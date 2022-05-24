10 Best Solar Chargers

Solar chargers can be useful if you need to power your electronics while you are off the grid. But the benefits don’t end there.

Most solar chargers are eco-friendly, cheap to maintain and reasonably long-lasting.

The best solar chargers are portable and pack enough power capacity for your needs. They should also be built to juice up your devices quickly and withstand the rigors of outdoor use.

To help you get your money’s worth, we’ve handpicked the top solar chargers you can buy today. These units are tried and tested, so you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Top Solar Chargers

The market is inundated with solar chargers, so you should do your due diligence before spending your cash. Here are some of the best solar chargers to keep your electronics powered up no matter where you are.

1. BigBlue 28w

Sale BigBlue 28w 【Upgraded Triple USB-A Ports】Each maximum output is 5V/2.4A and total maximum current of 3 USB is at...

【Higher Solar Conversion】Highly efficient SunPower solar panel convert up to 24% of solar power into...

This solar charger by BigBlue has a lot going for it, making it an excellent option for anyone who needs to charge their tech on the go.

First, it allows you to charge up to three devices at once. It even comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable for new devices.

This unit is compatible with iPhones, iPads, the Samsung Galaxy LG and more.

Each port delivers five volts and 3.4-ampere power output. Better yet, the ports use smart charge technology to decipher the optimal charging speed for different devices.

The BigBlue weighs 1.34lbs for increased portability. Plus, you can fold up the charger and tuck it in your backpack. It won’t weigh you down or take up much space on camping trips.

As a bonus, this unit is waterproof with an IPX4 rating.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 11.1 x 6.3 x 1.34 inches

Peak Power: 28 watts

Output ports: Three USB charging ports

Energy conversion: 21.5% to 23.5%

Pros: Lightweight design

Fast charging

Auto-restart capability

Affordable

Reliable performance Cons: Pocket needs redesigning

2. Jackery SolarSaga 100W

Jackery SolarSaga 100W EASY SETUP & KICKSTAND INCLUDED: The Solar Saga 100 features 2 kickstands that can be placed firmly on...

HIGHER ENERGY CONVERSION RATE: Covered by monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the solar panel adopts...

Jackery SolarSaga has our nod for the best solar charge if you’re looking for a model that powers up your devices for the entire day.

The unit boasts an impressive solar energy conversion of up to 23%, making it ideal for outdoor living. It is the charger you need for camping or fishing trips.

This charger is lightweight, so you shouldn’t have a problem carrying it around. In addition, it is foldable and has an easy-carry handle, making it extra portable.

The SolarSaga comes with two USB ports and has a waterproof rating of IP65. It also sports two kickstands to hold the panel firmly on the ground.

Additionally, this unit offers safety features like a surge protector, overpower protection, overcharging protection and more. You won’t have to worry about damage to your devices with this unit.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 22.83 x 19.69 x 2.36 inches

Peak power: 100 watts

Output ports: Two USB charging ports

Energy conversion: 23%

Pros: Easy to set up

Robust construction

Splash proof

Versatile compatibility

High energy conversion rate

Easy to carry around Cons: Pricey

3. Nekteck 21W

Sale Nekteck 21W 【High-Efficieny】The high-efficiency of its three solar Monocrystalline panels cell is based on...

【Advanced Smart IC Chip Technology】 The Microchip of Nekteck solar phone charger support to detects...

The Nekteck is a good solar panel if you’re on a budget. It is also great for charging small devices like smartphones and laptops on the go.

With this unit, you never have to worry about damage from water. It has IPX4 waterproof level protection, making it resistant to water and dust.

This unit runs on SunPower Maxeon technology, achieving a 21% to 24% conversion efficiency.

In addition, it features three highly efficient Monocrystalline panel cells to generate up to 2.0 amperes per USB port.

Speaking of USB ports, the Nekteck can charge a couple of devices simultaneously thanks to its two ports.

This solar charger measures 6.3x 11.1x 1.06 inches when folded. It is super-light as well, weighing in at 17.3 ounces.

What’s more, the Nekteck has attachment hooks to connect to your backpack and charge your devices as you walk around.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 6.3x 11.1x 1.06 inches

Peak power: 21 watts

Output ports: Two USB charging ports

Energy conversion: 21% to 23%

Pros: Affordable

Rugged design

Remarkably compact

Light to carry around Cons: Overheats easily

4. PAXCESS 60W

Sale PAXCESS 60W 【STAY CHARGED WITH THE POWER OF THE SUN】： The Paxcess 60W portable solar panel bag is integrated...

【HIGH CONVERSION EFFICIENCY SOLAR PANEL】: Paxcess highly efficient SunPower panel convert up to 23%...

The PAXCESS 60W is an excellent option if you are looking for a solar charger that offers faster charging for your devices.

This device is powerful enough for outdoor enthusiasts who are looking for extended hours of solar charging. It even offers 2X faster charging than many other products.

With a 60-watt power output, this is undoubtedly one of the best solar chargers to use as an emergency backup and off-grid power source.

The unit features a trio of USB ports that can charge your devices super quickly. Plus, the kickstands allow you to adjust panels at an angle to soak up 25% more sunlight than if you were to simply lay it flat.

You can use this charger to juice up your smartphones, tablets, MacBook Pro and more.

The PAXCESS even works with most lithium power stations or solar generators.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 51.57 x 14.8 x 0.2 inches

Peak power: 60 watts

Output ports: Three USB charging ports

Energy conversion: 23%

Pros: Highly efficient

USB-C port a plus

Portable design

Solid performance

Easy to set up

Durable casing Cons: DC cable hardwired to port

5. Ryno Tuff 21W

Sale Ryno Tuff 21W HIGH EFFICIENCY SOLAR CELLS - Get up to 25% conversion by using the most powerful solar cells in the...

MAXIMUM POWER IN A COMPACT SOLUTION- Our folding solar panel is smaller and lighter than other brands and...

The Ryno Tuff is a powerful little solar charger that can deliver up to a 25% conversion.

Like most of the best solar chargers, this one uses SunPower X-Series cells for a performance you can out on. In fact, the Ryno Tuff can juice up your tablet or smartphone in just two hours.

You’ll love that this unit is smaller than most in-class solar chargers. If you’re looking for extra portability and waterproof features, this model is a perfect fit.

The charger weighs less than 11lbs. When folded, it measures 5.9×11.8 inches. It offers a solid 21 watts of power despite being tiny.

In addition, it has dual ports to charge two devices at once. Each port delivers 2.4 amperes.

Better yet, it comes with a lifetime warranty. If the device breaks, the company will replace it at no cost to you.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 18.1 x 11.8 x 0.12 inches (unfolded)

Peak power: 21 watts

Output ports: Two USB charging ports

Energy conversion: Up to 25%

Pros: Fast charging

Efficient

Super compact

Incredibly light

Waterproof

Durable canvas material Cons: Not ideal for bigger devices

6. Topsolar SolarFairy 30W

Sale Topsolar SolarFairy 30W 【Folodable design& & Reliable power】： Perfect for a camping trip or emergency use, easy to be...

【 Portable Solar Panel】: With compact size (10.6 × 7× 1.8 inches folded or 39.76 × 10.6×...

The Topsolar SolarFairy 30W is a foldable and durable product that is great for any outdoor enthusiast.

This model features a 14.4-volt output to power up your boat or car battery. It also has QC3.0 & PD3.0 USB ports that are compatible with devices like phones, digital cameras and GPS devices.

You don’t have to worry about overcharging your device with the SolarFairy. It comes with integrated smart IT to intelligently determine each device’s charging capacity. The chip also protects your devices against short-circuiting.

Furthermore, the SolarFairy is fully laminated using proprietary lamination technology. This design promises to give you over 15 years of top-notch performance.

To top it all off, this solar charger is waterproof to endure harsh weather elements.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 10.6 × 7× 1.8 inches (folded)

Peak power: 30 watts

Output Ports: Two USB charging ports

Energy conversion: 21% to 23 %

Pros: Multiple output options

Great value for money

Powerful

Foldable design

Long-lasting Cons: No auto-charging

7. BigBlue Super-Thin Solar Charger

89 Reviews BigBlue Super-Thin Solar Charger 【Super Compact Design】BigBlue 15w solar charger comes with the unique portable design and...

【Exclusive Smart Charge Technology】Dual USB ports are equipped with Smart chips which can recognize...

This model by BigBlue is the best solar charger if you’re looking for a super-compact unit.

As the name suggests, this charger is surprisingly thin. It is only 1.93 inches thick and weighs a mere 1.36 pounds.

This charger can deliver 2.1 amperes to three amperes via its set of USB ports. It promises 100% safe charging with short circuit, overheating and overcharging protection.

Moreover, the onboard monocrystalline solar panels increase the charging efficiency by 21.5%.

Offering a PX-4 waterproof level, a special PET polymer surface safeguards this charger from occasional rain or fog.

The BigBlue Super-Thin solar charger has two attached buckles, making it great for hiking or mountain climbing.

While this charger won’t power up big devices, it’s great for mobile phones and laptops.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 12.36 x 4.21 x 1.93 inches

Peak power: 15 watts

Output Ports: Two USB charging ports

Energy conversion: 21.5 %

Pros: Fast charging

Super-compact

Perfect for low-charging devices

Affordable

IPX4 rating

Overload protection

Easy to use Cons: No USB-C port

8. Anker 24W

Anker 24W Ultra-Thin and Flexible: Built with CIGS, a type of thin-film solar material that offers greater...

Fast Charging: Give your phone, tablet, or other mobile devices up to a 12W charge in optimal sunlight...

Anker is synonymous with high quality, and this solar charger is no different.

A mid-priced option, it features a thin solar panel to give you more flexibility and durability. This unit can charge your tablets and phones in two to three hours when there is optimal sunlight.

While this isn’t the largest of solar chargers, it comes with three USB-A ports to handle multiple devices at once. It will charge your earbuds, tablet and phone simultaneously.

What’s more, the Anker solar charger can resume charging automatically if the panel moves to a shared area. Plus, you can prop it up at an angle that exposes the solar panel to maximum sunlight.

In addition, this device comes with an 18-month warranty and excellent customer service.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 38.8 × 12.1 × 0.16 inches

Peak Power: 24 watts

Output ports: Three USB charging ports

Energy conversion: 21% – 23%

Pros: Durable construction

Works great

Efficient

Excellent value for its price

Foldable Cons: No Type-C port

9. ECEEN 20W

ECEEN 20W HIGH EFFICIENCY -- Three solar panels cell that allows them to reach 21%-24% of conversion efficiency...

SMART DUAL USB OUTPUTS -- Dual USB ports output Built in smart IC detects the electronic devices plugged...

The ECEEN combines portability and a five-star performance in one convenient solar charger. It comes with high-efficiency solar cells capable of converting 22% to 25% using 20 watts of solar energy.

The best solar charger should offer months upon months of reliability, and this unit doesn’t disappoint on that front. It is PER laminated and has a canvas cover for durability.

In addition, the outer material is rated IPX4 for water and dust resistance.

The ECEEN uses smart IC technology to maximize charging efficiency irrespective of your device. In addition, it has two USB ports to charge multiple devices at two amperes per port.

This charger only weighs 17.3 ounces, making it easy to take just about anywhere.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 6.3x 11.1x 1.06 inch (when folded)

Peak Power: 20 watts

Output ports: Two USB charging ports

Energy conversion: 21.5% to 23.5%

Pros: Great for travel

Folds nicely

Dual charging capacity

Reasonable pricing

Overload protection Cons: Short string loops

10. FlexSolar 15W

FlexSolar 15W 💼【PORTABLE & FOLDABLE】With a small size of 7.8x 8.8x 0.7 inches (when folded) and a lightweight...

🚀【HIGH SOLAR CONVERSION】 Highly efficient solar panel convert up to 24% of solar power into free...

The FlexSolar is a 15-watt model that promises to keep you connected on the go.

Built for hikers, campers and long-distance travelers, this unit has a conversion rate of 24%. That’s enough power to juice up almost every small drive you bring along on your trip.

This is one of the smallest and lightest solar chargers on the market. It weighs 0.99 pounds and can easily fit into your backpack.

Better yet, it has a hiking buckle that attaches to your backpack so that you can use it when walking around.

The FlexSolar’s exterior features a self-cleaning material designed to keep water and dust at bay. While the unit has a single USB port, it can charge your iPad or Samsung Galaxy S9 pretty fast.

Key Features:

Dimensions: 7.8x 8.8x 0.7 inches (when folded)

Peak Power: 15 watts

Output ports: One USB charging port

Energy conversion: Up to 24%

Pros: Broad compatibility

Affordable pricing

Appealing feel and shape

Innovative technology

Great for emergencies Cons: Not great for larger devices

Summary

Adding any of these solar chargers to your camping or travel gear means that you don’t have to worry about your devices running out of juice.

All you have to do is pick one that offers enough charging capacity for your needs.

The best part? These solar chargers are attractively priced and can fit most people’s budgets.

Figure out which features and price point best fits your needs, then make your purchase. Your devices will be charged and ready to go in no time.