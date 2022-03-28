Speakers have come a long way since the days of massive towers wired to everything you own. Now, you can purchase small to midsize pieces that make it sound like the musicians are in the room with you.
The addition of AirPlay to these little powerhouses allows you to stream easily and connect several speakers for a whole-home sound.
Better yet, you can use each of them individually if you don’t want them connected, meaning everyone can listen to what they want in their own room.
Here are some of the best speakers with AirPlay functionality. Grab one for a great solo listening experience or multiple for an entire house full of sound.
Best AirPlay Speakers
With various price points, connectivity options, functionality and more, there’s a product for you that will have you rocking out in no time. Here are the best AirPlay speakers currently on the market.
1. Sonos One
- Sonos One - The powerful smart speaker with voice control built in.
- Brilliant sound - Get rich, room-filling sound with Sonos One, and control it with your voice, the Sonos...
The Sonos One perfected its speaker game before its connectivity, and it shows. This small speaker delivers an incredible sound stage, even in large rooms.
It is small and sits out of the way, leaving the music to fill the room. AirPlay makes it multi-room functional, or you can control individual speakers via built-in voice control.
When you pair two Sonos One’s together in the same room, you can access stereo sound. Because of its size and absolute knockout audio quality, it functions well in any room. This is thanks to TruePlay.
The Sonos One measures the acoustics of whatever space it’s in and then automatically adapts the sound.
It’s humidity resistant, made from aluminum and comes with one tweeter and one woofer.
This unobtrusive little powerhouse provides great detail and rich bass in any home.
Key Features:
- Stereo or multi-room functionality
- Alexa and Airplay
- One tweeter and one woofer
- TruePlay technology
Pros:
- Incredible sound
- Practically invisible, it’s small and unassuming
- TruePlay
Cons:
- Expensive for multiple speakers
2. Bose Home Speaker 500
- Sound performance: Fill any room with impressive wall-to-wall stereo sound from a single speaker
- Built-in Alexa: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built into this smart speaker for hands-free voice...
The Bose Home Speaker 500 does what Bose is known for. It fills the room with awe-inspiring sound without being obvious about it.
With AirPlay 2 functionality and Alexa voice control, you can connect and control speakers across the house.
You can even make or take phone calls. The custom-designed eight-microphone array has superior voice pickup.
Inside the speaker, two custom drivers point in opposite directions, which creates a huge soundstage. It’s no wonder you can hear the details of every instrument and voice with absolute clarity.
It comes with a 3.5mm aux input and boasts a transmission range of up to 30 feet.
A unique feature is the full-color LCD display. This shows you what’s on, like the current song, the station or playlist info and even album art.
Key Features:
- Six presets across the top
- Alexa voice control
- Two custom drivers inside
- Full-color LCD display
Pros:
- Fills the room with sound
- Alexa voice control
- Display shows song and playlist
Cons:
- Expensive as a whole-home solution
- Not a lot of bass
3. Denon Home 150
- THE SUPERB WIRELESS WHOLE-HOME AUDIO SPEAKER – Set up your Home 150 over Wi-Fi network & HEOS app to...
- HI-RES AUDIO, WITHOUT THE HI-FI SYSTEM – Featuring a dynamic 1" tweeter and 3.5" mid-bass driver, the...
The Denon Home 150 delivers Hi-Res audio at a reasonable cost but without a Hi-Fi system.
Connect multiple 150’s to enjoy multi-room listening or control each one individually. It also works with Alexa voice commands if you have one to sync to it.
Absolutely crystal clear highs and booming lows work well in small to medium spaces. The expertly tuned DSP and premium full-range drivers present a wonderful soundstage in a compact design.
Not only can you connect over AirPlay 2 for streaming, but it also comes with USB and a wide range of wireless connections to connect to an AV receiver, soundbar or network player.
The dynamic 1” tweeter and 3.5” mid-bass driver reproduce sound with amazing accuracy. It especially shines with voice rendition, sounding like the singer is there live.
This speaker is an absolute gem.
Key Features:
- Three preset quick select buttons
- Hi-Res audio
- Multi-room functionality
- Dynamic 1” tweeter
- 3.5” mid-bass driver
Pros:
- Stellar soundstage
- Great bass
- Multi-room functionality
Cons:
- None, at this price
4. Audioengine A1-MR Multiroom Home Music System
- PREMIUM WIRELESS SOUND: The A1-MR is the perfect upgrade built to bring out the best in all of your home...
- IMPRESSIVE SPECS: Precision-tuned, hand-crafted cabinets, aux audio input, 2 3/4” aramid fiber woofers...
Audioengine’s A1-MR lets you stream high-definition audio in beautiful detail. The true stereo sound emanates around the room with crystal clear highs and solid lows.
What’s nice is that it sounds brilliant in both large and small spaces.
Airplay functionality lets you play music from any streaming service you’d like. You can even control your music, volume and speaker selection from anywhere in your home.
It’s easy to set up. You can add multiple speakers for whole-home audio synchronization or connect to a single speaker location to play different songs in different rooms.
The cabinets are handcrafted to precise specifications and include 2.75” fiber woofers in addition to .75” silk dome tweeters. There is an LFE Variable line-out for a subwoofer to expand the bass.
Plus, they look great just about anywhere in your home.
Key Features:
- Multiple speakers for whole-home audio
- Handcrafted cabinets
- 2.75” fiber woofers
- .75” silk dome tweeters
- LFE Variable line-out for ad
Pros:
- Sounds great in any room
- Control individual speakers separately
Cons:
- Expensive
5. Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII
- NEW & IMPROVED MODEL: We’ve taken the C10 and made it even better. The streaming compatibility now...
- FULL BODIED SOUND: The MKII delivers a rich and full-bodied HiFi experience, with powerful and heavy bass...
The Audio Pro Addon C10 MkII performs well above its class with Airplay 2 functionality and multi-room listening via the Audio Pro system.
Its simple setup and incredible soundstage make it a top choice for your home, especially at this price point.
Audio Pro improved the HiFi performance over the C10 and fine-tuned the bass. This provides greater clarity of sound and a more robust performance.
These speakers have a compact, modern look and blend nicely into any decor.
The fabric on the front is held by invisible magnets so that you can easily take it on and off depending on your preferences. In addition, it comes equipped with 2.75” textile dome tweeters and a 5.25” woofer.
These speakers punch above their weight class when it comes to sound, style and functionality.
Key Features:
- Six preset buttons
- Improved HiFi performance
- 2.75” textile dome tweeters
- 5.25” woofer
Pros:
- Blend well with most decor
- Incredible sound
- Multi-room listening
Cons:
- Expensive for multiple speakers
6. Audio Pro Addon C10
- GREAT HI-FI SOUND: The Addon C10 is the heavy weight champion of multiroom hifi performance. Still...
- MULTIROOM FLEXIBILITY: Have a speaker in every room and play to one or all at the same time. Everybody...
The Audio Pro Addon C10 is the original, smaller, more compact version of the C10 MkII. It delivers a rich performance and multi-room setup.
This product offers a convenient handle to make moving it around a breeze. That said, it looks great parked anywhere in your house.
Audio Pro delivers quality HiFi sound, even when you connect with other C10s throughout the house. Listen to them together or individually, allowing everyone to have their own speaker.
Not only does it have AirPlay, but you can also connect via auxiliary and RCA inputs. Additionally, it comes with a 5.25” woofer and a pair of .75” tweeters.
While they are expensive, especially when you start adding multiple speakers throughout your home, they look good and sound phenomenal.
Key Features:
- Multi-room capability
- HiFi sound
- Aux and RCA inputs as well as AirPlay
- 5.25” woofer
- Two .75” tweeters
Pros:
- Fantastic sound
- Multi-room capable
- HiFi sound
Cons:
- Expensive
- Smaller than the MkII
7. Naim Mu-so 2
- Stereo 3-way; DSP-optimised vented box acoustic system
- Touch control user interface with rotary volume control
The Naim Mu-So 2 is packed full of features that make using this award-winning speaker an absolute dream. Not only does it connect with AirPlay 2, but it also works with a host of others, including Chromecast.
Hi-Res audio is supported through streaming services, and you can even hook up your TV using HDMI cables.
With precision, rich bass, crisp middles and detailed highs, Naim delivers a premium speaker that performs like a professional.
Sync up to five speakers for a whole-home stereo solution and allow each person to have their own speaker via the app.
It also supports direct streaming from Spotify Connect, Tidal, Qobuz and internet radio.
The Mu-So 2 is durable, built from aluminum with illuminated accents and a woven speaker grille. You can even customize the color of the grille, adding Terracotta, Peacock and Olive to match your decor.
It boasts a stereo three-way, DSP-optimized vented box acoustic system, so there’s virtually zero distortion. There’s no mistaking the power and sound quality coming from these speakers.
Key Features:
- Wide variety of ways to connect
- Hi-Res audio support
- Ability to connect to TV
- Sync up to five speakers
- Customizable color
- DSP-optimized vented box acoustic system
Pros:
- Multi-room capable
- Beautiful sound
- Hi-Res audio support
Cons:
- Very expensive
8. Audio Pro Addon C3
- SMALL SPEAKER, BIG SOUND: The C3 delivers astonishing sound quality for its size. Deep bass and crisp...
- USE IT EVERYWHERE: Play your music wirelessly at home in a multiroom setup or carry it around with you...
Audio Pro ranks again with the Addon C3, a beautiful little unit that’s solidly built, has a great handle for portability and boasts exceptional bass. This small speaker has a big sound.
With the inclusion of AirPlay, you can turn this into a multi-room solution and listen all together or individually.
You can move it anywhere or move several together, inside or out, and enjoy no-nonsense sound thanks to its portability. Highs that hit their mark through the grippy, tight bass bring a wonderful stage to life wherever you are.
It comes with a rechargeable, long-lasting battery that gets up to 15 hours of playback on a single charge.
With impressive 25W class D digital amplifiers, WiFi + Ethernet and 3.5mm inputs, there’s not much you can’t do with this little masterpiece.
Key Features:
- Multi-room functionality
- Rechargeable, long-lasting battery
- 25W Class D digital amplifiers
- WiFi + Ethernet port and 3.5mm input
Pros:
- Amazing bass
- Multi-room functionality
- 15-hour battery life
Cons:
- Expensive as a whole-home solution
- App isn’t the most functional
9. TIC WBP10
- ● Support WiFi 2.4G & 5G ● Support Bluetooth 5.0
- ● Support 24bit/44.1KHz~24bit/192KHz
TIC’s WBP10 is a surprisingly great-sounding pair of speakers for outdoor and indoor use.
AirPlay 2 functionality connects multiple speakers for multi-room connection or to spread across your yard. Enjoy them individually or combined. They sound great in either mode.
These speakers also pair with your TV or a projector. They’re workhorses, making sure that you hear every last drop of sound and detail.
Since they’re both indoor and outdoor speakers, they get nice and loud. Plus, the water resistance is an added bonus.
Key Features:
- Multi-room functionality
- Indoor and outdoor speakers
- Pairs with TV or Projector
- Water-resistant
Pros:
- Weatherproof
- Great volume
- Pairs with TVs and projectors
Cons:
- Good, solid bass is lacking
10. Edifer WiFi Smart Speaker
- Works with Alexa, Supports Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect - Simply connect your speaker to your home...
- WIFI & BLUETOOTH CONNECTION – The stereo speaker utilizes an advanced Wi-Fi connection and Bluetooth...
The Edifer WiFi Smart Speaker offers HD audio and HiFi sound. Pair two for stereo sound over a WiFi network.
Multi-room functionality means you can play several of these across the whole house, both together and individually.
Better yet, their elegant design compliments any room decor.
A 4″ woofer and 1″ tweeter create the most vibrant, big sound. There’s no distortion thanks to the updated DSP technology, even at high volumes.
Voice support through a connected Amazon Alexa device makes this a hands-free option, which is nice because the app is lacking.
Overall, these are strong AirPlay speakers at a great price.
Key Features:
- HD audio and HiFi sound
- Multi-room functionality
- 4” woofer
- 1” tweeter
- DSP technology
- Can connect to Alexa device
Pros:
- Great price
- Quality sound, HiFi and HD audio
- Looks great
Cons:
- Control app is lacking
Summary
AirPlay speakers are almost necessary these days, allowing you to connect your devices and speakers for a whole-home listening solution that sounds great together or apart.
Before deciding which product to purchase, evaluate your budget, how you plan to use the speakers and your connectivity needs.
No matter which one you choose, the options on our list provide quality audio and will fill your home with music and sound.