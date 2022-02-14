10 Best Portable CD Players

Having the freedom to take your favorite CDs with you is important, and portable CD players allow you to do just that.

From listening in the kitchen to the garage to the backyard and beyond, a portable CD player is great for the days you want to rock out to your music collection from anywhere.

However, since there are many different options on the market, finding the right one for you can be overwhelming.

To help you in your search, we’ve found the best portable CD players that can help you jam out to your favorite tunes on the go.

Top Portable CD Players

Today’s portable CD players have great technology and are much lighter than back in the day. Plus, some models include Bluetooth, Wifi and more.

Here are some of the best portable CD players from boomboxes to discmans currently on the market.

1. Nextron Portable Bluetooth CD Player Boombox

736 Reviews Nextron Portable Bluetooth CD Player Boombox 【Top-Loading CD Player】Use this portable home CD player to enjoy your favorite CDs or personally...

【Bluetooth Connection】The built-in Bluetooth plays music wirelessly from your phone/tablet or other...

The Nextron player offers a lot in a little package. It is a CD player boombox with AM/FM radio and playback CD/MP3/WMA.

This player has USB and AUX ports plus a headphone jack. Better yet, the LCD display makes it easy to see which track is playing.

You can connect via built-in Bluetooth to listen to music from your phone, tablet or smart device. This is a great feature if you want to use the CD player to listen to other things such as a podcast or a football game.

Additionally, the unit comes with a USB 2.0 port. You can play MP3 or WMA files from your device. NTFS is not supported.

Best for: Teens or adults looking for a portable player that offers a lot in a small package.

Key Features:

USB 2.0, MP3 or WMA music files

Bluetooth

9.17 x 8.19 x 4.49 inches

LCD screen

CD-R and CD-RW

Pros Great sound quality

Offers Playback CD/MP3/WMA

Easy to use

Built-in Bluetooth

Compact Small footprint

Priced well Cons Short AC cord

2. HOTT CD611 Portable CD Player

Sale HOTT CD611 Portable CD Player for Home Travel and Car with Stereo Headphones, Anti-Shock ,Wood Grain CD playback - Enjoy your favorite CDs or personally recorded CD-R and CD-RW discs, including those with...

Bluetooth audio streaming - Enjoy convenient Bluetooth connectivity with compatible devices and stream...

The HOTT player is a palm-sized, slim design CD player that is ready for you to be on the go. Our favorite feature is the anti-shock protection.

Whether you are out for a walk, in your car or just hanging in your backyard, you can take comfort knowing your disc is not going to skip as you move about.

While the product comes with various casing options, the wood grain one is fantastic. It will remind you of being in a high-end luxury car with wood grain features.

You can easily connect the device to a portable speaker to create the ultimate sound machine. This way, you can share your music with friends, the office or listen in the kitchen while making your favorite dessert.

The LCD display is easy to read. Plus, the power and function buttons are super simple to maneuver.

Best for: Those looking for a portable walkman size CD player to listen to their favorite music anywhere they go.

Key Features:

Portable

Anti-shock protection

HIFI decoding technology

Compatible with CD, MP3, CD-RW, CD-R and WMA formats

AUX connection

LCD display

Pros Stylish

Great sound

User friendly

30-day return policy

One year warranty/ lifetime support

Easy-to-use buttons Cons Battery life is fair

3. Lauson Woodsound BB22 Small Cd Player

Sale Lauson Woodsound BB22 Small CD Playerr ✔ High compatibility, a CD player plays audio CDs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs or MP3 CDs. The built-in multi-color...

✔ USB port allows you to play MP3s from flash drives and connect your devices. Easy to use, ideal for...

When looking for a unit that has easy-to-use buttons, we found the Lauson Woodsound BB22 to be a great solution. It is a great product for anyone who needs bigger buttons.

This unit has lights on the side. Its LED lights change with the beat of the music, giving it a disco effect. This makes the unit fun for all ages.

The lights do stay on while the unit is on. This feature is helpful because it can also act as a night light for a room. However, you will need to power down the player in order to turn off the lights.

In addition to playing your favorite CDs, you can also connect to the auxiliary input jack to listen to your iPod, MP3 music or other digital audio players.

It even comes with a headphone jack if you want to plug in and tune out the world.

Best for: Kids and seniors and those that need buttons that are larger and easy to use.

Key Features:

Three to four color lights that can act as a night light

Auxiliary Input Jack for Connecting Your iPod, MP3

Digital FM radio with 20 presets

USB port

Plays audio CDs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs

8.03 x 7.87 x 4.72 inches

Pros Larger buttons

Easy to use

Fun disco-like lights Cons Lights do not turn off while on

4. Qoosea Wall Mountable CD Music Player

Sale Qoosea Portable CD Player with Bluetooth Wall Mountable CD Music Player 【6 in 1 Multi-functional CD Player】2021 New Version: Gueray CD player is built with background lights...

【Bluetooth HIFI Speaker】Built-in 2 x 5W Hi-fi Bluetooth speakers, 33-foot Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity...

Qoosea has created a new spin on portable CD players. This unit can mount to a wall or stand on your desk.

The product is a six-in-one player, meaning there are more options for you to listen to your favorite music.

First is the CD player that supports CD, CD-R, CD-RW, MP3 and WMA audio formats. It also comes with a USB play mode, SD Card play mode, FM Radio mode and Bluetooth mode.

The CD player can also be used as a timer switch.

Built-in HiFi Bluetooth speakers allow you to tap your smartphone or another device from up to 33 feet. While it is not a Bluetooth transmitter and cannot connect to other Bluetooth speakers, the HiFi speakers on the device offer amazing sound.

If you choose to mount the Qoosea system to the wall, it comes with an easy-to-use wall-mount kit. Otherwise, use the stand that comes with the unit to easily mount on a desk or the kitchen counter.

Additionally, the system comes with all accessories you’ll need to get up and running quickly.

Best for: Those looking for a compact player for smaller spaces like office or kitchen or bedroom.

Key Features:

Wall mount kit

Desk Stand

Bluetooth HiFi speakers

5V-2A USB adaptor

Remote control

3.5 mm audio cable

Six-in-one multifunctional CD player

Pros Space saver

Excellent sound quality

Affordable

Remote control Cons Speaker sound not for large spaces

Cheap casing

5. KLIM Discman

KLIM Discman A DIFFERENT LISTENING EXPERIENCE. The KLIM Discman was designed to provide you with the most enjoyable...

ANTI-SKIP / ANTI-SHOCK PROTECTION: Who wants skips and interruptions when listening to their favorite...

The KLIM Discman comes ready to go with a built-in battery, earphones and more. You just need to put your favorite CD in.

Audiophiles love the HiFi listening experience. The anti-skip and anti-shock systems allow for continuous excellent sound with amazing bass.

KLIM prides itself on being a North American company that builds superior solid equipment. They even back their product with a five-year warranty.

If your car does not come with a CD player, consider this product to get the job done. Connect the device via the AUX input and keep the battery charged using your car’s USB port.

Additionally, the unit comes with a carrying case and earbuds.

Best for: Those looking for a portable Discman for exercise, in your car or on the go.

Key Features:

Dimensions 5.51 x 1.1 x 5.51 inches

0.5 Pounds

Includes MP3 player

Anti-skip, anti-shock

30-day return, five-year warranty

CD audio, CD-R, CD-RW

14-hour battery life

Pros Compact

Long battery life

Comes with KLIM fusion earbuds Cons Small buttons

6. KLIM B3 CD Boombox

81 Reviews KLIM B3 CD Boombox with CD Laser Lens 【CD Player with Speakers】This portable cd player built-in duel stereo speakers. You can player the...

【Bluetooth Visibility CD Player】Our cd player with bluetooth 5.1 and use dot matrix text, so it can...

KLIM does it again with their latest 2022 model.

The B3 CD Boombox offers a solid KLIM manufactured casing, excellent sound and a CD player, radio, MP3 player, AUX and super bass neodymium speakers. New for 2022 is the upgraded CD laser lens.

Power up your boombox with a plug-in cable or take it on the go using the rechargeable batteries that come with the system. Enjoy up to 12 hours of playtime before you need to recharge.

This lightweight player is great for hours of entertainment. It is equipped with Bluetooth and AUX ports so you can connect to your phone or other speakers.

Additionally, the system has a USB port so you can listen to even more songs in MP3 format.

KLIM backs their products with a five-year warranty, plus they offer free returns for up to 30 days through Amazon. Their customer service team is always standing by to answer any questions about your unit.

Best for: Taking fun on the go with a sturdy compact boombox that had color lights.

Key Features:

12 hour battery time

Bluetooth connectivity

Save up to 20 radio presets

AUX-in, USB

Dimensions 10.63 x 8.5 x 4.65 inches

Pros Long battery life

Customer service

Five year warranty

Sturdy casing

Compact design

Easy-to-use buttons Cons AM radio frequency not supported

7. Sony Portable Bluetooth CD Player

Sale Sony Portable Bluetooth CD Player CD playback - Enjoy your favorite CDs or personally recorded CD-R and CD-RW discs, including those with...

Bluetooth audio streaming - Enjoy convenient Bluetooth connectivity with compatible devices and stream...

Sony offers one of the best CD players on the market today and has always been one of the most trusted names in sound equipment. The Sony Portable Bluetooth CD Player Boombox is no exception.

This CD player includes a four-band AM/FM radio with a digital tuner and a 30 station memory preset feature.

It has a high-tech CD player so you can enjoy all your favorite discs, including ones you’ve personally recorded as well as CDs with MP3 files.

The product comes with a Mega Bass Reflex speaker that delivers deep, rich bass (considering its size) and crisp overall sound.

Better yet, a USB playback feature lets you record a CD or make a personalized mix of your favorite tracks from other CDs onto a flash drive in MP3 format with Sony’s syncing feature.

This portable CD player and radio has a rechargeable battery as well as the option to use six C batteries for portable power. It includes a jack for your favorite audiophile headphones and an audio-in stereo mini-jack.

The Sony Portable Bluetooth CD Player is definitely one of the best CD players you can find today for its portability and premium sound quality.

Best for: Those looking for a portable CD player with great quality sound.

Key Features:

Dimensions 5.5 x 15.2 x 2.7 inches

Bluetooth enabled

MEGA BASS sound enhancements

FM/AM radio with 30 memory presets

LCD screen

USB recording and playback

Weighs one pound

Pros Easy to pair with a phone

Great sound for portable

Big buttons Cons Small screen

8. Jensen CD Player Boom Box

Jensen CD Player Boom Box Top Loading CD Player CD-R/RW Compatible Supports A2DP, AVRCP

Bluetooth Wireless Version supports all the latest Bluetooth devices

A well-known name in value electronics, the Jensen brand likely needs no introduction.

The Jensen CD-555 Portable Bluetooth Boombox lives up to its reputation and comes complete with booming sound in a compact, portable body.

This uber-stylish CD player features Bluetooth connectivity so you can pair your phone or media player to stream your favorite tunes. It also has a traditional LED track display with search, repeat, rewind and fast-forward buttons.

It’s perfect for listening to music and audiobooks, which makes it an excellent option for adults and children alike.

The device includes a Jensen Bass Boost headphone jack and an auxiliary input jack for your iPod or MP3 player. Best of all, this top-loading CD player has a unique, cube-shaped design with a handle for portability.

Furthermore, you can take your pick from four colors, including red, pink, blue and silver.

Best for: Those looking for a lightweight, portable CD player.

Key Features:

Dimensions 7.1 x 6.1 x 10.2 inches

CD-R/RW Compatible Supports A2DP, AVRCP

Top loading

Bluetooth enabled

Programmable memory

Weight 2.6 pounds

Pros Easy-to-use buttons

Great battery life

Good sound for a small box Cons Battery life is fair

FM radio spotty

9. Sony Compact Portable Stereo Sound System Boombox

Sony Compact Portable Stereo Sound System Boombox -All-In-One Audio System, Combining old & new technology. CD-R/RW & MP3 CD's Playback Compatibility /...

-Audio Input - Easily connect any other audio device as iPods, iPhones, iPads or any MP3 digital music...

The Sony Compact Portable Stereo Sound System Boombox offers a portable design from one of the biggest brands in sound.

It’s an all-in-one boombox that combines the best of old and new technologies with a full-featured CD player and MP3 playback capability. You also get a digital AM/FM stereo radio with 30 presets.

The Mega Bass technology produces deep, smooth bass for big sound quality, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tracks to the fullest.

Its audio input feature easily connects with iPods, iPhones, MP3 and other devices, but you can also use the headphone jack for private listening.

You can connect this CD player to a home theater system for an even bigger sound. It’s perfect for parties and get-togethers.

With its all-in-one technology and portable size, you can take the Sony Compact Portable Stereo Sound System Boombox on the go or fit it nearly anywhere in your home or office.

Best for: Those looking for a stereo CD player that has easy hook-ups for phones and other media devices.

Key Features:

Dimensions 15.8 x 11.9 x 8.2 inches

Frequency Response : CD Player: 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz +1/-2 dB

CD Player: 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz +1/-2 dB CD-R/RW & MP3 CD playback compatibility

AM/FM 30 programmable preset stations

Large, easy-to-use control buttons

Mega bass reflex sound system

Pros Easy to set up

Quiet CD and cassette player

CD cleaning kit Cons No remote control

Short AC cable

10. Magnavox MD6972 Portable Top-Loading CD Boombox

Sale Magnavox MD6972 Portable Top-Loading CD Boombox KEY FEATURES: Top loading CD-R/CD-RW player, total 2 x 2W RMS output, programmable CD player, digital PLL...

BLUETOOTH: Magnavox speakers keep the party going come rain or shine. Experience a premium audio...

The Magnavox MD6972 Portable Top-Loading CD Boombox is a programmable CD player with digital AM/FM stereo radio that will remind you of the early 2000s.

It features a blue backlit LCD display with unique color-changing lights that pulse along with the beat. Even better, it sounds just as great as it looks with true Magnavox sound quality and “premium” audio.

As the name suggests, the CD player has a top-loading style. This makes it easy to operate.

It even comes with an uncomplicated button and dial control interface.

You can connect your smartphone or any other device over Bluetooth for streaming music, listening to audiobooks and more.

The Magnavox MD6972 Portable Top-Loading CD Boombox also features a digital clock and alarm function, which adds to its functional design.

Best for: Those looking for a clock on a CD player with Bluetooth connectivity.

Key Features:

Dimensions 13.78 x 10.63 x 6.7 inches

Bluetooth enabled

Top-loading CD-R/CD-RW

Color changing lights

Weight 4.5 pounds

Pros Bluetooth to phone easy connection

LED light on / off switch

Easy to push buttons Cons Paired cell phone sounds lower

Summary

Portable CD players can help you rock out to your favorite songs and artists from anywhere.

They’re packed with features that can elevate your listening experience while delivering powerful sound.

Regardless of your budget, connectivity requirements and desired battery life, there’s an option out there for you. All you have to do is identify the functionality you need before making a purchase.

No matter what you are looking for, the best portable CD players on our list will deliver the audio experience you are looking for.