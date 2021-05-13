10 Best Wireless Earbuds (Budget and Premium Options)

The right pair of earbuds can completely transform your favorite songs. Whether more bass, louder volume, or extensive battery life, the right pair of wireless earbuds can keep you motivated in the gym or help you endure a lengthy commute.

No matter the reason for you landing on this page or for needing a new pair of earbuds, we’ve got a comprehensive range of the top earbuds for you. Including top brands such as Sony, Samsung, and Apple.

We’re also thrown in some budget options, which are still packed with high-end features.



Top Wireless Earbuds

In a somewhat weighted order, checkout our list below of the top bluetooth wireless earbuds on the market today.

1. Apple AirPods Pro

The Apple AirPods Pro provides superior sound quality. With Adaptive EQ, it automatically tunes the music to the shape of your ear. This allows you to experience rich, consistent audio.

Best of all, these wireless earbuds feature Spatial audio. This is a dynamic head tracking to turn movies and TV episodes into a cinema-like experience. As the sound surrounds you in the right place, the earbuds adjust.

These earbuds deliver powerful bass, thanks to the custom-built, low-distortion speaker driver. The amplifier then powers the speaker driver to eliminate any background noise, working with the H1 chip to control listening levels.

Easily control music and calls, and switch between Active Noise Cancelation and Transparency Mode at the touch of a button.

You can use the Apple AirPods Pro for retrieving important phone calls while you’re on the go. Or use them for workouts as they’re sweat- and water-resistant and feature an expanded mesh microphone port to improve call clarity in windy surroundings.

In fact, the microphone is outward-facing and detects external sounds. The earphones then counter the sound with anti-noise, ensuring that they cancel out any external sounds before you hear them.

These earbuds have a 4.5-hour battery life, and a five-minute charge offers over one hour of listening time.

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro offers an immersive listening experience. With Active Noise Canceling technology, they let you switch between noise canceling and fully adjustable ambient sound.

Therefore, you can let the outside in or keep it out, making these earbuds highly versatile to wear when running outdoors or focusing on work.

One of the best features of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is Voice Detect. This technology instantly switches from ANC to Ambient sound when it detects your voice, such as environments when you’re ordering a coffee at a cafe.

These intelligent earbuds will automatically turn the volume down when you speak without you having to press any buttons so you can return to music-listening once you’ve spoken.

When it’s time to resume your music, these wireless earbuds will help you feel like you’re in a live studio. Thanks to the custom-built two-way speakers, they’ll fully engage you in the audio with lyrical clarity, high treble, and deep bass.

Aside from listening to music, you can use the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for work calls while you’re on the go.

With three built-in microphones, every word you deliver is crystal clear, and the low protrusion design minimizes wind contact to shield your voice from the wind, helping to further improve clarity.

Overall, they provide an eight-hour battery life, and a 10-minute charge provides 85 minutes of listening time.

3. Bose QuietComfort

The Bose QuietComfort wireless earbuds are sleek and designed with ergonomics in mind to remain comfortable and secure in your ear.

Most importantly, they deliver crisp, clear audio with rich, deep bass, so you can hear all the details of every lyric and become fully lost in your music. Customization of your listening experience is handled through the Bose app for iOS and Android.

There are moments when you need to listen to your surroundings and times when you want to block out any background noise and focus solely on your music. That’s why these earbuds allow you to minimize noise or eliminate distractions altogether.

The choice is yours, so you can tailor the earbuds to your environment, such as being at a train station and wanting to listen to music but be aware of announcements.

You can even make full or quick conversations with people in person without having to remove your earphones. With the full transparency option, you can communicate and listen clearly with people as though you’re not wearing earbuds at all.

Furthermore, Bose designed these earbuds with a StayHear Max tip design so every surface that touches your ear is made from silicone for maximum comfort all day long.

Enjoy six hours of non-stop listening, or for a quick charge, receive two hours of battery life with a 15-minute quick charge.

4. Sony WF-1000XM3

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds temporarily put the world on hold so you can listen to music and answer phone calls with few disturbances. With Noise Canceling technology, the WF-1000XM3 earbuds let you lose yourself completely in your music.

In fact, the 6 mm driver packs a lot of power and sits inside of the earbuds to deliver a rich, clear, and expansive sound.

Designed with dual microphones on the surface, these earbuds catch more of the ambient sounds of your surroundings, whether that’s from office chatter, in-flight surroundings, or noise from the city.

These earbuds come equipped with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX technology that upscales compressed digital music files, enhancing the quality to hi-res audio.

All the while, Sony’s new and improved Bluetooth chip provides a stable connection for hours of high-quality wireless streaming.

In particular, this chip transmits sound to the left and right ears simultaneously for low audio latency, providing an enjoyable audio experience.

Meanwhile, the headphones’ Bluetooth antenna is optimized for a wider sound coveraging for uninterrupted music streaming.

Overall, these earbuds pack eight hours of power on a single charge or 90 minutes of play time with a quick 10-minute charge.

5. Jabra Elite 75t

The Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are best for exercising. Designed for an active lifestyle, they feature an IP57 rating that makes them waterproof and sweatproof, so there’s nothing that can hold you back while you’re working out in the rain or at the gym.

Tailor the settings to suit your preferences and surroundings. With Active Noise Canceling technology, these earbuds keep the real world at bay, keeping you entertained and motivated with a powerful bass.

Or switch to HearThrough to hear what’s going on around you and decide if you want to let the rest of the world in.

You’ll notice that the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are smaller than others on this list. They’ve intentionally been designed that way to keep them in your ears for longer, offering a comfortable and secure fit.

They’re also equipped with four petite built-in microphones with beamform technology that allow you to answer calls with crystal-clear quality.

Using the Jabra Sound+ app, you have control over how you hear other people, while Sidetone lets you customize how much you can hear of your own voice on calls so you needn’t speak louder in order to hear yourself.

Receive a 5.5-hour battery life on a full charge or 60 minutes of use with a 15-minute charge.

6. Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus

The Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus earbuds feature custom 10 mm Beryllium drivers that deliver rich, expansive sound in a small package.

They also include Active Noise Canceling technology, so you can listen to music without any outside interruptions, which is ideal for music lovers, students concentrating on work, and travelers.

Best of all, these wireless earbuds come with two microphones that provide clear calls without any interference. They’re also built to last with a combination of handcrafted acetate and stainless steel for a high-quality finish.

Meanwhile, the IPX5 water rating makes them appropriate for wearing while exercising or wearing in the rain.

Furthermore, receive a stable connection with quick pairing technology and a 100 ft Bluetooth connectivity range for wireless listening.

These Master & Dynamic earbuds offer a 10-hour battery life with a 40-minute charge or five hours of battery after only 15 minutes of charge time.

7. AUKEY True

AUKEY True wireless earbuds come equipped with dual infrared proximity sensors that detect the wearing status for automatic music play and pause.

Additionally, the multifunctional touch control enables customized music control and call management without looking at your smartphone.

Perhaps the most standout feature of these wireless earbuds is their low-latency mode. This ultra-low latency technology enhances audio processing for smooth sound syncing when you’re playing games or watching videos. So you’ll never have any delays with the audio and visual media.

These AUKEY earbuds offer exceptional value for their price point. For $39.99, they sport an IPX5 water rating that makes them suitable for commuting, workouts, and for everyday wear.

They also offer a five-hour battery life on a single charge, though, there’s no option for a quick-charge function.

8. Soundcore by Anker Life A1

Another budget-friendly pair of wireless earbuds is Life A1 by Soundcore. Although the 8 mm drivers might be smaller than several earbuds on this list, they’re equipped with triple-layer composite diaphragms. This produces a powerful sound with plenty of bass, more treble, and clear mids.

They’re designed with three custom sound modes, which no other earbuds on this list offers. Therefore, you can select the perfect setting based on the content you’re listening to.

For example, Bass Booster intensifies bass-heavy songs. Plus Podcast enhances mids for audiobooks, and Signature mode is ideal for listening to all music genres.

Moreover, these earbuds feature on-ear controls. Therefore, you can conveniently switch between these three sound modes, play or pause music, adjust the volume, or even activity voice assistants—all at the touch of a button.

Their compact design makes them ideal for sitting comfortably in your ears. Additionally, the slim charging case is designed to seamlessly fit in pockets and small bags.

Another great asset of these earbuds is their battery life. Sporting nine hours of listening time on a single charge, they’re ideal for using throughout an entire working day.

And the charging case provides three full charges. Or place them in the case for 1.5 hours of playtime in as little as 10 minutes.

9. Purity

Purity—the cheapest earbuds on this list—comes with all of the features you would want from a pair of wireless earbuds. Such as quick pairing to improve the set-up process right out of the charging case.

In fact, the flashing light and voice indications notify you when they’re successfully paired with your smartphone.

They’re designed for comfort and long wear. This is why they’re available with three different ear-cap sizes (S, M, and L). They offer a snug and secure fit, regardless of your ear size. You can wear these earbuds in the gym during an intense workout, and they won’t fall out.

Plus, the IPX5 sweat-resistant design allows you to wear them while you’re sweating or outside in the rain.

With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you’ll receive an effortless and reliable connection that minimizes lags from your smartphone to the earbuds.

Take the compact charging case with you on the go. Impressively, the case includes four LED lights that showcase the earbud charging percentages to notify you during the process.

Furthermore, they provide a four-hour battery life with no mention of a quick-charge function.

10. Skullcandy Sesh Evo

Finally for the best wireless earbuds is the Skullcandy Sesh Evo. Available in various colors—such as grey, red, and mint—these earbuds are stylish and cool.

They’ll also always remain by your side, thanks to the Built-in Tile technology. It makes it easy to track down the earbuds if you misplace them.

Designed with easy connections and automatic pairing, these earbuds enter pairing mode the first time they’re switched on. After that, they’ll instantly pair with the last device used. This way, you won’t need to repeat the set-up process each time.

Additionally, the easy, built-in controls let you adjust the volume, answer calls, activate a voice assistant, and skip tracks. You can select various EQ modes without using your smartphone.

Equipped with a 6 mm driver, they’ll deliver a generous sound quality. It’s nothing compared to Master & Dynamic’s 10 mm Beryllium drivers.

However, these wireless earbuds provide you with the option of using each bud individually. This is a unique feature and great for remaining aware of your surroundings while engaging in your favorite music.

The Skullcandy Sesh Evo earbuds provide a five-hour battery life. It has a 10-minute quick-charge function that delivers two hours of play time.

Summary

Wireless earbuds are getting sleeker and more powerful. Gone are the days when you needed to pause your music to charge your earbuds. Most offer at least a five-hour battery life.

Earbuds are now equipped with built-in controls, voice assistants, and various sound modes. There’s never been a better time to be more in control of your music.

Choosing the right earbuds for your needs can be tricky. When shopping, have your number one most important feature at the front of your mind.

There’s something for everyone from our list of the best wireless earbuds.