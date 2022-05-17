10 Best iPhone Chargers

With many iPhone chargers on the market, the best one for you depends on the type of phone you have and your charging needs.

Some chargers work with certain iPhones, while others do not. Plus, you have to consider where you want to charge your phone and how quickly you need to replenish your device’s battery.

There are many products to choose from, and they have varying price points, compatibility specifications and features. Sorting through the options can be daunting.

Luckily, we’ve simplified the search process for you and found the best iPhone chargers currently on the market.

Top iPhone Chargers

Finding an iPhone charger that’s fast, simple to use and reliable can be challenging. To help you with your research, here are the top iPhone chargers you can buy today.

1. Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Sale Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast charging at home, in the office, or on the go.

While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with...

Charging is quick and easy with the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter. This charger outshines other models since it can charge the iPhone 13 from 0% to 100% in just 90 minutes.

Although this product is compatible with any USB-C device, Apple recommends using the iPad Pro and iPad Air power adapter for an optimal charging experience.

You’ll want to use this charger on an iPhone 8 or later model to make the most of its fast-charging capacity.

It might seem like you’re paying extra for a charger that isn’t fast enough when it comes to smartphones that need more than 20W. Fortunately, this model is worth the investment since its wattage is roughly as much as an iPhone can support.

While this iPhone charger is a bit pricey, the brand guarantees you longevity and quality. It features a clean, simple design that works nicely with nearly all Apple products. Plus, it’s one of the best iPhone chargers available.

Besides other Apple devices, other USB-C devices are also compatible. However, don’t expect to receive a spare charging cable.

Key Features:

20 watts

15 Volts

USB-C connector

Pros: Dependable Apple quality

Multi-device compatibility

Fast charging Cons: Expensive

2. Anker Nano USB-C Charger 20W

Anker USB-C Charger 20W Designed for iPhone: Anker Nano’s 20W output is designed to provide the maximum charge to iPhone 12

Unrivaled Speed: Charge iPhone 12 and previous iPhone models up to 3× faster than with an original 5W...

The Anker Nano can charge your phone to 50% in 30 minutes. Since the capacity of the product stands at 20W, it matches the maximum input of the iPhone 13 series.

To experience the device’s optimal performance, you’ll need a smartphone that supports quick charging. This includes the iPhone 8 or later and most Android phones.

Under the hood, there’s a dynamic temperature sensor and a power tuner chip. They both help adjust the charging speeds depending on the type of smartphone that is plugged in.

The Anker Nano is one of the most intriguing chargers on the market given its small size, high power output and affordable price.

It saves you money and comes in handy since most recent smartphones, like the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy, don’t come with an adapter.

Additionally, 20W is more than adequate to charge a 12 series iPhone, and the iPhone 13 would need roughly the same power input. It can even handle a MagSafe charger’s power needs.

For iPhone 12 and earlier generations, it charges up to three times faster than a regular 5W charger. The ultra-fast charger comes in different colors like lavender gray, mint green, black and white.

Key Features:

USB-C connector

20 Watts

220 volts

18-month warranty

Pros: Faster than a 5W charger

Compact design

Budget-friendly

Different color options Cons: Prongs are unfoldable

3. Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger 30W

Sale Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger 30W The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Next gen Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology provides high performance charging in a lightweight, compact...

The Belkin 30W GaN wall charger is a great portable device that suits most Apple products. While this is an ideal iPhone charger, it won’t charge every phone quickly.

Additionally, it’s not powerful enough for tablets and laptops.

Despite the tiny look, it boasts a lot of charging power. It comes with a USB-C and charges at 5V 3A, 9V 3A, 15V 2A and 20V 1.5A. Plus, it runs on GaN, which is a high-performance alternative for silicon in charging devices.

This product has transistors that produce less heat, allowing components to be closer together. The result is a smaller charger with the same power as other chargers.

Since Belkin’s 30W GaN charger is compact, this charger could ideally replace an old power brick as it’s easy to carry when traveling. Apple’s iPhone series and recent Android handsets benefit from USB Power Delivery 3.0 support.

Key Features:

USB 3.0 connector

20 volts

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology

30 watts

Pros: Several compatible devices

Compact, lightweight design

Energy efficient Cons: Not Apple certified

4. Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C Wall Charger

Amazon Basics 65W GaN USB-C Wall Charger Fast charging: 65-watt USB power delivery (3.0) for high-speed charging of compatible devices, like...

GaN technology: GaN components waste less power and produce less heat (compared to silicon), which...

The Amazon Basics 65W charger is not only perfect for iPhone 12 or later, but it can work on laptops and tablets.

Its semiconductors are made of Gallium nitride (GaN) to make it ultra-fast and compact. With a 65-watt rating, you can expect high-speed charging on compatible devices.

Its USB 3.0 power delivery doesn’t disappoint. Compared to the conventional chargers that use silicon, its adoption of GaN technology helps the charger produce less heat.

This charger also wastes less power, making it more energy-efficient.

The Amazon Basics 65W is a perfect option if you’re looking for a travel-friendly charger since the plugs are foldable. Better yet, the GaN technology makes it a lightweight model.

Its voltage is carefully regulated to avoid short-circuits and keep your device from overheating, giving the charger a decent safety rating.

Additionally, the charger comes with a one-year limited warranty.

Key Features:

One-year limited warranty

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology

USB 3.0 connector

240 volts

Pros: Integrated safety features

Solid build

Fairly priced

Travel-friendly

Efficient charging Cons: Not the fastest

5. Apple MagSafe Charger

Apple MagSafe Charger The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone...

The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your...

Like all Apple products, the MagSafe iPhone charger is well-built. It’s hard to go wrong with anything created by Apple.

To improve the overall charging speed and efficiency, Apple used a ring of magnets surrounding the Qi-based wireless charging coils rather than magnets inserted in a specific charging area.

The iPhone 12 and 13’s magnet ring is intended to connect to the MagSafe charger. When connected to a 20W converter, this allows for easy placement of the iPhone 12 to charge at 15W.

It’s worth noting that Apple acknowledges your iPhone gets quite warm after charging with MagSafe. If your iPhone becomes too hot from wireless charging, iOS will stop charging after 80% to let it cool down.

A MagSafe charger can charge the iPhone 8 or later and AirPods. It’s Qi-compliant, so you can use it to charge other wirelessly compatible devices. You’ll like how quickly your iPhone 12 connects and charges.

There’s also no need to position the coils while connecting your iPhone to the MagSafe charger, which is a nice bonus.

Key Features:

USB-C connector

Five volts

Qi-compatible

Pros: Convenient to use

Charges other devices

Notable safety features

LED-light notification Cons: Slower than cable chargers

6. Quntis MFi Certified iPhone Charger

Quntis MFi Certified iPhone Charger ⚡【Smart Dual Port iPhone Charger】2 Port 12W wall charger adapter with 2pack 6.6ft lightning cable...

⚡【ETL Listed iPhone Charger Wall Plug】The iPhone charger block with an intelligent chip with...

The Quntis dual port is a reliable iPhone charger that’s even suitable for iPads. It is MFi certified and comes with a fast-charging cable.

Since it has two ports, it’s easy to charge two devices simultaneously. This saves you time, especially if you’re limited on charging sockets.

Its construction has a built-in intelligent chip that protects your iPhone from overcharging or unstable current flow.

All the chips are genuine and compatible with Apple devices, so you won’t get any error messages while charging your phone.

Typically, this charger can support charging speeds of up to 5V/2.4A when refueling two devices simultaneously.

Its charging cord is reinforced with aluminum foil and premium quality PVC material to help it withstand normal wear and tear.

The charging cable uses the iPhone’s original chip, making it easy to sync data seamlessly. You can expect ultra-fast data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps.

Key Features:

Two ports

240 volts

12 watts

6.6-foot lightning cable

Pros: Stable current protection

Dual charging ports

Premium charging cord Cons: Slower on Android devices

7. TECKNET 65W USB-C iPhone Charger

TECKNET 65W USB-C iPhone Charger PD3.0 65W TOTAL OUTPUT: Offers 65W Power Delivery 3.0 charging from a single USB-C port powers up your...

MINI COMPACT & EFFICIENT: Compact size as 2.2inx1.95inx1.17in and a weight of only 110g, which is 50%...

Using two Type-C connections and one Type-A port, the TECKNET 65W GaN charger supports power delivery 3.0 charging with PPS technology.

It has a total power output of 65 watts and can fully charge a MacBook Pro in under two hours.

In addition to the iPhone 13, you can expect it to work with various phones and devices. This includes the iPad Pro, Galaxy S21 Ultra, MagSafe, Huawei and more.

On its exterior, the charger is made of high-quality ABS and PC plastic to give it a long-lasting feel that shields it from overheating and excessive currents.

These characteristics are housed in a chassis that is half the size of standard chargers and weighs only 0.25 pounds. It includes a foldable plug, making it more portable and convenient to carry around.

Key Features:

65 watts

GaN chip technology

Power delivery 3.0

65 watts

Pros: Sturdy construction

Multi-device compatibility

Sleek, compact design

Multiple USB ports Cons: No cable included

8. Anker Nano II USB-C Charger

Anker Nano II USB-C Charger The Only Charger You Need: Say Goodbye To Your Old Chargers. Anker Nano Ii Has The Power You Need To...

High-Speed Charging: Charge A 2020 Macbook Air At Full Speed, Charge The Iphone 13 Series Up To 3×...

Anker seems to make a charger for almost every gadget, and this product is no exception. The Nano II comes with a major hardware change that makes it a tiny, quick charger.

The company has replaced silicon electrical components with GaN technology. As a result, the charger runs smoothly for longer hours without overheating.

Adopting the GaN technology also makes this charger work efficiently when transferring power from the wall socket to a smartphone.

Plus, this model uses GaN II for Nano II, which is twice as quick as GaN I and twice as efficient.

The 30W charger weighs only 60 grams and measures 1.25 x 1.2 x 1.5 inches. It charges an iPhone 12 from 0 to 50% in about 25 minutes.

While it may take longer to charge larger devices like the MagSafe or iPad, they will catch up.

The Anker Nano II is one of the best iPhone chargers for practically any device due to its nearly universal compatibility.

Key Features:

GaN technology

30 watts

240 volts

USB connector

Pros: Ultra-fast charging

Stellar design

Rarely overheats

Lightweight Cons: Single USB-C port

9. IOSYS iPhone Charger

Sale IOSYS iPhone Charger 【6FT Long ✚ Dual Port】6 feet long iPhone charger cord with Dual Port USB Wall Charger meet the...

【Nylon Braided ✚ Solid】Durable iPhone charger cable passed 8000+ times bending tests. And the high...

IOSYS is a reputable option if you’re looking for a fast charger that won’t ruin your iPhone’s battery health.

Unlike many other iPhone chargers on the market, it comes with a six-foot-long charger cord that’s durable and with a genuine chip. It’s nylon-braided and has passed over 8,000 bending tests.

The charger has dual USB ports, allowing for more flexibility and efficiency. Besides charging two devices simultaneously, the speed is fast enough to match other models in the same price range.

Its shell is made of ABS material to extend its longevity.

Besides the smart chip, this charger from IOSYS is MFi and UL certified. As a result, it won’t trigger any error messages while charging your iPhone.

You can use this model to charge an iPhone 7 or a later device.

Key Features:

2.1 amps

USB connectivity

10.5 watts

5V/2.1A output

Pros: 12-month warranty

Has a charging cord

Fast media transfer rate Cons: Standard charging speed

10. Syncwire USB-C Car Charger 38W

Sale Syncwire USB-C Car Charger 38W 【Superior Safety with Multi Protection】 - Certified by multiple safety certifications and built-in...

【Universal Compatibility】- Covering PD 3.0 & QC 3.0 fast charging mode, this car charger can 3X...

The Syncwire Car Charger uses smart IC technology to turn your car’s DC converter into a high-speed charging station for your iPhone and other electronics.

You can listen to music, utilize Bluetooth and use WiFi while charging.

With this product, you can charge two devices simultaneously. Better yet, the brand shows confidence in the charger’s overall performance by giving you a three-year warranty.

For an effortless USB connection, the charging outlet has an LED light.

In addition to the built-in smart IC technology, the Syncwire car charger features a thermal material design that prevents overheating. It also protects against overcurrent, short circuit, overvoltage and under-voltage.

The cable design lets you stretch it up to four feet if needed. Its natural length is 0.4 meters. This means that charging your iPhone won’t be an issue whether you are in the back or front seat.

You can use this device to charge other smartphones and iPads at full speed. Each port can output up to 24W when used separately.

Key Features:

38 watts

Built-in smart chip

Three amps

USB connector

24 volts

Pros: Simultaneous charging

Reliable safety features

Fast charging

Cable is extendable Cons: Irregular charging speeds

Summary

There’s no need to be overwhelmed by the number of iPhone chargers on the market. As long as you know the features you need from a charger, finding the best option will be easy.

To ensure a product is compatible with your iPhone, pick an MFi-approved one if corded and Qi certified if wireless.

You also want to check that the charging plugs are compatible with your sockets. If you’re looking for a fast-charging model, pick one that has 18W or more and with a USB-C port.

Ultimately, it’s hard to go wrong with any of the options on this list. Just pick the one that best fits your needs, and your phone will be fully charged in no time.