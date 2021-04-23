8 Best Smart Doorbell Cameras

A smart video doorbell goes beyond simply letting you see who’s at the door; a window can do that. Instead, these nifty devices can differentiate between a person and a cat.

And they’ll even send you real-time notifications if they detect movement surrounding your property, even if you’re not at home.

If you are looking to upgrade from a basic doorbell, to something a bit more secure, then continue reading.

Top Smart Doorbells

We’ve chosen the top smart doorbells you can buy based on pixels, aspect ratio, smart detection features, ease of use, and several other features. Explore the winning doorbells in our list below.

1. Ring Video Doorbell Wired with Ring Chime

1080p HD wired video doorbell with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, standard 2.4 GHz connectivity...

As the clear market leader in DIY home security, Ring offers a complete ecosystem of useful home security and home automation devices. This Ring Video Doorbell and Ring Chime is everything you want if you’re looking for value, ease of use, and possible home security expansion.

It provides 1080p HD quality to keep images crystal-clear, so there’s never an issue seeing who’s at your door.

Receive real-time notifications to your phone, Alexa device, or Ring Chime, so you’ll always know when someone stops by.

And with two-way audio, you can conveniently communicate with guests when they arrive at your home. Also, it’s equipped with motion detection to help you know when someone’s at your door before they even ring the doorbell.

Moreover, this Ring doorbell includes night vision with sharp contrast, so you never miss an essential detail, regardless of how dark the conditions are.

Finally, with Live View, you can hop onto your phone’s app to monitor your property, even without any motion being detected or receiving a notification.

2. Kangaroo Smart Photo Doorbell

Kangaroo is a newer player in the DIY whole-home security market, but has found a niche in producing products that strike a compelling balance between features and price.

In that vein, the Kangaroo smart doorbell provides many of the features people want in a smart doorbell, without all the bells and whistles that lead to products that cost well over $100.

Instead of leveraging video, the Kangaroo Smart Photo Doorbell detects motion and sends 640 x 480 image thumbnails directly to your phone. This process starts before the button is even pressed, so you can receive a series of still images even before someone rings the doorbell.

While this device may not transport full HD video to your phone, it’s great for receiving notifications of movement within 60 degrees of your front door. And, at about $30, this doorbell has an unbelievable value proposition compared to some of the more expensive options on our list.

Another great feature of this doorbell is its simple installation process. Utilize its peel-and-stick design with extra-strength adhesive, or the included a screw mount — all without hard-wiring.

Additionally, if you need more than just mobile notifications, Kangaroo includes a plug-in chime so that anyone within earshot can also hear the doorbell.

The Kangaroo doorbell also uses AA batteries for daily operation, so you needn’t have to stress about cords running loose or specialized batteries to stock up on.

Kangaroo also offers package theft coverage to protect your device from being stolen during use for an additional cost.

3. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Chime Pro

If you’re looking for a no-compromises offering, Ring’s premium smart doorbell provides a 1536p HD Head to Toe viewing experience and includes 3D Motion Detection to eliminate unnecessary alerts and notifications.

Plus, you can see footage clearly, thanks to the HD Head to Toe Video mode. This Ring smart doorbell boasts a 150-degree horizontal view and 90-degree vertical view so that you can get the big picture.

Pre-set Alexa Greetings and Quick Replies maximize convenience and ensure that every guest or delivery person receives important information like where to place your packages, etc.

Moreover, set a motion perimeter up to 30 feet away, so you know exactly when and where someone stepped onto your property. Plus, a unique Bird’s Eye View leverages radar to provide an aerial view of where motion is detected on your property to track where visitors went or if someone is hanging around.

Receive real-time notifications and use Live View to monitor your property when you’re not at home. The Ring app also provides exclusive features, lets you save and share videos and photos, and enables you to configure essential security settings.

4. Arlo AVD1001-100NAS

The Arlo smart doorbell lets you see more, sporting an expansive 180-degree view and a 1:1 aspect ratio. You’ll be able to see someone from head-to-toe or monitor a package on the ground.

Additionally, this doorbell provides HD video with HDR and 1536 x 1536 resolution to capture more vivid details. Plus, night vision improves visibility and quality in dark conditions.

Designed with motion-detection technology, you’ll receive a phone notification if the camera senses activity or movement outside of your home.

It even offers live-streaming videos, so you can hop on the app to check in on your home at any time and even if you’re traveling.

For further peace of mind, this Arlo smart doorbell features a siren that will sound automatically during an event, or you can trigger it remotely if you notice suspicious activity at your home.

But Arlo isn’t just about security; it’s also about ease and convenience. That’s why it comes with two-way audio, so you can hear and speak to visitors. Or leave a pre-recorded message for a delivery person if you won’t be home or will be in an important meeting.

5. Remo+ RemoBell S

RemoBell S notifies you of any motion detected outside of your home and has a wide 180-degree field of view with 1536 x 1536 resolution.

You can even customize motion zones, which is great for eliminating unwanted notifications for outside areas that receive a lot of natural motion.

This smart doorbell also comes with Live View on Demand, so you can monitor your front door whenever you want from anywhere, anytime.

One thing reviewers note is that while in live-view, there is no “fish-eye” correction for the lens, which Remo+ seems to apply after the recording occurs, so visibility is not quite as good during live-view.

You can connect up to five viewers per account with your smart doorbell, allowing you and the family to monitor your home’s safety while you’re away.

RemoBell S also has a Night Vision mode so that you can see all details in dark conditions.

Similar to many of the other best smart doorbells available, it includes two-way audio talk, so you can chat with guests without having to approach the day, or you can deter thieves by altering them.

6. Owlet Home Wi-Fi Smart Video Doorbell

The Smart Video Doorbell from Owlet integrates well with your busy lifestyle, offering useful features and good functionality at an affordable price.

One of the more unique features is that you can set pre-recorded messages for a delivery person or friend. Plus, with two-way audio talk, you can chat with people who press the doorbell.

This camera is also quick and easy to set up and is waterproof and wired, so you don’t have to worry about replacing batteries every so often. The Owlet also offers a super-wide 180-degree field of view.

Best of all, it’s equipped with AI technology that provides facial recognition, package detection, and theft prevention. This technology helps to avoid unnecessary notifications while color night-vision showcases footage clearly in the app, day or night.

With a built-in 100 dB siren, you’ll get peace of mind that you’re protected whether you’re at home or away from the property.

Another great feature of this smart video doorbell is that you can schedule recordings, which is excellent if you’ll be leaving your property at a specific time and want to monitor it.

7. Amcrest 1080P Video Doorbell Camera Pro

Amcrest Video Doorbell Camera Pro is a smart doorbell that records footage at full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution at a wide 140-degree viewing angle, enabling it to cover virtually every corner of your front door and porch.

Its built-in microphone and speaker provide two-way audio, so you can easily communicate with visitors without needing to be in physical contact with them at the door.

It’ll also send a notification to your smartphone when someone triggers the doorbell, allowing you to talk with your visitor, even if you’re out of the house.

For safety purposes and to detect any unusual activity, Amcrest features motion-detection technology, so it will let you know if anyone is hanging around your property that’s creating suspicion.

Moreover, this smart doorbell includes night vision to allow you to see in the dark, and it’ll display footage up to 16 feet away.

8. eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

The eufy is one of the best smart doorbells you can buy for image quality.

It features a crystal-clear 2K image quality and 2560 x 1920 resolution combined with advanced HDR and Distortion Correction. Together, these features capture all still and moving footage to a high standard.

Additionally, you can respond to people in real-time via two-way audio for the ultimate convenience.

Like the other best smart doorbells on this list, this eufy Wi-Fi device uses AI technology to detect body shapes and face patterns intelligently. Therefore, it’ll only send you alerts when it detects a human and not when an animal passes by your door.

You can even customize the areas in which the camera will detect motion. Set the Activity Zone that’s right for you, so you only receive important alerts.

Most importantly, this smart doorbell uses a 4:3 aspect ratio to provide a large viewable area from top to bottom, allowing you to see people or a delivery left on the floor.

With HD imaging, this technology ensures high clarity for low-light scenarios or poor backlight, so you’ll receive a clear image day and night.

Things to Consider When Buying a Smart Doorbell

Can’t decide which doorbell to choose? Narrow down your search by bearing in mind the below factors. We’ve focused on the most important ones to keep at the front of your mind during the buying process.

Resolution

Perhaps the most crucial consideration for a smart doorbell is its resolution. Smart doorbells typically range from 500-1080p, with the lower figure capturing more inferior quality.

But if you want a sharper image quality so you can see a person’s face, opt for 1080p or better resolution.

Some smart doorbells also consider lighting conditions to always offer the best viewing experience — even in low-lit conditions or in bright sunlight.

Field of View

The larger the field of view, the better because the doorbell can capture the entire picture and clearly show all of a person.

In particular, 180 degrees means the camera can see everything in front of the subject and the sides, whereas 90 degrees means it can only see the front and some areas of the sides.

Night Vision

Most suspicious activity happens at night when perpetrators think they’re unlikely to be seen.

But a smart doorbell with Night Vision can detect a person’s identity and allow you to see who’s at your door.

Bear in mind that it gets darker earlier during the winter months, so your camera needs to adapt to all-year-round use.

Audio Compatibility

Regularly getting parcels delivered to your home or wish you could communicate with guests without having to approach the door?

If so, look for a smart doorbell with two-way audio. Most high-end Wi-Fi doorbells even let you set a pre-recorded message so you can leave instructions for the delivery person when you’re at work or unreachable.

Power Source

Most newer smart doorbells are wireless and use batteries to operate them. Alternatively, you’d need to wire a cheaper doorbell.

There are many advantages and disadvantages to both sources. Battery-operated doorbells are easier to install and don’t pose a safety hazard as no wires are lying around.

However, the battery could fall flat at a critical moment, and changing the batteries can be an expensive (and non-eco-friendly) choice.

Alternatively, wired smart doorbells are more complex to install and require mounting. Plus, once you install the doorbell, it’s challenging to make adjustments and might not be the first choice for renters.

However, you don’t have to worry about switching batteries and additional costs.

Summary

Overall, a smart doorbell can help you feel safer when you’re indoors alone or give you peace of mind if you leave your property unattended.

These devices can also provide excellent convenience, such as keeping an eye out for a delivery, responding to a sales person, and even knowing when the kids get home. Plus, the recording features allow you to review video footage if needed.