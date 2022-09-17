The best tablets with USB ports vary in design, performance, price, and more. Tablets with a USB port make transferring data a lot faster. You can connect to any USB-compatible accessory or save data in an external storage device.

Over time, tablets have been upgraded to include valuable features that were only limited to laptops. They’re more portable and some support projecting videos to wider screens. Keep reading to learn more about the best tablets with USB ports.

Top Tablets With USB Ports

Here are the best tablets with USB ports. Some have a full USB port, while others come with a Type-C option.

1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a premium tablet running Android 12. It has two OLED-equipped models–a refined Tab S8 Plus and the Galaxy Tab 8 Ultra. All options have a Type-C USB 3.2 port.

It comes with an 11.6-inch LCD screen, and the tablet is known to be power-efficient. The design features a slim, metal body and is available in 3 vibrant colors.

On the back of the model, there’s a subtle camera hole and a strip to hole the S Pen stylus in place. Although typical in most tablets, this model doesn’t include an IP rating for dust and water resistance.

The screen is reinforced with Gorilla Glass to make it more durable. It brags a 120Hz refresh rate and a 2560 x 1600 resolution, making streaming more vivid.

Plus, its performance relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The Galaxy Tab S8 has 8 GB RAM, but some markets have models running on 12 GB.

Its standard memory is enough for multitasking, gaming, and productivity apps. You also get an 8000mAh battery, making it handy for heavy users.

Key Features

S Pen included

Samsung DeX multitasking

8 GB RAM

Storage: 128, 256 GB

Android 12

Pros: Crystal clear resolution

Dependable battery life

Lightweight design

Premium finish Cons: Midrange performance

No 5G model in the U.S

2. New Microsoft Surface Pro X

The lightweight tablet is ideal for creatives looking to make the most of Microsoft’s productivity apps.

It’s slimmer than its predecessor and features a custom ARM chip equivalent to Apple’s M1 chip. Alongside the excellent battery life and performance, the tablet is ideal for multitasking, thanks to its 16 gigs of RAM.

The battery lasts up to 9 hours, while its 13-inch display has a 3:2 aspect ratio and outputs a 2880×1920 resolution.

Windows 11 comes preinstalled to boost productivity, and the tablet supports unlimited access to Microsoft Office 365. The kickstand is adjustable to make working more comfortable.

The convertible Surface Pro X supports speeds of up to 3.4GHz and has a USB 3.0. It has a 5-megapixel 1080p front-facing camera and removable SSD storage. The Surface Pen and Smart Keyboard are improved compared to its forerunner.

Key Features

RAM: 8,16 GB

8,16 GB Storage: 128, 256 GB

128, 256 GB Screen size: 13 inches

13 inches 3:2 aspect ratio

LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Qualcomm processor

ARM chip



Pros: Revamped performance

Lasting battery life

Sleek and slim design

Great at multitasking Cons: Pricey

3. Apple iPad Pro

The 12.9-inch tablet is a high-end model with the new retina XDR Mini LED display. The display consistently produces 1,000 nits of maximum brightness and 1,600 nits of full intensity brightness for HDR content.

It runs on Apple’s M1 chipset, boosting processing speeds while multitasking. The iPad Pro comes with a USB-C slot that supports Thunderbolt 4.

With 5G connectivity, you experience faster download speeds and lower latency. While the Pro is compatible with external storage, some apps might not work.

You can use accessories like the Magic Keyboard With Trackpad or stylus pens from earlier models. It has a 12-megapixel front camera, which features a TruthDepth camera system with FaceID for facial recognition.

Besides its 8-core GPU, you get up to 16 gigs of RAM and up to 2TB of internal storage. You can also enjoy an all-day battery life on a single charge.

Key Features

Apple M1 Chip

264 pixels per inch (PPI)

RAM: 8/16 GB

iPad OS 12.5

Liquid Retina XDR Display

Thunderbolt support

Touch ID & Face ID

Pros: Powerful processor

Stunning design

Anti-glare display coating

Superb battery life

Compatible with older accessories Cons: NO SD card slot

No 4k video support

4. Fusion5 Ultra Slim Windows Tablet With USB

Fusion5 is a Windows-powered tablet with a USB port. Windows 10 comes pre-installed, and the tablet has a full-size USB port. It’s ideal for office or school work. When full, the tablet’s battery could last up to 6 hours.

If its 128 GB storage capacity feels cramped, the SD card slot lets you expand it up to 256 GB. The 10” inch display is perfect for streaming and typical web browsing.

Under the hood, this model features an Intel Quad-Core Processor and 2 GB RAM. Its ultra-slim design makes this tablet easy to carry around. You can share files at breakneck speed, thanks to its Bluetooth 4.0 feature.

Its mini HDMI slot lets you project presentations on a larger screen. It features a 5MP back camera and a 2MP front-facing camera for video meetings. The brand has a US-based service center and offers a 2-months warranty.

Key Features

Bluetooth 4.0

USB slot

WIFI: Wireless N (802.11b/g/n)

HDMI : Micro HDMI

Micro HDMI Dual speakers

4 GB RAM

Pros: Ultra slim design

Budget-friendly

Easy to use

Reliable GPU Cons: Average RAM

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook has an excellent battery life and 8 GB RAM for seamless multitasking. It features a Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU with speeds of up to 2.55 GHz.

Like most premium tablets, the 13.3-inch model has an OLED display. The screen comes with a resolution of 1920 x 1080p and 400 nits of brightness.

For wireless connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6. There are two Type-C USB ports. The tablet has 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing 1080p full HD cameras.

It converts to a laptop, and the cover has a built-in kickback to allow more different angle adjustments. While this model is perfect for landscape orientation, the screen’s aspect ratio of 16:9 makes it not look oddly tall.

Key Features

8 GB RAM

CPU : Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen2 128GB eMMC Flash storage

OLED display

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1

Pros: Wide display

Fast processor

Lightweight & easily convertible

Outstanding battery life Cons: Not the most portable

6. SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 12.4

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 7 Plus has a 12.4-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a 13 + 5-megapixel rear camera and an 8 MP front-facing camera.

The display delivers a resolution of 2800 x 1752. It offers 512 GB of storage capacity and has a microSD card slot for adding more storage. Its remodeled S pen boosts productivity, but the keyboard is sold separately.

The keyboard has an expanded trackpad that’s pretty responsive. Using the Samsung Dex mode, this tablet lets you have a PC experience.

Its edge-to-edge display, alongside the Dolby Atmos surround sound, creates a cinematic mode while streaming videos. The tablet’s USB-C port supports 45W of ultra-fast charging. You could enjoy up to 14 hours of video playback when the battery is full.

Key Features

8 GB RAM

Android 10

Fingerprint scanner

Audio : Quad + AKG + Dolby Atmos

Quad + AKG + Dolby Atmos Battery : 10,090mAh

10,090mAh Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Super AMOLED display

Aspect ratio: 16:10

Pros: Crystal clear resolution

Wide display

Wireless charging option

Solid battery life

5G connectivity Cons: Not cheap

The display is too wide

7. Dell Latitude 7000 7320 Detachable

The new Dell Latitude 7320 Detachable comes with a stylus and keyboard cover. Its sleek aluminium design and adjustable kickstand make this Windows tablet double as a laptop.

The tablet has two Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C ports. Using the Thunderbolt ports, you can power two 4K monitors or one 8K monitor. For heavy gaming, this model connects to an external GPU.

It has 16 gigs of RAM, an Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EUs graphics adapter, an Intel Core i5 processor, and up to 256 GB of storage. There’s also a fingerprint sensor on the back of this device.

The model uses SSD instead of HDD to make retrieving data much faster. Although the tablet comes with 1920×1280 resolution, its battery life is outstanding.

Key Features

CPU : Core i7

Core i7 16 GB RAM

1080p video recording

Screen : 13.3 inches

13.3 inches Aspect ratio : 3:2

3:2 Storage: 256 GB

Pros: Premium build

Responsive processor

Touch screen

Fast SSD

Ingenious in-keyboard stylus

SIM and eSIM slots

Great front-facing camera Cons: No USB-A port

Expensive

8. Fire HD 10 tablet, 10.1.”

Amazon’s Fire HD tablet is perfect for a buyer on a strapped budget. It has a 10.1-inch full HD screen. The catch is you can access apps available only on Amazon.

The tablet runs on Amazon’s Fire OS Android layout and comes with Alexa voice assistant pre-installed. It includes a 1200p resolution display, supports Dolby Atmos sound, and runs on 3 gigs of RAM.

Fire HD has a widescreen ratio to optimize your streaming experience. The LCD is brighter and more durable than other models in the same price range. It offers free access to Kindle Unlimited for three months.

Its battery capacity supports up to 12 hours of video streaming over Wi-Fi. This tablet would be ideal for kids or teens who need functionality instead of high-end features.

Key Features

RAM: 3 GB

Octa-core processor

1080p full HD display

Storage: 32/64 GB

Fire OS 7 based on Android 9

Pros: Bright display

Perfect work tablet

Reliable performance

Affordable

Serves as an Alexa smart display Cons: Average processing power

Limited apps

9. Microsoft Surface Go 3 Tablet With USB

The high-resolution 220ppi touchscreen tablet has an adjustable kickstand, making it much more portable.

It’s a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop running on Windows 11. The model is affordable, features high-quality speakers, and a Core i3 option is available.

You get one USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and a micro SD slot for expanding the storage space. Its 5 MP front-facing camera achieves a 1080p resolution at 30fps.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 has excellent build quality, runs integrated Intel UHD Graphics 615 (GT2), and offers LTE support.

Key Features

Graphics : Intel UHD Graphics 615

Intel UHD Graphics 615 Resolution : 1920 x 1280 pixels

1920 x 1280 pixels Memory: 4GB/ 8GB

4GB/ 8GB Storage : 64GB eMMC | 128GB SSD

64GB eMMC | 128GB SSD USB-C port

Pros: Portable

Power efficient

Mid-range price tag

Stunning design Cons: Large bezels

Poor battery life

10. Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)

The fifth generation iPad Air is more like its predecessor but shares the same M1 chip as the iPad Pro. All iPad Air cellular models support 5G connectivity.

Its Center Stage 12 MP camera is revamped, and the tablet has a USB-C port 2X faster when transferring files. The Center Stage features keep you in the frame while making movements during a video call.

You can connect your iPad to Apple’s Studio Display monitor via the USB-C port.

The sleek, contemporary design and software support makes this tablet a choice for many. It’s lightweight and comes with a Touch ID sensor for biometric authentication.

Key Features

M1 Chip processor

12MP camera

Up to 256 GB of storage

Stereo speakers

Software & app support

USB-C port

Pros: Lasting battery life

Wider camera aperture

Upgraded front camera

5G cellular support Cons: Accessories are expensive

Summary

When choosing the best tablet with a USB port, your budget and preferences come into play. Each reliable tablet on the market has its benefits and downsides.

Apart from the USB port, you want to know whether you’d need one with a Thunderbolt. It’s a faster data transfer technology and is perfect for connecting your tablet to an external display.

If your budget allows, pick one with solid battery life, fast processing speeds, and an excellent camera for video calls.