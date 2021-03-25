10 Best Universal Remotes

A killer TV setup with room-filling sound is a great way to relax after a long day or productivity. But, while giant screens are great, controlling an army of remotes isn’t.

Often, remotes are more confusing than convenient, and the clutter on your coffee table doesn’t look fashionable. Misplacing a remote is enough struggle. But how do you get through this web of complexity?

Universal remotes simplify this fuss by consolidating the functions of various remotes into a single device. They offer superior ergonomics and intuitive buttons that are much better than the remote that came “in the box”.

Some even allow you to unify all your clickers and automate several tasks for your TV, soundbar, Roku streaming stick, and more, all at once.

A remote with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth is an added advantage as it makes it possible to manage smart home devices and removes issues that can occur if you’re not always in line-of-site with your devices.

The Top Universal Remotes

Below are some of the best universal remotes to help you improve your home theater experience.

1. Logitech Harmony Elite

Sale 2,966 Reviews Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control The most powerful and intuitive Harmony remote works with Alexa for voice control. All-in-one control of...

Full color touchscreen: Simply swipe and tap to control channels, movies, volume, 50 favorite channels...

The Logitech Harmony Elite is the latest universal remote from Logitech’s Harmony lineup. The remote combines the Harmony 950 touch-screen and the Harmony Hub, making it a notable upgrade from its predecessor.

Unlike other universal remotes, the Logitech Harmony goes beyond TV. You can use it to control music from your kitchen and adjust the lights in your home.

The 2.5-inch full-color screen responds to the touch, almost similar to that of a smartphone. You get access to 50 channel presets and everyone in the house can control the remote through the Harmony app.

If you’ve used other Harmony remotes in the past, you’ll notice how the controls are well-aligned. The navigation keys are right under the screen, eliminating that inconvenient stretch on your thumb.

The Logitech Harmony Elite works with Amazon Alexa, so adjusting the volume and switching between channels is super-simple. You can control devices hidden behind walls or cabinets through the IR blaster built right into the Harmony Hub.

The setup process is relatively easy since the app walks you through everything step-by-step.

2. Logitech Harmony Companion

Sale 3,139 Reviews Logitech Harmony Companion All-in-One Remote Control Works with Alexa for voice control. Performs activities like Lower the blinds, dim the lights, fire-up...

Use your Smartphone (with available app) or included Harmony Remote for one-touch control of your...

Gone are the days when you needed a remote for each electronic device in your home. The Logitech Harmony Companion provides centralized control for almost all gadgets in your household.

This is an easy-to-use remote designed for home entertainment that works well with Alexa, allowing you to issue voice commands from the comfort of your couch.

One would expect the Harmony Companion to be bulky and heavy due to the multiple roles it serves. To the contrary, this remote seems impossibly thin and feels great in the hand.

The button placement is also good, with most commonly-used controls and navigation buttons centered right where your thumb rests. The strategically placed buttons make up for the lack of a backlight.

You also get a hub as a part of the package. This hub can blast IR signals across a room and pair to nearly any bluetooth device in need of remote control. The built-in software can also help you regulate kids’ screen time as you can operate it from different rooms within the same home.

This remote may be lighter than most of its competitors, but is heavy in functionality.

3. Fire TV Cube

Sale 42,243 Reviews Fire TV Cube The fastest, most powerful Fire TV streaming device.

From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play your show.

Amazon’s first Fire TV Cube was a three-in-one remote, but the 2019 Fire TV Cube proves to be the lineup’s flagship.

The Fire TV Cube is one of those devices that breathe life into your home entertainment system. Although the design is like the previous iterations, this one has a faster response time, a powerful processor, and Dolby Vision for those with TVs that support it.

It runs on a Hexa-core (Quad-core 2.2GHz + Dual-core 1.9GHz) processor and ARM Mali G52-MP2 GPU. The chipset provides a seamless experience when switching from one channel to another or navigating 4K streams on Netflix.

Universal remotes are often complicated to set up, but the Fire TV Cube has simple on-screen prompts, making the process a breeze.

The device performs all the work so you can enjoy the latest movies right away. The Fire TV Cube features eight microphones to respond to commands issued from any part of the room. The device is also (obviously) Alexa-enabled, so you can adjust the volume or change channels with ease.

The Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and H.265 video formats deliver movies with an enhanced punch. The skin tone display is spot on, and the Dolby Atmos allows for immersive sound if you’ve got the right home theater setup.

4. Philips Universal Remote Control

6,653 Reviews Philips Universal Remote Control MULTI DEVICE CONTROL - Operate up to 4 different audio and video components such as TVs, Blu-Ray/DVD...

BEST REMOTE CODE LIBRARY - This universal remote works with all major brands and supports thousands of...

The Philips SRP9243B might be the solution you’ve been searching for to complement your home entertainment setup.

It has an ergonomic design, which makes holding it comfortable. And, setting up the remote is a straightforward process.

Although the device has several buttons, you’re assured of a seamless experience when switching between platforms.

The controls are responsive to ensure you don’t have to double-tap each one when binging the latest season of the Crown. You can also adjust the volume with the master volume control.

The Philips SRP9243B has multi-device control, operating up to four different video and audio components. You can control your Blu-Ray/DVD players, TVs, satellite receivers, and Roku boxes right from your couch.

The remote is universally compatible, meaning it works with a vast range of TVs. It’s compatible with big brands like LG, Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, TCL, and more.

The remote has various finishes, including gold, rose, blue, graphite, and black, to complement your current devices.

5. Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Remote

3,152 Reviews Inteset 4-in-1 Universal Remote Rugged, Commercial-Grade. Pre-programmed with Apple TV, XBox One & X, Media Center/Kodi and Roku device...

Button Labels- These self-adhesive labels, as pictured, can be cut out and applied under the buttons that...

The lightweight Inteset Remote is designed to work directly with popular streaming devices.

Everything in this remote feels premium, from the velvet coating on the back to the intuitive buttons. It has the capabilities of a high-end product but at a budget-friendly price.

Users can program 32 commands to a single button, something universal remotes in the same price category lack. For instance, you can turn off all of your devices, switch inputs, or change a channel all from one assigned button.

You can customize the remote using the included label stickers based on your needs. This means no second-guessing once you press a particular button.

The intuitive button mapping is responsive, making sure that you register what you intended, while the backlighting comes in handy when you’re using the remote at night. It also notifies you whether the remote is working or not.

The ergonomic design has an indent in the middle, which provides a manageable and comfortable grip. Better yet, the remote weighs only 5.6 ounces, making it easy to hold.

6. RCA 4 Device Remote Control

3,250 Reviews RCA 4 Device Remote Control Controls up to 4 devices with long-range IR (up to 40 feet)

Easy set-up and programming with automatic, brand, manual and direct code search methods - works with all...

Finding the right remote to use at home can be a daunting task, especially if you have more than one electronic device. However, the RCA 4 Device Remote Control makes it easy for you by consolidating all of your needs into one device.

This universal remote is an ultra-slim remote designed for a simplified setup. The remote is factory assembled, making it a plug-and-play control.

The RCA 4 is among the lightest remote controls you’ll find, weighing just 0.31 pounds. This lightweight design also protects it from breaking if it hits the ground.

Like most universal remotes, the RCA 4 can control up to four devices. Whether it’s your satellite box, DVD, streaming player, or an ordinary TV, this remote will consolidate control to one unit.

The remote has a unique ergonomic design. The partially lit keypad makes it easy to operate even in dark rooms. The keyboard is designed with three color shades, which will complement the décor of your space perfectly.

7. SofaBaton U1 Universal Remote

2,618 Reviews SofaBaton U1 Universal Remote ✅【U1 Universal Remote & Replaces 15 Other Remotes】Our unique remote control support 500,000+...

📲【App One-Touch Set Up】SofaBaton customized smartphone APP, one-button settings, no need to enter...

Replacing up to 15 remotes with one device sounds unbelievable, but that’s what the SofaBaton U1 does.

The remote is versatile as it supports more than 500,000 devices from 6,000+ brands. Better yet, it keeps updating as new products hit the market. It comes with a motion activate feature which automatically adjusts the brightness to save battery life.

The SofaBaton U1 has a macros mode that enables you to perform multiple actions by pressing one button. For instance, you can select a macro that sets the volume at a certain level or turn your stereo and TV on/off. You can also set the start-up time to switch on the TV first, then the set-top box after five seconds.

This function eliminates the need to keep repeating the same tasks. Besides the quick setup, the programming process is straightforward.

Users get three modes of connection: Bluetooth, IR matching, and traditional IR matching. The IR connection is the most popular because you only select the brand name.

Scrolling between various devices is easy with the wheel scroll design, so there’s no need to toggle between devices. The OLED screen notifies you which device is currently in use.

8. GE Backlit Universal Remote Control

Sale 3,210 Reviews GE Backlit Universal Remote Control FULLY BACKLIT AND STYLISH – Find buttons easily in the dark or in dimly lit rooms with the soft blue...

MULTI DEVICE CONTROL – Operate up to 8 different audio and video components such as TVs Blu-Ray/DVD...

You can forget fumbling with tons of remotes and complicated technology with this GE Universal remote.

The ease of use, an impressive set of features, and a stylish design make this remote among our top picks for universal remotes. Since it’s a multi-device control, you can operate up to eight audio and video components for immersive watching times.

While this remote comes pre-programmed for Roku boxes and Samsung TVs, you can also use it on other major TV brands. It comes with fully backlit buttons to enhance visibility in dim-lit rooms and has a brushed silver finishing.

A user-friendly design is an added advantage. It has a straightforward navigation bar with a master volume mode that lets you adjust the volume regardless of the platform you use. The remote connects to your devices using radio frequency technology for ultra-fast response.

The GE universal remote includes advanced DVR functions, Blu-Ray/DVD player control, and a dot button for quick sub-channel access for added convenience.

9. MYHGRC Universal Remote

1,337 Reviews MYHGRC Universal Remote [UNIVERSAL REMOTE & REPLACE OVER 16 BRANDS REMOTE] High-grade universal remote control TV replacement...

[SETTING STEPS] Pre-programmed band: Directly using for LG, SONY , SAMSUNG, PANASONIC, PHILIP, SHARP TV....

The MYHGRC Universal Remote Control is a perfect replacement for your damaged or lost remote.

It’s easy to set up since it’s pre-programmed for Samsung, LG, Sharp TV, Panasonic, Philips, and Sony devices. For other brands, you need to point the remote at the TV, press and hold the corresponding brand’s button until the LED flashes 3 times, and the setting is done.

The ergonomic and lightweight design makes the remote easy to hold and use. With special instructions at the back of the remote control, you can easily set it up and use it with more than 16 TV brands.

As for the remote’s construction, it’s built to last with high-quality ABS material. In fact, the MYHGRC Universal Remote can withstand falls, harsh environments, and rough handling.

The layout of the buttons on the remote is simple, making it easy to navigate the settings, change channels, and select movies to watch on your TV. Besides, the MYHGRC Universal Remote delivers a stable performance thanks to its advanced features and infrared technology.

10. Flipper Big Button TV Remote

4,588 Reviews Flipper Big Button TV Remote ✅ TAKE CONTROL - THREE key functions: On/Off, CHANNEL, VOLUME, Mute. It’s the perfect for gift for...

✅ work MULTIPLE DEVICES with ONE REMOTE - The only remote you’ll need - works with all IR (infrared)...

The Flipper Remote is a worthy pick for your family, especially for anyone who may find it difficult to control many technical devices.

It provides a straight-forward approach to access TV channels with ease, thanks to its large buttons. The three key functions are noticeable and well-defined and provide an optimal user experience.

With other remotes, users press the wrong buttons and accidentally reset the devices. With the Flipper Remote, you can use the lock settings to secure the programming code to avoid accidental re-programs.

You can also hide the number buttons, leaving only the volume and next or previous controls. You can set your favorite shows without having to swipe through thousands of channels. Users can set up to 25-30 channels, but it depends on your box.

The Flipper Remote enhances your loved one’s independence, enabling you to concentrate on other tasks.

Summary

If you are currently using more than one remote to get your TV up and running, we hope this article has shed some light on the fact there is an easier way.

Having the right set up to ensure the sound is just right, you have the right projector, and now the right remote control settings, makes all the difference.

Now go get the popcorn ready, tell Alexa to turn down the lights, and enjoy the show.

