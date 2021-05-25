10 Best Modem Router Combos

Did you know that if you have a router supplied by your ISP, you may be spending over $100 a year for no reason at all?

Save money on your monthly internet bill by purchasing your own modem router combo and ditch that poorly performing router and modem supplied by your ISP.

Here’s a detailed review of some of the best modem router combos to help you ease the confusion.

Top Modem Router Combos

To make a well-informed decision, you have to consider factors like speed, security, range, and the number of ports. However, with many modem router combos in the market — all providing different specifications — settling for the right pick can be frustrating.

Below are our top pics that should work with most cable internet service providers in the United States.

1. NETGEAR Cable Modem Router Combo

NETGEAR C6250 Cable Modem Router Combo COMPATIBLE WITH ALL MAJOR CABLE INTERNET PROVIDERS: Including certification by Xfinity by Comcast, COX,...

SAVE MONTHLY RENTAL FEES: Model C6250 replaces your cable modem and WiFi router saving you up to $168/yr...

If you’ve been struggling with a modem or router that doesn’t keep up with your demanding high-def streaming and downloading needs, the NETGEAR C6250 may be the pick for you.

The NETGEAR C6250 is that combo that saves you from hefty costs while delivering reliable Wi-Fi coverage. You can fulfill the demands of intense games and HD streaming with up to 300Mbps wireless speed.

The DOCSIS 3.0 modem technology has a maximum of 16 downstream and four upstream channels, making almost any kind of internet activity seamless.

The WPA/WPA2 and WEP security protocols provide wireless clients with unique encryption keys for unmatched security. You can also set up parental controls to regulate what content your kids can access.

Some modem router combos have the best ISP speed but struggle to maintain reliable signals all around the house.

The NETGEAR C6250 covers a distance of up to 1500 square feet and has range-boosting amplified antennas for strong Wi-Fi coverage in all areas. Communication isn’t compromised when moving around the house video chatting with friends.

The NETGEAR C6250 is compatible with major cable internet providers, including COX, Spectrum, and Xfinity by Comcast. There’s no need to stress about installation, the setup process is quick and easy.

2. Motorola MG7550 Cable Modem Router

Sale Motorola MG7550 Cable Modem Router 16x4 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem plus a built-in AC1900 Dual Band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz) WiFi Gigabit Router with...

Requires cable Internet service. Approved by and for use with Comcast Xfinity and Xfinity X1, Cox,...

The Motorola MG7550 is a cost-effective and high-speed solution for anyone with one of the many cable internet service providers out there.

The well-designed housing packs a powerful punch, with 16 downstream channels promising a download speed of 686Mbps and four upstream channels capable of 123Mbps uploads.

Security assurance is paramount, especially now that you’ll be surfing the net while sending personal data. The Broadcom chipset protects the network against Denial of service attacks, ensuring all network users’ maximum protection.

Unlike other modem routers, the Motorola MG7550 can work on Wi-Fi DFS frequencies, making it less vulnerable to Wi-Fi interference from your neighbors.

The full-band digital tuner automatically selects channels with the least traffic to focus signal through them for fast network connection. Besides fitting in most spaces, the vertical design ensures improved heat dissipation to reduce instances of overheating.

The front panel has seven LED indicators that display the status of the Motorola MG7550. Setup is easy with the color-coded rear panel.

Use the four 10/100/1000 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports to enjoy seamless wired connections in your gaming stations, streaming TV devices, Mac, and Windows computers.

The 3×3-gigabit router portion means the Motorola MG7550 has three send and three receive signals, making it more capable of broadcasting content in a medium-sized home or office.

3. NETGEAR Nighthawk Cable Modem Router Combo C7000

Sale NETGEAR Nighthawk Cable Modem Router Combo C7000 Save monthly rental fees: Model C7000 replaces your cable modem and Wi-Fi router, saving you up to...

Built for fast speed: best for cable provider plans up to 400 Mbps speed. Modem technology: Engineered...

The NETGEAR Nighthawk C7000 eliminates exorbitant fees, unlike hardware rentals, while providing an instant solution for your home internet needs.

Within this compact case is a powerful 1.6GHz processor, which ensures modern game streaming runs with ease. The 24×8 DOCSIS 3.0 channel bonding means the modem router has 24 downstream and eight upstream data for high-bandwidth applications.

You get one coaxial cable port, one USB 2.0, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports, which are fine if you have several gaming consoles and a desktop.

The three inbuilt antennas give the NETGEAR Nighthawk C7000 a rated speed of AC1900 and dual-band connectivity (2.4GHz and 5.0GHz bands) for excellent performance. Users can enjoy uninterrupted HD videos streaming at a data transfer rate of up to 1.9 Gbps.

Besides experiencing impeccable performance, one thing you’ll love is the instant setup solutions. The six tiles on the home page offer quick navigation, even for less tech-illiterate users.

Alternatively, users who love getting precise control over the network can use the Advanced tab to get in-depth information. The black plastic and streamlined look display an attractive modern aesthetic, effortlessly blending with almost any décor.

4. NETGEAR Nighthawk Cable Modem Router CAX80

NETGEAR Nighthawk Cable Modem Router CAX80 COMPATIBLE WITH MAJOR CABLE INTERNET PROVIDERS: Including Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, and more. Not...

BUILT FOR ULTIMATE SPEED: Best for cable provider plans up to 6Gbps

With the rapid increase in wireless and smart devices in your home, top-notch network connectivity is more crucial than ever.

Address the sudden spikes with the NETGEAR Nighthawk CAX80, a modem router with state-of-the-art features for delivering unmatched performance. You can connect up to 30 devices simultaneously while experiencing a simplified network configuration.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk CAX80 delivers an optimum network speed of up to 6Gbps to a wireless distance of 3000 square feet. The DOCSIS 3.1 protocol support promises blazing-fast connections to get almost all download and upload demands done.

A secure network adds peace of mind to all users, so the modem router supports both WPA/WPA2 and WEP wireless security protocols. You also get parental controls, allowing you to block specific websites across the board.

The four Gigabit Ethernet ports and one 5Gbps Ethernet port ensure versatile connection options.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk CAX80 is relatively beefy, measuring 12.48 x 10.16 x 5.2 inches and weighing 4.45 pounds, which is acceptable for a two-in-one device.

Rather than placing it on an enclosed shelf, consider putting it on an opening to avoid blocking the heat dissipation opening. This modem router offers compatibility with major cable internet providers like Cox, Spectrum, and Xfinity.

5. Motorola MG7700 Modem Router

Sale 4,600 Reviews Motorola MG7700 Modem Router Fast 24x8 DOCSIS 3.0 cable Modem Plus a built-in AC1900 Dual band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) Wi-Fi Gigabit Router...

Eliminate up to $156 per year in cable Modem rental fees. (Savings are shown for Comcast Xfinity and vary...

The Motorola MG7700 is a fast 24×8 DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem, meaning it has 24 downstream channels that handle heavy network traffic with a 1 Gbps download speed.

The eight upstream channels deliver 246 Mbps uploads for unmatched performance. Denial of service attacks won’t compromise the security thanks to the Broadcom cable Modem Chipset.

New to the modem router is the Full-band Capture Digital Tuning, a ground-breaking technology that cuts power consumption by over 50 percent. The Motorola MG7700 is certified by leading cable service providers like Charter Spectrum, Comcast Xfinity, and Cox.

The dual-band support allows the Motorola MG7700 to beam wireless signals over two frequencies. The 5GHz band is fast and less prone to signal interference at a shorter range, while the 2.4 GHz is slower but serves a more extended range.

Bandwidth-hungry devices like gaming consoles will benefit from the 5GHz, and the 2.4GHz works best for smart bulbs or switches since they are more scattered across the house.

Although you can place the Motorola MG7700 on the side, it’s best suited for vertical placement to maintain a tidy appearance. The quick start guide and the included unique password simplify the installation setup.

6. NETGEAR C3700-100NAR Cable Modem Router

Sale NETGEAR C3700-100NAR Cable Modem Router DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem unleashes 8x faster download speeds up to 340 Mbps faster, smoother WiFi, and...

Certified to work with Cable Internet Providers like XFINITY from Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox,...

If you understand the power of saving money, then you’ll appreciate owning something that frees you from paying extra costs.

The NETGEAR C3700-100NAR is that must-have modem router combo, one that frees you from paying hefty costs while delivering uncompromised performance. With it, users get access to exceptional features, promising to meet their speed and security needs.

Security is top-notch with double firewall protection. The SPI and NAT firewall tracks network connections traveling around, ensuring threats and Denial of Service (DoS) don’t compromise the performance.

The NETGEAR C3700-100NAR is certified to work with major cable network providers, including XFINITY from Comcast, Bright House Networks, Cox, Time Warner Cable, and Cablevision.

Managing the portal is easy, offering six tiles where you can change settings, attached devices, or anything connected to the USB port. You can download the Netgear Genie app, which provides a more attractive interface.

The low-key design measuring 4.45 x 1.63 x 7.6 inches fits on shelves with minimal spaces while maintaining a clean design. Use the USB 2.0 port on the back to connect a printer or hard drive for fast network access.

The 8×4 DOCSIS 3.0 modem handles internet speeds of up to 340 Mbps.

7. NETGEAR Nighthawk Modem Router Combo C7800

Sale NETGEAR Nighthawk Modem Router Combo C7800 Compatible with all major cable internet providers: Including certification by Xfinity by Comcast and...

Save monthly rental fees: Model C7800 replaces your cable modem and Wi-Fi router saving you up to...

With many smart home devices, ultra-fast signal speed is a necessity. The NETGEAR Nighthawk C7800 is one of the best modem router combos you can get to satisfy all your home needs.

4K HD streaming, multiplayer gaming, and other heavy-duty Wi-Fi activities will benefit from an internet speed of up to 2Gbps.

The four fixed high-performing antennas backed by power amplifiers on the rear ensure increased Wi-Fi range. Choose between dual bands when connecting up to 45 smart wireless devices to minimize signal interference.

The NETGEAR Nighthawk C7800 offers NAT and SPI for double firewall protection and other network safety measures like WPA/WPA-2-PSK for continued security.

Gaming enthusiasts and 4K HD movie lovers will love this combo for its exceptional performance. The modem router works on a powerful 1.5GHz dual-processor, making it easy to achieve up to 3.2Gbps Wi-Fi speed.

Remain confident of fast download and upload speeds with the 32 downstream and eight upstream channels.

With a 2-in-1 device comes more weight, but that doesn’t compromise storage. The NETGEAR Nighthawk C7800 measures 10.4 x 12.4 x 7.5 inches, so you can place it on an open shelf.

Users have access to parental controls, enabling website filtering for all connected devices and a free URL setup for setting a personal FTP server.

8. ARRIS Surfboard SBG8300

Sale 2,117 Reviews ARRIS SURFboard SBG8300 3 products in 1: DOCSIS 3 1 Cable Modem, AC2350 Dual band Wi-Fi, 4 port Gigabit Router (cable digital...

Compatible with major U S Cable Internet Providers including Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity & others Cable...

Enjoy fast and reliable internet connectivity with the Arris Surfboard SBG8300 gigabit cable modem. It ensures that you never miss out on your favorite programs due to poor network connectivity.

It includes a Wi-Fi router that has four 1-gigabit Ethernet ports and a cable modem that has 802.11 ac. This ensures that you save space and money.

It is easy to set up, allowing you to configure your Wi-Fi settings without the need of a technician. The Arris Surfboard 8BG8300 is compatible with most U.S. internet cable providers such as spectrum, cox, and Xfinity.

It can support speeds of up to 4Gbps. With such speed, you can easily work from home and submit work within the required time frames as it is reliable and efficient.

With eight upstream and 32 downstream, it is capable of high gigabit download speeds. Additionally, it has two upstream and two downstream OFDM 3.1 channels that allow for multiple downloads.

9. ASUS AC2600 Modem Router Combo

933 Reviews ASUS AC2600 Modem Router Combo Ditch the monthly cable modem rental fees save upto $120 per year

Certified by comcast xfinity, spectrum (legacy time warner cable and charter) and cox

Enjoy unmatched internet performance with the Asus CM-32. It allows you to stream content without buffering, ensuring you have a seamless entertainment experience.

The Asus CM-32 is compatible with major U.S. internet providers such as Cox, Legacy Charter, Xfinity, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable, making it more reliable.

Limited coverage is a sucker for most gamers, but with the ac 2600 Wi-Fi router (4×4) and 3.0 32×8 cable modem, you can enjoy full internet bandwidth and comprehensive wireless coverage.

It has the latest dual-band (2.4GHz/sghz) with up-to-date channel bonding technology (802.11ac 32×8).

This enhanced technology delivers download speeds of up to 1.3 Gbps, DC output of 19v with a maximum current of 3.42, and an AC input of 110v to 240v.

This is ideal for gaming and streaming content on Netflix and Hulu on your home theatre.

10. ARRIS SURFboard SBG7600AC2 Cable Modem

ARRIS SURFboard SBG7600AC2 Cable Modem DOCSIS Cable Modem, AC2350 dual-band Wi-Fi, 4 port Gigabit Router (cable digital voice service not...

Compatible with major U.S. Cable Internet Providers including Cox, Spectrum, Xfinity & others. Cable...

The ARRIS SURFboard SBG7600AC2 packs the latest versions of technological formats, proving to be a worthy contender for all your home internet needs.

Excellent bandwidth and blazing speeds promise unparalleled performance, especially for a household with heavy streamers and gamers. Managing and setting up the modem router combo is easy with the SURFboard Manager app.

As homes fill up with Wi-Fi tea kettles and voice-activated assistants, their cumulative needs may slow down performance.

The ARRIS SURFboard SBG7600AC2 ensures constant network speed with the 32×8 channel bonding, which delivers data to the right places without bottlenecking. Medium-sized houses will benefit from the 3,000 square feet coverage distance.

The five LED icons give you information about the current network you can use to diagnose issues. Compatibility with major U.S. service providers, including Spectrum, Cox, and Xfinity, makes the ARRIS SURFboard SBG7600AC2 versatile.

The modem router understands that security is crucial, the reason it includes the McAfee Home Security feature. Besides alerting you of emerging threats, you can monitor your network from anywhere.

The ARRIS SURFboard SBG7600AC2 streams with DOCSIS 3.0, which is about eight times faster than DOCSIS 2.0. Keep up with the demands of multiple streaming, sharing, and gaming with a data transfer rate of up to 1400Mbps.

Summary

When choosing one of the best modem router combos for your home or office, our above choices are sure to give you uninterrupted connectivity without breaking the bank.

Not only are they high-quality and high-performing, but they are also designed in an attractive and concise package. This ensures they don’t stick out like a sore thumb in your interiors.

The final call is always yours. Therefore, try to select a modem router combo that meets all your requirements and is still easy to use and affordable.