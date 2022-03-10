10 Best WiFi 6 Routers

Ensuring your computer and devices are getting fast access to the internet is important. WiFi 6 routers recently hit the market, bringing faster speeds and more efficient connections to maximize your time spent surfing the web.

If you’ve been curious about upgrading your internet browsing experience, we’ve found the top WiFi 6 routers for you to add to your tech arsenal.

Top WiFi 6 Routers

With many routers to choose from, finding the best one for your needs might seem complicated. Fortunately, it doesn’t have to be. WiFi 6 routers offer faster speeds and here are our top picks currently on the market.

1. NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream AX5400 WiFi 6 Router

The NETGEAR Nighthawk 6-Stream is a fantastic router if you need a lot of speed. This router works with all internet providers and can replace your current router as long as you have a separate modem to help with connecting.

The device is simple to set up. It connects to existing equipment and is easy to customize. Users can also use the Nighthawk app to test speed, manage settings and monitor their data usage.

Wired Ethernet ports are also available in case your device doesn’t have WiFi capabilities.

Overall, this is a fantastic router for any of your internet needs. The speeds provided are fantastic for gaming, streaming, working from home and any other need that you may have.

Key Features:

5.4Gbps, AX5400 WiFi 6

Covers up to 2,500 sq. ft.

Works with all internet providers up to 1Gbps

USB, LAN and WAN ports

1.5GHz triple-core processor

256MB flash

512MB RAM

Supports WPA2/WPA3 wireless security protocols

Pros Wired compatibility

High-speed

Easy to use Cons Somewhat pricey

2. TP-Link WiFi 6 A1500

TP-Link is a well-known brand in routers and home tech. This particular option won the J.D. Power Award for highest customer satisfaction in 2017 and 2019.

Coming equipped with WiFi 6, this router will drastically increase the speed and efficiency of your entire network.

Triple-core processing with a 1.5GHz tri-core processor helps ensure that communications between your router and other devices are as smooth as possible.

If you have an older network, this router also provides backward compatibility with Archer AX10 and all previous 802.11 standards. It’s a great device to upgrade your network without having to break the bank.

As a whole, there are little to no flaws to mention. If you’re looking for a dual-band WiFi 6 router, this might be as far as you need to look.

Key Features:

WiFi and Ethernet

1.5GHz triple-core processor

Dual-band router

Pros Affordable price

Backward compatibility

Triple-core processing Cons Only supports 5 GHz frequency

3. TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6

If you are looking for something a bit more intense, this is the option for you. The TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 is generally considered the high-budget version of the previously mentioned A1500.

As a result, you should expect to pay significantly more. In fact, you’ll pay twice as much as you would for the A1500.

Fortunately, that extra price gets you a much higher speed and support for 8K streaming.

Stable, extensive coverage can spread throughout most homes without the need for secondary boosters. You can also connect more devices on average than most other routers.

There are even a few benefits on the construction side. More vents on this router help keep the inside cooler and dispense heat. This increases the performance of the router and lengthens its lifespan by preventing overheating or damage.

TP-Link Homeshield also helps to boost your cybersecurity. Basic parental controls, weekly reports, IoT device identification and more are available to customize your control over your system.

Key Features:

WiFi and Ethernet

5400 Mbps for 8K Streaming

Multiple vents for cooling

Pros Comprehensive cybersecurity

High-speed

Supports many devices Cons Expensive

4. NETGEAR 4-Stream

This router is one that you can operate easily with NETGEAR’s Nighthawk app. Settings, speed, data usage and privacy are all monitored within the app for your convenience.

You can also use parental controls to ensure that your children aren’t wandering where they shouldn’t.

With fast AX1800 gigabit speed and WiFi 6, you’ll have no difficulties streaming, gaming or using video chats. It’s also compatible with any internet service provider and can provide coverage for more than 20 devices within a 1,500 square feet radius.

Bringing solid speeds, great controls and wide coverage, this is a fantastic general router. No matter what you intend to use your internet coverage for, the NETGEAR 4-Stream can fulfill your needs.

Key Features:

WiFi and Ethernet

Dual-band frequencies

Extremely easy setup

4 x 1G Ethernet ports

Pros Supports 20+ devices

Relatively low price

Quality-of-life controls and features Cons Only covers up to 1,500 square feet

5. Speedefy WiFi 6 Router AX1800 Smart WiFi

The Speedefy WiFi 6 Router AX1800 offers a four-stream dual-band and 1.5GHz quad-core. This router packs everything you need for a solid, quick connection.

Streaming, gaming and running smart devices are all easily accomplished with this router.

OFDMA and MU-MIMO reduce latency considerably. With four high-gain antennas and a front-end module chipset, you’ll have wide coverage.

Plus, the Speedefy WiFi 6 Router supports up to 40 devices and 2,500 square feet.

Simply put, it’s a fantastic router that can fit your wired or wireless needs. Strong encryption tools and parental controls help keep private things private without inconveniencing other users.

It’s a strong choice for general use without any sacrifices to your network.

Key Features:

Supports up to 40 devices

Covers up to 2,500 square feet

4 x 1G Ethernet ports

Dual-band frequencies

Pros Massive coverage

Decent speed

Easy to use

Strong security options Cons Not as fast as some competitors

Linksys is a popular name in connectivity home tech. This router is one of the smartest buys you can make from their huge catalog.

The Linksys E8450 provides wireless connection for up to 25 devices in 2,500 square feet. A quick and easy installment process uses browser-based settings so that you don’t have to fumble with strange controls or download an app.

Better yet, 24/7 customer support is available for any issues.

With twice the bandwidth, the 2.5Ghz and 5Ghz signals allow you to pick your frequency for top speed and to avoid clogs. Parental controls are also available to keep things under control if needed.

Additionally, this is the smallest of the Linksys routers in this vein. Linksys has other options for 5,000 feet/50 devices, 7,500 feet/75 devices and 10,000 feet/100 devices.

However, if you need to support a larger area than this device allows, consider upgrading.

Key Features:

Multiple devices for varying needs

Supports 25 devices

Covers up to 2,500 square feet

Only supports WiFi

Pros High-speed

Dual-channel

Solid support Cons Wireless only

7. Reyee Whole Home Mesh WiFi System AX3200

The Reyee Whole Home Mesh WiFi System AX3200 offers two frequency bands for you to use to avoid a bandwidth clog. You can switch to 5Ghz for “fat pipe and high-speed access” or use 2.4Ghz for better range across multiple rooms.

This router focuses on penetrating walls with its signals to provide as much coverage as possible.

With this feature, you won’t have to worry about being on a different floor or room from your router. You’ll have full, complete coverage regardless of how much drywall is between you and the signal.

WiFi signals are also expandable using the “Seamless Roaming” technology. Devices can connect to and boost the signal to create a “mesh” of signals. Doing so boosts coverage considerably, and the setting will stay around after being canceled.

Key Features:

Dual-band frequencies

Penetrates walls with stronger signal

2,500 square feet signal

Pros Mesh signal boosting

Wall-penetrating signals

Wide coverage Cons Average speed

8. TP-Link AX6600 WiFi 6 Router Archer AX90

If two bands don’t sound like enough for how many devices you have, this might be the router for you. The TP-Link AX6600 WiFi 6 provides tri-band, including two 5Ghz channels and a 2.4 GHz.

There are also multiple ports for USB and Ethernet connection to ensure everything you have can easily connect.

The TP-Link HomeShield helps keep your home network safe with IoT protection. Security scans, monthly reports, device identification and parental controls are available with this mammoth device.

Overall, this is a fantastic option if you don’t mind spending a pretty penny on your router. It’s pricey, but it will provide fantastic, reliable and safe coverage across your entire home.

Key Features:

Eight antennas for massive signal

Dual-band frequencies

WiFi, USB, and Ethernet connection

Pros Wide coverage

Great security

Supports a wide volume of devices Cons Higher priced than most

9. Tenda RX9 Pro

If the above seems like overkill to you, the Tenda RX9 is likely enough to fulfill your needs. At a relatively modest price, this dual-band 5Ghz/2.4Ghz router provides a better connection experience focused on lowering lag and latency.

Using Target Wake Up Time (TWT) technology, this router reduces energy consumption. Rather than staying on while you sleep or are away from home, the router saves energy by turning on when you’re usually active.

The benefit of this feature is that you won’t be running the device unnecessarily. This means less energy consumption and a longer product lifespan.

Overall, this router isn’t quite as powerful. However, it’s affordable and offers great performance. If you aren’t using your internet constantly, it’s a good option.

Key Features:

Dual-band frequencies

Only WiFi capable

Low cost

Pros Saves energy

Solid connection Cons Weaker than other options

Not as good for constant use

Linksys makes solid products, so it’s no surprise they have another device on our list. Using the same Intelligent Mesh Technology as our earlier entry, this device provides coverage up to 3,000 square feet for 40 or more devices.

The WiFi 6 can support up to 8K streaming, gaming and video calls. Maximized WiFi speed helps to get rid of any and all dead zones in your home.

Overall, this is a fantastic option for high-speed and wide coverage. That said, it doesn’t offer much that other options here don’t also offer.

Key Features:

WiFi and Ethernet capabilities

Dual-band frequencies

Covers up to 3,000 feet

Supports 40+ devices

Pros High coverage

Expandable for future-proofing Cons Average speed

Why Use WiFi 6 Router

WiFi 6 isn’t just a gimmick. It provides a number of fantastic improvements over its predecessors.

On the recognition side of things, you’d likely better know it as 802.11ax, counter to its predecessor 802.11ac.

One of the most basic improvements is that the new naming conventions help make it more user-friendly for people who aren’t as tech-savvy. Simpler names and serial numbers help differentiate models, making researching and picking a device easier.

Of course, the technical end has some improvements as well. One of the most dominant is the faster speeds and throughput options that WiFi 6 offers. After all, there wouldn’t be much of a reason to switch over if it was only for easier names.

Battery life is also helped immensely by WiFi 6. Laptops and other mobile devices like phones and tablets can connect more efficiently, saving battery life. It even reduces the strain on the router itself, helping to prolong its lifespan.

Finally, most WiFi 6 routers also bring a higher bandwidth or multi-channel options. Doing so allows the router to support more devices and lowers the chance of a bandwidth bottleneck.

If you’ve ever struggled to get a connection because someone else was streaming or downloading something, you’ll appreciate WiFi 6.

Summary

Whether you’re switching to WiFi 6 for a better connection, more bandwidth or longer battery life for your devices, you’re making a great choice by upgrading.

As you make your selection, evaluate your budget, the speeds you want and the connection options you need. These considerations will help you find the perfect product for you.

Ultimately, any of these WiFi 6 routers will do a wonderful job of improving your home connectivity.