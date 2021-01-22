14 Best Standing Desks

The recent shift to remote working explains the explosion of the standing desk market. Without coworkers and lunch breaks, you’re probably sitting a lot more now that you’re working from home.

And there are negatives to sitting all day—it can take a toll on your body and mind. Having the option to stand while you work is one way to combat those negatives. Chances are you will find it helps reduce some of that neck and back pain.

If you’re in the market for a standing desk, you may be overwhelmed by all the vendors and options. We’re here to help you sift through them all.

Here are 14 of the best standing desk options spanning every budget including some alternatives if you’re short on space or you’re attached to your traditional desk.

Top Standing Desk Options

Whatever your budget, there are plenty of great standing desk options to choose from. We’ve included electric options, manual crank, and a desk that’s all standing, all the time. We also threw in a couple standing desk converters if you can’t bear to part with your current desk.

1. iMovr Lander Desk

Lander Lite Compact Standing Desk by iMovR

iMovr is the preferred supplier of thousands of corporate, educational, and government institutions. Their Lander collection is rated at or near the top of every list. Each desk is made to order.

Options start at $799 for the Lander Lite and top out at over $4000 for the treadmill option for folks that want to work and crush their fitness goals.

Lander desks are completely customizable starting with over 35 color/style choices for the tabletop (including solid wood options). You can also select base/leg color, power management options, monitor arm, keyboard tray, and storage drawer. You can add caster wheels for portability too.

With ANSI/BIFMA certifications for durability, reliability, and compliance of ergonomic guidelines, you know you’re getting a quality product.

Specs:

Electric motor

365-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 24.5-50.5 inches

Key Features:

Arrives 98% preassembled

365-lb lift capacity

Height paddle control via smartphone app

Made in America, 10-year warranty

2. ApexDesk Elite Series 60”

1,586 Reviews ApexDesk Elite Series 60 RATED BEST OVERALL DESK BY CNN UNDERSCORED – Highly rated and reviewed, the Elite Series ApexDesk has a...

ELECTRIC HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE LIFTY SYSTEM – With a fast speed of 1.5” per second, this quick and quiet...

The ApexDesk Elite is a sturdy, functional desk with great reviews. With several different desktop and frame colors including black, white, American walnut, light oak, red cherry and gray, you’ll find one to compliment your home office.

The curved contoured table top sets this desk apart. It brings you close to the action, a design you’ll likely find more comfortable than a standard rectangle desktop.

The Elite boasts a one-piece industrial-grade steel frame that can support up to 225 lbs. A grommet on each back corner provides easy organization for your cords and cables.

Assembling the desk is easy (all you need is a screwdriver), but takes a little extra time compared to other options on our list.

Specs:

Dual electric motors

225-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 29-48 inches

Key Features:

Moderately customizable

Ergo shaped tabletop

3. SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk

4,827 Reviews SHW Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk Digital Display Handset - 4 memory preset options for easy adjustment.

Electric Lift System - Fully motorized lift from 28 to 46 Inches height

The SHW gets high marks as a budget friendly option. It is simple and functional—not remotely fancy. You get a sturdy black or white steel base and a wood tabletop in walnut, oak, light cherry, or black.

Assembly is a breeze according to reviewers. And it’s light enough to move around a room if portability is a requirement.

This desk comes standard with a digital keypad featuring four memory presets and one small, uncovered grommet at the left back corner as well as an under-desk mesh tray for cord storage.

At 48×24, it is a great size for anyone working with a limited home office space. It goes up and down as promised. Over 4700 reviewers think this desk gets the job done well.

Specs:

Electric motor

110-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 28-46 inches

Key Features:

Mesh tray for cable storage

4 color options

Simple assembly

4. RightAngle 60” Elegante Electric Standing Desk

2 Reviews RightAngle 60” Elegante Electric Standing Desk Push button control for effortless height adjustable table / desk and expanded programmable height range...

Total Lifting Capacity Base Only: 325 pounds 2-leg, 450 3-leg.

The RightAngle Elegante is commercial grade with a minimalist, contemporary style. She’s expensive, but she’s a beauty with tabletop finish choices of black, driftwood, and stromboli.

Most standing desks have legs made of steel. RightAngle uses a stronger anodized aluminum with a thermally fused laminate work surface for added durability. The desk is built in the USA, with the exception of the motor, which is built by German manufacturer Ketterer.

RightAngle desks use GyroSense technology, which are sensors that will stop the movement of the desk and reverse course before sustaining damage.

The desk also comes with attachments others don’t, like built-in cable control and a 4-socket power strip with two USBs. And it is sturdy and strong with a 325-lb lift capacity (there’s a 3-leg option that lifts 450 lbs.).

Specs:

Electric motor

325-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 21-51 inches (tallest on the list)

Key Features:

Commercial grade

Premium components

Included attachments

Built in the USA; German motor

5. iMovR ZipDesk

ZipDesk – Standing Desks Delivered in One Box

iMovR built another winner with the ZipDesk, or “desk in a box.” The ZipDesk has fewer color choices than the Lander model featured above, but it is a simple, sleek design that can be shipped lickety split (within 24 hours). It arrives in a single box almost totally preassembled.

And because it’s easy to set up (iMovR says eight minutes, tops) and take down, it can travel between the office and your home with little hassle.

Like other iMovR standing desks there’s a 10-year, top-to-bottom warranty, touted as the best in the industry. They also offer a 100-day satisfaction guarantee.

Features like anti-collision and anti-tiltover protection provide safety, while ANSI/BIFMA certifications ensure durability, reliability, and compliance of ergonomic guidelines.

Specs:

Electric motor

265-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 23-48 inches

Key Features:

Height paddle control via smartphone app

Made in America, 10-year warranty

Easy to set up and take down for transport

Ships next business day

6. FEZIBO Electric Height Adjustable 48” Standing Desk

2,415 Reviews FEZIBO Electric Height Adjustable 48” Standing Desk Electric Height Adjustable: There are 4 preset buttons to customize your desired heights from 28.36 inch...

Pull-out Drawer: Underdesk fabric drawer frees up desk space and provides a comfortable work environment

FEZIBO offers a solid budget option with some nice extras including an attached USB charging port, two built-in desk hooks (for headphones or other storage), and an under-desk cable management rack. They also include a fabric drawer to store supplies and other odds and ends.

There are three table top colors to choose from—bamboo, rustic brown, and black.

Reviewers did have some complaints, however. The desktop is actually two pieces and the drawer is rather flimsy. Some expressed disappointment with customer support. But given the price point, the FEZIBO is still a solid bet.

Specs:

Electric motor

176-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 28-46 inches

Key Features:

Three color choices

Included add-ons

Anti-collision technology

7. Vari Electric 60” Standing Desk

600 Reviews Vari Electric 60” Standing Desk SOLID ONE-PIECE TOP: Our Standing Desk Assembles in 10 Minutes or Less with no seams in the wood

VERSATILE 3-STAGE LEGS: 30% greater range in adjustability over dual stage legs, with 4 programmable...

The Vari desk is a perfect mix of features, value, and design. You’ll see it on every list of top standing desks.

This isn’t unsightly commercial office furniture. The Vari desk, particularly the reclaimed wood option, is actually quite stunning.

Additional options include black, butcher block, dark wood, and white. A beveled edge provides a sleek finishing touch. Whisper-quiet dual motors effortlessly raise from sit to stand and back again.

Customer service is top-notch and focused on feedback. In fact, they improved a previous design and eliminated the “knee crushing” crossbar customers complained about.

That and its simple 10-minute assembly should have you comfortably at work in no time.

Specs:

Dual electric motors

200-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 25-50.5 inches

Key Features:

Commercial grade quality

4 programmable memory settings

5-year limited warranty

8. Seville Classics airLIFT 47” Standing Desk

232 Reviews Seville Classics airLIFT 47” Standing Desk TEMPERED GLASS TABLE TOP - Work in style on a modern glass desk top. White glass top finished with a...

POWERFUL DUAL MOTORS - Two-section legs allow the desk to descend as low as 29 inches and rise to a...

Seville Classics offers a sleek, modern standing desk option that’s topped off with tempered glass. Choose the white finish and the glass serves as a dry-erase board for note-taking. All black or a black and white combo option are available too.

Added features like the dual 2.4a USB charging ports allow you to charge devices simultaneously. A non-slip sliding drawer with smooth ball bearing sliders keeps all your supplies organized and handy. Height adjustable from 29-47” with three memory settings and you’ll be ready to work in your most comfortable position.

These features, plus its solid reviews and easy assembly make the airLIFT a great affordable choice.

Specs:

Dual electric motors

160-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 26-47 inches

Key Features:

3 programmable memory settings

Dual USB ports

Handy drawer

9. Jarvis 48” Bamboo Standing Desk

355 Reviews Jarvis 48” Bamboo Standing Desk Award winning height adjustable desk frame adjusts from 24.5" to 50" (without desk top)

Sit-stand desk frame supports 350 lb lifting capacity with quiet motorized 1.5" per second height...

The Jarvis standing desk by Fully is always at or near the top of reviewers lists. There’s little (if any) chance you’ll be disappointed.

The eco-friendly bamboo standing desk option is a fan favorite, made of bamboo grown in sustainable forests without pesticides or fertilizers. It’s finished with a wear-resistant UV coating for durability.

The frame, available in 4 colors (alloy, black, silver and white), has a 350-lb lifting capacity. It’s feet are constructed with steel instead of aluminum for added strength and stability. It adjusts from a max height of 50 inches down to 24.5 inches, a level low enough to sit on the floor (if that’s your thing).

It is equipped with four LED programmable memory presets and two pre-drilled grommets for cable storage. Should you need a larger work surface it also comes in 60” and 72” options.

Fully offers an industry-leading 10 year warranty on the frame and all mechanical and electrical components, plus a 5-year warranty on desktop surfaces.

Specs:

Dual electric motors

350-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable, 24.5-50.5 inches

Key Features:

Commercial grade quality

4 programmable memory settings

10-year warranty on everything but the desktop (5-year)

10. DEVAISE Adjustable Height 55” Standing Desk

500 Reviews DEVAISE Adjustable Height 55” Standing Desk ERGONOMIC DESIGN: This innovative adjustable height standing desk promotes better posture, reduce back...

EASY CRANK SYSTEM: Standing desk is designed with a hand crank that can be placed on either side of the...

This simple standing desk by DEVAISE has its share of fans. It’s contemporary design offered in white or black doesn’t look like typical office furniture, but it is sturdy and functional. Its frame is made of heavy duty aluminum alloy and the work surface is made of strong, durable plastic.

The height can be adjusted from 29-45” by an easy crank system which can be installed on either side of the desk to accommodate your office layout.

At 55.1 x 23.6″ and a weight capacity of 100 lbs, this work station is spacious and sturdy enough for multiple monitors and all of your supplies. Adjustable feet add to its stability. Without the added weight of a motor the DEVAISE offers portability to those that don’t have a dedicated work space.

Specs:

Height adjustable by hand crank

90-lb weight capacity

Height adjustable, 29-45 inches

Key Features:

Modern design

Offered in white or black

Support bar adds extra stability

Other Standing Desk Alternatives (That Are Budget Pleasers)

Maybe you already have a really nice desk in your home office. Or maybe you’ve been working at the kitchen table because you don’t have a separate office space. In either situation, you are probably sitting a lot. There’s plenty of options that will offer the flexibility to stand and work, you don’t have to buy a desk with an electric motor and all the bells and whistles.

Here’s a few highly rated alternatives.

11. TechOrbits Rise-X Light Standing Desk Converter

Sale 1,445 Reviews TechOrbits Rise-X Light Standing Desk Converter Who This Converter Is For: If you appreciate the fine details, then you will not be disappointed with...

Lifetime Warranty: The only standing desk converter brand out there to offer a lifetime warranty. Our...

A desk converter transforms your traditional desk into a standing desk. The TechOrbits Rise-X Light is constructed of heavy-duty aluminum and premium MDF and carries a lifetime warranty.

Just squeeze the handles on the outside of the desk and adjust to your desired height with an assist through its gas spring lifting mechanism.

Specs:

Gas spring assisted

33-lb lift capacity

Height adjustable up to 26.5 inches

Key Features:

Heavy-duty construction

Removable keyboard tray

Lifetime warranty

12. Stand Steady Joy Desk

386 Reviews Stand Steady Joy Desk BEAUTIFUL MODERN STYLE: Complete your home office with our simple and sophisticated Joy standing desk....

ERGONOMIC DESIGN: Stand comfortably while you work! The Joy desktop stands at 41.5” so you can avoid...

If you have a little extra space in your home office you might want to consider the Stand Steady Joy Desk, a non-adjustable standup desk. With its modern design and furniture “look” it can serve many functions.

Use it as your own standing work surface while working from home or as additional storage for your office. Or, move it to a kid’s room to use during remote learning. It can also serve as a vanity or an entryway table.

Specs:

Not adjustable

Supports up to 60 lbs

47x24x41.5 inches

Key Features:

3 spacious cubbies for storage

cable management

Distressed wood grain finish

13. HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand

861 Reviews HUANUO Adjustable Laptop Stand ✓ HEIGHT ADJUSTMENT: Our adjustable laptop stand can be freely adjusted from 3.5 to 16.5 inch in...

✓ 9 ERGONOMIC ADJUSTABLE ANGLES: With 9 adjustable angles, this laptop desk stand provide different...

If you have limited space and use a laptop (up to 15.6”) to get work done, this adjustable standing desk converter could be all you need. And at such a low price it’s definitely worth a try if you’re considering adopting the standing-desk life.

Sturdy, compact, and well constructed of engineered wood and steel, it doesn’t have the stability issues you might experience with other options. And if space is a concern, not to worry because it folds down into a portable size. Keep it at your home office or at just over 11 lbs you can transport it back and forth.

It adjusts from 3.5 to 16.5” inches giving you the ability to find the most comfortable setup. There’s also 9 ergonomic adjustable angles to help combat neck and shoulder pain whether you’re standing or sitting. Have it up and running in under two minutes. Just unpack from the box, install a few screws, and that’s it.

Specs:

Height adjustable by hand

11.4×16.5” platform

Key Features:

Easy 2-minute installation

black finish

compact design

14. Seville Classics airLIFT XL 28” Sit & Stand Desk Cart

855 Reviews Seville Classics airLIFT XL 28” Desk Cart GAS-SPRING PNEUMATIC TABLETOP - Adjust from 27.1" to 41.9" high and any height between with a squeeze of...

LARGE COMPUTER WORKSTATION - Ergonomic wood top (28.1" x 19.6") fits almost any size monitor, laptop, or...

If you’re looking for something super-portable, this rolling sit and stand cart could be your best option. Roll anywhere in the house or work outdoors on the deck on a nice day. When you aren’t working it can also double as a TV tray.

The airLIFT is available in four sizes and five work surface finishes. The 28” table top provides plenty of space for your laptop and other supplies. The sturdy base is constructed of lightweight steel and aluminum and the tabletop is constructed of engineered wood with a laminate surface. Height can be adjusted from 27-41” via a gas spring pneumatic lever.

Specs:

Height adjustable by lever

35-lb weight capacity

Height adjustable, 27-41 inches

Key Features:

Highly portable

Over bed option

Simple assembly

What to Buy With Your Standing Desk

Now that you have the information you need to select the right standing desk for your needs, you may want to consider purchasing some electronics and accessories.

The following items can add some ergonomic comfort to your work day.

ergonomic chair

monitor arm

standing pad

balance board

keyboard tray

footrest

Summary

Whether you’re working from home temporarily or if it’s a change that is here to stay, it’s important that you have flexibility when working at a desk. Being able to stand while you work is important for physical and mental health. It can also make you more productive.

If you’d like to equip your home office with a standing desk you’ll be satisfied with any option on our list above.