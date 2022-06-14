10 Best Portable Power Stations

Having a portable power station with you is crucial for comfort, productivity and safety when you are on the go.

Whether you are in the great outdoors, traveling or on your morning commute, having no power source can ruin your accommodations, communications and other important equipment.

With many different power stations to choose from, narrowing down the options can feel overwhelming. Different models have variations in price, features, connections and more.

Fortunately, we’ve found the best portable power stations that will keep you fully charged no matter where your journey takes you.

Top Portable Power Stations

Whether you’re camping, on a road trip, taking the train to work or just enjoying a day at the beach, these power stations have you covered.

1. EF ECOFLOW RIVER Pro 720Wh

The EF ECOFLOW RIVER Pro Portable Power Station has 720Wh of power and a built-in 600W inverter. This device can power almost anything you connect to it.

You won’t struggle with connections either. This power station sports three AC outlets with the ability to support up to ten devices.

The RIVER Pro can also fit an extra battery to double the capacity from 720Wh to 1440Wh. That said, an extra battery costs almost as much as the power station itself.

At just under 17 pounds, this unit is easy to bring along. However, carrying it long distances may get tiring.

In terms of charging, you won’t have to wait too long to juice up your devices. This power station will charge your gadgets from 0% to 80% in only an hour. A full charge takes less than two hours.

The ability to provide quick charging makes this product perfect for spur-of-the-moment trips.

Key Features:

720Wh

110 Volts

600-watt output

Pros: Quick charging

Three outlets

Extra battery capability Cons: Somewhat heavy

Extra battery costly

2. AIMTOM Portable Power Station Rebel 440

The AIMTOM Portable Power Station Rebel 440 comes with some stellar features.

As far as safety and portability go, this is easily one of the best options on the market. Versatile and endurable, the power bank is also safer for sensitive electronics and is 12V DC regulated.

The three AC plugs are spaced out far enough to make sure there’s no conflict with larger cords.

You also have a smart screen that offers more information than other more limited screens or layouts. With this screen, you can see the wattage going in and out, charging times, battery level, running times and much more.

With fast recharging and a bi-directional USB-C port, you have an incredibly versatile product.

But how do you power it if it runs out of juice? With AIMTOM, you simply put it in the sun and let a solar panel add-on refill the power bank.

Unfortunately, the solar panel is optional and raises the price by a fair margin.

Key Features:

Optional solar panel

12V voltage

USB-C outlet

Pros: Lightweight and durable

Suits indoors or outdoors

Versatile spaced outputs

Multiple outlets for USB and AC Cons: 4.5 hours for a full charge

Low wattage

3. Jackery Explorer 300

Jackery is one of the most recognizable names in home gadgetry and power banks. Their lines of smaller mobile power banks are among the best in their class.

It’s no different when it comes to their larger portable power stations. The Explorer 300 is undoubtedly one of the best lightweight options for power banks you can add to your tech arsenal.

At 7.1 pounds with small dimensions, carrying this on your trip can be done easily and one-handed. It won’t take up much room in your luggage or backpack and can be charged with the Jackery SolarSaga 100 solar panel (though this isn’t included).

With two outlets and fast charging ports, your outdoor trip will be fully charged.

Unfortunately, the smaller frame factor comes with trade-offs. It has fewer outlets and lower output than some other options.

Furthermore, it also takes a bit longer to charge, with a two-hour charging time to reach 80%.

Still, these are minor trade-offs. If it fits your usage needs, then this option is excellent.

Key Features:

Small frame factor

7.1 pounds

110 volts and 500 watts

Pros: Lightweight and easily carried

Fast charging ports Cons: Solar panels not included

Lower output

4. GOOLOO Portable Power Station P600

The GOOLOO Portable Power Station P600 is great if you need a high output charging solution. At 600W of power, you can easily use it to power any outdoor adventure.

It’s also more than suitable for home emergencies such as severe weather or a power outage.

You can charge this power bank with many different methods as well, including a 60W, 80W, 100W or 120W solar charging panel. An AC adapter, the 12V socket of your car or a type-C output will work as well.

However, charging times can vary and may reach as high as 12 hours.

This power station is best for emergencies rather than leisure use. For example, it’s a great item to keep tucked away for when hurricane season is approaching.

In addition, this product offers a warranty that lasts a minimum of 12 months from the date of purchase.

Overall, it’s an excellent power bank. The only real drawback is the long charging times.

Key Features:

626WH battery capacity

110 volts

Three amps

Pros: Long battery life

Multiple recharging methods

Multi-function outputs

LCD screen and LED flashlight Cons: Long charging time

Not ideal for everyday use

5. NEXPOW

If you don’t need a power station that can keep your whole world powered, the NEXPOW Portable Power Station is a strong choice.

It’s relatively cheap compared to most competitors. Plus, it has a much lower weight and compact dimensions.

The main trade-off for the size is that it only packs 296Wh of power, which can be a bit lower than what you may need.

This model has a charging time that is quicker than many other competitors, and there are a plethora of USB ports.

As a bonus, this product comes with a 12-month warranty.

Generally speaking, this is a great option to charge your iPhone, Android phone or other devices. However, it won’t quite keep your whole camp moving.

Key Features:

296Wh

7.05 pounds

110 volts

Pros: Quick charging

Compact and lightweight

A high number of outlets

Relatively low-cost Cons: Low wattage

6. VTONCE Portable Power Station 300W

Speaking of lightweight and portable power stations, VTONCE is here to make sure you have plenty of options.

The VTONCE Portable Power Station 300W is lightweight, low-cost and safe.

With up to 13 power output ports and a fast-charging battery, you’ll keep your devices running with ease if you opt to buy this power station. Plus, at just 6.6 pounds with a sturdy handle, carrying it into your camp couldn’t be any easier.

With the only trade-off being a relatively-low wattage, this is an extremely competitive option.

In addition, this model also comes equipped with an 18W emergency flashlight that is complete with an SOS function in case of an emergency.

However, some users report that using the flashlight drains the power station quickly. As a result, you’ll want to use this feature sparingly.

Key Features:

USB type C connector

110 volts

300W

Pros: Portable and lightweight

Battery management system

Powerful flashlight Cons: Flashlight drains battery quickly

Low wattage

7. Westinghouse iGen160s

The Westinghouse iGen160s Portable Power Station is just one of a lengthy line of power stations. There are also iGen1000s, 200s, 300s and 600s.

Of these, the 160s is the smallest in both form factor and functionality. In terms of our list, it’s the most compact and also the weakest portable power station.

At only 155 watts, you’ll mostly be using this to charge devices like phones and flashlights. It comes equipped with multiple USB ports and some DC outlets.

This unit can easily power fans and heated blankets as well. At only 3.75 pounds, you can fit it anywhere without even noticing the weight.

Better yet, it’s also the cheapest option on this list by far, making it ideal for shoppers who are on a budget.

If you’re looking for a bit of extra power for your accessories and devices on a camping trip, definitely bring this along. However, if you’re preparing for an emergency, you might want a different option.

Key Features:

3.75 pounds

155W

Nine total power outlets

Pros: Compact and lightweight

Affordable

Lengthy battery life

Perfect for devices Cons: Weaker than larger options

8. EBL Portable Power Station Voyager 1000

The EBL Portable Power Station Voyager 1000 is one of the largest power stations on the market. Despite a considerable size, it’s far from bulky, weighing just under 20 pounds.

With a 1000W capacity and multiple charging modes, the Voyager can be used to power nearly anything. You can use multiple solar panels to recharge it, as well as a car charger or AC wall outlet.

Charging takes roughly eight to 12 hours depending on the method, which is reasonable given the capacity of the power station.

What’s more, this unit comes with a 12-month warranty and excellent customer service.

Ultimately, this is an excellent power station to have on hand for any usage need. Keeping it tucked away for emergencies can be a lifesaver, but it can also make your camping trip much more comfortable.

Key Features:

1000W

19.85 pounds

Massive capacity

Pros: Enormous capacity

Extremely high power output

Decent portability relative to uses

Solar charging Cons: High cost

Heavier in weight

9. 350W Portable Enginstar

The Enginstar 350W Portable Power Station offers great power in any situation. At 350W with a 296Wh backup lithium battery, you’ll love having this along to keep your smart devices powered.

At the top of the station is a wireless charger for your phone, though it can only charge one at a time with this method.

Better yet, this model comes with a backup battery to keep you fully charged for longer. It even offers wireless charging.

Overall, it is compact, lightweight and perfectly capable of delivering an adequate amount of power. It doesn’t excel in all use cases, but it’s certain to fulfill any needs relative to its size.

Key Features:

Wireless charging

350W with 296Wh backup battery

6.4 pounds

Pros: Multiple charging ports

Wireless charging

Quickly charges

Best suited to devices Cons: Less effective for larger devices

Average wattage

10. 200W FlashFish

The 200W FlashFish Portable Power Station is an extremely portable option that you may consider as a competitor to the Westinghouse. Drastically more affordable than most options on the market, it’s also significantly smaller with low wattage.

It’s a bit heavier than the Westinghouse but still only weighs in at about 5.5 pounds. In turn, it gives higher wattage at 200W.

This is a fantastic model to have on hand in minor emergencies or to charge your devices, but you wouldn’t want to have it as your only power source.

For added peace of mind, this power station comes with a 12-month warranty.

Ultimately, you should consider bringing it along if you want to supplement your main power supply.

Key Features:

5.5 pounds

200 watts

110 volts

Pros: Extremely lightweight

Decent wattage given size

Great for generators

Larger option available Cons: Low wattage

Summary

No matter what your usage needs are, there’s a portable power station that can keep you charged and ready to go.

For a smaller device, we suggest the Westinghouse iGen160 to keep your accessories powered. For a more robust use case, consider the AIMTOM Portable Power Station for affordability and decent wattage.

Take into account your charging needs and where you plan to use your power station before finalizing your purchase. Then, you’ll be able to determine which device on this list will keep you fully operational no matter where your journey takes you.