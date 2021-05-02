10 Best DVD Players

Though streaming video is top dog these days, there’s still something satisfying about watching crisp, clear video through a DVD player or Blu-Ray player.

It also offers flexibility that you can’t always get with streaming – such as viewing at the cottage, on the road, or just watching movies no longer available on Netflix.

DVDs and Blu-Ray disks also offer extra content not available on streaming services, like behind-the-scenes documentaries and commentary audio tracks from the filmmakers. For this reason, DVDs are still a preferred option for film buffs.

Top DVD Players

Read on for what we feel are the 10 best DVD players right now.

1. Sony DVPSR210P DVD Player

Sale 10,559 Reviews Sony DVPSR210P DVD Player Multi-format DVD and CD media playback

Control TV functions using the multi-brand remote

This affordable player can play multi-format DVDs, as well as CDs. It supports fast and slow playback with sound, forward and rewind, instant replay, and disc resume.

You can also use it to show a picture slideshow (in JPEG) and even add in MP3 background music.

The unit itself is sturdy and ultra-compact. The remote can sync with multiple brands and control TV functions as well.

There are no HDMI ports on the device, so it is not compatible with a Smart TV unless it has Component or RCA connections.

There is no display on the front of the player and minimal buttons on the device. Most functions need to be accessed by the remote. So make sure you never lose it.

Best For: People who want an affordably priced DVD player that works with older TVs.

2. Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Player

4,563 Reviews Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD Home Theater Streaming Blu-Ray Player Bring the theater home: Get the best seat in the house while enjoying your favorite content from the...

Smart Functionality: With fast, stable built-in Wi-Fi, you can wirelessly access your favorite streaming...

The Sony UBP-X700 4K Ultra HD has built-in WiFi that allows you to access apps like Netflix, YouTube, Amazon prime, and more. It will play just about any disc you can throw at it, including music in multiple formats, and it sounds fantastic with its Hi-Res audio.

It supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision and has 3D Playback.

This player has two HDMI outputs, which allows you to separate your audio and visual for more precise sound.

The one-year warranty gives you peace of mind in case anything goes wrong.

While it does support the major streaming apps, the rest of the apps it offers are relatively limited.

It is not explained clearly, but when you initially set up the DVD player, you will need to turn on Dolby Vision in the menu. It will stay on after the initial setup but does not automatically come with it enabled.

It has a lag when trying to get a movie started; it takes quite a bit of time when comparing it to streaming devices. There are some issues with freezing, especially with 4K; the only solution is unplugging it and plugging it back in.

Best For: Someone who wants a good playback quality and understands it won’t set up as quickly as streaming.

3. Panasonic Dolby Sound 1080p USB DVD Player

This player will upgrade your DVD video into full HD with 1080p, which makes it a great option for those who are using it specifically for DVD playback.

Combined with Dolby Digital sound, it has high-quality picture and sound. It is also compatible with USB memory devices (though only for audio and JPEG – no video is supported).

Very fragile, the Panasonic DVD player is not very sturdy and feels cheaply made.

You should handle it with care when opening and closing the disc drive and when removing the DVD from the tray. This is not a good option for kids.

The remote is small, the buttons are close together, and sometimes you need to hit the button multiple times before it works.

Best For: People who want an affordable DVD player with high-quality picture and sound.

4. Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player

The Panasonic 4K Ultra supports 4K/HDR, HDR10+, HDR10, and hybrid log-gamma. You can even get 4K streaming for VOD apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video.

It has a powerful Panasonic HCX Processor, which gives you sharp detail and beautiful color. They couple this display with Hi-Res studio Master sound from DSD, providing a theater-like experience.

It is Alexa and Google Assistant-enabled, however, you must already have an Amazon Echo or Google Home device for it to work through, it does not house an Alexa or Google speaker.

The device has a digital display and a USB input, making it competitive with others in the same price range.

The initial setup of the DVD player is not intuitive for the user, and the Alexa and Google Assistant is tricky to set up.

The interface for streaming is sluggish, with limited apps to choose from. A note of caution to parents: disable the after-hours content. If you don’t go in to specifically disable it, it will explain how to turn it on when selected.

Best For: People who want an upgraded viewing and sound experience, and anyone who wants integration into their Smart Home devices.

5. LG BP175 Blu-Ray DVD Player

LG packs a lot into this affordable DVD player, including DVD upscaling to 1080p via HDMI and full HD 1080p for Blu-Ray. If you want high-definition surround sound, LG includes DTS, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby TrueHD.

It also includes streaming apps like CinemaNow, Netflix, Pandora, Spotify, and YouTube.

It is a wired device, not wireless, and comes with an Ethernet port to connect to. This can help increase streaming speeds, but it’s a bit of an inconvenience that it’s not a choice.

There are only six apps available, so if you’re looking to add more than the basics listed above, this isn’t the machine for you.

Best For: People with an HDTV, who are looking for the best simple and basic DVD/Blu-Ray Player.

6. LG Blu Ray Player

The next level up for LG includes 4K Ultra HD UBD, full HD 1080p, and 4K upscaling using the HDMI input.

These features work with both 4K and non-4K TVs. It’s HDR10 and 3D compatible, with Dolby Atmos and DTS HD-Master. All that to say it has amazing picture and sound quality.

The LG is one of the only DVD players you can play back all of your USB content on. It supports USB and External HDD playback in 1080p or 4K upscaling.

It’s easy to switch between zones, with a great interface and responsive remote; something not every device on this list can say.

It has no WiFi and is a wired device. Skip it if you’re just buying it for the “all regions” aspect, because it’s very difficult to get it to play.

Best For: People who want high-quality picture and sound, and USB or external hard drive playback.

7. Jinhoo HD 1080p Upscaling HDMI & USB DVD Player

Jinhoo is well-respected within the DVD community, but not a well-known brand name. However, this DVD player is really easy to use and easy to install.

Its compact design using high-quality materials makes it nice and durable, and its anti-shock technology keeps your DVDs from skipping.

This machine reads discs faster than the previous ones on this list and supports CD, DVD, and recordable DVDs. While it does have a USB input, it does not support most things you’d stream from a USB stick.

As noted above, it has a limited USB function. It will not support USB 3.0 and MP4 file playback via USB, only USB 2.0 Flash Drive up to 16GB.

This unit will not play Blu-Ray, so if you have a mix of Blu-Ray and DVD, this probably isn’t the machine for you.

The unit is loud, if you’re easily distracted while watching movies that’s something to take into consideration.

Best For: People who want a simple DVD player for a non-4K TV. This one does what it says it will, and is a great value for the cost.

8. ELECTCOM Region Free Mini DVD Player

ELECTCOM will play DVDs, CDs, and U disc files in 1080p. It has a USB input, but limits what it will playback from a USB stick.

It’s a sturdy machine that reads discs quickly. The setup was nice and easy, and it has features like skip, slow motion, and advanced zoom.

This machine doesn’t play Blu-Ray, so like the Jinhoo, it’s best if you don’t have Blu-Ray discs that you want to watch.

It’s pretty low-quality viewing, but if you’re looking for something to just play your DVDs on a regular TV, and you want an affordable option, this is a great one.

Best For: People who want a cheaper, no-frills DVD player.

9. Impecca DVHP9117 HDMI USB DVD Player

The Impecca will up-convert your DVDs into Full-HD 1080p, upgrading your regular DVD viewing experience.

With a super easy setup and anti-shock technology, it’s a small player that does what it says it does without any embellishments.

It comes with a USB port that is limited in what it can playback, but available if you want to show pictures on your TV.

As noted above, the USB does not support video but will work for picture slideshows.

It’s pretty flimsy and light, in fact, you will need to hold it down while it opens the disc drive or it will shimmy away from you.

The remote is tiny, and the buttons are small and all the same shape, making it difficult to differentiate functions, especially if you don’t have perfect vision.

Best For: People who want to spend the least amount possible and are only wanting an occasional-use DVD player.

10. Denon Professional DN-500BD | Blu-ray, DVD and CD Player

27 Reviews Denon Professional DN-500BD | Blu-ray, DVD and CD Player Universal Playback | Blu-ray, DVD and CD Player with compatibility for all mainstream formats including...

Engineered for the Professional User | Ideal for system integration in corporate A/V, education,...

This Denon DVD/Blu-Ray player is designed for professional users and is compatible with all mainstream formats.

Gorgeous picture and sound quality, ideal for your home theater system, corporate A/V, projector screens, and more.

On-Screen Display hiding mode means you’ll keep all the words off the screen for a distraction-free experience.

It’s the most expensive on this list, so not a great option for those who just want anything they can play DVDs on.

It requires the remote for most functions, so make sure you don’t lose it! Denon also doesn’t have the most helpful customer service.

Best For: Those who don’t want to do trial and error and just skip to the best quality player for their home theater set up.

Summary

With so many choices available, you can easily hone in on the one that’s right for you. You can go with all the top-notch tech available for a theater-quality experience.

Or if your TV isn’t 4K, save yourself some money and buy one that doesn’t have all the fancy upgrades.