10 Best Music Streamers

Online streaming has become a big part of our daily listening habits. Luckily, the best music streamers will help you get your favorite music from Tidal or Spotify at the touch of the button.

With dedicated music streamers, you can enjoy improved audio quality and satisfy your digital Hi-Fi needs.

These devices support various high-resolution music formats and internet radio streaming. Multiple compatibility options make it easy to listen to your favorite music.

But what are the best music streamers currently on the market? Let’s find out.

Top Music Streamers

If you are looking for a music streamer, don’t get overwhelmed by the sheer number of options that you can choose from. We found the best music streamers for your needs and budget.

1. Bluesound Node Wireless Hi-Res Music Streamer

The Bluesound Node will transform how you stream to your Hi-Fi system. It provides you with an infectious rhythm that will keep you entertained regardless of your favorite music genre.

This device comes with BluOS, which is one of the most powerful streaming platforms around. You receive all of its impressive utilities and gear from Dali and NAD.

The BluOS app can be configured to work from an iPad, making the setup easier.

With the Bluesound Node, you’ll be able to access local and networked libraries for instant playback. The ethernet port ensures that you don’t need any third-party plugins to access the web.

All your usual features will instantly be available upon connection. This includes access to internet radio and multi-room setups.

If you don’t currently subscribe to any music platform, you can still enjoy the Bluesound Node since it supports aptX HD Bluetooth.

This means that you’ll be able to send audio from your smartphone to the box, which will relay the same at a higher quality to your speakers.

Using the Bluesound Node is easy and intuitive. It provides access to both Google Assistant and Alexa for quick voice control. Switching between the two is quick and easy.

With a mini optical/3.5 mm and HDMI eARC input, you can connect audio sources to the device. It’ll amplify and clean the sound quality to mind-blowing levels.

Key features:

Quad-core processor

Voice-controlled

Optical and analog inputs

Pros Easy to set up

Awesome sound quality

Flexible streaming Cons Creating playlists is complicated

2. Cambridge Audio CXN Stereo Network Streamer

Cambridge Audio CXN V2 Stereo Network Streamer - All-in-One Wireless Media Streaming with WiFi (Lunar Grey) ✓ STUNNING SOUND QUALITY - The convenience of digital audio without compromising audio quality....

✓ ADVANCED UNSAMPLING FOR CLEANER AUDIO – Cambridge Audio’s advanced Adapted Time Filter 2 (ATF2)...

The Cambridge Audio CXN is a powerful network streamer. It delivers a collection of top music technologies for home use.

This device lets you stream stunning sound quality from various apps such as Spotify and Deezer.

To ensure that the detail levels are preserved, the Cambridge Audio CXN uses Adapted Time Filter (AFT2) technology for upsampling audio before converting it into 24-bit/384kHz signals. This ensures that the music is crisp and clean.

The streamer produces a punchy bass and tinkling treble, making for an amazing audio experience.

It supports Chromecast, enabling you to access music from various Android apps. You can also access Airplay2 if you’re on Apple’s ecosystem.

Streaming music from an iPhone or other Apple device is easy and intuitive. Other popular streaming plugins supported by the box include Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect and UPnP.

This product’s build quality is one of its strongest points. It’s a premium feeling and looking product with tactile buttons that deliver an excellent response.

The weight resistance of the volume dial gives the device a satisfying sensation. Plus, the 4.3-inch screen is a handy addition for displaying important information such as track number or sampling rate.

Key features:

Dual Wolfson WM8740 DACs

Ethernet port and WiFi

4.3-inch screen

Pros Excellent audio

Adequate ports

Responds fast Cons Requires EXFAT file support

3. Audioengine B-Fi Multi-Room Music Streamer

The Audioengine B-Fi Multiroom is a capable network streamer that compliments your audio gear while boosting the audio quality. It delivers high-fidelity audio using wireless technology.

What’s great is that it works with your existing devices such as computers, tablets and smartphones.

The sound quality of the Audioengine B-Fi Multiroom is simply unmatched. It’ll breathe new life into your home by delivering lossless streaming.

You’ll be able to stream music the way it was composed in the studio. To enable this functionality, the box has a high-quality DAC, optical outputs and a gold-plated RCA.

The Audioengine B-Fi has a multi-room listening functionality using B-Fi streamers. It lets you operate volume control and independent zones. This gives you full control of your music experience.

If you’re looking for a network streamer that doesn’t lock you down, this device will get the job done. It’s perfect for downloaded music, Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music, Napster, iHeartRadio, TuneIn and Qobuz.

The Audioengine B-Fi Multiroom gives you an excellent listening experience since it’s easy to operate.

Once you set up the streamer, you don’t have to worry about stutters or dropouts. This is because the connection isn’t affected by electrical noise or interference.

By skipping on audible DSP, the streamer ensures that the transmission is clean and enjoyable, especially on high-fidelity files.

Key features:

Stereo amp

Hi-Fi low latency

DLNA support

Pros Easy to use

Great for Spotify and Tidal

Solid DAC functionality Cons Lacks HD music support

4. Andover Audio Songbird Hi-Res Internet Streamer

The Andover Audio Songbird is a high-resolution network streamer that allows audiophiles to take their listening experience to the next level.

With a maximum resolution of 24/192, you’ll be able to listen to music the way the studio intended.

The streamer has an optical port that lets you use it as a DAC. It also comes with an Ethernet renderer that allows you to stream internet radio.

Connecting the streamer to your existing devices is effortless. This is because the gadget accommodates the latest Bluetooth technology.

The Songbird is a great addition to your audio setup if you’ve got a few amplifiers lying around. It can also be used to utilize any speakers that don’t have DAC for a richer experience.

This streamer gives you a distinct advantage since it doesn’t have any Hi-Fi graininess that is typical in traditional boxes. You’ll be able to experience all the notes and instrument separation to get a rich listening experience.

The compact design of the Andover Audio Songbird is another selling point. It is relatively tiny compared to almost everything else on the market. This means that it can fit in your pockets as well as the smallest bags and purses.

Additionally, each Songbird streamer comes with a velcro stand since that’s how it was designed to be used.

The Songbird has an effortless setup process. You don’t have to deal with too many confusing buttons and dials. Instead, it gives you the optimum number of controls so that you won’t need manuals to navigate it.

Key features:

3.5mm to RCA

DLNA compatible

74dB signal separation

Pros Well-polished app

Great sound experience

Intuitive controls Cons Admin features need tuning

5. Wiim Mini Airplay 2 Music Streamer

The Wiim Mini Airplay 2 is a tiny but powerful Bluetooth and network streamer that’ll transform your music listening experience. It will let you access music from various sources, including Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, UPnP and AirPlay 2.

This product’s small form factor is one of its most interesting aspects. You can fit it in any pocket, which is more than you can say for most boxes.

The device supports the latest WiFi technology. You can use the Wiim Home app to configure how the streamer connects with your phone. There’s an Android and an iOS app depending on what you have.

Hooking up the streamer to your WiFi is painless. It’ll remember your credentials and other network settings after the first setup.

The Wiim also supports the latest Bluetooth standard. This means that you don’t have to take on another music subscription if you don’t want to. Your ripped CD FLAC or MP3 files will work just as well.

Having the freedom to play your own audio with the same lossless quality you get streaming from music apps is a great feature.

The network streamer comes with preset options that remember specific audio settings for different profiles. This is a great benefit since you don’t have to customize your device every time your listening mode changes.

Key features:

High-resolution audio

Voice-controlled

Multizone receiver

Pros Simple setup

Great sound quality

Works great with Alexa Cons No ethernet port

6. Arylic WiFi & Bluetooth Home Amplifier

Arylic is a power digital stereo amplifier that includes all the top audiophile features that’ll improve your entertainment experience.

It lets you stream music from a network server and third-party apps. As such, any lossless files you have will be played back in high fidelity.

The well-thought-out design of Arylic is another advantage. It has a small footprint that’ll barely take up any space. However, it doesn’t skip any useful features needed in a network streamer.

With an aluminum chassis, you don’t have to worry about accidentally dislodging input and output port connections. The blinking LED light is useful for communicating intent and providing feedback when using the box.

It can be paired with any acoustic speaker for output. Plus, it’s powerful enough that you don’t need to upgrade your current music setup to enjoy the high-definition audio output.

This music streamer comes with a handy app that seamlessly works with all popular streaming platforms.

Don’t forget that its Bluetooth capability means that unsupported apps can still rely on your smartphone’s native connection to send audio to the streamer.

The multi-room feature allows you to buy several Arylic boxes and distribute them in your house. This means that you can create a truly exquisite surround sound experience.

Key features:

STA326 with 50+50W

24bit 192kHz

DLNA support

Pros Easy setup

Powerful audio

No dropped connections Cons Lacks optical audio input

7. 1Mii Stereo Amplifier

336 Reviews 1Mii Stereo Amplifier 【Rebirth Your Home Stereo】DS200 Pro is a Bluetooth HiFi receiver supports LDAC, which can streams...

【QUALCOMM Bluetooth 5.0】DS200 Pro Bluetooth Receiver for Home Stereo is featuring Bluetooth 5.0...

If you’re looking for a music streamer that delivers high sound quality and has a stylish design, the 1Mii is a fantastic choice. This music streamer features a Bluetooth 5.0 chip that provides an exceptional wireless audio performance.

It supports advanced audio coding (AAC), aptX high definition (HD), aptX low latency (LL) and aptX. Features like aptX HD and AAC help in lowering distortion, offering you better sound.

The music streamer has LDAC technology so that you can stream high-resolution audio. You can stream up to 32-bit at up to 990kbps over Bluetooth connections, making LDAC a more efficient audio coding technology.

It’s easy to stream your favorite music in high quality from your smartphone, computer or other music players to your home stereo system.

The device features an audiophile high fidelity digital-to-analog converter (Hi-Fi DAC), delivering high-quality sound performance. DAC enhances the audio quality, offering you better sound when listening to your favorite music.

This model features aluminum material that provides excellent electromagnetic shielding. The material gives the music player a better appearance.

You also enjoy your favorite music without worrying about cords cluttering your space.

Key Features:

Bluetooth 5.0

Hi-Fi DAC

127dB DNR

LDAC technology

Pros Stylish design

Better sound

Flexible connectivity Cons Limited connection range

8. Auris Blume Music Receiver

1,144 Reviews Auris Blume Music Receiver UPGRADE YOUR EXISTING STEREO SYSTEM: bluMe HD is a premium Hi-Fi Bluetooth adapter that streams the...

STUNNING HIGH QUALITY AUDIO: Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.0 and support for Qulacomm aptX HD, aptX...

The Auris Blume offers exceptional audio quality, long-range Bluetooth and flexible connectivity.

It features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 chip. This provides outstanding audio quality and an impeccable Bluetooth experience.

The Bluetooth chip supports Qualcomm aptX HD, a feature that delivers high-resolution audio. This improved codec allows you to hear even the finest detail when listening to music.

It also supports AAC decoding, aptX LL and aptX to lower distortion.

This device allows you to improve your existing stereo system by connecting your old amplifier to the new world of streaming audio. You can stream high-quality music from your smartphone or laptop to any stereo music system.

Unlimited streaming capabilities come with this device, allowing you to access high-resolution music services. Additionally, you can stream internet radio stations, music libraries and podcasts in Hi-Fi quality.

This music streamer features a premium Hi-Fi DAC that offers a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 112dB. Thanks to this feature, you can listen to a clear and rich sound with less noise and distortion.

The Auris Blume has an enhanced wireless range of up to 100 feet. Better yet, the device’s digital and analog connectivity plus its outputs provide authentic high-resolution sound.

Key Features:

100-feet wireless range

Bluetooth 5.0

Premium Hi-Fi DAC

112dB SNR

Pros Impeccable sound

Unlimited streaming

Flexible connectivity

Enhanced Bluetooth range Cons Confusing one-button setup

9. Soundavo NSA-250 Audio Streamer

Sale Soundavo NSA-250 Audio Streamer ✅[Multi-Inputs Selectable] Support WiFi Streamer, Optical (TV), AUX (RCA), USB Audio, Bluetooth, total...

✅[Multi-Room Audio Control] Easily add multiple NSA-250 to create a whole home music system with...

Among the best music streamers is the Soundavo NSA-250. It offers multi-room audio control, excellent audio quality, Bluetooth, WiFi streaming, Airplay and more.

This player has digital living network alliance (DLNA) plus universal plug and play (UPnP) compatibility. These features allow you to stream your favorite songs from online music services like Tidal, TuneIn and Spotify.

The device offers multi-room sound, allowing you to play the same music in all rooms. You can also play different songs from separate players in any room using your smart devices.

It comes with a built-in 2.1 class D digital amplifier, giving you an exceptional audiophile sound quality. Plus, it has an internal DAC that supports a sample rate of 24bit, 192 kHz, offering better sound.

The device’s built-in features give it a wide range of applications. These include home entertainment, business entertainment and conference room.

Additionally, this music player boasts a Soundavo player app that is compatible with Android or IOS. The app transforms your smart gadget into a wireless controller for your amplifier sound system.

You can easily access all functions, including power, presets, tuning, volume, play/pause and input source.

The Soundavo NSA-250 features an infrared (IR) remote control. It gives you the freedom to access your device from the comfort of your sofa.

Key Features:

IR remote control

Bluetooth 4.2

Supports Airplay, WiFi, DLNA

Pros Multi-room sound control

Balanced sound

Easy to set up Cons No stereo balance

10. Belkin SoundForm Connect Audio Adapter Receiver

Sale 222 Reviews Belkin SoundForm Connect Audio Adapter Receiver Easy solution to continue using non-wireless audio equipment

Stream from iOS and Mac devices on your existing stereo

Are you looking for a music streamer that offers an easy connection and a simple setup? The Belkin SoundForm is a great option.

Using the Airplay app, you can effortlessly connect the adapter to your favorite device. This process allows your audio device to become an Airplay 2 speaker.

The music streamer is compatible with IOS 11.4 or later.

You connect the adapter to a power source and your 3.5mm cords to your system’s audio input to set up the device. It’s easy to listen to your favorite music by tapping the Airplay button on your app.

This music streamer allows you to upgrade your existing speakers by giving them a modern digital life. Your adapter will enable you to play songs directly from your Mac and iOS gadgets with Airplay 2.

Basically, you get an enhanced listening experience without purchasing new audio equipment.

This adapter enables you to merge your audio system’s excellent sound with music streaming. It supports high sample rates of 16 bit and 44.1 kHz, providing you with improved audio quality.

Another fantastic feature is the multiple room sound control. It enables you to play your favorite music in different rooms with speakers that are compatible with Airplay 2.

This music streamer allows you to enjoy your favorite music from any room in your home.

Key Features:

3.5mm speaker jack

Supports Airplay 2

Compatible with IOS 11.4

Power input, USB-C cable

Pros Simple setup

Easy connection

Great audio quality

Responsive controls Cons Low sound level

Summary

If you are looking for the best music streamers, we’ve found the top options for your budget and needs.

With any of the devices mentioned above, you’ll be fully equipped to enjoy listening to a wide selection of music from Qobuz, Tidal, Spotify and other popular audio streaming services.

Most music streamers also support multi-device connectivity, so you can listen with friends to share the amazing experience.

No matter which product you choose, you’ll enjoy exceptional audio quality as you listen to your favorite tunes.