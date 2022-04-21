10 Best USB-C Docks

Desktop systems provide a comprehensive computing experience, but they lack portability. As a result, laptops are ideal for people who are constantly on the go.

However, the smaller screen and limited ports offered by laptops are major shortfalls. USB-C docks can remedy this by allowing you to have a desktop experience with a laptop footprint.

These docks bridge the gap between desktops and laptops. Some are simple and compact, while others are feature-rich. Ultimately, they can take your laptop’s functionality to new heights.

If you are ready for an upgraded mobile office, here are the best USB-C docks you can buy right now.

Top USB-C Docks

These USB-C docks are a fantastic addition to any compatible laptop or tablet. Check out the features to find out which one best fits your needs.

1. Plugable USB-C Triple Display Dock

Plugable USB-C Triple Display Dock TRIPLE DISPLAY DOCK - With a compatible USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 Mac or Windows laptop, or Windows tablet,...

HDMI and DVI/VGA - Two additional video outputs (1x HDMI & 1x DVI/VGA) and Gigabit Ethernet via...

Plugable is a top-rated brand that produces quality docking stations. The devices it makes are incredibly easy to use.

Simply connect the Plugable USB-C Triple Display Dock to your laptop, and you’re ready to work.

When it’s time to grab your laptop and go, you detach one cable between your laptop and the dock. This eliminates wear and tear from frequently unplugging connections to multiple peripherals.

From a one-cord connection, you can add up to three monitors and create an extended or mirrored display with ease.

The dock connects to a USB-C or Thunderbolt 3 Mac, Windows laptop or Windows tablet. It’s not for use with Chromebook or Linux technology. Plugable’s website has a full list of compatible devices.

This setup is ideal for office applications and web browsing. However, it’s not for entertainment or gaming due to DisplayLink video limitations. There’s no HDCP support.

Overall, this is a versatile device with a small footprint that allows you to maximize your USB, audio and network connections.

Key features:

Thunderbolt 3

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI 2K

HDMI 4K

DVI/VGA

Four USB 3.0

60W charging

Earphone/mic jacks

Pros: Slim design

Sits upright

Vented

Two-year warranty Cons: Not for Chromebooks

No Linux support

Lacks HDCP support

2. Belkin USB-C Hub

Belkin USB-C Hub The Belkin difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Connect multiple devices through the hub to your laptop, including hard drives, monitors, projectors,...

The Belkin USB-C Hub is the perfect solution if you need to connect your laptop to multiple devices. It works with various Apple products, including the iPad Pro 12.9 and MacBook Pro 13.

You can connect a mouse, keyboard, monitor and charge your phone simultaneously. Plus, if you have an SD card you want to transfer data from, this dock can handle that.

Though small, it provides up to 5Gbps of bandwidth transfer, giving you enough speed for even the most demanding applications.

Better yet, you can keep your laptop powered while you’re working with Belkin’s pass-through charging of up to 60W.

If you have spotty WiFi, the 1GB Ethernet port ensures that you always have a reliable internet connection. Just set it up near your gigabit modem.

Do you need to give a presentation that you need to make out in the field? Take your dock along to easily connect with a multimedia system and display in 4K resolution at 30 Hz.

This device is a portable and affordable solution for mobile workers.

Key features:

USB 2.0

USB 3.0

HDMI 4K

Gigabit Ethernet

SD card reader

60W charging

Pros: Affordable

Sustainable brand

Ultra-compact

Apple compatible Cons: Supports one monitor

3. NOVOO 12-in-1 USB-C Hub

Sale NOVOO 12-in-1 USB-C Hub 【Laptop Docking Station Triple Monitor】NOVOO Type C Hub expand triple monitors, HDMI port support up...

【Efficient & Versatile USB C to USB Hub】NOVOO 12 in 1 USB C to USB C adapter offers extra 2* USB 3.0...

The NOVOO 12-in-1 USB-C Hub allows for three monitor connections. For the price, it’s a solid choice for people who need multiple displays.

It features two HDMI ports that support up to a 4K display at 30Hz and one VGA port supporting up to 1080p at 60Hz. Depending on your device, display options will vary.

If you have a Mac, this device only supports mirror and non-mirror displays. It does not extend the display of the source. Windows OS can access mirror and extend modes.

This dock is compact and has built-in storage to protect the USB-C (male) connector when it’s not in use. As a bonus, this also helps prevent damage to the tethered USB-C cord while traveling.

The anodized aluminum body is much more durable than comparable plastic docks. If you need a lightweight and compact solution, this product is worth looking into.

Key features:

2 x USB 2.0

VGA

2 x USB 3.0

3.5mm AUX jack

2 x HDMI 4K

Gigabit Ethernet

SD/TF card readers

100W charging

Pros: Inexpensive

Portable

Wide compatibility

Two-year warranty Cons: Mac OS mirror only

Heats up

Sporadic disconnection

4. ZMUIPNG USB-C Docking Station

Sale 1,735 Reviews ZMUIPNG USB-C Docking Station USB C Docking Station 14 IN 1: With this laptop docking station, you can easily fulfill your daily use by...

Docking Station Dual Monitor 2 HDMI (4k)&Triple Monitor VGA (1080P): This dell docking station will help...

The ZMUIPNG USB-C Docking Station is a productivity sidekick to be reckoned with. It offers 14 connections so that you can hook up everything you need quickly and easily.

From one USB-C connection, you can set up three monitors. Two HDMI ports support 4K resolution, and one VGA port supports 1080p.

Depending on the operating system, you will get different capabilities. Windows offers greater flexibility in mirror and extend modes than Mac. It works with Windows 10/8.1/8/7 and macOS 10.9 or later.

Although it works with various laptops, certain brands like Dell and HP do not allow pass-through charging. Type C devices can get up to 100W of charging power.

If you are looking for a multiple-monitor or high-end TV setup and plenty of ports to connect your peripherals, this dock provides an excellent solution on a budget.

Key features:

USB-C data transfer port

2 x USB 2.0

3 x USB 3.0

HDMI 4K 30 Hz

HDMI 4K 60 Hz

VGA

Gigabit Ethernet

SD/TF card readers

3.5mm AUX jack

100W charging

Pros: Affordable

Good build quality

Wide compatibility Cons: Short connecting cable

VGA use limits 4K display

Logitech peripherals won’t work

5. OWC USB-C Travel Dock

OWC USB-C Travel Dock 5 ports of connectivity

Display connections up to 4K resolution

The OWC USB-C Travel Dock is a mini-hub with big features. It’s a versatile device that delivers high-speed data performance and up to 100W of pass-through power.

With five ports, it can import data and connect to computers, tablets and phones equipped with USB-C or Thunderbolt 3.

This dock has a built-in gigabit Ethernet port with an RJ-45 connector. It’s a must-have for productivity, ensuring a fast internet connection, uninterrupted downloads and reliable file transfers.

Also, it’s bus-powered, meaning that no adapter is needed. Instead, the port on your laptop gives power to the dock. This comes in handy when you’re not near a wall outlet.

Although it’s made for travel, it can act as a stationary hub. It’s an inexpensive way to turn your laptop or tablet into a mobile office in minutes.

Key features:

2 x USB 3.2 5Gb/s Type-A

HDMI 4K

SD card reader

Gigabit Ethernet

100W charging

Pros: Compact, portable

Thunderbolt 3 compatible

Dock ejector

Two-year warranty

Built-in USB-C cable Cons: Supports one display

Short cable

6. Anker Docking Station

Anker Docking Station Huge Expansion: Equipped with an 85W laptop-charging USB-C port, an 18W Power Delivery USB-C port, a...

Simultaneous Charging: Connect your laptop to the 85W USB-C port and connect your phone or other mobile...

The Anker 575 USB-C Docking Station works with multiple devices. It has a small footprint and offers 13 connections to get you completely set up.

This device features a USB-C port that supports DisplayPort Alt Mode for direct connections to monitors. You can support three monitors, but there are some limitations with native resolution.

The sweet spot is a dual monitor setup with HDMI if you want a native 4K display. Adding VGA for the third monitor degrades the visual experience.

With this dock, you’ll also get an 85W laptop-charging USB-C port and an 18W power delivery USB-C port. You can charge your laptop and phone at the same time.

This USB-C dock is compatible with macOS 10/12 or later, iPadOS and Windows 8/10/11 systems. With Apple devices, you’ll be limited to mirror displays. Windows offers mirrored and extended displays.

As a Thunderbolt 3-compatible dock, the Anker 575 offers exceptional functionality in a slim design. It’s a wise choice for T3 and USB-C laptops when you want a big workstation without the hassle.

Key features:

USB-C data port

3 x USB-A

2 x HDMI 4K

VGA

DisplayPort

Gigabit Ethernet RJ45

SD/microSD card readers

3.5mm AUX port

85W+18W charging

Pros: Sleek design

Slim and lightweight

18-month warranty

Power adapter included Cons: Expensive

Not for older devices

7. Anker USB-C Docking Station

Anker USB-C Docking Station Expanded Connectivity: Equipped with 2 USB-C Power Delivery ports, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, 3 USB-A...

Powerful Charging: Supports up to 60W charging for your laptop via the USB-C upstream port. You can also...

The Anker USB-C Docking Station is a useful addition to any home office. Whether you are mobile or stationary, you’ll find this 9-in-1 dock incredibly useful.

With nine ports, this device can turn your laptop into a full-fledged desktop. You can connect dual monitors, a mouse and a keyboard while still having room for other peripherals.

It supports high-speed charging for your laptop from the USB-C upstream port.

The power delivery port can charge your smartphone, while the front-facing USB-A port can charge smartwatches, headphones and other small devices.

Better yet, data transfer is fast. In fact, you can expect speeds of up to 5Gbps.

Overall, it’s a moderately-priced dock that’s suitable for most users.

Key features:

2 x USB-C power delivery ports

3 x USB-A

Gigabit Ethernet

HDMI 4K

DisplayPort

3.5mm AUX jack

20W/60W charging

Pros: Multiple USB ports

Easy to use

Sturdy build

Includes 100W adapter Cons: Not Linux compatible

No Chrome OS support

8. UtechSmart Triple Display USB Type C

Sale UtechSmart Triple Display USB Type C Industry-leading pioneers with the worldwide patent: this is the first Triple display capable USB C hub...

Triple display flexibility: Triple display modes Boost your efficiency 3 times. UtechSmart triple display...

The UtechSmart USB-C Hub can turn any laptop into a complete workstation. Connect up to three monitors to boost efficiency at work or immerse yourself in play.

This hub is compatible with macOS X, Windows 7/8/10, Linux and Chrome OS.

It supports single and dual HDMI displays up to 3840×2160 at 30Hz or triple displays up to 1920×1080 at 60Hz.

With macOS and Chrome OS, you’ll get mirror displays. Windows offers mirror and extended desktop modes.

This USB-C dock is equipped with a next-generation intelligent microchip. It provides multiple safety features, including internal overload protection, over-voltage protection and temperature protection.

In a nutshell, this is an ideal device for office work and entertainment. The ultra-portable design boasts fast transfer speeds as well as a simple plug-and-play setup at a reasonable price.

Key features:

Thunderbolt 3

2 x USB 3.0, 2.0, 4K

VGA

Gigabit Ethernet RJ45

SD/TF card readers

87W charging

Pros: Affordable

Wide compatibility

Built-in safety features Cons: Glitchy performance

Short cord

9. Plugable USB-C Dock

Plugable USB-C Dock POWERFUL USB-C DOCK - Power up your productivity with a single 4K HDMI output (supports 4K 30Hz,...

SMALL-SCALE DESIGN - This USB C docking station offers a sleek and minimal form factor which means saving...

The Plugable USB-C UD-CAM Dock is a great way to add ports and power to your laptop. The small-scale design saves desk space and minimizes clutter.

While it’s already compact, it includes a VESA mount to store the dock behind a monitor. This creates a cleaner look for your workspace.

The dock is compatible with USB-C ports that support both video and charging or Thunderbolt 3 systems. It works with macOS, Chrome OS and Windows 11/10/8.x/7.

While you can only connect one monitor, the dock delivers native 4K performance. This is thanks to the VESA DisplayPort Alt Mode over USB-C, which enables a direct handshake with the host graphics processor.

A standout feature of this dock is the power delivery. It boasts up to 85W to charge your laptop or large-screen tablet.

This is an ideal dock if you have a few items to connect but really want the added power. Its performance is suitable for a simple setup.

Key features:

Thunderbolt 3

3 x USB 3.0

HDMI 4K

Gigabit Ethernet

85W charging

3.5mm AUX jack

100W power adapter

Pros: Compact

Great power delivery

VESA mount included

Two-year warranty Cons: No SD card reader

Lacks legacy USB 3.0

No DisplayPort monitors

10. J5create USB-C Dock

113 Reviews J5create USB-C Dock SUPPORTS HDMI / VGA / DISPLAYPORT: Connect simultaneously to 3 displays through HDMI, DisplayPort, and...

100W PD FAST CHARGING: Charge your device at the fastest speed possible. The USB port supports power...

There’s a lot to like about the J5create USB-C Dock. It has a unique form factor and 13 ports to connect everything you need.

You can place it wherever you like because it’s extremely thin. However, if you want to minimize clutter, it’s designed to sit under the back of your laptop.

All ports face in the same direction, creating a clean look when multiple cords are plugged in. A rubber pad underneath keeps it from moving around.

The double-sided storage for the 1.5-foot Type C cable means you can orient the dock on the left, right, rear or front of your laptop.

It’s possible to connect up to three displays for macOS and Windows-based laptops. You’ll enjoy a full-sized workstation with HDMI, VGA and DisplayPort connections.

Plus, it offers 100W power delivery and up to 40Gbps data transfer speeds. The three USB 3.0 ports provide speeds up to 5Gbps.

This is an affordable solution that will help you take your laptop or compatible tablet to the next level of productivity and fun.

Key features:

3 x USB 3.0

USB-C 3.1

PD Type C

2 x HDMI 4K

DisplayPort

VGA

SD/microSD readers

Gigabit Ethernet

3.5mm AUX jack

100W charging

Pros: Affordable

Flexible placement

Two-year warranty

Anti-theft feature Cons: No DisplayPort MST

Longevity issues

Summary

Finding the right USB-C dock can be a challenge. It requires some patience and research.

Just because you have a USB-C slot on your laptop does not mean that every docking device is compatible. You’ll need to ask questions and understand what type of USB slots you have.

If you’re looking for pass-through charging to power your laptop, make sure the wattage is adequate. Or, if you want to add monitors, you’ll need to understand which docks support your native resolution.

Taking the time to understand a USB-C dock’s capability to deliver what you need will ensure you end up with the right device.