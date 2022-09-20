Macbook Pro’s have long been the top pick for those who want something powerful, sleek, and with high-quality graphics. Yet for those looking for a Macbook Pro alternative, you have options.

Your first step will be to consider what you are looking for. Is it power, graphics, processor, or battery? Next figure out your price range. Knowing how much you want to spend is key.

We’ve gathered the best of the best, the top choices for productivity and performance all in one place. Here’s a look at alternatives to Macbook Pro.

Top Macbook Pro Alternatives

When it comes to finding the right laptop, there are many key features to look for. If you are in the market for an alternative to a Macbook Pro, here are our top choices.

1. Dell XPS 15

Dell XPS 15 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H 8-Core 2.30 GHz Processor (24MB Intel Smart Cache, Turbo Boost up to...

16GB DDR4 3200MHz Memory, 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 Solid State Drive, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti 4GB GDDR6...

15.6-Inch FHD+ (1920x1200) 60Hz Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-nit InfinityEdge Display, 720p at 30 fps HD...

Dell XPS has always been a frontrunner when comparing with Macbook Pro’s. The 15-inch now has an OLED screen and some pretty great features that help boost it even more, like its abundance of ports.

Dell goes out of its way to include as many of the same features as possible, and XPS looks and has a similar feel to Macbook Pro. While it has a similar power level, the battery life is lacking.

The InfinityEdge bezels are razor-thin, and overall the build is smooth and stylish while feeling sturdy and not cheap. This is the closest feel from this list you’re going to get to a Macbook Pro.

Key Features:

Windows 10 Pro or 11 Home

3.5K 15.6” OLED touchscreen

Choose your processor: 11th gen Intel i5-11400H, or i7 – 11800H, or i9-11900H

Intel UGD Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti 4GB GDDR6

8GB, 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB RAM

Fingerprint reader

Backlit keyboard

Pros: OLED touchscreen

InfinityEdge bezels

Lots of ports

Configures easy Cons: Battery life isn’t great

It feels a little heavy

2. Razer Book 13

Sale Razer Book 13 Laptop: Intel Core i7-1165G7 4 Core, Intel Iris Xe, 13.4" FHD+ Touch (1920 x1200),... Slim, Sleek, Ready to Go: Razer Book 13’s ultra-compact, 13.4” touch display 4-sided with thin bezels...

Best-In-Class 11th Gen Intel Core Mobile: Includes immersive graphics for deeper engagement, the power to...

Vapor Chamber Cooling System: A properly cooled system keeps your performance high and 10+ hours of...

Razer Book 13 marks a shift from their previous focus on top-end gaming laptops to productivity. This was the goal and they nailed it.

Design was a factor in what was kept and what had to go, choosing a slim profile and maximum portability, however you still get everything you need. Their thinnest-ever bezels, anti-reflective glass and crisp graphics keep you focused.

One of the reasons it makes it so high on the list is the battery life. It rivals many Macbooks, with up to 14 hours of use per charge. That’s basically your entire day without having to charge up.

The Vapor Chamber Cooling System ensures your performance stays high even while the battery is cruising along, and Intel Evo Certification provides Instant Wake and Instant Resume, keeping you efficient.

It also beats Macs with the number of ports, including two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A, HDMI, headphone jack, and microSD reader.

Key Features:

11th gen Intel Core i7 processor

Touch display

16:10 display

16 GB DDR4 RAM

Vapor Chamber Cooling System

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Per-key RGB Backlit keyboard

THX Spatial Audio 7.1 Surround Sound

Windows Hello Facial Recognition

Pros: Thin design, including razer-thin bezels

Powerful

Excellent battery life

Lots of ports Cons: No discrete GPU

3. Asus Zenbook 14X

ASUS ZenBook 14X Complimentary 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription with the purchase. Learn more on ASUS website for...

14” 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 16:10 OLED Screen display with ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels

90Hz refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, VESA...

If you want to get the look of a Macbook Pro without the Macbook Pro, this comes pretty close. The major downside is the unattractive number pad on the trackpad. If you can get past that, it really is an amazing machine in both style and productivity.

With either the AMD Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processors, which rival Apple M1 performance, you know you’re going to be able to do big jobs easily.

And it is lightning fast. It’s so close to a gaming computer, and with a couple of minor upgrades, you’re there.

Unfortunately, there’s no thunderbolt support. However, it still comes with plenty of ports.

Key Features:

16:10 OLED Screen

Ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels

12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H

Intel Iris Xe graphics

1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM

Windows 11 Home

Windows Hello fingerprint sensor

180 degree lay flat ErgoLift hinge

ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad

Pros: Redesigned keyboard and bigger trackpad

OLED screen

Sleek design

Not too heavy

Lots of power

Lots of ports Cons: Only 1080p

The number pad on the trackpad

Battery is about 4 hours max

4. HP Spectre x360 Luxury 14T

HP Spectre x360 Luxury 14T BRAND NEW FACTORY SEALED - You will receive a HP Factory sealed Brand New laptop with 1 YEAR HP...

WITH EXCELLENT PERFORMANCE, BATTERY EFFICIENCY & A NEW AND STUNNING DESIGN, THE HP SPECTRE 14T OUTCLASSES...

ASTOUNDING VIDEO AND IMAGE QUALITY WITH A 13.5" WUXGA TOUCHSCREEN AND A 3:2 ASPECT RATIO FOR OPTIMUM...

Since the HP Spectre x360 13 was actually well-known for being the best Macbook Pro alternative, you know the 14T is only going to get better.

They’ve added more room on the keyboard for better productivity, and a larger screen with a choice between a 1920×1280 IPS or 3000×2000 OLED display. It looks and feels like a high-end laptop, while still being lightweight and super powerful.

With security and safety at the forefront of design, this HP Spectre includes a fail-safe privacy camera shutter key, considered “unhackable”. It also comes with a dedicated mute mic button, and fingerprint reader.

Not just secure, but also sleek and slim, and the partnership with Bang & Olufsen created a speaker experience that is immersive and clear.

It comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio, a great addition for those who do a lot of writing and other productivity work, as well as those who work with photography.

We loved that this laptop came with Windows Pro pre-installed, where most alternatives to Macbook Pro only come with Windows Home.

Overall this is really capable and can handle the bigger loads you need to throw at it throughout your day.

Key Features:

16GB RAM/1TB SSD

11th gen Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Windows 11 Pro

WUXGA Touchscreen

3:2 Aspect Ratio

2 Thunderbolt, 4 USB4 Type-C USB, HDMI

DisplayPort 1.4, headphone/microphone combo

Bang & Olufsen Quad Speakers

Fingerprint reader, dedicated mute mic, and unhackable camera shutter key

Pros: OLED Display

Lots of model choices

Premium feel

Up to 10 hours of battery life Cons: No discrete GPU

3:2 aspect ratio

5. LG Gram 16Z90P

Sale LG Gram 16Z90P Laptop 16" Ultra-Lightweight, (2560 x 1600), Intel Evo 11th gen CORE i7 , 16GB RAM,... 16" WQXGA (2560x1600) IPS LCD, with DCI-P3 99% color expression

Intel Evo Platform Powered by 11th generation Intel core i7-1165G7 Processor with Intel Xe Graphics...

16GB LPDDR4X 4266mhz RAM delivers a high level of performance for memory-intensive content creation,...

Far more affordable than the 16-inch Macbook Pro, the LG Gram 16 comes in at the same screen size and makes a good Pro alternative. It’s super thin and very lightweight, coming in at only 2.62 lbs.

Additionally, it has excellent battery life. Up to 10+ hours on a single charge that can power you through your day.

It also passes several tests for military grade durability, including shock, dust, and temperature extremes.

While you can still get the same feel and screen size as a Macbook Pro, it is definitely without the power performance of a M1 Pro or M1 Max chip.

With an 11th gen i7 intel chip, it’s not too far off from others on this list, and you’ll still be able to multitask, work, and even do some lighter creative work.

Key Features:

16″ WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS LCD Display

11th gen Intel Core i7-1165G7

Intel Xe Graphics

16GB RAM/256GB SSD

2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A 3.2 ports, HDMI port

MicroSD reader, 3.5mm audio jack

Fingerprint reader

Widened touchpad and expanded keys for more control and faster typing

Alexa build-in

Military grade durability in shock, dust, temperature

Pros: Great style and design

Very lightweight

Excellent battery life

Large screen Cons: No discrete GPU option

Not as powerful as a Macbook Pro

Gets hot

6. Lenovo Thinkpad x1 Nano

Sale Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Win 11 Pro; 11th Generation Intel Core i7-1160G7 Processor (2.10 GHz, up to 4.40 GHz with Turbo Boost, 4...

13.0" 2K (2160 x 1350) IPS, anti-glare with Dolby Vision, 450 nits, 100% sRGB

16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (Soldered); 512 GB PCIe SSD

Since Thinkpad’s have always been known as the laptop for the business world, of course it is comparable to the Macbook Pro. The 13-inch is even lighter than a Macbook Air, at 1.99 lbs.

With a sleek, professional feel and design and 2160×1350 resolution that supports Dolby Vision, you can count on this laptop for productivity and creative design work without breaking a sweat.

While it performs like a dream, it still doesn’t quite reach the higher-end Macbook Pro’s power. Of course you can configure it to get there, but it will cost you.

There are some differences with this and others on this list. Like the mouse button in the middle of the keyboard and the sliding webcam cover. Additionally, the keyboard is phenomenal as well.

All told, if you’re transitioning from another brand it might take some getting used to.

Key Features:

11th gen Intel Core i7-1160G7

Windows 11 Pro

16GB RAM/512 GB SSD

13” 2K IPS with anti-glare and Dolby Vision

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Thunderbolt 4 Rapid Charge

Pros: Great keyboard and cool physical features

Great battery life

High performance

Ultra-light

Excellent display

Windows 11 Pro standard Cons: Thicker bezels

Learning curve for physical features

7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4

29 Reviews Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed and multitasking power than before and exclusive AMD...

Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s...

Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a...

If you’re looking for a laptop that competes with the Macbook Pro, and that you can configure almost any way you’d like, then Microsoft’s Surface 4 fits the bill. Choose between an 11th gen Intel i5/i7 or an AMD Ryzen 5/7.

You can decide anywhere from 8GB to 32GB of RAM, and whether you’d like 256GB all the way up to 1TB of SSD storage. Maybe you’re happy with a 13” display, or perhaps you want 15” for more split-screening capability? And don’t forget a color, you can choose that, too.

The Surface 4 is also packed with different features that might tantalize creatives away from Mac. For one, the touchscreen is a great addition for people who want to hand-write notes or draw on the screen.

Speaking of drawing, The Surface Pen stylus works great for people who like to annotate and draw.

Moreover, it has a great 13 hour battery life, zipping you all the way through your workday and beyond. It’s also a great replacement for iPad Air or Pro as well.

It shares more with the Macbook Pro than just the good stuff. Surface 4 suffers from a definite lack of ports too. If you can overlook that, this is one of the best alternatives, especially for people looking for a more versatile option.

Key Features:

OmniSonic speakers backed by Dolby Atmos 6

11th gen Intel i5/i7 OR AMD Ryzen 5/7

8-32GB RAM/256GB-1TB SSD

Far field studio mics built in

13”/15” PixelSense Touchscreen

Cool color finishes to choose from

Optimized key travel and responsiveness

USB-C, USB-A, charging, and headphone jack

Pros: Comfortable Keyboard

Clear display

Customizable

Feels premium

Great battery life

Touchscreen and stylus compatible Cons: Lack of ports

No discrete GPU option

8. ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16

ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 Display: 16" 165Hz 3ms IPS-Level WUXGA (1920 x 1200) Anti-Glare Display

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Graphics Card w/ ROG Boost up to 1475MHz at 120W...

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake Core i7-12700H 14 Cores (2.3GHz-4.7GHz, 24MB Intel Smart Cache, 45W)

So powerful it’s marketed for gaming, the ASUS Zephyrus M16 packs a big performance in a more sleek package. Bezels have been improved, and the graphics and display are phenomenal.

It easily facilitates graphic design, video editing, even 3D rendering.

If you’re a creative professional, especially one who likes to game, this is the perfect alternative to a Macbook Pro for you.

Key Features:

12th gen Intel Alder Lake Core i7-12700H 14

24GB DDR5 RAM/2TB SSD

Windows 11 Home

16” WUXGA Anti-glare display

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 Graphics card w/ ROG boost

100% DCI-P3 accurate color gamut

Thunderbolt, HDMI, 2 USB-C 3.2

MicroSD, headphone/mic jack

Pros: Very powerful

Lots of ports

Large, beautiful display

Improved design Cons: Battery life isn’t great

A little more cumbersome

9. Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Book Odyssey Developed with award-winning technologies used in our more exotic phono preamplifiers, the MOON 110LP v2...

Enjoy all of the MOON sonic characteristics available at a lower cost than ever; fast, tight, extended...

In a matter of just a few seconds, you can easily configure under the unit each of these four parameters:...

Samsung Galaxy is reaching further out into the laptop game, and the Book Odyssey is specifically focused on high productivity performance as well as gaming. That makes it great for you if you need to do both.

Its minimalist design is nice to look at, without too many flourishes. It performs well for productivity-focused endeavors.

It still packs a punch when it comes to productivity. It carries an 11th gen Intel Core i7-11600H and 16GB of RAM plus 512 GB SSD.

Have your choice of RAM, and enjoy the 15.6” screen in 16:9 Full HD.

This machine is solid for productivity and light gaming, and comes in at a great price point.

Key Features:

11th gen Intel Core i7-11600H

15.6” 16:9 Full HD display

8GB-16GB RAM/512GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti Max-Q graphics card

83Wh high-capacity battery

Comfortable, multi-functional keyboard with wider keys

Dolby Atmos surround sound

Optimized video calls, built-in screen recorder

Fingerprint ID Power button

Pros: Great productivity performance

Comfortable keyboard and touchpad

Sleek design

Great battery life Cons: Feels a little cheaper than it should

Display isn’t as nice as others

Gaming performance is limited

10. Alienware M15 R6

Alienware M15 R6 Gaming Laptop - 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 1ms 360Hz Display, Core i7-11800H, 32GB... HIGH-SPEED PERFORMANCE: This i7 gaming laptop is built with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors that...

FOR SMOOTH HIGH-SPEED GAMING ACTION: Game with our fastest 15.6-inch G-SYNC displays ever, now with the...

STUNNING VISUALS: Built with powerful discrete graphics, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 ensures clear...

Alienware’s M15 R6 gaming laptop distills years of making big and powerful gaming desktops into a portable, sleek machine. Full HD 1080p resolution, 32GB of RAM and the Tiger Lake 11th gen Intel Core i7 as well as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 work together to get gamers and creatives to the places they need to go.

And it has enough raw power to run today’s games at their highest settings.

This laptop has great battery life, given the tasks it has for all day use. The cooling system is excellent, bringing in cool air from the top and expelling it out the back exhaust.

There are lots of ports as well, making connectivity a breeze.

The keyboard is comfortable, and the backlighting is separated into four zones, spreading horizontally across its keys. Each zone can be animated and set to any color of the rainbow.

If you want productivity and something fun, this is it.

Key Features:

Tiger Lake 11th gen Intel Core i7

Ethernet, USB-C, Thunderbolt, USB 3.2, HDMI, headphone jack

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics

15.6” FHD (1920×1080) G-Sync Display

32GB RAM/1TB SSD

Pros: Sleek design

Comfortable keyboard

Solid performance for productivity and gaming

Nice display Cons: Uses middle-grade version of RTX 3080

The touchpad is plastic

Summary

When you decide you want something that rivals a Macbook Pro, you need to know what you’re looking for. Thinking about the design, build quality, and cost will help you thoroughly compare to see if you’re getting the same (or better) quality and performance.

Any of the laptops on this list will compare well with alternatives to a Macbook Pro, so the final piece to consider is what you need it to do.

Do you want something with gaming performance capability? Or maybe you want to take notes with a stylus. Perhaps you need something to convert flat to share your work easily.

Match yourself up with the one that suits you best, and fits within your budget.