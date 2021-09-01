9 Best 8-Inch Tablets

Today’s smartphones often feature powerful internals and astonishing storage in a compact size. In comparison, today’s laptops can provide amazing graphics and larger screens for better productivity.

For people looking for a balance between these two devices, tablets offer the best of both worlds.

Specifically, 8-inch tablets provide just enough size without being cumbersome.

If you live an out-and-about lifestyle, the best 8-inch tablets make it easy for you to fulfill your business or personal needs from just about anywhere.

We’ve found the top 8-inch tablets for a variety of budgets and styles so that everyone in your family can stay connected on the go.

Top 8-Inch Tablets

Whether you are concerned about price, storage, graphics or other specifications, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite 8-inch tablets.

1. Apple iPad Mini

Apple iPad Mini Tablet 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

No, it’s not an 8-inch tablet. But, with a 7.9-inch display, it is close enough.

This device is a master of portability and performance. It is slim, lightweight and palm-friendly for average-sized hands.

But is the Apple iPad Mini worth it when there are newer (and cheaper) iPads to choose from?

Don’t let the 2019 release year fool you. It’s still relevant now.

For its grab-and-go size, it’s impressive. It’s compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and boasts the largest library of tablet-optimized apps to fully leverage the multi-touch Retina display.

The fast-charging battery lasts up to 10 hours. This is a big perk if you’ll be away from an outlet for a while.

It also runs the latest version of iPadOS 15 (out in September, 2021). iPadOS ramps up tablet functionality in a way that iOS couldn’t.

With iPadOS, you get added functions like gesture controls, mouse support and Sidecar. These turn your tablet into a second screen for a Mac.

The A12 Bionic chip improves tablet response time. This product’s overall speed is quick, and the Touch ID fingerprint sensor keeps it secure.

Overall, this is a shoo-in for those who want a compact tablet robust enough to handle business but fun enough to stream a movie.

2. Fire HD8 Tablet

Fire HD8 Tablet 8" HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB...

All-day battery life - Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to...

If you’re a fan of all things Amazon, this is a super-affordable 8-inch tablet with many perks.

You’ll get access to apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Music and Kindle.

Business users will be happy to know that it is compatible with apps like Zoom, OneNote and Outlook.

Enjoy streaming content at home or on the go. If you’re frequently mobile, this tablet can take hits better than most other options on the market.

Whether you are using it for business or play, the battery lasts up to 12 hours. It has a USB-C port for charging, delivering a completely charged tablet in five hours or less.

The Fire HD8 works with Alexa voice controls. It includes functions to access Amazon content, open apps, set alarms or reminders or stream music.

While it is faster to navigate thanks to the addition of a 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, the tablet is not lightning fast. You will notice some lag while scrolling.

Beyond the specs, this tablet has an ENERGY STAR certification. Its packaging is sustainable, using recycled sources or wood fibers from responsibly managed forests.

All that said, the ads on the lock screen are a downside. Fortunately, you can pay a fee to remove them.

Additionally, this tablet does not support Google Play.

For the money, this is a solid Amazon-heavy tablet for those who want a sidekick for communication and entertainment.

3. Lenovo M8 HD Tablet

Lenovo M8 HD Tablet Stunning performance and stylish design combine in this quick, powerful Android tablet, powered by a...

The modern, refined look and feel are accentuated by the full metal cover and 82% panel-to-body ratio

The Lenovo M8 boasts an HD screen, an insanely long battery life of up to 18 hours and a 1280 x 800 resolution for crisp viewing of videos, graphics and gaming.

This 8-inch tablet runs on MediaTek Helio A22, a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and the 2018-released Android 9.0 Pie.

Pie OS continues to offer features of interest like gesture navigation, notch design for increased screen real estate and AI to increase battery life.

It has built-in Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 802, so you have connection options.

Appearance-wise it has a gray metal back. It looks cool, but your hands could get sweaty clasping the metal. As a result, you should think about getting a case.

Whether you are watching streaming content and videos, gaming or reading a comic, the colors and display are decent.

The tablet integrates with Google Play. You can navigate the device and open apps fairly quickly, but there is some lag.

Sound is delivered by a Dolby Audio-tuned side speaker. That said, if you are looking for bass, keep looking.

If you prefer to download content, keep in mind it has 32GB of ROM. Luckily, you can expand the memory capacity with a microSD card.

Overall, this is a good buy for an everyday tablet.

4. Fire HD8 Kids Tablet

Fire HD8 Kids Tablet Save up to $90 on a full-featured Fire HD 8 tablet (not a toy), 1 year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime...

2-year worry-free guarantee: if it breaks, return it and we'll replace it for free.

The Fire HD8 Kids tablet is not a toy, but it’s crafted to withstand a little roughness.

The 8-inch device has a tough case with a built-in stand. It comes in bright color choices crafted to appeal to children ages three to seven.

This product has a two-year worry-free guarantee. If it breaks, return it for a free replacement.

The battery lasts up to 12 hours, giving children the freedom to move around while reading, playing Minecraft or simply browsing.

You’ll get one free year of Amazon Kids+ (FreeTime Unlimited). Then, you’ll pay a small fee each month to keep it going.

Amazon Kids+ offers age-appropriate content, including thousands of books for storytime, movies, shows, music, games and apps.

The Amazon Parent Dashboard allows for some control of the tablet in terms of what children can access.

This is a device that can grow with your child. It’s a little more expensive than the Fire HD8, but the kid-focused features make it a smart buy.

5. Fire HD8 Kids Pro Tablet

Fire HD8 Kids Pro Tablet Save up to $90 on a full-featured tablet (not a toy) designed specifically for kids ages 6–12 that...

School-age kids will enjoy a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ that unlocks over 20,000 apps, games,...

The Fire HD8 Kids Pro Tablet is an 8-inch tablet made for children ages six to 12. It has the same specs and tech as the Fire HD8 mentioned earlier in this list, but it includes additional age-specific bonuses.

First, you get one free year of access to Amazon Kids+. This offers an insane amount of kid-friendly and educational content.

Next, they have access to a digital store. Through the Amazon Parent Dashboard, you can approve or deny requests for apps, purchases and downloads.

The Silk web browser also has built-in controls to keep kids away from age-inappropriate websites, while the parental controls also give you the power to block specific sites.

As a bonus, your child can communicate with you without a phone. You can set up an approved contact list for them to call and message over WiFi with Alexa.

Finally, a slim yet rugged case is included in a range of colors and designs. If the tablet breaks within two years, Amazon will replace it free of charge.

This is an ideal tablet for children who are coming of age in a digital world. It has good safety measures built-in and gives them a little freedom while you safeguard their browsing.

6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Tablet

Sale Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 Tablet MINIMUM BEZEL, MAXIMUM VIEW: Have more room to view your favorite content with a lightweight tablet...

BUILT FOR YOUR FAVORITES: An 8-inch display screen immerses you in content, and dual speakers deliver...

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is the budget line of Galaxy tablets. However, with the Android 9 Pie OS, it still offers enjoyable features like pop-out mode to run multiple apps.

It is lightweight yet sturdy and has an aluminum backing, giving it a modern look.

Because of its 8-inch size, it’s easy to hold in one hand and navigate with the other. As you consider this tablet, keep in mind that the touchscreen sensitivity could be better.

Video playback is at 1280 x 800 via WXGA. Although it’s not HD, the resolution is decent enough to watch a movie.

The bezel isn’t too substantial, allowing you the maximum view while you stream or game.

This device’s battery lasts up to 13 hours on a full charge. While it doesn’t offer wireless charging, it is compatible with the ever-popular micro USB-C.

You can connect via Bluetooth 4.2 or WiFi to stream video and audio content, and you have access to Google Play to add your favorite apps.

Audio quality is decent, and dual speakers produce sound that rivals surround sound systems.

Plus, there is a headphone jack if you prefer wired headphones to wireless earbuds.

The tablet comes with 32 GB or 64 GB of internal memory and offers a MicroSD slot to add up to 512 GB to free up internal space. Keep in mind that some apps may not be compatible to move to the SD card.

It seems overpriced for what you get because it is not compatible with the S-Pen, but it still has some cool features to keep everyday users engaged.

7. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Tablet UNLOCKED ON THE GO —Compatible with Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile Networks

MILITARY-GRADE DESIGN (MIL STD 810H, IP68 S Pen + Anti Shock): Conquer the elements and don’t sweat the...

If you’re looking for an 8-inch tablet that can handle tough conditions, consider the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active3 Enterprise Edition.

It runs on Android 10 and is unlocked for WiFi/LTE connectivity, giving you flexibility.

This device is designed for use out in the field, particularly in rugged work situations around the elements. The IP68 rating keeps it safe from dust, dirt, sand and liquids.

The military-grade design keeps it intact, absorbing shock if it’s dropped from a distance up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet).

That said, this tablet doesn’t have to be on the go. It can be used in a fixed space like outdoor kiosks.

With built-in retail support for barcode scanning and payment processing, it can accommodate whatever your needs are.

Enhanced touchscreen tech allows you to use the included S-Pen to write on it in the rain. You can even navigate it without taking off your gloves, including thick work gloves or latex ones.

It’s designed to give you PC performance no matter where you are. Thus, Samsung Wireless DeX is on board, offering connectivity to a keyboard, mouse and monitor.

This tablet has a long-lasting, fast-charging replaceable battery. It also works when connected to power in no battery mode.

Ultimately, this is a sturdy and thoughtfully designed 8-inch tablet that will work for just about any scenario.

8. Vanquisher SV-86H Tablet

Vanquisher SV-86H Tablet MILITARY GRADE RELIABILITY — IP67 rated waterproof & Ruggedized construction meets MIL-STD810G standard...

WINDOWS BASED ENTERPRISE MOBILITY — Windows 10 PRO (64-bit). Intel X5 Cherytrail Z8350 Quad-Core...

The Vanquisher SV-86H is like a mini portable desktop computer. It’s an enterprise-level 8-inch tablet designed to brave the elements in the field.

This device is ideal for mobile entrepreneurs and support staff, field geologists, warehouse and logistics teams, survey crews, engineers or any occupation that requires compact tech to get the job done.

You can hook up a keyboard and mouse if you choose, but the Gorilla glass touchscreen enables you to get everything done by hand.

The 8-inch tablet runs Windows 10 Pro on a 64-bit system with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of ROM. You can easily expand the memory with a micro SD card.

Its rugged housing offers IP67 protection against liquids, rain and dust. The product is designed to grip securely in your hand and also has a built-in hand strap.

This tablet works on 4G LTE, WiFi and Bluetooth 4.0 for flexibility of connection. It also has a built-in u-blox GPS to maintain contact in remote locales.

Even though this device comes at a premium price, it offers exceptional features for the mobile workforce.

9. PRITOM L8 Tablet

PRITOM L8 Tablet ★[HIGH PERFORMANCE ANDROID TABLET ] - Pritom L8 tablet came with android 9.0 OS, 2GB RAM, 32 GB ROM,...

★[UNIQUE DESIGN] - Pritom Tronpad L8 android tablet is slim-body and lightweight and easy to carry and...

If you’re a fan of Android Pie OS, check out this budget tablet from PRITOM Tech.

It’s got some of the same specs you get on much more expensive Android tablets of comparable size, including HD IPS 1280 x 800 display, quad-core processor, 32 GB ROM and Bluetooth/WiFi connectivity.

The touchscreen has a fast response time, and apps launch relatively quickly. Although internal storage is sparse, you can expand it with a 128 GB micro SD card.

The visuals are color-rich, and the sound is decent. While the battery life could be better (six hours max), it’s enough to get in a movie marathon before you have to reach for the charging cable.

What you might appreciate most is how slim and lightweight it is. The tablet is easy to tote around at home or on the go.

Better yet, with access to Google Play, you can download your favorite apps.

This tablet is a good buy if you want to Netflix and chill, but it’s not for serious gamers or superusers.

Summary

All tablets offer portability. But 8-inch tablets can feel more comfortable for a one-hand grip.

To get the most out of your tablet, envision how you want to use it before you buy one.

A good gaming experience doesn’t require the same specs as casually streaming movies, connecting to Alexa speakers to play music, downloading content or reading ebooks.

Thankfully, there is something for everyone. From kid-friendly tablets to rugged workhorse options, there is a perfect fit for whatever you need.