8 Best Large-Screen Tablets

Tablets are the sacred middle ground of portable tech. Larger than smartphones yet more compact than laptops, they are a great solution to help you get stuff done on the go.

But these days, screen sizes are expanding. Suddenly, you find yourself reaching for your tablet more often so you can browse, stream, draw and game a bit larger.

This is where large-screen tablets come in. There are many options to choose from, and each one offers its own unique set of perks to provide quality screen time.

From Apple to Samsung and more, we’ve found the best large-screen tablets currently on the market.

Top Large-Screen Tablets

Pricing tends to be higher on tablets that are 11 inches or bigger, so we’ve included both budget buys and premium models that offer must-have features. Here are the best large-screen tablets you can buy today.

1. Apple iPad Pro 2021 11-Inch Tablet

Stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

The Apple iPad Pro 11 tops our list of large-screen tablets. The 11-inch liquid retina display is spacious without being overkill, making it easy to grab and go.

The tablet has a slim profile. Weighing just over a pound, it’s an ultra-light and highly portable device. It’s perfect for carrying around in a backpack, purse or briefcase.

If you love Apple tablets and need a pro-level experience, this is the tablet to buy. The upgraded presence of the M1 chipset means you’ll get top-notch, quick performance.

In fact, you get the same guts performance-wise as the iPad Pro 12.9 but at a much lower price. This makes it the most affordable Apple M1 charge and play device yet.

However, the iPad Pro doesn’t take full advantage of the M1 chip. As fast and consistent as the product’s performance is, we can only imagine what it will be in the future.

There’s already enough under the hood for even greater speed. Furthermore, it can upgrade RAM and storage as well as support 5G.

Overall, this is perfect for the mobile professional, student or graphic artist. It offers a mix of entertainment and productivity, able to switch seamlessly from work to play.

Key Features

Apple M1 chipset

iPadOS

WiFi

USB-C

Ultra-wide camera

LiDAR Scanner

Thunderbolt port

Face ID

FaceTime

Built-in speakers

Pros Comfortable to hold

Less costly M1 tablet

Lightweight

Good swap for PC

10-hour battery life Cons No XDR display

2. Apple iPad Pro 2021 12.9-Inch Tablet

Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color

With its ample 12.9-inch display, the Apple iPad Pro is as close as you can get to a MacBook Pro in tablet form. They share the same M1 chip and an 8-core processor with an 8-core GPU.

It’s a large, high-performing tablet with a breathtaking display. Better yet, you can add peripherals to get a full-on desktop experience.

To be clear, the two aren’t identical. But, if you want a scaled-down device in terms of looks, size and weight, the iPad Pro 12.9 is an ideal choice.

That said, it’s heavier and thicker than the iPad Pro 11, making it less comfortable to hold for long periods.

You’ll enjoy the liquid retina XDR display that belts out 1600 nits peak for HDR content. This is an optimal choice for work or leisure since it provides excellent visuals and fast performance.

Key Features

Apple M1 chipset

iPadOS

WiFi

USB-C

Ultra-wide camera

LiDAR Scanner

Thunderbolt port

Face ID

FaceTime

Built-in speakers

Pros Powerful performance

Brilliant display

10-hour battery life Cons Expensive

No exciting colors

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 12.4-Inch Tablet

With a 12.4-inch super AMOLED high-resolution display, the Samsung Galaxy S8+ offers impressive visual clarity. It’s a premium tablet with an attractive form factor.

This large-screen tablet offers comfortable web browsing. However, scrolling is limited thanks to the thin bezels that let you take full advantage of the display.

The size is perfect for watching streaming content for one but large enough for two to enjoy the show. Alternately, you can turn on the ultra-wide camera and make your own content with 4K clarity.

No matter how you use it, the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset offers powerful performance. Additionally, the all-day battery won’t have you hunting for a charger.

You can sit back and video chat with friends, play your favorite games and then switch gears to get that last-minute project done for work with Microsoft 365.

This is the tablet for multitaskers. Period.

Key Features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Android 12

sAMOLED display

WiFi 6

USB-C

In-screen fingerprint sensor

4K video recording

Ultra-wide camera

Built-in speakers

Data transfer pairing

DeX mode

Pros S Pen included

Solid build

Choice of colors Cons Expensive

Lacks upgrades

4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 11-Inch Tablet

PACKED WITH POWER: Galaxy Tab S8 provides powerful performance with an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 offers similar features to the S8+ but for a lower price. It’s still a large-screen tablet, but it’s scaled-down and more lightweight.

This device can rise to whatever occasion you deem necessary. With Samsung DeX and Microsoft 365, you can have an instant workstation on the go.

The S8 allows easy transfer of files, apps and other data from other compatible Android devices. This can be helpful if you need to free up space on your smartphone.

In addition, if you enjoy tablets with a stylus, the included S Pen won’t disappoint.

The S Pen is a responsive stylus offering pinpoint accuracy. Write, edit photos and navigate your tablet remotely with Samsung gestures.

If you’re looking for a premium tablet with powerful performance and quick navigation that feels good to hold, give the Tab S8 an in-depth look.

Key Features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Android 12

LTPS LCD display

WiFi 6

USB-C

microSD

Power button fingerprint sensor

DeX mode

Pros Consistent performance

S Pen included

12-hour battery life Cons Few software updates

Some incompatible apps

Tiny keyboard

5. Lenovo P11 11-Inch Tablet

11" 2K (2000 x 1200) IPS, anti-fingerprint, touchscreen, TDDI, 400 nits

The Lenovo P11 is solid. This 11-inch tablet has a sturdy aluminum build, consistent performance and impressive audio for the price.

It offers about eight hours of battery life. You can reach for it throughout your day and trust that it’ll have enough juice.

But, if you need a quick boost, it supports 20W charging. You can tack on a few more hours of power on a 15-minute charge.

The built-in Dolby Atmos speakers are a pleasant addition. They offer a beautiful soundstage, turning your tablet into an entertainment hub for music, movies and binge-worthy shows.

4GB of RAM and MediaTek G90T SoC deliver snappy performance. You’ll enjoy low lag while exploring apps and browsing.

It’s important to keep in mind that this is not a gaming tablet. You can play some basic games and it’ll look decent. This is also not a productivity tablet, but it offers a keyboard connection.

Ultimately, the Levano P11 is a fun, budget-priced tablet. It’s a top-performer amongst tablets in this price range with a sharp, bright display and a sleek look.

Key Features

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

Android 10

Built-in speakers

WiFi

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C 2.0

1080p video recording

Wide-angle camera

Pros Affordable

Crisp, bright display

Good battery life Cons Few software updates

Lackluster cameras

No fingerprint sensor

6. Microsoft Surface Pro X 13-Inch Tablet

Perfect for your on the go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is just 7.3mm thin...

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is a visually appealing 13-inch tablet with a slim profile and solid build. The chassis is made from anodized aluminum, so it’s built to handle a mobile lifestyle.

You can enjoy this tablet without the peripherals, but it’s crafted to be a mobile productivity machine. The magnetic keyboard, Surface Slim Pen and Surface Arc Mouse are must-haves.

Sadly, the downside is that buying these accessories drives up the already high price. But, the upside is that this tablet easily doubles as a compact laptop with the right add-ons.

To save money on beneficial accessories that maximize this tablet’s performance, you can look into other stylus pens currently on the market.

Battery life is good and can get you through a workday. Plus, the ARM-based, Qualcomm-powered Microsoft SQ1 processor helps you multitask with ease.

This is a bright, responsive tablet suitable for watching streaming content and light gaming. However, you’ll want to research app compatibility, especially with 64-bit programs.

If you’re looking for a Windows-based tablet with a slim form factor and have the budget to splurge, it’s an excellent choice.

Key Features

Microsoft SQ1

Windows 10 Home on ARM

Microsoft 365-ready

Two USB-C ports

Removable SSD

WiFi

Bluetooth 5.0

Pros Ultra-thin

15-hour battery life

Bright display

Built-in security Cons Expensive

Keyboard not included

Stylus not included

Slippery body

Fingerprint magnet

7. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 13.3-Inch Tablet

Lenovo is known for its unique designs, and the ThinkPad X1 Fold is another step forward in the brand’s development. It’s a foldable tablet.

The X1 Fold is highly portable. Since it folds, it’s akin to carrying around a standard-sized hardcover book. You can tuck it in a bag or briefcase easily.

It can lay flat, slightly fold to sit upright or use the built-in kickstand for a full-screen view. Alternately, you can use it in a laptop orientation and snap on a magnetic keyboard.

To get the most out of the X1 Fold, you need the keyboard. It’s very small, as is the touchpad, but it’s decent for quick work.

Overall, this option is pricey but offers an innovative, portable design that’s attractive. It’s a splurge purchase but an excellent productivity sidekick.

Key Features

Windows 10 Home

Intel Core i5-L16G7

OLED display

Two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2

Nano SIM

Built-in ThinkShield security

Foldable

Pros Exquisite build

Crisp OLED display

Compact Cons Expensive

Heavy for a tablet

Short battery life

Keyboard not included

Small touchpad

8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 12.4-Inch Tablet

Bold Colors, Bold Statement: Choose A Bold Color – Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver Or Mystic...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a decent, more affordable option when compared to Apple’s iPad Pro line. It includes the S Pen stylus, has a sleek premium build and is lightweight.

This large-screen tablet offers a bright 12.4-inch LCD display with excellent color accuracy. It is ideal for high-color content such as gaming graphics or animation.

Plus, this product also boasts two AKG-tuned speakers that support Dolby Atmos. They provide an impressive sound experience that is immersive and tonal.

That said, the Tab S7 is more than a tablet that looks and sounds good. It actually helps you work better.

This tablet allows you to have multiple tabs open without a drop in performance, but it’s not as robust as the S7+.

Still, for the money, this is one of the best large-screen tablets you can buy.

Key Features

Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-core

Android 11

Expanded workstation

USB-C 3.2

Magnetic connector for S Pen

Landscape camera

Samsung Mobile TV Plus

Multiple colors

Pre-loaded pro apps

Pros S Pen included

Wireless stylus charger Cons No fingerprint sensor

Lackluster display

Summary

Large-screen tablets give you the benefits of more viewing space without sacrificing portability. They are also designed to do more, connecting to keyboards, Bluetooth speakers and other equipment to create instant mobile workstations.

To get the most out of your tablet purchase, make a list of your must-haves.

Do you need an alternative solution for work when you travel? Do you want a tablet for gaming or watching movies? How important is the refresh rate? Do you prefer having a stylus included?