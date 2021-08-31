10 Best High-End AV Receivers

For some people, a basic home theater setup is enough to meet their entertainment needs.

However, purchasing a high-end receiver can turn an average theater system into one that provides a cinematic experience.

The best high-end receiver for you should match your TV, projector or home theater output standards. It should also support the system’s speaker configuration to ensure optimal audio performance.

While these devices are pricey, the upgrade they provide can be well worth the cost.

Whether you want WiFi connectivity, Dolby Atmos, voice control or 8K upscaling, our list of the best high-end receivers will help you find the right product for your needs.

Top High-End AV Receivers

Below are our picks for the best high-end receivers. With these units, you’ll improve your video content and enjoy theater-worthy audio.

1. Denon AVR-X8500HA Receiver

23 Reviews Denon AVR-X8500HA Receiver POWERFUL 13.2 CH AVR WITH THE LATEST HOME CINEMA TECHNOLOGY - With an advanced power amplifier design,...

ADVANCED HDMI VIDEO SECTION WITH 8K UPSCALING - Features a dedicated 8K input that supports 8K/60Hz or...

The Denon AVR-X8500HA is the world’s first 8K 13.2 channel AV receiver. Despite its hefty price tag, this device doesn’t disappoint.

Full 8K at 60Hz, 4K at 120Hz pass-through and upscaling thanks to the latest HDMI 2.1 inputs are at the top of the list of the outstanding features this product provides.

With this receiver, you’re future-proofed for 8K resolution once it becomes available. Until then, you can enjoy 4K content at a stellar 120Hz for content that supports it.

This unit is compatible with the latest surround formats. It supports DTS:X Pro, Dolby Atmos, IMAX Enhanced and DTS:X for a true cinematic experience.

There’s also the integrated HEOS music streaming technology. With this feature, you can listen to your favorite tracks from any room in your house.

The AVR-X8500HA boasts a state-of-the-art power amplifier that can deliver a spectacular performance at 150W per channel. That’s what we consider high-powered entertainment performance.

This product is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Josh.ai for voice control.

To top it all off, you get built-in Bluetooth and WiFi for streaming music and no-hassle software updates. Reinforced with a dual antenna receiver, these two features offer top-of-the-line wireless connectivity.

2. Sony STR-ZA3100ES 7.2 AV Receiver

19 Reviews Sony STR-ZA3100ES 7.2 AV Receiver 7.2 Ch. A/V Receiver (110W @ 8ohms, 1KHz, 0.9%, 2CH)

Supports Dolby ATMOS and DTS-X decoding up to 9.1ch (using 2 extra power amplifiers) plus two phantom...

The STR-ZA3100ES includes multiple features and connectivity options you’ll love.

It comes with built-in amplification that can support up to seven speakers. Additionally, there’s HDMI 2.0 inputs for high-quality video signals on 4K projectors or TVs.

The Dolby Master Audio and the Dolby True HD work in harmony with your speakers. This allows the AV receiver to provide an exceptional viewing and listening experience.

With the ability to deliver 110 watts per channel, this powerhouse offers a cinema-like surround for room-filling, multi-dimensional audio.

The Sony STR-ZA3100ES chassis sports an innovative beam and frame design.

It features embossed corners to support the heat sink and power transformer. The design reduces external sound pressure for a more responsive sound.

Want to shift to Blu-ray? The eight-port audio-grade Ethernet switch allows you to do so in a second.

Playback is possible using the built-in USB and DLNA connectivity.

Better yet, this unit can support Savant, Creston, Control4 and pretty much every other third-party home automation system.

This receiver also comes with an industry-leading five-year warranty.

3. Denon AVR-S960H Receiver

660 Reviews Denon AVR-S960H Receiver UNMATCHED 3D REALISM FOR YOUR HOME THEATER SYSTEM – Enjoy Immersive surround sound with Dolby Atmos...

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR 4K TV - Enjoy the highest quality 3D audio and video knowing that the AVR-S960H...

The Denon AVR-S960H features advanced signal processing, multiple connection options and an easy setup.

It comes with an on-screen setup wizard and the award-winning Audyssey MultEQ XT for calibration.

Both functions are user-friendly and straightforward. This makes it easy to tune the speakers and optimize your listening experience.

This AV receiver supports Dolby Atmos Height Visualization, so you can enjoy a 3D, immersive soundscape.

Even more impressive, you can change the default 7.2 channel configuration to a 5.1.2 setup. This adds dimension to the sonic landscape.

The device supports 4K resolution, but it doesn’t stop there. It’s 8K-ready, with a 60Hz pass-through for excellent signal. It processes 4K resolutions faster, making sure they’re crisp, detailed and smooth.

If you’re a gamer, you’ll love this unit. It features Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Fresh Rate to eliminate input/on-screen action delay.

For wired inputs, you’ll get HDMI and phono inputs. There are even advanced outputs to connect the receiver to third-party controllers and networks.

This model also supports voice controls systems such as Amazon, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

4. Sony STR-DN1080 7.2-ch AV Receiver

1,296 Reviews Sony STR-DN1080 7.2-ch AV Receiver CINEMATIC SOUND AT HOME: Enjoy your favorite TV shows & movies, stream your favorite music and more with...

PHANTOM SURROUND SETTING: Experience 7 channel surround sound with only a 5 channel speaker setup. Chrome...

Sony’s flagship receiver, the STR-DN1080, is a great choice if you want powerful audio.

Each of its seven channels delivers 100W of power at six ohms. Add the Phantom Surround to get a rich, crisp, natural sound.

The unit features six HDMI ports and two HDCO 2.2 outputs. It also has seven speaker outputs and two more for subwoofers.

In addition, located on the rear are a pair of antennas, an Ethernet port and an FM antenna if you’re looking to go old-school.

Operating the product is easy. The AVreceiver comes with strategically located knobs for quick control. It has push-button controls for speakers and presets for the integrated tuner.

For even more convenient operation, the receiver also includes a remote control (obviously).

You even get 4K support and Dolby Vision pass-through for Hi-Res audio playback. For lesser-quality audio files, Sony’s DSEE HX technology works to improve sound quality.

In terms of wireless capabilities, this unit has built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connections.

Additionally, it offers Google Home and Amazon Alexa support for multi-room voice control.

5. Marantz 8K Ultra HD AV Receiver

81 Reviews Marantz 8K Ultra HD AV Receiver THE MOST MUSICAL SOUND – Extensively tuned by Marantz sound masters at the most state-of-the-art...

UPGRADED 7.2 CHANNEL DISCRETE HIGH-CURRENT POWER AMPLIFIERS ON ALL CHANNELS – Refine your home theater...

The Marantz SR5015 thrives on high-quality performance. It features a seven-channel amplifier and 100W power rating for clear, balanced sound.

You can watch movies at 4K resolution or upscale to 8K via its six HDMI 2.0 ports.

Gaming enthusiasts are in for a treat with this unit, especially if they have a 4K gaming TV. Features such as 120HZ pass-through and QFT make gaming more enjoyable.

The device’s connectivity is impressive. It comes with two HDMI outputs and six inputs so you’ll never run out of ports.

This product plays distortion-free music. It uses HEOS technology for high-resolution audio.

Additionally, this receiver is compatible with Apple’s Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

6. Pioneer Elite VSX-LX104 7.2-ch AV Receiver

112 Reviews Pioneer Elite VSX-LX104 7.2-ch AV Receiver Dolby Atmos/Dolby Surround Upmixing: The VSX-LX104 is compatible with 5.2.2ch configuration of the latest...

DTS:X/DTS Neural:X Upmixing: DTS:X is the next-generation audio codec from DTS that leverages...

Pioneer is famous for premium products, and the Elite VSX-LX104 is no different.

As one of the best high-end receivers in its class, this model offers super-refined sound. On top of that, it has an easy-to-use interface and high-quality visuals.

The unit supports HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision for cutting-edge video. Also, it can process 4K pass-through and 8K upscaling.

It’ll even calibrate screen brightness and color automatically for optimum viewing.

Other notable highlights include Dolby Surround Upmixing and Dolby Atmos technologies. These deliver object-oriented audio for an immersive 3D listening experience.

You can play any audio format with this model via the Sonos App. It’s even possible to group your Sonos devices and let the unit turn them on automatically.

Furthermore, the VSX-LX104 can activate speakers in separate rooms without an extra amplifier. The Zone B capability allows you to listen to the same audio on your device via wireless earbuds.

Better yet, this model is compatible with Apple Airplay and lets you stream music using Siri.

Extra features include integrated WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

7. Onkyo TX-NR797 Smart AV Receiver

The Onkyo TX-NR797 is smart in every sense of the word. It excels in high-quality video and audio delivery for TV shows and movies.

The unit features Dynamic Audio Amplification for thrilling movie sound effects.

It also comes with built-in Specialized Vector Linear Shaping Circuitry. This function refines the sound across two front channels to reproduce the original audio signal.

With multi-zone functionality, you can play music in one room and watch movies in another simultaneously.

The TX-NR797 runs on an advanced quad-core networking processor for improved on-screen display.

The unit can power up to nine speakers. This enables multi-room music and home theater system configurations.

In addition, you can use all the channels in a 5.1.4 or 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos setup. Or, you can opt for a modest surround audio configuration.

If you’re a Sonos lover, this product is for you. It comes with a Sonos Port, allowing you to send music from the Sonos app to the receiver.

8. Yamaha TSR-700 7.1 Channel AV Receiver

Sale 46 Reviews Yamaha TSR-700 7.1 Channel AV Receiver 7.1-channel 100 Watt surround sound with Zone 2

Feel every dimension in Dolby Atmos. Enjoy a 5.1 surround speaker system and two additional overhead...

Check out the Yamaha TSR-700 if 7.1 configurations and 100W per channel sound good to you.

This unit uses R.S.C tuning for easy speaker setup. It also features the latest audio capabilities, including Neutral:X and VRR, for great sound effects.

Plus, with the integrated MusicCast, you can use wireless speakers to get separate audio in different rooms.

As for video capabilities, the TSR-700 packs a punch. It comes with a 4K HDMI port and can support 8K resolution.

You can stream your favorite music on Yamaha AVR, Spotify and Pandora. The receiver is also compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri for straightforward voice control.

The TSR-700 is a great high-end receiver if you’re a gamer looking for an affordable premium model.

It is also a good pick if you want to enjoy the latest high-resolution movies and TV screens.

9. Yamaha RX-V677 7.2-channel AV Receiver

618 Reviews Yamaha RX-V677 7.2-channel AV Receiver 4K 60p video upscaling and graphic user interface

Powered independent Zone 2 speaker function105 W per channel (8 ohms, 1 kHz, 0.9% THD, 2-ch driven)90 W...

The RX-V677 is for Yamaha enthusiasts who want to upgrade from the TSR-700.

This model offers a quick setup. It is remarkable when it comes to speed and simplicity as well. The menu is clear and easily navigable.

If you choose this AV receiver, you’ll get DLNA, Wireless Direct and AirPlay. It also supports Spotify Connect alongside HTC connect.

The Yamaha RX-V677’s sound performance is incredible. It passes sound effects from speaker to speaker effortlessly.

The midrange is spacious and expressive, while the treble delivers impressive audio.

This unit features the latest HDMI technology. It can easily handle 4K ultra HD signals.

Additionally, you can conveniently control the AV receiver using Yamaha’s AV controller app. The app allows you to tweak levels, select sound modes and change inputs.

10. Denon AVR-S750H Receiver

Sale 699 Reviews Denon AVR-S750H Receiver UNPRECEDENTED REALISM AND NEW FEATURES – eARC and heightened sound effects with Dolby Atmos Height...

MAKE THE MOST OF YOUR NEW 4K ULTRA HD TV with this 7.2 Ch stereo receiver. Featuring HLG, HDR10, BT.2020,...

The AVR-S750H from Denon is a reasonably priced model that supports advanced audio format to deliver surround soundstage.

Like most Denon AV receivers, it comes with Dolby Vision for deeper blacks and better contrast.

The AV receiver provides multi-room streaming. Plus, you can stream your favorite tunes from Deezer, Tidal, Spotify and other popular platforms.

Extras include a built-in FM radio, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The AVR-S750H sound quality is solid. However, you need to adjust it to improve the quality. That shouldn’t be a problem thanks to the responsive built-in equalizer.

With the sound equalized, this unit can deliver distinct voices and dialogues.

The model also features six 4K/HDR-compatible HDMI inputs and eARC for advanced connectivity.

Its USB port can charge and play songs from your mobile devices at the same time.

How you set up this receiver depends on the sound source. You’ll need to hook it up to an LCD monitor or TV. Fortunately, the process is straightforward and takes a couple of minutes to complete.

Additionally, you can use the Audyssey MultEQ Room Correction to implement calibration. This technology automatically offsets distortions caused by your room’s characteristics.

Summary

High-end AV receivers can take your home theater system to a whole new level.

You’ll enjoy a better listening and viewing experience. By extension, this translates to value for your money.

The best high-end receiver for you depends on your specific needs. Fortunately, our picks strike the right balance between sound, picture quality, higher output and wireless support.

Regardless of your needs and budget, these AV receivers have what it takes to upgrade your home entertainment experience.