8 Best Outdoor WiFi Extenders

WiFi changed our lives. It cut cords, giving us more freedom to move while working, creating and playing. However, if your WiFi signal is lacking, an invisible cord in the form of a WiFi Extender can tether you to the edge of your living room.

If you are tired of limits, outdoor WiFi extenders will help improve your signal. With many different options on the market, finding the right one for your needs may be overwhelming.

In this review, we will share the eight best outdoor WiFi extenders for your home.

Take your time to browse our favorite outdoor WiFi extenders. There might be a perfect match to help you live your best, connected life.

Top Outdoor WiFi Extenders

Ready to experience increased connectivity at home? Check out our top picks for outdoor WiFi extenders.

1. TP-Link Omada Outdoor WiFi Extender

The TP-Link EAP225 is affordable and user-friendly.

You get centralized control via remote cloud access on the TP-Link Omada app. It is a dual-band WiFi device with Wave 2 MU-MIMO technology. Expect speeds up to 1200 Mbps between the two frequencies.

You also have control over which frequency you want each connected device to use. Some devices will require more speed than others or will only work on a certain frequency.

The coverage area is 650+ feet at 2.4 GHz (lower frequency). It reaches 980+ feet at the top frequency (5 GHz), which is suitable for outdoors.

This WiFi extender self-corrects issues to ensure a fluid wireless experience.

The device employs PoE (power over ethernet). PoE gives you flexibility of placement regardless of where your power outlet is. All you need is a compatible ethernet cable and a router/modem that also supports PoE.

It’s weatherproof, but the unobtrusive design could also work well indoors.

This device is best for those who require robust coverage for multiple devices. It’s also for people who prefer a simple setup. Thankfully, it can be scaled to a more complex solution over time.

Note: The TP-Link EAP225 is not compatible with Mac OS. It has a jackpot-level list of step-by-step tutorials online to get you up and running correctly.

2. EnGenius Technologies AC1300 Outdoor WiFi Extender

This WiFi extender has a simple design and a quick setup. If you’re not tech-savvy, this can be empowering.

From simple tasks to bandwidth-hogging activities, built-in Wave 2 MU-MIMO technology keeps your connection steady.

You can enjoy increased WiFi performance in no time. Stream music in the backyard or watch a DIY video in the garage. It’s even possible to download an album to your laptop while parked out front.

This dual-band wireless access point gives you the power. You can reach speeds of up to 867 Mbps at 5 GHz and 400 Mbps at 2.4 GHz.

The coverage area is a generous 3,000 square feet. It also comes with a PoE injector, giving you more options for where to set it up, so long as you have a compatible router or switch.

This extender is a weatherproof device that leverages WiFi and beamforming (focused direction toward your device) antenna technologies. The result is faster, stronger performance and increased outdoor network signal capacity.

These features make the device a wise option for increased range outdoors. Equally, it’s a smart option if you frequently host guests. You can set up a network just for them that offers them privacy while protecting your network.

Note: Connect the antennas to the correct frequency ports to ensure the device works properly. Additionally, this device is particularly well-suited for harsh climates.

3. Ubiquiti Networks UAP Outdoor WiFi Extender

The Ubiquiti is a heavy-duty, wide-area WiFi solution. Why? You can use one or more access points.

This access point covers an area of 600 feet. It can be the supporting cast for a mesh network at home.

Though used in business settings, it’s also suitable for homes. In particular, it is great if you have a large home or multiple structures such as a detached garage, guest house or in-law suite, pool house, etc.

The weatherproof unit mounts discreetly to a wall or pole. It can connect with your modem router combo and provides dual-band WiFi with omnidirectional coverage.

The 3×3 MIMO internal antenna supports multiple users. It also offers enhanced data transfer rates of up to 1300 Mbps at 5 GHz (450 Mbps at 2.4 GHz) and uses passive PoE.

For ease of setup, we recommend installing UniFi software. You can also download the UniFi Network app.

This option is best for homeowners struggling with maintaining strong WiFi signals outdoors. It also works if you need connection across multiple areas on your farm, land or estate.

Too robust for your needs? Consider the Ubiquiti UAP AC M US on this list. It’s a compact version, but it is powerful.

Note: This might require advanced setup if you are building a mesh wireless system. You will have to run an ethernet connection to the access point from the router.

4. NETGEAR Orbi Outdoor WiFi Extender

The NETGEAR Orbi is pricier than most options. However, its features are noteworthy.

It offers patented tri-band, mesh wireless technology that’s hard to beat in terms of speed. Furthermore, it has a wireless backhaul (data transport efficiency) of 1.7 Gbps. This is helpful for large spaces and high-bandwidth content like 4K streaming.

The device can extend your coverage outdoors by up to 2,500 square feet.

Better yet, you’ll get stable playback for 4K movies on your streaming stick, faster downloads and room to juggle multiple users without missing a beat.

The Orbi adjusts your WiFi connection on the fly based on demand to provide the best experience possible.

This extender works with most WiFi routers and gateways. Setup and installation are easy through the iOS/Android app.

You can keep it simple with one WiFi network name while choosing from multiple settings to customize the wireless experience. Plus, if you have an Orbi router, you can easily set up a guest network.

If you have a smart home, this is the device you want. It’s designed to thwart interruptions in network connectivity, brave the elements and add to the enjoyment of having a well-connected home.

Note: This device is not compatible with Orbi WiFi 6 technology.

5. JOOWIN Outdoor WiFi Extender

The JOOWIN AC1200 is a multi-functional WiFi device. It can serve as an access point, repeater, router or bridge.

At peak performance, this dual-band device offers wireless output that is quick and stable. You’ll get up to 300 Mbps at 2.4 GHz and 867 Mbps at 5.8 GHz.

This device can support 60+ users or up to 64 devices. Those spots can go quickly, especially when you have multiple users or a smart home.

You can use it inside, but it’s weatherproof for outdoor use. The device’s housing also protects it from extreme temperatures and humidity.

The PoE option allows flexibility of placement, so install it in a clear area. Obstructions will impact performance.

You can expect to get 200 to 300 feet of extended WiFi coverage with optimum placement.

This WiFi extender is a good fit for a large family. It’s also best for those who like to throw large parties. Everyone can get and stay connected.

Note: The LED lights on the unit help you gauge the strength of the signal.

6. WAVLINK Outdoor WiFi Extender

This is another high-power, heavy-duty device. If you need to cover a vast outdoor space, it’s a good option that can function as a WiFi extender, access point or router.

This device is dual-band, offering 300 Mbps at 2.4 GHz and 867 Mbps at 5.8 GHz. It’s weatherproof and has built-in lightning protection.

The four antennas and built-in amplifiers boost the signal, offering coverage in every direction. Even notorious dead zones can come to life.

With this kind of power, you’ll have improved streaming, faster downloads and less interruption, even with multiple users. For convenience, it uses PoE, requiring just an ethernet cable for power.

This is a sweet setup that can be part of a much larger wireless network. It’s scalable to suit your changing needs.

Note: WAVLINK has a helpful library of support videos online if you need help.

7. Ubiquiti Networks UAP AC M US

The Ubiquiti Networks UAP AC M US offers an impressive range extension for the price. It’s a mesh access point. Use it to extend your WiFi or build a large wireless network.

While this was developed as an enterprise-level solution, many still use it at home because of its simple setup.

In fact, if you’ve been thinking about building a mesh network, Ubiquiti Networks is a good place to start. Not sure how? Head to YouTube University.

Alternately, you can use it with your existing router. In no time, this 2×2 MIMO dual-band access point will bump up your WiFi footprint. It’s capable of speeds up to 1167 Mbps.

This is best for someone who needs an upgrade on a budget. It’s also for that person who wants to build a custom network.

Note: You’ll need to install the UniFi software on a local computer, or purchase a “cloud key” to get this set up and configured correctly.

8. TP-Link Outdoor WiFi Extender

In all fairness, this is not a true outdoor WiFi extender. However, it’s on this list for several reasons.

This extender is inexpensive and easy to set up. Impressively, it can handle up to 20 devices and add 1200 square feet of WiFi real estate.

Now, imagine buying two extenders. Get the picture?

Strategic placement might be all you need, especially if you’re on a budget and have a small outdoor space you want to connect.

If you have a wired, enclosed sunroom or patio where you can plug it in, that’s even better. Additionally, outdoor outlets with weatherproof boxes would work.

Once configured, the smart indicator light shows you the optimal places for the device after it’s plugged in. You might have to play around with placement before you find that sweet spot.

This device serves dual-band WiFi speeds of 300 Mbps (at 2.4 GHz) to 433 Mbps (5 GHz). It can improve signal reliability for streaming movies and music.

It’s also helpful for operating smart home features like a doorbell camera.

While it’s a small device, it could make an immediate difference in your wireless experience at home. It’s a budget buy for a super simple WiFi extension.

Note: If you have an Archer A7 router, this device can help create a whole-home mesh WiFi network.

Summary

When it comes to boosting your outdoor WiFi connection at home, a WiFi extender is essential. Take the time to figure out what you want from an extended wireless network. This will help you choose what’s best for your home.

Do you work at home? If you want to walk away from your standing desk and venture outdoors, you’ll quickly see what your current WiFi setup is made of.

Google offers a free test to check your connection speed. You can also use an app to test signal strength in different areas.

Next, ask yourself how much space you need to cover, how many users will connect and if you need a guest network.

Then, consider trying one of these outdoor WiFi extenders. They are highly rated and will let you experience the true freedom of a strong WiFi signal.