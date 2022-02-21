10 Best Speaker Docks

Speaker docks are great for connecting your digital music playlists to the real world. But how do you go about choosing the best device?

With a wide range of connection sizes, functions, models and prices, it can seem impossible to find the perfect option for your listening needs.

The good news is that, whether you want a standalone unit or a combined product, there’s a speaker dock out there for you.

Our list of the best speaker docks can help you find a product that will have you rocking out to your favorite tunes in no time.

Top Speaker Docks

Depending on your budget, connectivity needs and the features you are interested in, the best speaker dock can vary. Here are our top picks to help you with your search.

1. Bose SoundDock XT Speaker

Bose SoundDock XT Speaker Works with and charges iPod and iPhone models with an Apple Lightning connector

Auxiliary input lets you play other audio devices

The SoundDock XT boasts sophisticated styling, impressive sound and convenient charging for your iPhone when docked or plugged into a wall outlet.

At only 2.6 pounds, its super-sleek and compact form makes it ideal for the office, family room or den. It has a modern aesthetic that will look great anywhere.

Meanwhile, the full-range audio performance from the innovative acoustic design makes the SoundDock XT a welcome addition to your space.

Simply place your iPhone on the dock connector and watch this unit fill the room with rich, Bose sound.

Features:

Apple Lightning connector

Audio playback

Volume and playback control

Integrated charging system

3.5mm auxiliary input

Digital Signal Processing (DSP)

Device compatibility – iPhone and iPhone models introduced in 2012 or later

Pros Small footprint

Convenient volume control

Easy to use

Great sound quality

Highly portable Cons Limited color combos available

2. Bose SoundDock Series III

Bose SoundDock Series III Color Category: Black, Wi-Fi Built-in: Not Available

Headphone Jack: Yes, Input(s): Lightning

If you have the latest iPhone or iPod, you can enjoy your favorite tunes straight from the SoundDock Series III. This speaker is equipped with the legendary Bose sound.

Weighing only 4.65 pounds, this unit is light enough to carry from room to room. That said, it delivers surprisingly spacious and full sound.

Better yet, the SoundDock Series III comes with a remote to conveniently control your iPhone from anywhere in the room.

Plus, there’s an auxiliary input to allow you to connect your other portable devices. This means that it is compatible with older iPhones and iPods if you have the right adapter.

While it’s on the larger side, this speaker comes in black, white, silver and purple. The various color choices ensure that it fits in seamlessly with your decor.

Features:

AC adapter

Mini-jack auxiliary

Lightning connector dock

Built-in automatic charger

Device compatibility – iPhone 5, 5th generation iPod touch, 7th generation iPod nano, and newer iPods/iPhones

Pros Excellent Bose sound

Compact design

Convenient, remote control

Available in vibrant colors Cons No equalizer

No Bluetooth support

3. iHOME iBTW38

iHOME iBTW38 Wireless fast charging for iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 Samsung Galaxy S8 | S8+ | Note8

Wirelessly stream audio from Bluetooth-enabled devices,Built-in EXB bass enhancement for bigger, bolder...

Landing a spot in our best speaker docks roundup is the iHOME iBTW38. Measuring only 8.67 x 4.77 x 3.47 inches, this unit is tiny and weighs a mere 1.85 pounds.

In spite of its smaller size and weight, it packs a punch.

This speaker can wirelessly charge a range of devices, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 plus the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8.

On top of that, it can wirelessly stream music from Bluetooth-enabled devices. What’s more, the product features integrated EBX bass enhancements to give you bigger, bolder bass.

Additionally, when you don’t want to charge your devices wirelessly, the USB port will come in handy.

To top it off, there is even a speakerphone with voice echo cancellation and an integrated mic with answer/ end controls.

Features:

Built-in alarm

Qi wireless charging

Dual speakers

Compatibility with melody voice music app

USB port

Bluetooth connectivity

Device compatibility – iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note8

Pros Easy to set

Fast charging

Bright clock display

Rich bass Cons Loud alarm tones

4. AMPULLA Masdio Bluetooth Speaker

AMPULLA Masdio Bluetooth Speaker Concise Design bedside lamp – Wireless charger, Bluetooth speaker and desk lamp are combined in Light...

Wireless Speaker – Light of Tree bedside lamp has further optimized the speaker, delivering crystal...

The AMPULLA Masdio is a speaker dock with a unique look that sets it apart from other products on our list.

It flaunts a well-thought-out bedside lamp design to spruce up your decor. The dock even has a dimming light that illuminates behind the cherry wood for a calming ambiance.

Plus, it works with your iPhone or Samsung device to belt out music via the wireless speaker.

The best part? This speaker is optimized to deliver crystal clear, full-range sound that wafts and lingers in your room.

As an added bonus, you don’t have to worry about your device running out of juice. The speaker can efficiently charge your phone without the inconvenience of tangling cords thanks to Qi charging.

For added peace of mind, this device comes with a 12-month warranty.

Features:

Bluetooth speaker

Wireless charger

One-touch operation

Sleep mode

Stepless control

Device compatibility – iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, XS MAX, XS, XR, X, 8, 8 plus, Galaxy Note 20, 20 Plus, S21, S21 Plus, S20, S10, Note10 and S9

Pros High-quality build

Unique design

Two light color temperatures

Digital clock

Affordable Cons Lamp could be brighter

5. Azpen Dockall D100

Azpen Dockall D100 WIRELESS CHARGER: 3 charging coils allows the DockAll to charge compatible phones vertical or horizontal....

BLUETOOTH SPEAKERS: an exceptional dual-Bluetooth speaker system with 5 Watts of premium HD sound per...

The Dockall D100 deserves mention among the best speaker docks thanks to its revolutionary features and capabilities.

It comes with a Bluetooth-enabled speaker system to deliver five watts of premium HD sound per speaker.

Also, this dock has an integrated mic that can double up as a speakerphone.

The Dockall weighs 12.32 ounces. It is small enough to carry around during your camping trip or outdoor adventure.

Since it supports the upright positioning of your device, it’s easy to play music, watch movies or use Skype.

Additionally, when you’re using this unit, you can charge your devices wirelessly via the Tri-coil technology.

Features:

Multiple USB ports

Ambient light bar

Wireless charging

Built-in Bluetooth speakers

Device compatibility – iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, LG and more

Pros Great sound

Hands-free operation

Convenient front panel controls

Reads SD cards Cons Doesn’t charge as fast

6. Altec Lansing IMW580

Altec Lansing IMW580 Power on the Go: Qi-Certified Wireless Charging and USB charging ports keep your devices powered up.

Everything Proof: Waterproof, Dustproof, Sandproof and it floats! Use in the shower, at the beach,...

Rugged and waterproof, the IMW580 not only floats on water but can project sound at a relatively high volume. It is one of the best speakers for outdoor use, including parties or gatherings.

This unit also comes with various accessories. One useful accessory is a mounting for bikes so that you can take it with you on your biking expeditions.

We love the product’s strategically placed power buttons that also double as play/pause control. You can even use them to answer or end calls.

The speaker’s performance is impressive as well. It can play music for up to 30 hours straight from up to a distance of 100 feet away.

In addition, this speaker dock is Bluetooth enabled, so you can play it with your iPad, iPod, iPhone or Android device.

Features:

Qi wireless charging

Voice assistant integration

3.5mm Aux-in jack

USB port

IP67 waterproof rating

Device compatibility – iOS and Android as well as Windows devices like Chromebooks

Pros Durable

Decent volume

Speakerphone functionality

Includes mounting kit Cons Deep bass causes distortion

7. Belkin SoundForm

148 Reviews Belkin SoundForm Acoustics by Devialet: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound...

Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology brings absolute fidelity and exceptional performance in a...

Belkin is known for making high-quality products, and the SoundForm speaker dock is no different.

This unit uses Speaker Matching technology for amazingly accurate sound. It’s impressive for such a compact speaker. The dock plays loudly, with deep, accurate bass.

Meanwhile, the “push-push” woofer design eliminates unwanted vibrations for clear audio at any volume level.

Less vibration keeps your phone from bouncing while charging. Plus, the charging cradle is designed so that your phone sits securely in place.

The SoundForm Smart Speaker supports Google Assistant for convenient voice control. It also comes with built-in Chromecast functionality for multi-room audio connectivity.

Better yet, its clean white and gray design conveys a modern feel that should fit in well with almost any decor.

Features:

Integrated Wi-Fi

Built-in Bluetooth

Three-inch side-firing woofers

1 -3/8 full-range driver

40-20,000 Hz frequency response

Device compatibility – iOS and Android devices

Pros Compact design

Reasonable pricing

Great sound quality Cons Tends to lose connectivity

8. Altec Lansing Octave

Altec Lansing Octave MODERN SPEAKER: In the spirit of modernity, this bluetooth speaker is both good-looking and versatile. It...

HOUSE TRAINED: We designed this bluetooth speaker for the indoors. Its simple, sleek design fits anywhere...

The Altec Lansing Octave promises a terrific audio experience with its Bluetooth stereo speaker system.

It wraps a phone docking station, radio, alarm clock and wireless charger into one convenient gadget.

This unit boasts the powerful Qi technology to keep your phone’s battery charged while blasting your tunes.

Perfect for business trips or college overnights, the portable Lansing Octave has everything you need to keep the party rocking.

With this device, you won’t have to worry about oversleeping. The built-in alarm will wake you up on time the next morning.

As a bonus, this speaker dock is splash-proof. In addition, it can deliver up to eight hours of battery life with a connectivity range of up to 100 feet.

Features:

IPX4 waterproof rating

Qi wireless charging

Eight hours of playtime on Bluetooth

Siri and Google voice assistant

Device compatibility – iOS and Android devices

Pros Multipurpose functionality

Long-lasting battery

Stylish design

Moderately priced Cons Charging cradle not adjustable

9. Dornlat Portable Dock

Sale Cavalier WiFi Home Speaker 【TRUE PORTABLE DOCKING SPEAKER】Wireless Bluetooth speaker with stand function makes it convenient to...

【BLUETOOTH AND AUX INPUT】Standard 3.5 mm Auxiliary input for you to connect external non-Bluetooth...

The Dornlat is one of the best speaker docks on this list if you’re on a tight budget.

It sports a unique design that is optimized to give you powerful audio whether you’re watching a movie or listening to music.

Aesthetically, its stylish, clean lines and small footprint enable this sleek black unit to sit beautifully in your space.

The Dornlat can deliver up to 10 hours of playtime for on-the-go convenience despite its size.

It even has a card slot for your iPad, iPhone or Mini tablet. Other notable highlights include Bluetooth connectivity and the 3.5 mm auxiliary input to connect non-Bluetooth devices.

For extra peace of mind, this speaker dock offers a 12-month warranty as well as a 30-day free exchange window.

Features:

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 10 meters of connectivity

Three watts power output

10 hours play duration at 60% volume

Device compatibility – Virtually all smartphones and tablets

Pros Sleek, portable design

Amazing sound

Easy operation

Durable aluminum stand

Universal device compatibility

Affordable Cons No integrated volume control

10. Monster Retro Speaker Dock

Monster Retro Speaker Dock 30 Watts of audio perfect for any room

Built-in Wireless Fast Qi Charger

The Monster Retro Speaker Dock is as powerful as they come. Weighing in at seven pounds, it blasts 30 watts of sound. This makes it a perfect pick for indoor and outdoor use.

On top of that, it comes with a wireless built-in fast Qi charger to keep your devices charged.

The unit is compatible with the Monster Zone app as well. This allows you to control your playlist easily.

What’s more, the app even allows you to sync alarms and alerts from your smartphone quickly.

This speaker looks good and incorporates a retro vibe into its aesthetic. It features a classic design with a wood finish to blend perfectly with your décor.

Features:

Fast Qi charger

30 Watts audio

Nostalgic design

USB input

App control

Device compatibility – iOS and Android devices

Pros Great for home use

Supports intuitive gestures

Durable wood finish Cons Poor FM radio reception

Summary

There’s nothing quite like jamming out to your favorite songs and artists. The ability to connect your devices to speaker docks and access your digital playlists is the key to making this a reality.

While the choice of one model over the other depends on your specific needs, they all have what it takes to deliver a solid performance.

Furthermore, most come with an auxiliary port, so you can still use them with other devices that aren’t Bluetooth enabled.

Figure out which one is the best option for you, then enjoy blasting your favorite tunes.