, your gadget must support wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the dual multifunctional flashlight illuminates your space in darkness. The flashlight has powerful SOS-light modes that can come in handy during emergencies.

The LICORNE is IP6 waterproof rated, so you can still use it even when the weather becomes chilly at the campsite.

This is a great product for your outdoor adventures.

Key Features:

36,800 mAh battery capacity

Type C and lightning cables

Six USB outputs

Wireless charging

ABS and PC silicone material

Pros: Durable and robust device

Boasts lots of power

Lightweight design

Convenient hanging ring Cons: No digital percentage meter

3. 4Patriots 8,000 mAh

4Patriots 8,000 mAh RECHARGEABLE SOLAR PANEL: Your portable solar power bank is rechargeable using the free power of the sun....

WATER RESISTANT: IP67 waterproof rating means your solar power bank can stand up to rain & splashes....

Landing a spot in our best solar power bank reviews is 4Patriots. This innovative product has a lot going for it, including protection against splashes, slips and drops.

The power bank has a waterproof rating of IP67. It even has a rugged exterior for robust performance.

This device promises to power up all your critical devices off the grid efficiently thanks to its 8,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery. It also offers up to 500 recharge cycles.

An easy-to-read power meter lets you know exactly how much capability the unit has to recharge your devices. You can also take advantage of the easy-clip attachment to carry it with you.

The 4Patriots features two USB ports so that you can charge your phone and laptop at the same time. Plus, it is an excellent companion for your camping and hiking escapades since it is water resistant.

Key Features:

8,000 mAh power capacity

Dual USB charging port

Water resistant design

Easy-to-read power meter

Pros: Top-notch performance

Durable

Reliable charging

Great value for money Cons: Compass not reliable

4. Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh

Anker PowerCore 10,000 mAh Built For Adventure: This water, dust, and shock-resistant solar charger is the ideal portable power...

Superior Safety: IP64-rated for protection against dust and water splashes from all directions.

Anker is synonymous with creating excellent solar power banks. The PowerCore is no different.

Measuring 6.47 x 3.08 x 0.78 inches, this unit is compact enough to fit in your hiking backpack easily. The small design also means you shouldn’t have a problem carrying it around.

The PowerCore delivers a 10,000 mAh cell capacity. It can charge your iPhone 11 twice as fast and two and a half times faster for an iPhone XS.

In addition, this power bank performs twice as quickly when charging your Galaxy S10 or iPad Mini 5.

What’s more, the PowerCore uses SunPower monocrystalline panels. This way, it can offer high solar efficiency of 21.5% to 23.5%.

As a bonus, for added peace of mind, this product comes with an 18-month warranty.

Key Features:

10,000 mAh cell capacity

Dual 12W USB ports

21.5% to 23.5% efficiency

IP64-rated waterproof rating

Three light modes

Pros: Lightweight

Long-lasting

Vibrant color and finish

Convenient power buttons

LED display when charging Cons: Could hold a charge longer

5. Raddy SW5

Raddy SW5 Indoor & Outdoor Reliable Emergency Supply: SW5 is an ALL-IN-ONE weather radio with an IPX5 waterproof...

Large Battery Powered: SW5 equipped with a 5000 battery is the largest battery capacity in the market....

If you’re on a tight budget, the Raddy SW5 is one of the best solar power banks.

The beauty of this unit is that you can use it for indoor and outdoor emergencies. This beast boasts 5,000 mAh, the largest-in-class battery capacity.

You will love the three charging modes that let you power up most small gadgets at home and on the road.

There is also a flashlight, SOS alarm, compass and reading lamp that can come in handy when you’re in distress. Plus, as you’d expect, the Raddy SW5 is water and dust-proof.

Better yet, this product comes with an integrated AM/FM/NOAA radio. This means that you won’t have any dull days at the campsite or on your next hiking trip.

Key Features:

IPX5 waterproof case

SOS alarm

Compass

5,000 mAh power bank

AM/FM/NOAA Radio

Reading lamp and flashlight

Three charging modes

USB charging

Pros: Convenient digital display

Feature-rich construction

Affordable Cons: No wireless charging

6. Goal Zero 19,200 mAh

Goal Zero 19,200 mAh Innovators in portable power | After a decade of innovation, Goal Zero leads in the creation of portable...

Empower potential | When you purchase a Goal Zero product, you’re supporting our mission to provide...

Weighing in at about 1.28 pounds, the Goal Zero is a lightweight, fast, powerful and portable charger. Users say it can charge up a phone for a week without needing to recharge itself.

The Goal Zero flaunts an impressive 19,200 mAh power capacity. With this capacity, it’s not surprising this unit can power more devices and recharge faster.

Speaking of recharging, Goal Zero features two USB ports. These include USB 5V and USB-A outputs.

It even has an additional 60W USB-C PD port, allowing you to recharge the power bank from compatible sources in as little as 30 minutes.

Better yet, the Goal Zero has an IP67 waterproof rating. It can remain submerged in water up to three feet deep for 30 minutes.

As a bonus, it also offers a flashlight to help you in situations like power outages.

Key Features:

19,200 mAh power capacity

Dual USB ports

IP67 rating

50 integrated lumens emergency flashlight

500 recharge cycle

Pros: Great capacity

Easy to use

High-quality build Cons: No wireless charging

7. PSOO 50000mAh

PSOO 50000mAh Solar Charger Power Bank: The solar panel can collect solar energy all day under direct sunlight. Please...

50000mAh Big Capacity: The 50000mAh power bank provides 17.4 charges for iPhone 12, 12.2 charges for...

This unit by PSOO deserves to be mentioned in our best solar power banks roundup.

It features a 50,000 mAh power capacity. That is enough to give 17.4 charge cycles for your iPhone or 12.2 charges for a Samsung S21.

The PSOO 50,000 sports four output and two input ports. These ports are compatible with most devices, including cameras, tablets and smartphones.

Plus, the bright flashlight with three modes makes this power bank a handy camping accessory.

Furthermore, it’s easy to see the remaining power level via the conveniently placed LED indicator light.

The PSOO 50,000 is available in orange, black and red.

Key Features:

50,000 mAh big capacity

Solar/ USB cable charging

Input: 5V 2.0A

Four output ports & two input ports

Bright light/ low light/ SOS

Output: DC 5V 2.1A

Safe charging speed

Pros: Impressive capacity

LED indicators

Multiple-device charging

Reliable performance Cons: Slow charging speed

8. Innopower 20,000 mAh

Sale Innopower 20,000 mAh 【Advanced Wireless Portable Charger】Truly cable-free solar power bank with wireless output supports...

【Massive Capacity】Equipped with a 20,000mAh cell capacity, charges a wide variety of phones, tablets,...

The Innopower 20,000 is available in 20,000 and 26,800 mAh. This unit is Qi-enabled for wireless charging.

It is a good power bank if you have a compatible iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device. Even if your device doesn’t support wireless charging, you can use its dual USB.

In terms of performance, the Innopower can charge a smartphone up to 5X and an iPad 1.5X faster.

This power bank weighs 12.5 ounces and measures 7.91 x 4.02 x 1.06 inches. It can easily fit into any power or bag and be carried anywhere, anytime.

Other notable highlights include a powerful LED flashlight and a solar light intensity indicator.

Key Features:

Wireless charging

20,000 mAh charging capacity

Four bright LED flashlight

USB and solar recharging

Four solar light intensity indicator

ABS+PC material construction

Pros: Powerful charging

Compact design

Well made

Charges fast

Wireless charging capability Cons: Feels somewhat heavy

9. Winlove 30,000 mAh

Winlove 30,000 mAh Powerful Battery Capacity: With an upgraded battery that reaches an impressive 40000mAh. This solar...

Wireless Charger & 3 Output Ports: Power bank with 10W wireless charging to help you get rid of the...

The Winlove 30,000 is unlike any other solar power bank on our list.

Differentiating itself from the models above, this one comes with four foldable solar panels to self-charge quickly. It has a 12-ampere current input to replenish the charge’s power efficiently.

Add the PD 18 watts charging technology, and you get a solar power bank that you can rely on wherever you are. It comes with 2 USB ports.

Even more impressive, the Winlove supports bi-directional charging. This increases charging efficiency twofold, reducing the time it takes to charge your device.

With a 30,000 mAh battery capacity, this unit can hold a charge long enough to meet your needs. It also has multiple USB ports and one Type-C port to handle four devices simultaneously.

Key Features:

Four high-power solar panels

PD 18W quick charge

30,000 mAh high capacity wireless charging

ABS + PC + Silicone design

Emergency rescue light

Compass hiking buckle

Pros: Decent performance

Reasonable pricing

Bright flashlight

Waterproof Cons: Short cord

10. QiSa 38,800 mAh

QiSa 35,800 mAh 38800mAh large-capacity power bank with solar panel can charge multiple devices simultaneously. It's...

With dual input ports (high speed Type-C and Micro USB), the power bank can charge devices through 2...

The QiSa boasts a stunning 38,800 mAh charging capacity. It will charge most of your devices, including smartphones and laptops.

Four high-conversion solar charging panels will continuously charge the power bank as long as there’s sunlight.

Like any solar power bank worth your attention, this one supports wireless charging.

The QiSa 38,800 comes with two USB ports. This way, it can charge up to three devices simultaneously.

You don’t have to worry about using this unit in extreme weather. It is water, dust and drop-proof to handle the rigor of regular use.

To top it all off, the QiSa 38,800 features an integrated smart chip to identify compatible devices automatically.

Key Features:

Qi wireless charging

Multi-protection to protect your devices

Shock, dust and waterproof design

High-speed three outputs

Multifunctional LED lights

Pros: Excellent performance

Over-voltage protection

Fast wireless charging

Solid construction

Holds lots of power

Ergonomic design Cons: Relatively heavy

Larger for small panels

Summary

These solar power banks have what it takes to keep your devices fully charged whether you are at home or on the go.

They’re affordable and feature-rich. Plus, each model promises a reliable performance that matches your needs.

You can’t go wrong with these power banks. Pick one that suits your budget and needs, then get charging!