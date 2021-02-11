The Best Protective iPhone Cases

iPhones are expensive devices, and when used every day, they quickly become a huge part of your life.

That is, until you drop your smartphone and its glass housing shatters in front of you. In that moment, you wonder, “why do they make these things out of glass?”

Accidents happen; and a phone case can reduce the impact and damage your iPhone may take when dropped—saving you a hefty expense in damages and a lot of tears.

In today’s article, we’re exploring the best protective iPhone cases to keep your smartphone in tiptop condition when you accidentally drop it from your pocket or nudge it off your desk onto the floor.

Top Picks for Protective iPhone Cases

We’ve researched the top 10 protective iPhone cases that are suitable for models ranging from iPhone 11 through the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Each of our picks prioritize shock absorption technology to help prevent damage to your iPhone’s screen and edges, so you can rest easier knowing that these inevitable accidents likely won’t cause permanent damage.

1. Mous Limitless 3.0

341 Reviews Mous Limitless 3.0 ONLY COMPATIBLE WITH iPhone 12 Pro Max

FIRST-CLASS IMPACT PROTECTION - Superior impact-absorbing AiroShock technology and innovative engineering...

The Mous Limitless 3.0 case for iPhone 12 Pro Max features superior impact-resistant Airo Shock technology and innovative engineering to provide excellent protection against drops.

It’s designed with Aramid fiber—a heat-resistant and durable material that was originally designed for the US military. In fact, it’s often used in bulletproof vests because of its excellent resilience and strength.

Aramid fiber is also incredibly lightweight and each fiber is thinner than a human hair. This makes it a great material to use for a phone case.

In addition, the case protects your screen, too. This built-in protector has raised top and bottom edges to cushion your screen without impeding any swiping action.

Furthermore, the Mous Limitless 3.0 also features two slots to store spare sim cards and space for a removable pin tool to keep your accessories safe.

Plus, there are ample accessories to use with this case, such as a wrist strap, which you can attach through the included eyelet.

This provides plenty of conveniences when transporting your iPhone 12.

2. Alto Metro 360 Leather Card Case

Sale 7 Reviews Alto Metro 360 Leather Card Case [Italian Full-grain Aniline Leather] Premium Italian Leather is soft to the touch and easy to grip....

[Slim Wallet Card Holder Case] Quick access to your most used ONE CARD. A smart portable wallet card case...

With models compatible with the iPhone 12 Pro Max or iPhone 12 and 12 pro, this protective case features a soft TPU honeycomb bumper structure that absorbs shocks from up to five-foot drops.

And the cladding on all edges offers plenty of anti-scratch protection for your phone’s screen and camera lens.

It’s made of premium Italian leather that’s soft to the touch while, most importantly, offering an easy grip to prevent drops in the first place. And as this material ages, it develops a unique leather patina that’s personal to the owner.

The Alto Metro 360 case provides a snug fit to your iPhone 12, ensuring that all edges are covered to avoid any scratches and wear and tear on your device.

Additionally, this protective iPhone case can store one credit card or ID on the back of your phone, without creating any bulge, enabling you to carry this phone case into your pocket easily.

3. Urban Armor Gear UAG

790 Reviews Urban Armor Gear UAG Feather-light composite construction cases feature our soft impact resistant core with low profile...

Ultra-responsive oversized tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality....

This is one of the best protective iPhone cases for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro as it has a feather-light composite construction with a soft impact resistant core. This means that it won’t feel heavy in your hands.

Also, the low profile edges create a bounce if your phone drops to the floor, all the while ensuring that the case doesn’t feel too big and bulky. And the perimeter features plenty of grip to help prevent you from dropping your iPhone in the first place.

Most importantly, the case has a military-grade protection with a MIL STD 810G-516.6 certification. This rating means that the case can endure 26 drops from a four-foot height with zero damage.

And for an additional feature, this Urban Armor iPhone 12 case has wireless compatibility, allowing you to charge your phone without a cord as well as make wireless payments via Apple Pay.

4. Snakehive Vintage Wallet

242 Reviews Snakehive Vintage Wallet HANDMADE IN EUROPE WITH GENUINE LEATHER ✅: Our European Nubuck leather has a soft, suede-like finish...

FEATURES AS SMART AS YOUR PHONE ✅: Our wallet cases include 3 card slots, a money slip, full...

Designed for iPhone 12 Pro, this protective case features a leather outer and flexible plastic inner that work in unison to keep your phone both safe and stylish throughout the day.

In particular, the leather outer is designed with a lip to protect your iPhone’s accidental drops, while the TPU inner is designed to cut down on everyday bumps and scratches.

Together, this case provides excellent scratch and drop protection, all while looking classy and stylish.

Thanks to the case’s design, with a wallet style, it clasps shut so your phone’s screen isn’t exposed. This is great for adding an element of protection when storing your phone in your pocket. Not to mention that the case provides storage for your cards, cash and notes.

5. OtterBox Defender Screenless Rugged Case

Sale 15,282 Reviews OtterBox Defender Screenless Rugged Case Compatible with iPhone 11

Multilayer defense: Solid inner shell and soft outer cover (No built in screen protector)

Long considered the market leader for those intent on preserving their iPhone’s like-new condition, the OtterBox Defender case continues to be one of the best protective iPhone out there.

The otterBox Defender will protect your device from accidents, thanks to the tough layers that guard against drops, scrapes, dust, bumps, and grime.

The solid inner shell and soft outer cover provide plenty of cushioning for your phone when it’s in your pocket while always being ready to absorb any impact in the event of an untimely drop.

Furthermore, it’s equipped with port covers to prevent dust and debris from entering nooks and crannies—helping to improve your iPhone 11’s longevity. Plus, the raised edges surround the camera lens for protection should you accidentally drop your phone on the floor.

All the while, you’ll have access to your phone’s buttons, so you can control the volume, hit the mute button, and more without having to remove the case.

6. Spigen Neo Hybrid Case

1,000 Reviews Spigen Neo Hybrid Case Slim, form-fitted and lightweight.

Tactile buttons for solid feedback and an easy press

Designed for iPhone 12 Pro Max, this Spigen Neo Hybrid case boasts a slim, form-fitting design and lightweight fit that hugs your phone while it’s stored in your pocket.

In fact, the case’s design has a frame with cutouts for durability that also allows you to easily access the buttons and mute switch.

Best of all, the case is easy to grip with a non-slip surface that’ll hopefully prevent accidents from happening in the first place.

Most importantly, the case has a shock-absorbing TPU exterior and polycarbonate bumper that prevents damage from sudden drops to the floor.

Although the case has a slim design, its TPU frame keeps the screen and camera contact-free and boasts excellent durability.

7. OtterBox Commuter Case

Sale 19,713 Reviews OtterBox Commuter Case Compatible with iPhone 11

Does not come with a screen protector

If you want the durability OtterBox is known for, but without the bulk of the Defender line of cases, the Commuter may be for you. Compatible with iPhone 11, this case is great for those on the go.

In particular, its thin profile easily slips out of your pocket when you need to quickly check notifications.

Furthermore, the soft inner protects your phone’s screen while it’s stowed in your pocket, while the hard outer layer absorbs any impacts if you accidentally drop it on the floor.

More importantly, it’ll protect your phone from all angles. And although it doesn’t feature a screen protector, the case has a rigged edge that helps to avoid any cracks and scratches to the screen.

All the while, you’ll have access to essential ports and speakers, so the case will never feel like an annoyance when it’s on your phone. But you’ll also receive port covers that prevent dust and debris from entering the components.

8. Spigen Ultra Hybrid

10,214 Reviews Spigen Ultra Hybrid Hybrid technology that is made of a TPU bumper with a durable PC back

Crystal clear transparency flaunts original phone design

For a more subtle iPhone case, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid has a transparent design that still allows you to flaunt your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. It’s a protective iPhone case designed for those who don’t like cases.

It’s equipped with Hybrid technology that utilizes a TPU bumper with a durable PC back. The combination of these materials provide ample protection if you’re notorious for dropping your phone.

Moreover, the raised bezels lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces, helping to eliminate scratches should you place your phone screen-down; a nice touch that not all protective iPhone cases offer.

9. Speck Presidio2

Sale 145 Reviews Speck Products Presidio2 Up to 13-foot drop protection for extreme durability

Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology cushions and protects your phone like an airbag

There are moments in life when your phone ends up dropped from unnatural heights: climbing a ladder, leaning over a balcony, etc. And for times like this, you need the Speck Presidio2 case that offers a 13-foot drop protection for incredible durability.

Most impressively, it’s equipped with Presidio2 Armor Cloud technology that cushions and protects your phone like an airbag does in a car.

This creates a slight bounce if your phone hits the floor to help prevent damage to the glass and electrical components.

In addition, this protective iPhone case offers a soft-touch finish for a sleek and elegant look. It boasts a comfortable feel, and it’s soft in your hands. This material also offers scratch resistance, so you can drag your phone across a desk with few worries.

As with other cases on our list, Spigen designed the Presidio2 with raised bezel screen protection and slim design that allows you to continue using it for wireless charging, so there’s no need to pull it out of the case when it’s time to top up.

10. Spigen Tough Armor

3,975 Reviews Spigen Tough Armor All-new foam technology for an extra layer of shock resistance

Combination of TPU and Polycarbonate for dual protection from drops and scratches

Designed for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, this protective case uses foam technology for an additional layer of shock resistance. Plus, the combination of TPU and polycarbonate offer dual protection against drops and scratches.

This case is exceptional in preventing scratches on the back and screen during everyday use (and even a little bit of abuse).

Furthermore, it’s designed with raised bevel that provides an array of protection when you place your phone down onto a hard surface or if you accidentally drop it on the floor. Your screen should be well-protected in the event of an unexpected drop.

The Winning iPhone Case

We hope you enjoyed reading about the top 10 protective iPhone cases. Not only do these gadgets absorb impact from drops, scratches, and scrapes, but they also enable you to continue using Qi wireless charging technology.

After evaluating all the cases above, we’ve decided to crown the Spigen Neo Hybri case our winner. With a balance of attractive looks and effective drop-protection, the Neo Hybrid is sure to turn heads while allowing you to sell your iPhone for the latest model in a year or so without sacrificing value due to scratches, dings, or chips.

What are your thoughts on our winning iPhone protective cases? Let us know, along with any other recommendations, in the comments.