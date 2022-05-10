10 Best Wireless Access Points

Wireless access points (WAPs) are crucial for any home, office or institution that needs to support multiple wireless internet users.

Unlike traditional wireless routers, WAPs offer a broader transmission range and flexible networking. They also allow multi-access point interconnections if you want to extend your wireless network.

When you are shopping for a wireless access point, you should consider the WAP’s speed and range. Additionally, you’ll benefit from a model that offers simple installation and a reasonable antenna gain.

With many products on the market, picking the right one for your needs can be a balancing act. That’s why we’ve handpicked the best wireless access points to simplify your shopping experience.

Top Wireless Access Points

The WAPs we’ve listed below are highly rated and powerful. They are available in various price ranges, so finding one that suits your budget should be easy.

1. Ubiquiti Wave2

Sale Ubiquiti Wave2 Four stream 802.11AC Wave2 technology

Supports 200+ concurrent users

The Ubiquiti Wave2 is an exceptional WAP that bundles unlimited performance and scalability to match a large organization’s needs.

This device’s UniFi Network Controller software provides high-density client deployments with low latency for high uptime performance.

Better yet, the software allows you to configure and administer your WiFi network in minutes, even if you’re a first-time user.

If you’ve never installed a wireless access point before, don’t worry. The Wave2 is super easy to install. It even comes with mounting hardware.

In addition, the robust, industrial design promises to handle the rigors of everyday use.

Other notable highlights include advanced security options, user application program (UAP) device detection and real-time status reports.

Key Features:

802.11ac technology

WLAN groups

4×4 spatial streams

Dual Gigabit Ethernet

Power Over Ethernet (PoE) standard

Multi-site management

Guest portal/hotspot support

Real-world performance

Pros: Compact design

High-performance protocols

Reasonably priced

Powerful antenna Cons: Needs frequent reconfigurations

2. TP-Link EAP225 V3

Sale TP-Link EAP225 V3 Superior Speeds with MU-MIMO — Designed with the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 MU-MIMO technology, the EAP225...

Integrated into Omada SDN — Omada's Software Defined Networking (SDN) platform integrates network...

The TP-Link EAP225 V3 is a good wireless access point if you’re on a tight budget.

It packs a punch despite its modest pricing. This WAP runs on the latest 802.11ac Wave 2 multiple input, multiple output (MIMO) technology to support multiple users and provides impressive WiFi speeds of up to 1350Mbps.

To allow seamless wireless roaming between access points, it comes with an integrated Omada controller.

In addition, you can access this WAP remotely from the cloud using the Omada app. This way, you can manage the entire network from a single interface, anywhere, anytime.

Furthermore, the unit supports seamless roaming for uninterrupted video streaming and video calls as users move between locations. It even boasts multiple PoE options for quick installation.

For added peace of mind, this WAP comes with a limited lifetime warranty and free 24/7 support.

Key Features:

Virtual local area networks (VLAN) management

2.4Ghz radios at 450Mbps max rate (x3)

1GB POE Ethernet port

Multiple user (MU) MIMO support

802.3af and Passive PoE support

1300Mbps max rate

128MB of RAM, 8MB flash

802.11 specifications

Pros: Fast dual-band WiFi

Centralized management

Secure guest network

Advanced wireless technology

Affordable Cons: Unsecured service set identifiers (SSIDs)

3. Ubiquiti UAP-AC-Pro

Ubiquiti UAP-AC-PRO Manage Your Networks from a Single Control Plane

Intuitive and Robust Configuration, Control and Monitoring

Ubiquiti is renowned for making top-notch WAPs, and the UAP-AC-Pro is no different.

This unit features three dual-band antennas for excellent wireless signal broadcast. It also comes with 2GB Ethernet ports for wired connections.

Meanwhile, controlling the device is a breeze. It is compatible with UniFi Network Controller software.

The software has an intuitive and user-friendly interface to give you easy control of the product. Better yet, you can install the application on your smartphone or PC for additional convenience.

This WAP’s throughput stands at 450Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. You can also get speeds of up to 1300Mbps on the 5GHz band. It offers a remarkable 400-foot signal range.

With these capabilities, this model is one of the best wireless access points if you’re looking for solid performance and excellent value for your money.

Key Features:

Powered with 802.3af PoE or 802.3at PoE+

2.4GHz (3×3 MU-MIMO technology) with 450Mbps throughput

5GHz MI-MUMO frequency with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps

2GbE RJ45 ports

802.11ac Wave 1 WiFi protocol

Pros: Easy to configure

Good wireless performance

Fast roaming

Wireless uplink compatibility Cons: Tends to get hot

4. NETGEAR WAC510

Sale NETGEAR WAC510 MULTIPLE DEVICE PERFORMANCE: Dual-Band AC1300 speed, coupled with MU-MIMO technology, supports up to 200...

WIRED ETHERNET PORT: Plug in a printer, storage, or other nearby wired devices into the extra 1 Gigabit...

Easily boost the wireless capability of your office with the NETGEAR WAC510.

As a mid-priced model, it comes with 2×2 internal antennas to support two data streams. You also get dual-band performance, including 2.4GHz and 5GHz, for an aggregated throughput of up to 1.2Gbps.

The WAC510’s MU-MIMO technology helps avoid congestion. This feature is handy for boosting performance in high-deployments like WiFi hotspots.

In addition, this product’s PoE on the wide area network (WAN) allows data transmission over a single cable. This way, it becomes easy to deploy the unit.

Even more impressive, this WAP can identify your device type in order to offer the best wireless possible connection.

This WAP also comes with a limited lifetime warranty and 24/7 customer support.

Key Features:

Adjustable Transmit Power Control (TPC)

Rogue AP detection

VLAN support

Bandwidth management

Block SSID broadcast

802.1 wireless protocol

Link Layer Discovery Protocol (LLDP) support

Pros: Easy to set up

Incredible speeds

Reliable performance

Dual network ports

Good range Cons: Guest WiFi could be better

5. EnGenius EAP1300

EnGenius EAP1300 Quad-core CPU, 4x arm Cortex A7 Processor, 717 MHz "Turbo engine"

11AC Wave 2 Wireless speeds to 867 Mbps (5 GHz); to 400 Mbps (2.4 GHz)

The EnGenius EAP1300 promises to deliver wireless data 30% faster than other units in its class.

It sports clean lines and a low profile for easy mounting. This design allows wall and ceiling installation to let you place the WAP virtually anywhere.

The wide, detachable 360-degree antennas help minimize interference by providing reliable connectivity. Also, the dual-band support allows you to steer clients to the less congested band for improved traffic management.

You’ll love the unit’s Gigabit 802.3af PoE ports that allow you to power the unit conveniently in areas like hallways, attics and rafters.

Additionally, this device can operate as a standalone access point or as part of a network solution for more flexibility.

Key Features:

Beamforming

Up to 30% more speeds

Quad-Core Processor, 717 MHz “Turbo Engine”

11ac Wave 2 Speeds of up to 867Mbps

GigE 802.3af PoE

Pros: EnGenius EAP1300

Optimal performance

Rich feature set

Impressive range

Reliable wireless infrastructure Cons: Complex configuration

6. TP-Link EAP110

Sale TP-Link EAP110 Fast Speeds with 2x2 MIMO — Equipped with Wireless N300 2x2 MIMO technology, the EAP110-Outdoor easily...

Indoor/Outdoor Use — The durable, weatherproof enclosure protects the access point against harsh...

The TP-Link EAP110 is the best wireless access point for outdoor internet use.

This compact WAP delivers transfer speeds of up to 300Mbps. While it isn’t the fastest option, that’s enough throughput for a home or office with multiple users.

Beyond that, the unit boasts 2×2 MIMO technology to bolster bandwidth and reduce lag.

Installation is simple thanks to the included mounting brackets and passive PoE support. The latter eliminates the need for a dedicated power supply for increased installation flexibility.

You can count on this device to last for months upon months. It comes with a hardwearing casing with an IP65 waterproof rating to withstand harsh weather conditions.

Key Features:

Auranet Controller Software compatibility

VLAN support

Passive PoE

Up to 300Mbps WiFi

2×2 MIMO technology

Pros: Simple mounting design

Affordable

Easy to control

Reboots automatically

Weatherproof Cons: Few uplink ports

7. NETGEAR WAX214

NETGEAR WAX214 Easy to install in a retail store, business lobby, or any location where you want a dedicated, secure...

Dual-Band AX1800 speed and capacity, coupled with MU-MIMO technology, supports up to 128 client devices.

The NETGEAR WAX214 brings 802.11ax WiFi to your network for fast and reliable file transfers, video streaming, conferencing and more.

It switches data transfer at speeds of up to 1800Mbps over 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies. Plus, it can support up to 1500 square feet.

Meanwhile, Beamforming and MU-MIMO technologies allow the unit to communicate with up to 40 devices.

This wireless AP supports wall and ceiling mounting. You can power it using an AC adapter or via PoE.

Better yet, there are up to four wireless networks to let you configure your network’s security. You even upgrade to WiFi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) authentication for increased wireless security.

Key Features:

1,500 sq. ft. coverage area

1x GbE Ethernet ports

2.4GHz and 5GHz frequency band

WiFi 6 AX1800 dual-band

600Mbps (2.4GHz), 1,200Mbps (5.0GHz) maximum throughput

128 clients support

Pros: Inexpensive

Solid 5GHz performance

Up to four SSIDs

Compact and unobtrusive

Seamless web-based configuration Cons: No mobile app support

8. Aruba Instant On Wireless Access Point

121 Reviews Aruba Instant On Wireless Access Point Aruba Instant On AP22 Indoor Access Points bring the latest WiFi technology -- 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 -- to the...

Winner of CRN’s 2021 SMB Product Of The Year | Security: Two-Factor Authentication enabled

The Aruba AP22 offers 802.11a ax WiFi and a throughput of up to 1775 Mbps. It is a dual-band model with two frequencies, including 2GHz and 5GHz.

At 2GHz, it can deliver transfer speeds of 574Mbps. Expect speeds of up to 1200Mbps on the 5GHz frequency.

This unit is pretty good at overcoming interference. It runs on orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA), 2×2 MU-MIMO and Beamforming technologies for wireless performance you can count on.

In addition, this WAP can support a smart mesh network. This means that you can extend your WiFi coverage to hard-to-reach spots where it isn’t easy to do Ethernet cabling.

For additional peace of mind, the Aruba comes with a two-year warranty and community support for as long as you own the device.

Key Features:

2.4GHz, 5GHz dual-band

Two antennas

2 x 2MU-MIMO support

WiFi 6 (802.11ax) WLAN mode

4.3 to 5.6 dBi antenna gain

Internal antenna placement

774 Mb/s total throughput

Pros: Easy WiFi management

Excellent performance

Simple configuration Cons: Lacks advanced options

9. Tenda AC1200

65 Reviews Tenda AC1200 A single can communicate with multiple wireless clients at one time, letting you enjoy higher throughput...

Allows clients that support either 2. 4 GHz or 5 GHz band, or both to connect to it At the same time,...

The Tenda AC1200 is an affordable wireless access point packed with well-thought-out features.

It features a dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz) frequency, backed by MU-MIMO and Gigabit LAN ports. The dual-port design means you can use multiple devices simultaneously.

This product allows you to create guest WiFi connectivity, giving you more control over your network. You can also implement parental control on a per-device basis.

The four status LEDs that are strategically placed on the front are excellent. They allow you to tell which network you’re connected to with just a quick glance.

Furthermore, the Tenda has a USB port for your external devices. You even get three Gigabit LAN ports for Ethernet connections. Plus, there’s a Gigabit WAN for your modem.

If those perks weren’t enough, this product comes with a lifetime warranty that includes free tech support that’s available 24/7. You’ll know you are always covered if you purchase this device.

Key Features:

11ac speed up to 1167Mbps (5GHz: 867Mbps + 2.4GHz: 300Mbps)

High powered amplifiers

Beamforming+

Migration PPPoE

Innovative MU-MIMO technology

Realtek chipset

Smart WiFi Schedule

Pros: Affordable

Good range

Effective app Cons: Relatively slow

10. Ubiquiti NanoStation Loco M2

Ubiquiti NanoStation Loco M2 Package Dimensions : 8.76 L x 9.6 W x 22.97 H (inches)

Country of origin : China

The NanoStation Loco M2 by Ubiquiti is one of the best wireless access points for a stable long-range connection.

Built to support Point-to-MultiPoint (PtMP) and Point-to-Point configurations, this unit features a panel antenna with 8.5dBi gain. The antenna provides reliable communication with wireless devices of 2.4GHz signal band frequency.

This WAP runs on a 400MHz Atheros MIPS 24Kc processor. It boasts 32MB of memory and up to 8MB of flash storage.

You can power the processor with the included power-over-Ethernet (PoE) adapter to the 10/100 Mb/s Ethernet port, allowing this WAP to carry power and data over a single cable.

This unit features a UV-stabilized casing, allowing it to withstand harsh weather elements while enabling outdoor mounting.

To top it all off, you can configure the Loco M2 and manage connected devices with airOS software.

Key Features:

airMAX technology

Smart power-over-Ethernet

Low latency to reduce nose

Intelligent Quality of Service (QoS)

High-speed carrier-class links

Remote access and control

Dual polarity performance

150+ Mbps throughput

2.4GHZ frequency

8.5dBi gain

Three mile range

Pros: Easy to set up

Excellent performance

Robust design

Reasonable connection range

Affordable

Good directional WiFi Cons: No user manual

Summary

If you are looking for the best wireless access points currently on the market, you can’t go wrong with these options.

While the capability might differ from model to model, a wireless AP will eliminate dead spots for good.

Adding one of these WAPs to your home or office will come in handy if you want to give your network a boost when handling your devices.

All you have to do is pick one that suits your needs and budget. Then, you can surf the web or stream your favorite content with exceptional speeds and minimal load times.