10 Best Alexa Speakers

Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant has become universal in millions of households across the world. Whether playing your favorite music or letting you know when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got back together, Alexa speakers are full of useful skills and information.

Simplify your life and make your home a little smarter with an Alexa speaker. And now smart speakers come with lights, can be used as intercoms, have built-in screens, in addition to playing music and turning on lights.

With plenty of devices to choose from, how do you know which speaker is right for you? Here are our top picks to help you decide.

Top 10 Alexa Speakers

We’ve discovered the top Alexa options and included an insightful review about each to help you find the best Alexa speaker for your home or office.

1. Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Alexa can show you even more - With a 10.1" HD screen that’s designed to move with you, video calls,...

Stay in frame - Video call friends and family or take a picture while the 13MP camera with auto-framing...

The Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) comes equipped with premium speakers that deliver a directional sound to adapt to the space you’re in. This allows you to hear lyrics with clarity and fills even larger rooms with sound.

One of the unique features of this Alexa speaker is its moveable 10.1-inch HD screen that automatically turns to face you, allowing you to stay focused on who you’re talking to or the show you’re watching while moving around the room.

Best of all, with auto-framing, the 13 MP camera pans and zooms to make sure that you and, if applicable, other participants are front and center for video calls.

Another great aspect of this gadget is its security features. Access the built-in camera to look around the room when you’re not at home, providing you with peace of mind that everywhere is as you left it.

You can even integrate this device with Alexa Guard Plus to receive Smart Alerts if this Echo device detects glass breaking, suspicious activity noises, smoke alarms, and carbon monoxide alarms.

Or simply use this device to turn the home screen into a digital frame that showcases your family’s members when not in use.

2. Bose Portable Smart Speaker

Bose Portable Smart Speaker All-in-one: The most versatile smart speaker from Bose; a portable Bluetooth speaker, a home speaker, and...

Portability: Grab the handle and take this lightweight (just over 2 lbs) speaker wherever you go out of...

This Bose smart speaker weighs only 2 lbs, making it great for moving from room to room around your home or accompanying parties in the garden. With its useful handle, it’s easier than ever to transport this speaker.

And, with 12-hour battery life and IPX4 water rating, it’s the perfect party companion while remaining durable to drops, sprays, and splashes.

Since this Bose device has smart functions, you can control the speaker using voice command and use it to play integrated music platforms like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.

In addition, use the device to make or take calls hands- and phone-free to never miss an important phone call again.

This all-in-one smart speaker provides 360-degrees of clear, lifelike sound and powerful bass, so no matter where you’re positioned in the room, it’ll feel like the sound is being directed to your ears only.

In fact, no matter where you place this speaker, the sound will wrap around you. It’s also engineered to deliver a big punch with deep bass and lots of power, enhancing the flavor of your favorite songs.

3. Marshall Stanmore II

Sale Marshall Stanmore II Revolutionary sound now with Alexa

Control your music without lifting a finger

Designed for versatility, the Marshall Stanmore II speaker is perfect for small- to large-size rooms. It’s also constructed to handle high volumes while still producing clean and precise audio, thanks to its advanced components.

This Marshall speaker features analog controls on the top panel that allow you to customize the volume, bass, and treble to your liking.

Or, use the app to switch between EQ presets, adjust the LED lights’ intensity, or switch to stereo or ambient mode. These LED lights also notify you if Alexa is in use, and you can skip a track, request a song, and more via voice command.

With multi-room music on Alexa-enabled devices, you can wirelessly play various songs in each room or bring the sound together to play the same song throughout the entire home.

It also offers various playing modes, including 3.5 mm input and Bluetooth 5.0, giving you various connectivity options to suit your needs.

4. Belkin SoundForm Elite

Sale Belkin SoundForm Elite The Belkin Difference: Pioneer in technology and innovation for over 35 years

Acoustics by default: Patented technologies from audio pioneers Devialet provide incredible sound quality...

The Belkin SoundForm Elite speaker pairs with Alexa to control your music by using your voice. Or pair this speaker with AirPlay-2 enabled smart speakers so you can enjoy the music you cherish no matter what room you’re in.

It boasts Speaker Active Matching technology by Devialet to provide exceptional performance and absolute fidelity. All the while, patented technologies provide incredible sound quality—despite the speaker being compact.

In fact, its design and shape are a unique component of this device because it’ll wirelessly charge any Qi-enabled device up to 10 watts, including the latest iPhones and most newer Android devices.

Belkin designed this speaker with a Push-Push woofer design to cancel vibrations while delivering deep, impactful bass. And its sphere shape helps to eliminate vibrations and provide a 360-degree sound that reaches right to your eyes, no matter your room placement.

5. Harman Kardon Allure Portable

Sale Harman Kardon Allure Powerful, 360 degree Harman Kardon sound

Powered by Amazon alexa voice service

The Harman Kardon Allure speaker includes Alexa through dual-band Wi-Fi, so you can place music, place an order, and more hands-free.

This speaker is great for answering calls, thanks to the built-in microphones with advanced noise cancellation technology for hands-free voice control from across the room.

Plus, with far-field voice recognition, the Allure Portable responds to your voice command when you’re sitting across the room from it.

Featuring Omni-directional transducers and a built-in subwoofer, this device provides a 360-degree sound that’s rich and powerful to fill every corner of a room.

Aside from its audio quality, this speaker looks great on display with music-responsive lighting. You can easily and instantly charge the speaker’s battery without any messy wires, thanks to its charging station.

Once fully charged, the speaker supports up to 10 hours of playtime, and with a wireless design, you can pick it up and place it anywhere in your home, moving it from room to room as you wish.

6. Ultimate Ears Megablast

Sale 1,111 Reviews Ultimate Ears Megablast Ultimate Sound: Our most powerful speaker with 360° intensely rich sound, stunning clarity, and...

With Amazon Alexa hands-free voice control: Just ask Alexa to blast tunes from Spotify (as of May 2018),...

The Ultimate Ears Megablast speaker features Alexa hands-free voice control, so you can play music from Spotify, Amazon Music, and other music streaming services.

It delivers rich, clear sound in a large format with high-quality active drivers, passive radiators, and additionally dedicated tweeters. This helps to create audio that’s not just focused on high volume but quality.

This smart speaker delivers the 360-degree sound and distributes loud, clear audio with a far range that’s even, so every note will sound the same to every person in the room. Additionally, it features low-frequency drivers that provide deep bass, allowing it to stay true to the music.

Connect more than one Ultimate Ears Megablast speaker for a loud and immersive audio quality. Using the app, you can connect two speakers for true stereo mode or up to eight speakers for a party mode. With a Wi-Fi connection, appreciate a range plus clear, loud sound.

Moreover, this endurance speaker offers 16-hour battery life for high-quality music all day long during day and night. Also, the IP67 water and dustproof rating mean you can submerge it in water for up to 30 minutes and it’ll continue playing.

7. Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot Meet the all-new Echo Dot - Our most popular smart speaker with Alexa. The sleek, compact design delivers...

Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and...

The Amazon Echo Dot is a popular smart speaker that features Alexa to deliver crisp vocals and full sound within a sleek, compact design. Ready to help at all times, simply ask Alexa to check the weather, set an alarm, play the news and much more hands-free.

This smart speaker is easy to use and simple to set up. Just plug it in, connect to the internet, and follow some simple steps to finish the set-up process.

You can even connect this speaker to smart home devices to switch off lights, dim lights, or adjust the thermostat—all via voice command.

Additionally, you can use this speaker as an assistant in your home to announce that dinner is ready or remind the children that it’s time for bed.

Best of all, its dome shape allows it to clearly hear your commands without you having to adjust and move closer to the microphones. This aids in the effortlessness of using the device.

8. Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II)

Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) Astonishingly loud. Surprisingly small — This small, portable wireless speaker is engineered to deliver...

Improved battery life — With up to 13 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play...

The Bose SoundLink Revolve (Series II) easily connects to any Alexa-enabled device like the Echo Dot for simple, hands-free control of your music.

It includes a microphone so you can take calls and access the speaker’s default voice assistant right from this Bluetooth speaker. Additionally, it includes Siri and Google Assistant, so there are various ways to make voice commands with this speaker.

Sporting a 13-hour battery life with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you’ll receive more playtime than the original SoundLink Revolve speaker, and changing it is easy via the Micro-B USB port.

Surprisingly loud and powerful for a compact unit, this Bose speaker delivers true 360-degree sound for consistent, uniform coverage for all of your favorite songs.

Via the app, you can manage the speaker’s Bluetooth connections with a single swipe. So turn up the volume with Party Mode or switch to Stereo Mode for dedicated left and right feedback.

9. Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen The most beautiful way to listen to great sound on the go - improved sound performance with slimmer...

Best in class battery life - up to 18 hours at typical listening volumes up to 43 hours at low volume

The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen speaker supports Alexa Voice Assistant, so you can play music, skip tracks, and more hands-free.

With Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and three internal microphones, you receive the best connections for online meetings and hands-free calls.

Its waterproof, slim, and lightweight design allows you to take the Beosound A1 speaker with you wherever you go. The speaker also includes a handle for holding it while you listen to music.

Also, with 18-hour battery life, it’ll remain the life of the party so the fun never has to stop. Or, switch to a low volume for 43 hours of use. Fortunately, the LED battery indicator lets you keep track of the amount of time remaining, too.

10. Amazon Echo 4th Gen

Amazon Echo 4th Gen Premium sound - Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that...

Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and...

The Amazon Echo 4th Gen features the Alexa voice assistant to check the weather, set alarms, control smart home appliances, play music, answer questions, and more with voice command. In fact, this speaker is easy to set up with Zigbee devices or pair with smart lights, locks, and sensors.

When you want to use the Amazon Echo 4th Gen solely as a speaker, simply switch off the microphones to give yourself more privacy and peace of mind while at home.

Fill your home with sound with multi-room music play for synchronized audio across multiple Echo devices in different rooms of your home. Or pair the speaker with compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with a home theatre audio.

Alternatively, use this Alexa speaker for premium sound on its own and experience clear highs, dynamic middles, and deep bass for a rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

Summary

Whether you’re looking for a big and bold sound or a petite speaker that offers a large battery life, this diverse list has all the options.

Choose the Belkin SoundForm Elite speaker to wireless charge your smartphone during use. Or sway towards the Bose Portable Smart Speaker for a lightweight design that’s great for portability.