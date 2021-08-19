Best Surround Sound System

Surround sound systems play a significant role in creating a cinematic experience when watching movies or listening to music.

If you want to upgrade your TV setup, there are various factors you should consider before buying a surround sound system. You’ll need to check the amplifier capabilities, connectivity options, technology and the size of your room.

Regardless of which system you choose, you’ll love the audio experience these options will bring to your home.

Don’t miss our top ten choices for the best surround sound systems that deliver an exceptional listening experience.

Top Surround Sound Systems

With countless surround sound systems available, finding the best one may seem overwhelming. Fortunately, we’ve done the research for you. Here are some of the best options on the market.

1. Klipsch 5.1 RP-250

The Klipsch 5.1 RP-250 does an incredible job of upgrading the sound quality produced by your entertainment system.

Several things set this sound system apart from its competitors. These include a high-efficiency amplifier, vented tweeter design and a modern, sleek design.

Its Hybrid Tractrix horn technology is an excellent feature. This allows the model to deliver up to three times more sound power than a cone speaker.

The high-frequency energy provided by the speakers ensures you have detailed, clear and lifelike audio.

A molded silicone face reduces horn resonance to deliver a smooth frequency response. You don’t have to struggle when listening to dialogues in different scenes.

The copper trim rings around the woofers and tweeters give the speakers an eye-catching design. It blends naturally with almost any surrounding, so you can maintain elegance in your living room.

Each floor-standing speaker features durable aluminum feet. This gives the display a modern look while reducing floor contact for unmatched acoustic performance.

The removable magnetic grills are strong and flexible, offering maximum protection. Better yet, the system comes with a five-year warranty for the speakers and two years for the subwoofers.

2. Platin Monaco Home Theater

Do you want to have an immersive experience when watching your favorite content? Consider the Platin Monaco Home Theater. This home theater has incredible features designed to improve your listening experience.

Since the system is tuned by THX, the audio performance is excellent. Instrumental and vocal details come to life, so you can enjoy whatever you’re listening to or watching.

The 5.2-millisecond latency eliminates any distracting video and audio sync issues.

Setting up this home theater is painless since you don’t have to figure out how to hide the cables.

Once you connect the sound system to a power outlet, you simply pair SoundSend to your TV. The system will then create a robust wireless network.

You can download the SoundSend app on both Android and iOS devices to fine-tune your system. Additionally, it supports eight channels of cinema-quality and authentic sound.

The subwoofers and center channel have a compact design. This means that users with medium-sized shelves don’t have to worry about space constraints.

3. Sony Z9F Soundbar

If you lack the space for a large surround sound system, the Sony Z9F Soundbar is a worthy pick.

With a low-key design that has a sense of elegance to it, this soundbar has a small footprint. You can easily store it on a small shelf.

Sound-wise, this product creates an expanded soundstage. It has 7.1.2 surround sound technology, enabling you to hear realistic audio from different angles.

Controlling this soundbar is easy with the remote control. You can also use the buttons on the top of the soundbar.

The seven sound modes allow you to fine-tune the audio performance depending on what you’re watching. These modes include sport, game, music, news, cinema and more.

You can hear every detail when listening to music. It’s even possible to enjoy gaming like you’re in a real arena.

Connecting this model to various sources is quick with the HDMI and LAN ports. Users can listen to music from their phones without experiencing dropouts thanks to the latest Bluetooth technology.

Furthermore, the in-built Wi-Fi enables you to stream music.

4. Definitive Technology Studio Mini Soundbar

The Definitive Technology Studio Mini Soundbar packs exceptional features in a compact design. It supports hi-res audio formats such as DTS:X and Dolby Atmos, so you’ll feel like you’re in a live concert.

The eight-inch subwoofer delivers a punchy bass in every corner of your room for a cinematic experience.

This soundbar has a built-in HEOS to support wireless music streaming. You can stream high-quality audio from well-known streaming platforms like TIDAL, Pandora and Spotify.

The 4K HDMI out, USB, 4K HDMI Input and Optical In ports let you enjoy music from various devices.

Compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa lets you control the soundbar easily. There’s also a highly responsive remote control.

The soundbar measures 26.5 x 4.5 x 2 inches, so you can comfortably fit it under your TV stand. Its compact design makes it fade into the background to maintain a clean look in your home.

5. Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Soundbar

Despite being an entry-level soundbar, the Yamaha Audio YAS-209BL Soundbar is an incredible choice. You’ll enjoy an immersive listening experience thanks to the wireless 16-inch subwoofer.

The DTS Virtual:X support delivers lifelike audio effects, placing you in the middle of the movie. Additional sound modes enable you to pick one that suits whatever content you’re watching.

You can stream your favorite music from Spotify on this soundbar. It’s also possible to use the Alexa built-in control to manage your smart home devices and set alarms.

The wireless design eliminates cable clutter while promoting easy placement. Users can download the soundbar controller app to fine-tune the audio performance and control sound modes.

Setting up this model is straightforward. Easily connect your source through Bluetooth, HDMI or optical digital. The optical output comes in handy when using a TV that doesn’t support ARC.

Additionally, the soundbar has well-lit LED indicators to show volume level and other controls.

6. Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra

The Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra is a high-end sound system that comes with many useful features. These include surround speakers, subwoofers, amplification, speaker enclosure and more.

Each feature makes the model a hybrid product that bridges the gap between soundbars and home theaters.

If you’re looking for a sound system that delivers crisp audio without distortion, this one is right for you. The two wireless subwoofers also support 360 degree sound effects and create an audio platform in your living room.

You’ll feel the room shake as the bass kicks in. This makes the sound system an excellent choice if you are primarily using it to listen to music.

The Nakamichi Shockwafe Ultra offers a plug-and-play interface. You won’t waste any time switching between devices thanks to this integration.

To take your listening experience to the next level, this sound system comes with a four two-way surround speaker system. Each unit has a direct connection to the sub via RCA.

The effect of such a setup will be obvious as you start enjoying clear and precise audio processing.

7. Enclave CineHome PRO Home Theater

If you are looking for a powerful surround sound system, the Enclave CineHome PRO is it.

This system features an audio soundbar that can be installed under your TV as well as four sizable speakers.

It is easy to control this system with your native television remote. Not having to juggle multiple remotes is a nice benefit.

Hooking up the sound system is quick and intuitive. It supports plug-and-play using an optical connection or your TV’s ARC.

The setup process is easy. No software installation is required once the speaker’s drivers have been registered through the initial connection.

Sound quality is the most vital feature in any music system. This model has crisp and clear sound at all volume levels.

Moreover, its speakers are tuned to ensure that the sound waves evenly fill out the room regardless of shape or size. The 360-degree sound feature will create the effect of being inside a modern movie theater.

If you’re a collector wondering what to do with your old vinyl, this model can help. With a 3.5mm analog input option, you’ll have no problems hooking up the turntable to this music system.

8. VIZIO Elevate Soundbar

VIZIO Elevate Soundbar is a music system that comes with modern audio features that will blow you away.

The system has DTS:X audio tuning. This ensures that your movie-viewing experience is unmatched thanks to the cinematic sound.

With its four upward-firing speakers, you’ll perceive an enveloping effect that encloses you in an audio sphere. This sound design works well if you use the system in a space that has a solid ceiling.

The multidirectional surround sound is impressive and great for watching movies or live music concerts.

In addition, the sound delivered by the speaker is clean and precise. It’s perfect for casual TV viewing where low and medium frequencies are preferable.

VIZIO comes with 18 sound blasters. These rotate forward to separate the various frequencies generated by the system. You’ll enjoy this setup when listening to music due to the superb instrument separation.

The speakers also do an excellent job delivering human vocals over the instruments.

Sound quality is a critical feature in every music system, and this model comes with support for Dolby Atmos. This means that you’re getting one of the best audio signatures regardless of your specific needs.

9. Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar is a 5.1.4 channel music system that amplifies your audio experience.

This device produces a rich 3D sound profile capable of delivering up to 30Hz of bass. Sennheiser attributes this power to the AMBEO technology that’s included as a core feature.

Some people won’t use a music system that doesn’t let them change the presets. If you fit this description, this model is worth considering. It has a powerful equalizer that allows you to adjust the frequency.

The Sennheiser AMBEO Soundbar supports a 3D surround sound experience using Upmix technology. This is a big plus if you like listening to stereo music.

In addition, you get native support for popular audio standards, including Dolby Atmos, MPEG-H and DTS:X. These features ensure that your music listening experience is memorable no matter what.

This soundbar also supports the latest Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies. You’ll be able to easily cast your favorite music streams from a tablet or smartphone to the soundbar.

10. Polk Audio MagniFi Max Soundbar

The Polk Audio MagniFi Max SR is a home theater-sound bar combo. Designed with modern entertainment needs in mind, the system supports both HD and 4K televisions.

This system supports 5.1 surround sound with two wireless speakers that create an expansive audio stage in any room. The SDA audio technology will provide amazing sound regardless of room size.

Checking device compatibility is necessary whenever you’re buying new entertainment gear. You want excellent products that are highly rated and integrate with the electronic appliances you own.

Various connection modes are available with this soundbar. These include Bluetooth, auxiliary, HDM and USB. Each option makes the Polk Audio MagniFi Max compatible with most modern devices.

One notable feature is the freedom to select the mode you want to use with the sound system. You get several presets out of the box, such as movies, sports and music modes.

Having these options ensures that you aren’t treated to the same audio settings for all your listening needs.

Summary

Surround sound systems are becoming a must-have device for audiophiles and cinephiles alike.

If you want to build out your home theater or rock out to your favorite band, you’ll need a high-quality sound system.

As you review your options, consider your needs, including connectivity, design, price and more.

Regardless of your preferences, the surround sound systems on this list will take your listening experience to the next level.