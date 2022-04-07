Few things are more frustrating than staring at your phone or computer for minutes while you’re waiting for a web page to load. Fortunately, a gigabit modem can help solve this problem.
These devices have cutting-edge technologies that speed up your internet to make browsing, online gaming and movie streaming seamless.
Before deciding on a product, check its maximum speed, broadband standard, ports, build quality and whether it is compatible with your internet service provider.
If this sounds overwhelming, don’t worry. To make the decision easier for you, we compiled a list of the best gigabit modems.
Table of Contents
Top Gigabit Modems
Depending on your budget, speed needs and usage habits, there’s a modem out there for you. Here are the best gigabit modems that are worth your money.
1. Netgear CM1000
- Compatible with all major cable internet providers with internet speed up to 1Gbps. Currently certified...
- Save monthly rental fees: Model CM1000 replaces your cable modem saving you up to dollar 168/year in...
The Netgear CM1000 is a high-performing gigabit modem that lets you enjoy high-speed connectivity from your internet service provider (ISP). It features the latest DOCSIS 3.1, which provides you with fast and reliable connections.
This model’s reduced packet latency ensures less lag time, giving you a smooth experience when gaming online or downloading HD movies.
It delivers a speed of up to one Gbps for COX and Spectrum ISPs and up to 800 Gbps for Comcast Xfinity. This provides you with adequate bandwidth to cater to your most demanding internet tasks.
With a diamond-shaped design that stands vertically upright, it is eye-catching and easily blends in with most interior décor. It also provides you with placement flexibility if you have a cramped entertainment setup in your home.
The five green LEDs update you on your network status for continuous performance.
Although the modem has a cooling fan, the outer shell has triangular openings that allow effective air pass-through. These prevent the chipset and other fragile components from overheating.
Installation takes less than ten minutes, even if you have little to no experience connecting gigabit modems. In addition, this device works with any WiFi router.
Key features:
- Five green LEDs
- Diamond-shaped design
- Compatible with any WiFi router
Pros:
- Packs innovative technologies
- Straightforward setup process
- Useful 32×8 channel bonding
Cons:
- One Ethernet port
2. ARRIS Surfboard G34
- DOCSIS 3.1 Modem features the latest technology offered by cable internet providers and is capable of...
- Experience better network performance with Wi-Fi 6. The G34 provides Wi-Fi speeds up to 3000 Mbps for a...
For a feature-packed gigabit modem that makes running bandwidth-hungry applications and home tech appliances easy, consider the ARRIS Surfboard G34.
The device’s dual-band WiFi support enables it to broadcast 2.4GHz and 5GHz signals for less network interference.
This model’s 5GHz band works well with demanding home equipment but operates at a short distance, while the 2.4GHz is suitable for surfing the internet in a larger area.
Onboard are the WPA-PSK and WPA2-PSK security protocols, which allow you to operate on a secure network. They support the latest encryption standards to prevent unauthorized users from accessing your private data.
The hardened plastic body has rounded edges and a glossy exterior, giving the ARRIS Surfboard G34 a stylish look. It sits nicely in your preferred spot, making it an excellent addition to most modern homes.
This modem is equipped with four one gigabit ethernet ports. These provide a direct cable connection to your gaming console, TV and computer.
It works with the SURFboard Central app, which has an intuitive interface and convenient dashboard to help you manage your network. Furthermore, you can set parental controls, manage connected devices and enable guest WiFi.
Key features:
- WPA-PSK/WPA2-PSK security protocols
- Dual-band WiFi
- Four one-Gigabit Ethernet ports
- DOCSIS 3.1 technology
Pros:
- User-friendly
- Easy management
- High-performing multi-processor
- Durable and stylish body
Cons:
- No link aggregation
3. Motorola MB8611
- Ultra-fast DOCSIS 3.1 performance - Delivers true Gigabit-plus speeds. Supports fast internet plans with...
- Pairs with any WiFi router - Seamlessly compatible with any WiFi router to connect all your devices. This...
The Motorola MB8611 is a power-packed gigabit modem that allows you to enjoy fast internet speeds.
It has a DOCSIS 3.1 function that uses an advanced signal processing technique to reduce packet latency. This means that you’ll experience minimal lag when playing online games and making VoIP calls.
There’s also a Broadcom processor coupled with 512MB of RAM for boosting network speeds.
This gigabit modem has an active queue management (AQM) function, which manages frequent fluctuations and delays. It brings fast load times for web traffic while enhancing your experience when attending video conferences.
The 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port allows you to enjoy an upstream speed of 800Mbps. Such fast and reliable internet connections ensure high response times when using your gaming console, computer and other devices.
Its well-ventilated layout on the side pushes hot air out and allows cool air to flow in, so your modem functions smoothly, even when under pressure. Also, the front part has five reporting lights that help you identify your network’s status.
Additionally, you’ll have an easy time setting this modem because it includes a detailed user guide.
Key features:
- 2.5 Gbps Ethernet Port
- Multi-processor technology
- Active Queue Management function
- Five status-reporting LEDs
Pros:
- Easy to configure
- Multi-Gigabit support
- Fewer chances of overheating
Cons:
- Some disconnect issues
4. NETGEAR CM700
- Up to 1.4Gbps download and upload speed. Separate router required for WiFi. 32x8 channel bonding . Cable...
The NETGEAR CM700 lets you enjoy an ultra-fast internet speed of up to 1.4 Gbps. It provides a smooth experience when downloading and uploading content.
This product has a powerful processor with four independent cores that deliver high-level internet performance. You’ll have no problem handling demanding and standard workloads despite high traffic in your home.
The modem has triangular-shaped ventilation holes that ensure proper airflow to keep it cool when handling strenuous activities. These also prevent the internal components from failing abruptly.
It works with the Genie app (for Android and iOS devices) for easy management and configuration. The interface is easy to navigate, so you’ll have a simple time creating a guest network and establishing parental controls.
Setting up the device is simple as you only need to plug the device into a power source and plug in an Ethernet cable. Fine-tuning to give you the highest-speed connection happens automatically. Otherwise, you can call your ISP for activation.
Furthermore, this modem works with most ISP providers like Charter, Xfinity, Time Warner Cable and Cox.
Key features:
- 32 downstream channels
- Genie app management
- IPv6 support
- Quick install guide
Pros:
- Easy installation
- Durable body
- Efficient performance
Cons:
- Doesn’t work with CenturyLink
5. ARRIS SURFboard SB8200
- DOCSIS 3 1 Cable Modem best for cable internet speed plans up to 2 Gbps. Note, a 2nd IP address is...
- 32 downstream x 8 upstream DOCSIS 3 0 bonded channels, 2 downstream x 2 upstream OFDM DOCSIS 3 1 channels
If you want a gigabit modem that allows you to maximize your internet throughput, consider the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200.
This modem is DOCSIS 3.1 technology compliant, enabling it to deliver upload speeds of up to 10 Gbps and two Gbps download speeds. It provides you with a smooth internet connection, even during peak hours.
The dual-stack IPv4 and IPv6 feature is an incredible addition. It offers a flexible coexistence strategy.
Besides helping you improve your connection speeds, it adds auto-configuration so that you don’t have to put much effort into setting various network commands.
A 1.37-pound chassis has strategically-placed heat dissipating vents that ensure maximum airflow for proper performance.
The four LED indicators (power, receive, send and online) alert you about the different functionalities of your device. These let you know the status of your device with a quick glance.
Connection-wise, the ARRIS SURFboard SB8200 packs two GigE ports for ensuring ultra-fast wired connections. Its two-port setup also helps it handle two different internet connections if your ISP has another usable IP address.
Key features:
- Broadcom BCM3390 chipset
- Three GB of RAM
- 32×8 channel bonding
- Supports IPv4 and IPv6
Pros:
- Excellent build quality
- Link aggregation support
- Easy to set up
- Has two Ethernet ports
Cons:
- Limited compatibility
6. Motorola MB8600 Motorola MB8600
- Top Internet Speeds for all Multi-gigabit Speed Tiers - Wirecutter recommends this model as the best...
- Save Money - Eliminate up to 168 dollars per year in cable modem rental fees (Savings are shown for...
The Motorola MB8600 strikes the right balance between ultra-fast internet performance and aesthetics, making it a great choice.
Inside this elegant-looking modem is a versatile Broadcom BCM3390ZRKFSBG chipset that works together with 512MB of RAM, so you can experience high-speed internet. This gives you a stress-free experience when you are online.
An outstanding feature is the AQM technology that drops some packets to reduce network congestion. It comes in handy when working on tasks that are bandwidth-intensive and require low latencies.
The modem also allows you to enjoy the power of the DOCSIS 3.1 technology. It promises speeds of up to 1,000+Mbps, eliminating unpleasant experiences like buffering and ping spikes.
You’ll appreciate the product’s sleek design if you have a compact desk area since it only measures 7.25 x 2.25 x 7.88 inches. Its vertical design occupies less space while giving your room a stylish look with its rounded edges.
In addition, there’s even a LED panel that displays essential information on the modem’s current functions.
Key features:
- Compatible with DOCSIS 3.1
- Broadcom BCM3390ZRKFSBG chipset
- 512MB of RAM
- IPv6 compatible
Pros:
- Delivers high internet speeds
- Works with any router
- Useful AQM technology
- Premium-looking design
Cons:
- Only one Ethernet port
7. Hitron Coda
- 10x FASTER SPEEDS than DOCSIS 3.0. This DOCSIS 3 1 Cable Modem is best for cable Internet speed plans up...
- WORKS WITH ANY WIFI ROUTER or WIFI MESH: Pair a WiFi Router with this 3.1 DOCSIS Modem to connect all of...
The Hitron CODA is a powerful DOCSIS 3.1 modem that promises a high-speed connection for all your productivity and entertainment needs. The modem has a sturdy design and parts that ensure the device will serve you for years.
Setting up the Hitron CODA is easy. You don’t need to be a tech geek to do it. The fact that the modem works with most ISPs in the U.S. also means you will not have to switch carriers.
The Hitron CODA DOCSIS 3.1 has the necessary technology to support multiple nodes at once. This is a welcome feature if you’re considering transforming your house into a smart home via the Internet of Things (IoT).
Its design is one of its selling points. The modest footprint makes the device easy to store and helps it fit in small spaces. It also means that the box doesn’t get in the way despite delivering top-notch network speeds.
The modem is easy to use, and it comes with a row of green LED lights. They indicate the status of the connection and make network diagnosis painless.
Key features:
- 2X one Gbps connection
- Multi-gigabit speed up to 6Gbps
- Ultra-HD streaming
Pros:
- High speeds at all times
- Supports smart home installations
- Plug-and-play setup
Cons:
- No built-in WiFi
8. Motorola MG8702
- Instantly upgraded you WiFi performance with advanced tech all while saving up to $168 per year in rental...
- Access the fastest cable internet plans available, with the future-proof performance of the DOCSIS 3.1...
The Motorola MG8702 is a powerful and capable gigabit modem for users looking for unmatched network speeds.
This modem comes with a host of cutting-edge technology features. First, you’ll be able to access some of the fastest speeds your ISP provides without the additional costs of renting a cable modem.
The Motorola MG8702 is an excellent addition to your home if you work remotely or have a hybrid arrangement with your employer.
What’s really cool about the modem is that it’s also set up to support multiple devices. Your family members will enjoy tapping into the device for their own web activities. It will act as a network hub for work, entertainment and information.
Its DOCSIS 3.1 technology makes the modem a future-proofed possession. You won’t have to upgrade your networking gear for several years since you’re getting the latest technology.
One of the best aspects of this model is its reliability. Like other devices from Motorola’s networking division, you can rest assured you’re getting a polished and fully tested product.
Key features:
- Built-in AC3200 WiFi router
- AnyBeam WiFi Beamforming
- Power and Range Boost
Pros:
- Easy to set up
- Tower design for easy storage
- Highly reliable
Cons:
- Disconnects at times
9. ARRIS Surfboard S33
- MULTI-GIG NETWORKING: The SURFboard S33 features a 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port plus an additional 1 Gbps...
- Cable internet service required. Does NOT include Wi-Fi and does not support cable digital voice service.
The ARRIS Surfboard S33 is a DOCSIS 3.1 modem, which means that it supports the latest networking technology on the market. This makes the modem a top choice for you if speed and reliability are key concerns.
It stands out from the competition on multiple fronts. First, it is one of the most beautifully designed modems on the market. The tower-style esthetic that features no sharp edges makes the modem both functional and a fashion statement.
If you’re big on design and looks when buying networking hardware, this is the modem to get.
In addition, the ARRIS Surfboard S33 shines in terms of maintaining uniform network speeds. You’ll enjoy a consistent experience, especially if you’re accessing servers located overseas.
This feature is excellent for heavy streaming sessions when video-watching, teleconferencing and mapping 3D worlds.
The modem handles data packets excellently regardless of your carrier. It also ensures that all your devices receive equal signal strength around your home.
Ultimately, the ARRIS Surfboard S33 is one of the best modems for anyone setting up a smart home or those who own dozens of WiFi-enabled gadgets.
Key features:
- Multi-gigabit Ethernet Port
- Gigabit Ethernet Port x 1
- 32 downstream
- Eight upstream
Pros:
- Easy to activate and update
- Elegant design and functionality
- Consistent network speed
Cons:
- Lacks in-built WiFi
10. Motorola MG7700
- Fast 24x8 DOCSIS 3.0 cable Modem Plus a built-in AC1900 Dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi Gigabit Router...
- Eliminate up to 156 dollars per year in cable Modem rental fees. (Savings are shown for Comcast Xfinity...
The Motorola MG7700 is a powerful and compact gigabit modem designed to boost your network speeds regardless of your ISP.
Moreover, it has been certified by major American service providers such as Charter Spectrum, Cox and Comcast Xfinity. Chances are you don’t need to switch carriers to enjoy the Motorola MG7700.
This modem comes with wireless boost capabilities. You also get access to premium features that let you manage your speeds easily.
For example, you can add a WiFi power amplifier to the modem to reach the legal network speed limits in your area.
If you decide to go this route, you’ll enjoy the maximum speed and range offered by the Motorola MG7700.
The modem is designed to be adjusted for optimum performance without expert intervention. This is supported by an active online community of enthusiasts ready to answer all critical questions about the modem.
Overall, the Motorola MG7700 delivers excellent speed and range regardless of electrical interference. It is a top choice for metropolitan dwellers.
Key features:
- Built-in router with AC1900
- 1000 Mbps maximum speed
- Certified by many ASPs
Pros:
- Easy to set up
- Consistent speeds for reliability
- Elegant design
Cons:
- Needs user-updatable firmware
Summary
Adding a gigabit modem to your tech arsenal can ensure you have the best experience possible when using the internet.
Most models support DOCSIS 3.1 standard. This is an excellent way to future-proof your internet connection.
It’s also worth double-checking if the gigabit modem you’re interested in works with your current ISP.
No matter which model you choose, any of the options on our list will have you surfing the web at top speeds.