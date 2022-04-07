10 Best Gigabit Modems

Few things are more frustrating than staring at your phone or computer for minutes while you’re waiting for a web page to load. Fortunately, a gigabit modem can help solve this problem.

These devices have cutting-edge technologies that speed up your internet to make browsing, online gaming and movie streaming seamless.

Before deciding on a product, check its maximum speed, broadband standard, ports, build quality and whether it is compatible with your internet service provider.

If this sounds overwhelming, don’t worry. To make the decision easier for you, we compiled a list of the best gigabit modems.

Top Gigabit Modems

Depending on your budget, speed needs and usage habits, there’s a modem out there for you. Here are the best gigabit modems that are worth your money.

1. Netgear CM1000

The Netgear CM1000 is a high-performing gigabit modem that lets you enjoy high-speed connectivity from your internet service provider (ISP). It features the latest DOCSIS 3.1, which provides you with fast and reliable connections.

This model’s reduced packet latency ensures less lag time, giving you a smooth experience when gaming online or downloading HD movies.

It delivers a speed of up to one Gbps for COX and Spectrum ISPs and up to 800 Gbps for Comcast Xfinity. This provides you with adequate bandwidth to cater to your most demanding internet tasks.

With a diamond-shaped design that stands vertically upright, it is eye-catching and easily blends in with most interior décor. It also provides you with placement flexibility if you have a cramped entertainment setup in your home.

The five green LEDs update you on your network status for continuous performance.

Although the modem has a cooling fan, the outer shell has triangular openings that allow effective air pass-through. These prevent the chipset and other fragile components from overheating.

Installation takes less than ten minutes, even if you have little to no experience connecting gigabit modems. In addition, this device works with any WiFi router.

Key features:

Five green LEDs

Diamond-shaped design

Compatible with any WiFi router

Pros: Packs innovative technologies

Straightforward setup process

Useful 32×8 channel bonding Cons: One Ethernet port

2. ARRIS Surfboard G34

ARRIS Surfboard G34 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Cable Modem & AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Router, Approved for Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity & Others

Experience better network performance with Wi-Fi 6. The G34 provides Wi-Fi speeds up to 3000 Mbps for a...

For a feature-packed gigabit modem that makes running bandwidth-hungry applications and home tech appliances easy, consider the ARRIS Surfboard G34.

The device’s dual-band WiFi support enables it to broadcast 2.4GHz and 5GHz signals for less network interference.

This model’s 5GHz band works well with demanding home equipment but operates at a short distance, while the 2.4GHz is suitable for surfing the internet in a larger area.

Onboard are the WPA-PSK and WPA2-PSK security protocols, which allow you to operate on a secure network. They support the latest encryption standards to prevent unauthorized users from accessing your private data.

The hardened plastic body has rounded edges and a glossy exterior, giving the ARRIS Surfboard G34 a stylish look. It sits nicely in your preferred spot, making it an excellent addition to most modern homes.

This modem is equipped with four one gigabit ethernet ports. These provide a direct cable connection to your gaming console, TV and computer.

It works with the SURFboard Central app, which has an intuitive interface and convenient dashboard to help you manage your network. Furthermore, you can set parental controls, manage connected devices and enable guest WiFi.

Key features:

WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK security protocols

Dual-band WiFi

Four one-Gigabit Ethernet ports

DOCSIS 3.1 technology

Pros: User-friendly

Easy management

High-performing multi-processor

Durable and stylish body Cons: No link aggregation

3. Motorola MB8611

The Motorola MB8611 is a power-packed gigabit modem that allows you to enjoy fast internet speeds.

It has a DOCSIS 3.1 function that uses an advanced signal processing technique to reduce packet latency. This means that you’ll experience minimal lag when playing online games and making VoIP calls.

There’s also a Broadcom processor coupled with 512MB of RAM for boosting network speeds.

This gigabit modem has an active queue management (AQM) function, which manages frequent fluctuations and delays. It brings fast load times for web traffic while enhancing your experience when attending video conferences.

The 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port allows you to enjoy an upstream speed of 800Mbps. Such fast and reliable internet connections ensure high response times when using your gaming console, computer and other devices.

Its well-ventilated layout on the side pushes hot air out and allows cool air to flow in, so your modem functions smoothly, even when under pressure. Also, the front part has five reporting lights that help you identify your network’s status.

Additionally, you’ll have an easy time setting this modem because it includes a detailed user guide.

Key features:

2.5 Gbps Ethernet Port

Multi-processor technology

Active Queue Management function

Five status-reporting LEDs

Pros: Easy to configure

Multi-Gigabit support

Fewer chances of overheating Cons: Some disconnect issues

4. NETGEAR CM700

The NETGEAR CM700 lets you enjoy an ultra-fast internet speed of up to 1.4 Gbps. It provides a smooth experience when downloading and uploading content.

This product has a powerful processor with four independent cores that deliver high-level internet performance. You’ll have no problem handling demanding and standard workloads despite high traffic in your home.

The modem has triangular-shaped ventilation holes that ensure proper airflow to keep it cool when handling strenuous activities. These also prevent the internal components from failing abruptly.

It works with the Genie app (for Android and iOS devices) for easy management and configuration. The interface is easy to navigate, so you’ll have a simple time creating a guest network and establishing parental controls.

Setting up the device is simple as you only need to plug the device into a power source and plug in an Ethernet cable. Fine-tuning to give you the highest-speed connection happens automatically. Otherwise, you can call your ISP for activation.

Furthermore, this modem works with most ISP providers like Charter, Xfinity, Time Warner Cable and Cox.

Key features:

32 downstream channels

Genie app management

IPv6 support

Quick install guide

Pros: Easy installation

Durable body

Efficient performance Cons: Doesn’t work with CenturyLink

5. ARRIS SURFboard SB8200

ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 DOCSIS 3.1 Gigabit Cable Modem | Approved for Cox, Xfinity, Spectrum & others

32 downstream x 8 upstream DOCSIS 3 0 bonded channels, 2 downstream x 2 upstream OFDM DOCSIS 3 1 channels

If you want a gigabit modem that allows you to maximize your internet throughput, consider the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200.

This modem is DOCSIS 3.1 technology compliant, enabling it to deliver upload speeds of up to 10 Gbps and two Gbps download speeds. It provides you with a smooth internet connection, even during peak hours.

The dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 feature is an incredible addition. It offers a flexible coexistence strategy.

Besides helping you improve your connection speeds, it adds auto-configuration so that you don’t have to put much effort into setting various network commands.

A 1.37-pound chassis has strategically-placed heat dissipating vents that ensure maximum airflow for proper performance.

The four LED indicators (power, receive, send and online) alert you about the different functionalities of your device. These let you know the status of your device with a quick glance.

Connection-wise, the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 packs two GigE ports for ensuring ultra-fast wired connections. Its two-port setup also helps it handle two different internet connections if your ISP has another usable IP address.

Key features:

Broadcom BCM3390 chipset

Three GB of RAM

32×8 channel bonding

Supports IPv4 and IPv6

Pros: Excellent build quality

Link aggregation support

Easy to set up

Has two Ethernet ports Cons: Limited compatibility

6. Motorola MB8600 Motorola MB8600

The Motorola MB8600 strikes the right balance between ultra-fast internet performance and aesthetics, making it a great choice.

Inside this elegant-looking modem is a versatile Broadcom BCM3390ZRKFSBG chipset that works together with 512MB of RAM, so you can experience high-speed internet. This gives you a stress-free experience when you are online.

An outstanding feature is the AQM technology that drops some packets to reduce network congestion. It comes in handy when working on tasks that are bandwidth-intensive and require low latencies.

The modem also allows you to enjoy the power of the DOCSIS 3.1 technology. It promises speeds of up to 1,000+Mbps, eliminating unpleasant experiences like buffering and ping spikes.

You’ll appreciate the product’s sleek design if you have a compact desk area since it only measures 7.25 x 2.25 x 7.88 inches. Its vertical design occupies less space while giving your room a stylish look with its rounded edges.

In addition, there’s even a LED panel that displays essential information on the modem’s current functions.

Key features:

Compatible with DOCSIS 3.1

Broadcom BCM3390ZRKFSBG chipset

512MB of RAM

IPv6 compatible

Pros: Delivers high internet speeds

Works with any router

Useful AQM technology

Premium-looking design Cons: Only one Ethernet port

7. Hitron Coda

The Hitron CODA is a powerful DOCSIS 3.1 modem that promises a high-speed connection for all your productivity and entertainment needs. The modem has a sturdy design and parts that ensure the device will serve you for years.

Setting up the Hitron CODA is easy. You don’t need to be a tech geek to do it. The fact that the modem works with most ISPs in the U.S. also means you will not have to switch carriers.

The Hitron CODA DOCSIS 3.1 has the necessary technology to support multiple nodes at once. This is a welcome feature if you’re considering transforming your house into a smart home via the Internet of Things (IoT).

Its design is one of its selling points. The modest footprint makes the device easy to store and helps it fit in small spaces. It also means that the box doesn’t get in the way despite delivering top-notch network speeds.

The modem is easy to use, and it comes with a row of green LED lights. They indicate the status of the connection and make network diagnosis painless.

Key features:

2X one Gbps connection

Multi-gigabit speed up to 6Gbps

Ultra-HD streaming

Pros: High speeds at all times

Supports smart home installations

Plug-and-play setup Cons: No built-in WiFi

8. Motorola MG8702

The Motorola MG8702 is a powerful and capable gigabit modem for users looking for unmatched network speeds.

This modem comes with a host of cutting-edge technology features. First, you’ll be able to access some of the fastest speeds your ISP provides without the additional costs of renting a cable modem.

The Motorola MG8702 is an excellent addition to your home if you work remotely or have a hybrid arrangement with your employer.

What’s really cool about the modem is that it’s also set up to support multiple devices. Your family members will enjoy tapping into the device for their own web activities. It will act as a network hub for work, entertainment and information.

Its DOCSIS 3.1 technology makes the modem a future-proofed possession. You won’t have to upgrade your networking gear for several years since you’re getting the latest technology.

One of the best aspects of this model is its reliability. Like other devices from Motorola’s networking division, you can rest assured you’re getting a polished and fully tested product.

Key features:

Built-in AC3200 WiFi router

AnyBeam WiFi Beamforming

Power and Range Boost

Pros: Easy to set up

Tower design for easy storage

Highly reliable Cons: Disconnects at times

9. ARRIS Surfboard S33

The ARRIS Surfboard S33 is a DOCSIS 3.1 modem, which means that it supports the latest networking technology on the market. This makes the modem a top choice for you if speed and reliability are key concerns.

It stands out from the competition on multiple fronts. First, it is one of the most beautifully designed modems on the market. The tower-style esthetic that features no sharp edges makes the modem both functional and a fashion statement.

If you’re big on design and looks when buying networking hardware, this is the modem to get.

In addition, the ARRIS Surfboard S33 shines in terms of maintaining uniform network speeds. You’ll enjoy a consistent experience, especially if you’re accessing servers located overseas.

This feature is excellent for heavy streaming sessions when video-watching, teleconferencing and mapping 3D worlds.

The modem handles data packets excellently regardless of your carrier. It also ensures that all your devices receive equal signal strength around your home.

Ultimately, the ARRIS Surfboard S33 is one of the best modems for anyone setting up a smart home or those who own dozens of WiFi-enabled gadgets.

Key features:

Multi-gigabit Ethernet Port

Gigabit Ethernet Port x 1

32 downstream

Eight upstream

Pros: Easy to activate and update

Elegant design and functionality

Consistent network speed Cons: Lacks in-built WiFi

10. Motorola MG7700

The Motorola MG7700 is a powerful and compact gigabit modem designed to boost your network speeds regardless of your ISP.

Moreover, it has been certified by major American service providers such as Charter Spectrum, Cox and Comcast Xfinity. Chances are you don’t need to switch carriers to enjoy the Motorola MG7700.

This modem comes with wireless boost capabilities. You also get access to premium features that let you manage your speeds easily.

For example, you can add a WiFi power amplifier to the modem to reach the legal network speed limits in your area.

If you decide to go this route, you’ll enjoy the maximum speed and range offered by the Motorola MG7700.

The modem is designed to be adjusted for optimum performance without expert intervention. This is supported by an active online community of enthusiasts ready to answer all critical questions about the modem.

Overall, the Motorola MG7700 delivers excellent speed and range regardless of electrical interference. It is a top choice for metropolitan dwellers.

Key features:

Built-in router with AC1900

1000 Mbps maximum speed

Certified by many ASPs

Pros: Easy to set up

Consistent speeds for reliability

Elegant design Cons: Needs user-updatable firmware

Summary

Adding a gigabit modem to your tech arsenal can ensure you have the best experience possible when using the internet.

Most models support DOCSIS 3.1 standard. This is an excellent way to future-proof your internet connection.

It’s also worth double-checking if the gigabit modem you’re interested in works with your current ISP.

No matter which model you choose, any of the options on our list will have you surfing the web at top speeds.